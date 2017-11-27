₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Burial Poster Of FUTO Student Who Was Beaten To Death by Emperoo: 10:47am
As shared by Comrade Nnadi Goodluck Donhacklord on his facebook page.
"The burial poster of the FUTO student that was reportedly beaten to death on 12th November 2017 has been released by his family.
Master Chibuike Michael Anosike until his death was a student of the department of Financial Management Technology (300 level).
He will be buried in his hometown of Nkpoka Nnewichi, Nnewi in Anambra State on Wednesday, 29th November 2017.
May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace. Amen."
Source- https://www.facebook.com/100014089426009/posts/332483020564676
|Re: Burial Poster Of FUTO Student Who Was Beaten To Death by Emperoo: 10:51am
|Re: Burial Poster Of FUTO Student Who Was Beaten To Death by elomba35: 1:30pm
Admin do the needful and take this thread to the permanent site.
Good for FP
Rip to the boy sha.
CC: Lalasticlala, Mynd44
|Re: Burial Poster Of FUTO Student Who Was Beaten To Death by Nltaliban(m): 3:30pm
I can't imagine my son die in university. 300l when parents are putting finishing touches on his degree education and getting ready to eat the fruit of their labour
RIP MAN
3 Likes
|Re: Burial Poster Of FUTO Student Who Was Beaten To Death by miqos03: 3:30pm
|Re: Burial Poster Of FUTO Student Who Was Beaten To Death by Diso60090(m): 3:31pm
Who kill the guy?
|Re: Burial Poster Of FUTO Student Who Was Beaten To Death by samskin(m): 3:31pm
Okay.....sleep tight bro
|Re: Burial Poster Of FUTO Student Who Was Beaten To Death by myjobsfinder(m): 3:31pm
Such a sad story...
|Re: Burial Poster Of FUTO Student Who Was Beaten To Death by esmarcq(m): 3:31pm
R.I.P to the young man
|Re: Burial Poster Of FUTO Student Who Was Beaten To Death by coolie1: 3:31pm
fr me this guy must have been playing with cultist or could have been one
#RIP another wasted life
|Re: Burial Poster Of FUTO Student Who Was Beaten To Death by ladeb: 3:31pm
|Re: Burial Poster Of FUTO Student Who Was Beaten To Death by b3llo(m): 3:32pm
RIP
|Re: Burial Poster Of FUTO Student Who Was Beaten To Death by money121(m): 3:32pm
R.I.P
|Re: Burial Poster Of FUTO Student Who Was Beaten To Death by udemejack(m): 3:32pm
|Re: Burial Poster Of FUTO Student Who Was Beaten To Death by esthy86: 3:32pm
rip dear
|Re: Burial Poster Of FUTO Student Who Was Beaten To Death by mesoprogress(m): 3:32pm
Why would they beat him to death? Let's get full information
|Re: Burial Poster Of FUTO Student Who Was Beaten To Death by cutefergiee(m): 3:33pm
Another wasted destiny...
|Re: Burial Poster Of FUTO Student Who Was Beaten To Death by alexmaye(m): 3:33pm
Nawa o chei RIP boss
|Re: Burial Poster Of FUTO Student Who Was Beaten To Death by UbanmeUdie: 3:33pm
Nothing just happens jare!
He most probably was a cultist on campus or was f^cking the devil's bitch.
If you can't pay, don't price!
It pays the most to be a Jew or churchie on campus.
I dedicate this post to everyone was a member of Nifes Cf on campus. Jesus reigns supreme!!!!!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Burial Poster Of FUTO Student Who Was Beaten To Death by Randy91(m): 3:34pm
what did he do that brought this calamity on him...
|Re: Burial Poster Of FUTO Student Who Was Beaten To Death by McINoWell: 3:35pm
RiP.......wat a wicked world...
|Re: Burial Poster Of FUTO Student Who Was Beaten To Death by pol23: 3:36pm
Life...
The most complex word.
|Re: Burial Poster Of FUTO Student Who Was Beaten To Death by Flexherbal(m): 3:36pm
May his soul rest in peace!
|Re: Burial Poster Of FUTO Student Who Was Beaten To Death by jericco1(m): 3:38pm
eya. may he rest well
|Re: Burial Poster Of FUTO Student Who Was Beaten To Death by Dearlord(m): 3:41pm
Had he have been careful with his bloody self this wouldn't have happened.
OP. accept my condolences
|Re: Burial Poster Of FUTO Student Who Was Beaten To Death by enemyofprogress: 3:42pm
What did he did that made him to be beated and who beated him?
|Re: Burial Poster Of FUTO Student Who Was Beaten To Death by donstan18(m): 3:48pm
UbanmeUdie:
Death is a respecter of no behavior and type or way of life!
1 Like
|Re: Burial Poster Of FUTO Student Who Was Beaten To Death by Namdeenero(m): 3:51pm
Edusouls:Why so much hate?
|Re: Burial Poster Of FUTO Student Who Was Beaten To Death by Benbisco(f): 3:53pm
enemyofprogress:
Choi! If someone reads this ur grammar to the dead, he will rise up o.
1 Like
|Re: Burial Poster Of FUTO Student Who Was Beaten To Death by Dollabiz: 3:55pm
