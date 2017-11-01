₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pasuma Shares Gift On The Street To Celebrate His 50th Birthday (Photos, Video) by WotzupNG: 12:23pm
Fuji Musician, Wasiu Alabi Pasuma just clocked 50 years.
The Musician took to the streets to share some gifts and money to appreciate his fans as he marks his 50th birthday.
After blessing his fans on the streets with gifts, Pasuma headed home where a mini-party was held for him.
See how it all went down in the video and pictures below.
http://www.purplefeel.com/2017/11/pasuma-shares-gift-street-mark-50th-birthday.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=61WKz2NtOs4&feature=youtu.be
|Re: Pasuma Shares Gift On The Street To Celebrate His 50th Birthday (Photos, Video) by mamatayour(f): 12:30pm
Happy birthday Paso.. . Hunger dey dis land kakaraka
|Re: Pasuma Shares Gift On The Street To Celebrate His 50th Birthday (Photos, Video) by WotzupNG: 4:48pm
lalasticlala more
|Re: Pasuma Shares Gift On The Street To Celebrate His 50th Birthday (Photos, Video) by Lalas247(f): 4:49pm
Well his teeth are intact
We thank God hbd
|Re: Pasuma Shares Gift On The Street To Celebrate His 50th Birthday (Photos, Video) by Henryyy(m): 7:07pm
Yorubas age gracefully sha. Hmm.... Good one from Pasuma
|Re: Pasuma Shares Gift On The Street To Celebrate His 50th Birthday (Photos, Video) by kennosklint(m): 7:08pm
Bloody Afonjas
|Re: Pasuma Shares Gift On The Street To Celebrate His 50th Birthday (Photos, Video) by soberdrunk(m): 7:08pm
The "50 years old" BACHELOR!! He will probably be the first popular "Bachelor grandfather' in Nigeria
|Re: Pasuma Shares Gift On The Street To Celebrate His 50th Birthday (Photos, Video) by Divay22(f): 7:08pm
Fuji master.
HBD
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Pasuma Shares Gift On The Street To Celebrate His 50th Birthday (Photos, Video) by Keneking: 7:08pm
The participants would be mostly touts
|Re: Pasuma Shares Gift On The Street To Celebrate His 50th Birthday (Photos, Video) by ladeb: 7:08pm
lol...u no reach ma area na
|Re: Pasuma Shares Gift On The Street To Celebrate His 50th Birthday (Photos, Video) by Tattooboy: 7:08pm
Ti nba gbo pe o lo ngbe mu, se o o mo pe ke ni mu.
|Re: Pasuma Shares Gift On The Street To Celebrate His 50th Birthday (Photos, Video) by IditaBoy: 7:08pm
.
|Re: Pasuma Shares Gift On The Street To Celebrate His 50th Birthday (Photos, Video) by grin88(m): 7:09pm
omo iyawo anobi
|Re: Pasuma Shares Gift On The Street To Celebrate His 50th Birthday (Photos, Video) by majamajic(m): 7:10pm
hmm
if this guy na footballer now.... he will be claiming 22yrs .
naija footballers are all on 700 days a year plan.
|Re: Pasuma Shares Gift On The Street To Celebrate His 50th Birthday (Photos, Video) by nairavsdollars: 7:10pm
G
|Re: Pasuma Shares Gift On The Street To Celebrate His 50th Birthday (Photos, Video) by adetoroamos(m): 7:10pm
baa waasi
|Re: Pasuma Shares Gift On The Street To Celebrate His 50th Birthday (Photos, Video) by businessempire: 7:10pm
Like paso I wonder
Happy Belated birthday charlie
|Re: Pasuma Shares Gift On The Street To Celebrate His 50th Birthday (Photos, Video) by sonnie10: 7:10pm
kennosklint:But why?
|Re: Pasuma Shares Gift On The Street To Celebrate His 50th Birthday (Photos, Video) by condralbedez: 7:12pm
HBD Ogboni
|Re: Pasuma Shares Gift On The Street To Celebrate His 50th Birthday (Photos, Video) by juman(m): 7:14pm
Paso @ 50.
The oganla fuji.
|Re: Pasuma Shares Gift On The Street To Celebrate His 50th Birthday (Photos, Video) by latecoinvest: 7:15pm
Oganla him self HBD.
|Re: Pasuma Shares Gift On The Street To Celebrate His 50th Birthday (Photos, Video) by purem(m): 7:18pm
|Re: Pasuma Shares Gift On The Street To Celebrate His 50th Birthday (Photos, Video) by adaobi48: 7:18pm
