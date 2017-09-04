₦airaland Forum

Dr. Sid – Jensimi Featuring Woli Arole, Asiri Comedy (Video) by Yarnvibes(f): 6:43pm
Dr. Sid – Jensimi. Mavin Records act, Dr. Sid dishes out the official video to his hit record titled Jensimi .

The catchy flick features cameo appearances from Woli Arole, Asiri Comedy, Samuel Ajibola and DJ Big N.

Enjoy below

DOWNLOAD VIA: http://fabinfos.com/new-video-dr-sid-jensimi-starring-woli-arole-asiri-comedy/


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lDvvkg-WcwU

Lalasticlala

Re: Dr. Sid – Jensimi Featuring Woli Arole, Asiri Comedy (Video) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:42pm
As Funny as an Alligator Barbecue!!

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Dr. Sid – Jensimi Featuring Woli Arole, Asiri Comedy (Video) by Precious91(m): 8:43pm
OK
Re: Dr. Sid – Jensimi Featuring Woli Arole, Asiri Comedy (Video) by okaynigeria: 8:43pm
Wow
Re: Dr. Sid – Jensimi Featuring Woli Arole, Asiri Comedy (Video) by dipopooo(m): 8:43pm
cool embarassed lipsrsealed
Re: Dr. Sid – Jensimi Featuring Woli Arole, Asiri Comedy (Video) by Yankiss(m): 8:43pm
Very funny indeed.
Re: Dr. Sid – Jensimi Featuring Woli Arole, Asiri Comedy (Video) by phinedhe(f): 8:44pm
shatawale diss track is still better than many of these trash these days
Re: Dr. Sid – Jensimi Featuring Woli Arole, Asiri Comedy (Video) by kay29000(m): 8:45pm
Hmm
Re: Dr. Sid – Jensimi Featuring Woli Arole, Asiri Comedy (Video) by talk2ekpa(m): 8:45pm
What is this?
Re: Dr. Sid – Jensimi Featuring Woli Arole, Asiri Comedy (Video) by Blackops(m): 8:45pm
me right now.... I just dey laff

1 Like

Re: Dr. Sid – Jensimi Featuring Woli Arole, Asiri Comedy (Video) by manuelfolarin: 8:47pm
This woli arole mouth gang seff. grin

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Dr. Sid – Jensimi Featuring Woli Arole, Asiri Comedy (Video) by GreatDreams: 8:47pm
Trying so hard to revive a dead career....the career would av resurrected if only he can show us a real fattybumbum in a G-String
Re: Dr. Sid – Jensimi Featuring Woli Arole, Asiri Comedy (Video) by Criis(m): 8:48pm
manuelfolarin:
This woli arole mouth gang seff. grin

I wonder how the guy kisses undecided

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Dr. Sid – Jensimi Featuring Woli Arole, Asiri Comedy (Video) by Luxuryconsult: 8:48pm
Na wa for nl.. This video don dey trend for twitter tey now. Una just dey push am go fp now. I tire for you supermods them oooo

1 Like

Re: Dr. Sid – Jensimi Featuring Woli Arole, Asiri Comedy (Video) by BCISLTD: 8:49pm
angry don Jazzy must cry on every beat....why

1 Like

Re: Dr. Sid – Jensimi Featuring Woli Arole, Asiri Comedy (Video) by ekensi01(m): 8:49pm
It's so childish and immature.

Not funny

1 Like

Re: Dr. Sid – Jensimi Featuring Woli Arole, Asiri Comedy (Video) by veacea: 8:49pm
What's is this
Re: Dr. Sid – Jensimi Featuring Woli Arole, Asiri Comedy (Video) by Philipmems(m): 8:50pm
Warrriisssdiss

Re: Dr. Sid – Jensimi Featuring Woli Arole, Asiri Comedy (Video) by Luxuryconsult: 8:50pm
phinedhe:
shatawale diss track is still better than many of these trash these days
if you no sharap dere iffa slap you, ehn.. Shattered wale ko, shattered lota ni.

1 Like

Re: Dr. Sid – Jensimi Featuring Woli Arole, Asiri Comedy (Video) by jaxmand: 8:50pm
Same style and almost same beat since MOHIT. days..

1 Like

Re: Dr. Sid – Jensimi Featuring Woli Arole, Asiri Comedy (Video) by davodyguy: 8:50pm
The song is interesting
Re: Dr. Sid – Jensimi Featuring Woli Arole, Asiri Comedy (Video) by davodyguy: 8:54pm
Walahi the video funny die
Re: Dr. Sid – Jensimi Featuring Woli Arole, Asiri Comedy (Video) by dakeskese(m): 9:03pm
...
Cool
Re: Dr. Sid – Jensimi Featuring Woli Arole, Asiri Comedy (Video) by BigBelleControl(m): 9:07pm
okay

1 Like

Re: Dr. Sid – Jensimi Featuring Woli Arole, Asiri Comedy (Video) by PearlStreet(m): 9:14pm
MANNABBQGRILLS:
As Funny as an Alligator Barbecue!!

Mai Suya, you've been unbanned?
Re: Dr. Sid – Jensimi Featuring Woli Arole, Asiri Comedy (Video) by sucess001(m): 9:18pm
Woli and arole need to reinvent. They are not funny and can't seem to adapt to different scenarios

