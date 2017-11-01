





The Musician took to the streets to share some gifts and money to appreciate his fans as he marks his 50th birthday.



After blessing his fans on the streets with gifts, Pasuma headed home where a mini-party was held for him.



See how it all went down in the video and pictures below.



