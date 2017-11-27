Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Burial Poster Of FUTO Student Who Was Beaten To Death (7172 Views)

Comrade Nnadi Goodluck Donhacklord on his facebook page.



"The burial poster of the FUTO student that was reportedly beaten to death on 12th November 2017 has been released by his family.



Master Chibuike Michael Anosike until his death was a student of the department of Financial Management Technology (300 level).



He will be buried in his hometown of Nkpoka Nnewichi, Nnewi in Anambra State on Wednesday, 29th November 2017.



May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace. Amen."



Rip to the boy sha.

I can't imagine my son die in university. 300l when parents are putting finishing touches on his degree education and getting ready to eat the fruit of their labour





Who kill the guy?

Okay.....sleep tight bro

Such a sad story...

R.I.P to the young man

fr me this guy must have been playing with cultist or could have been one



#RIP another wasted life

RIP

R.I.P

rip dear

Why would they beat him to death? Let's get full information

Another wasted destiny...

Nawa o chei RIP boss









Nothing just happens jare!





He most probably was a cultist on campus or was f^cking the devil's bitch.





If you can't pay, don't price!





It pays the most to be a Jew or churchie on campus.





what did he do that brought this calamity on him...

RiP.......wat a wicked world...

Life...

The most complex word.

May his soul rest in peace!

eya. may he rest well

Had he have been careful with his bloody self this wouldn't have happened.

OP. accept my condolences

What did he did that made him to be beated and who beated him?

Death is a respecter of no behavior and type or way of life!

Edusouls:

no matter anything said and done,igbos remain one of the most wicked race in nigeria, without love for one another, but only the love of money..

Why so much hate?

enemyofprogress:

What did he did that made him to be beated and who beated him?

Choi! If someone reads this ur grammar to the dead, he will rise up o.