|Dr. Sid – Jensimi Featuring Woli Arole, Asiri Comedy (Video) by Yarnvibes(f): 6:43pm
Dr. Sid – Jensimi. Mavin Records act, Dr. Sid dishes out the official video to his hit record titled Jensimi .
The catchy flick features cameo appearances from Woli Arole, Asiri Comedy, Samuel Ajibola and DJ Big N.
Enjoy below
DOWNLOAD VIA: http://fabinfos.com/new-video-dr-sid-jensimi-starring-woli-arole-asiri-comedy/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lDvvkg-WcwU
Lalasticlala
|Re: Dr. Sid – Jensimi Featuring Woli Arole, Asiri Comedy (Video) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:42pm
As Funny as an Alligator Barbecue!!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Dr. Sid – Jensimi Featuring Woli Arole, Asiri Comedy (Video) by Precious91(m): 8:43pm
OK
|Re: Dr. Sid – Jensimi Featuring Woli Arole, Asiri Comedy (Video) by okaynigeria: 8:43pm
Wow
|Re: Dr. Sid – Jensimi Featuring Woli Arole, Asiri Comedy (Video) by dipopooo(m): 8:43pm
|Re: Dr. Sid – Jensimi Featuring Woli Arole, Asiri Comedy (Video) by Yankiss(m): 8:43pm
Very funny indeed.
|Re: Dr. Sid – Jensimi Featuring Woli Arole, Asiri Comedy (Video) by phinedhe(f): 8:44pm
shatawale diss track is still better than many of these trash these days
|Re: Dr. Sid – Jensimi Featuring Woli Arole, Asiri Comedy (Video) by kay29000(m): 8:45pm
Hmm
|Re: Dr. Sid – Jensimi Featuring Woli Arole, Asiri Comedy (Video) by talk2ekpa(m): 8:45pm
What is this?
|Re: Dr. Sid – Jensimi Featuring Woli Arole, Asiri Comedy (Video) by Blackops(m): 8:45pm
me right now.... I just dey laff
1 Like
|Re: Dr. Sid – Jensimi Featuring Woli Arole, Asiri Comedy (Video) by manuelfolarin: 8:47pm
This woli arole mouth gang seff.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Dr. Sid – Jensimi Featuring Woli Arole, Asiri Comedy (Video) by GreatDreams: 8:47pm
Trying so hard to revive a dead career....the career would av resurrected if only he can show us a real fattybumbum in a G-String
|Re: Dr. Sid – Jensimi Featuring Woli Arole, Asiri Comedy (Video) by Criis(m): 8:48pm
manuelfolarin:
I wonder how the guy kisses
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dr. Sid – Jensimi Featuring Woli Arole, Asiri Comedy (Video) by Luxuryconsult: 8:48pm
Na wa for nl.. This video don dey trend for twitter tey now. Una just dey push am go fp now. I tire for you supermods them oooo
1 Like
|Re: Dr. Sid – Jensimi Featuring Woli Arole, Asiri Comedy (Video) by BCISLTD: 8:49pm
don Jazzy must cry on every beat....why
1 Like
|Re: Dr. Sid – Jensimi Featuring Woli Arole, Asiri Comedy (Video) by ekensi01(m): 8:49pm
It's so childish and immature.
Not funny
1 Like
|Re: Dr. Sid – Jensimi Featuring Woli Arole, Asiri Comedy (Video) by veacea: 8:49pm
What's is this
|Re: Dr. Sid – Jensimi Featuring Woli Arole, Asiri Comedy (Video) by Philipmems(m): 8:50pm
Warrriisssdiss
|Re: Dr. Sid – Jensimi Featuring Woli Arole, Asiri Comedy (Video) by Luxuryconsult: 8:50pm
phinedhe:if you no sharap dere iffa slap you, ehn.. Shattered wale ko, shattered lota ni.
1 Like
|Re: Dr. Sid – Jensimi Featuring Woli Arole, Asiri Comedy (Video) by jaxmand: 8:50pm
Same style and almost same beat since MOHIT. days..
1 Like
|Re: Dr. Sid – Jensimi Featuring Woli Arole, Asiri Comedy (Video) by davodyguy: 8:50pm
The song is interesting
|Re: Dr. Sid – Jensimi Featuring Woli Arole, Asiri Comedy (Video) by davodyguy: 8:54pm
Walahi the video funny die
|Re: Dr. Sid – Jensimi Featuring Woli Arole, Asiri Comedy (Video) by dakeskese(m): 9:03pm
...
Cool
|Re: Dr. Sid – Jensimi Featuring Woli Arole, Asiri Comedy (Video) by BigBelleControl(m): 9:07pm
okay
1 Like
|Re: Dr. Sid – Jensimi Featuring Woli Arole, Asiri Comedy (Video) by PearlStreet(m): 9:14pm
MANNABBQGRILLS:
Mai Suya, you've been unbanned?
|Re: Dr. Sid – Jensimi Featuring Woli Arole, Asiri Comedy (Video) by sucess001(m): 9:18pm
Woli and arole need to reinvent. They are not funny and can't seem to adapt to different scenarios
