₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,918,517 members, 3,937,209 topics. Date: Monday, 27 November 2017 at 07:20 PM

Pasuma Shares Gift On The Street To Celebrate His 50th Birthday (Photos, Video) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Pasuma Shares Gift On The Street To Celebrate His 50th Birthday (Photos, Video) (2165 Views)

Mercy Aigbe And Kemi Afolabi Twerking At Child's Birthday (Video) / Emeka Ike Celebrates His 50th Birthday With New Photos / Cameron Okoye Dancing At Davido's Daughter's Birthday (Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Pasuma Shares Gift On The Street To Celebrate His 50th Birthday (Photos, Video) by WotzupNG: 12:23pm
Fuji Musician, Wasiu Alabi Pasuma just clocked 50 years.


The Musician took to the streets to share some gifts and money to appreciate his fans as he marks his 50th birthday.

After blessing his fans on the streets with gifts, Pasuma headed home where a mini-party was held for him.

See how it all went down in the video and pictures below.

http://www.purplefeel.com/2017/11/pasuma-shares-gift-street-mark-50th-birthday.html



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=61WKz2NtOs4&feature=youtu.be

Re: Pasuma Shares Gift On The Street To Celebrate His 50th Birthday (Photos, Video) by mamatayour(f): 12:30pm
Happy birthday Paso.. grin grin. Hunger dey dis land kakaraka undecided
Re: Pasuma Shares Gift On The Street To Celebrate His 50th Birthday (Photos, Video) by WotzupNG: 4:48pm
lalasticlala more

Re: Pasuma Shares Gift On The Street To Celebrate His 50th Birthday (Photos, Video) by Lalas247(f): 4:49pm
Well his teeth are intact

We thank God hbd
Re: Pasuma Shares Gift On The Street To Celebrate His 50th Birthday (Photos, Video) by Henryyy(m): 7:07pm
Yorubas age gracefully sha. Hmm.... Good one from Pasuma
Re: Pasuma Shares Gift On The Street To Celebrate His 50th Birthday (Photos, Video) by kennosklint(m): 7:08pm
Bloody Afonjas
Re: Pasuma Shares Gift On The Street To Celebrate His 50th Birthday (Photos, Video) by soberdrunk(m): 7:08pm
The "50 years old" BACHELOR!! He will probably be the first popular "Bachelor grandfather' in Nigeria angry
Re: Pasuma Shares Gift On The Street To Celebrate His 50th Birthday (Photos, Video) by Divay22(f): 7:08pm
Fuji master.
HBD

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Pasuma Shares Gift On The Street To Celebrate His 50th Birthday (Photos, Video) by Keneking: 7:08pm
The participants would be mostly touts embarassed
Re: Pasuma Shares Gift On The Street To Celebrate His 50th Birthday (Photos, Video) by ladeb: 7:08pm
lol...u no reach ma area na
Re: Pasuma Shares Gift On The Street To Celebrate His 50th Birthday (Photos, Video) by Tattooboy: 7:08pm
Ti nba gbo pe o lo ngbe mu, se o o mo pe ke ni mu.
Re: Pasuma Shares Gift On The Street To Celebrate His 50th Birthday (Photos, Video) by IditaBoy: 7:08pm
.
Re: Pasuma Shares Gift On The Street To Celebrate His 50th Birthday (Photos, Video) by grin88(m): 7:09pm
omo iyawo anobi
Re: Pasuma Shares Gift On The Street To Celebrate His 50th Birthday (Photos, Video) by majamajic(m): 7:10pm
hmm

if this guy na footballer now.... he will be claiming 22yrs .

naija footballers are all on 700 days a year plan.
Re: Pasuma Shares Gift On The Street To Celebrate His 50th Birthday (Photos, Video) by nairavsdollars: 7:10pm
G
Re: Pasuma Shares Gift On The Street To Celebrate His 50th Birthday (Photos, Video) by adetoroamos(m): 7:10pm
baa waasi
Re: Pasuma Shares Gift On The Street To Celebrate His 50th Birthday (Photos, Video) by businessempire: 7:10pm
shocked

Like paso I wonder

Happy Belated birthday charlie
Re: Pasuma Shares Gift On The Street To Celebrate His 50th Birthday (Photos, Video) by sonnie10: 7:10pm
kennosklint:
Bloody Afonjas
But why?
Re: Pasuma Shares Gift On The Street To Celebrate His 50th Birthday (Photos, Video) by condralbedez: 7:12pm
HBD Ogboni
Re: Pasuma Shares Gift On The Street To Celebrate His 50th Birthday (Photos, Video) by juman(m): 7:14pm
Paso @ 50.

The oganla fuji.
Re: Pasuma Shares Gift On The Street To Celebrate His 50th Birthday (Photos, Video) by latecoinvest: 7:15pm
Oganla him self HBD.
Re: Pasuma Shares Gift On The Street To Celebrate His 50th Birthday (Photos, Video) by purem(m): 7:18pm
Re: Pasuma Shares Gift On The Street To Celebrate His 50th Birthday (Photos, Video) by adaobi48: 7:18pm

(0) (Reply)

Pic: Ryan Gosling And Eva Mendes Caught Kissing At Disneyland / See What Towie's Danni Park-dempsey Wears To St Patrick's Day Party / Flavour To Sue Rydda Over "Chinny Baby Cover" Claims N40mthreatens Court Action

Viewing this topic: asahnwaKC, AdamsAlli(m), aaronson(m), benuejosh(m), anthonykezy(m), Salligreen, Adamsy57(m), chimeziedickson, Badman77, PitexyBaba(m), morgan100(m), Doris25, olaolayink(m), fweaky(m), damsy01(m), idnole4(m), davillian(m), greenafrica, deriana(f), Teejaysegxy, dammy222(f), Adefemiaderoju1, Busolami0280, purem(m), Kingmanny88(m), Richardabbey(m), Makanjuismail(m), Kelvin1019, carammel(f), ajigiteri(m), hen6kay(m), heckymaicon(m), DeLaker(m), JETROYA(m), Ennyiyi(f), slyng(m), harqyn, alizma, Bigdocemo(m), remmybams, kenneth348, deglamour(m), abes(m), Walexybobo(m), prittyboi(m), Subomi007, john4reala(m), gistdee, maxwellontop(m), autonomy1(m), Lummygold1, Tollicin(m), debokaz(m), Albie101, adaobi48, nitt, kingcypress, coolluk(m), wehgunit, xpress101(m), Txsharp(m), habeebao(m), kingofthejungle(m) and 141 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.