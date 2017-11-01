₦airaland Forum

Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA) 2017 Full List Of Winners



The 12th edition of the Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA) was held on Saturday at the Symphony Space Center in New York. It was indeed a night of entertainment and reward for the big achievers in the Nigerian entertainment industry including music, film, TV, Radio and so many other categories.

High-flying Davido took home two awards for Hottest Single of the Year (“IF“) and Afropop Male Act of the Year. His protege, Mayorkun also took home an award for Best New Act. Street king Olamide took home the award for Album of The Year (“The Glory“).

In the Film/TV category, Ramsey Noauh took home the Best Actor for his role in “’76” while Funke Akindele took home the award for Best Actress for her role in “A Trip to Jamaica”

Present at the event were top industry acts like Davido, Olamide, Seyi Shay, DJ Self, Young Paris, Barbee, Gbenro Ajibade, Dremo, Korto Davies, Sheyman, ID Cabasa, DJ Enimoney, Danagog, Dotman and so much more.

See full list of winners below:

MUSIC CATEGORIES

· Album of the Year: Glory (Olamide)

· Hottest Single of the Year: If (Davido)

· AfroPop Male Artist of the Year: Davido

· AfroPop Female Artist of the Year: Seyi Shay

· Rap Act of the Year: Olamide

· Dancehall Artist: Patoranking

· Best Collabo of the Year: Iskaba – Wande Coal & DJ Tunez

· Best Music Video of the Year (Director): Yolo- Seyi Shay (Dir: Meji Alabi)

· Best New Act: Mayorkun

· Indigenous Artist of the Year: Phyno

· Diaspora Artist of the Year: Jidenna

· Inspirational Artist of the Year: Sinach

· Most Promising Act to Watch: Deshinor

· Music Producer of the Year: Krisbeatz

· African Male Artist of the Year (Non-Nigerian): Toofan

· African Female Artist of the Year (Non-Nigerian): Becca

· AfroSoca: Machel Montano

FILM/TV CATEGORIES

· Best Actor: Ransey Noauh (76)

· Best Actress: Funke Akindele (A Trip to Jamaica)

· Supporting Actor: AY (A Trip to Jamaica)

· Supporting Actress: Kehinde Bankole (The Dinner)

· Film Director: Steve Gukas (93 Days)

· Best Picture: The Wedding Party

· Best Lead Role in TV: Oreka Godis (Our Best Friend’s Wedding)

· Best Lead Role in Film (Non-Nigerian / Africa): Korto Davies

· Best TV Show: Big Brother Naija

OTHER CATEGORIES:

· Best Disc Jockey: DJ Prince

· Diaspora Disc Jockey of the Year: DJ Phemstar (U.S.)

· Africa Disc Jockey of the Year: DJ Slick Stuat & Roja (UG)

· Entertainment Executive of the Year: Tobi Sanni Daniel

· OAP of the Year: Big Tak (Urban FM)

· TV Presenter: Seyitan (The Sauce)

· Best Comedy Act: Woli Arole & Asiri

· Photographer: Kelechi Amadi
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/www.bellanaija.com/2017/11/davido-2017-nea-awards-winners/amp/

Re: Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA) 2017 Full List Of Winners by jerrybakermillz(m): 9:06pm
Re: Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA) 2017 Full List Of Winners by francisduru: 9:07pm
Re: Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA) 2017 Full List Of Winners by 2dice01: 9:07pm
Re: Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA) 2017 Full List Of Winners by collinometricx: 9:07pm
Re: Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA) 2017 Full List Of Winners by KehnnyCares(m): 9:08pm
Them try. Our problem for Naija pass this one for now.

Next

Re: Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA) 2017 Full List Of Winners by kay29000(m): 9:08pm
This was really Davido's year. Hate him or love him, you can't say the boy didn't put in work this year.

Re: Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA) 2017 Full List Of Winners by Flashh: 9:08pm
Olamide didn't deserve that "Rap act of the year". Where there are batter rappers with a lot better rap flows.

That's only what I pick from, on the list. Which I know he isn't.

Re: Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA) 2017 Full List Of Winners by Muckross1122(m): 9:08pm
Re: Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA) 2017 Full List Of Winners by taurusmena1(m): 9:09pm
Big ups to Olamide
Re: Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA) 2017 Full List Of Winners by nullboss: 9:09pm
"Eyes on God, Nwanne hapukwa luck, if your time never come jekwa golukwe the clock!!" wink
Phyno!!

Re: Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA) 2017 Full List Of Winners by Acecards: 9:10pm
Davido noni

Re: Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA) 2017 Full List Of Winners by McINoWell: 9:10pm
abeg where is D's country going sef
Re: Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA) 2017 Full List Of Winners by Sirgay: 9:11pm
All Nigerian girls -HOES!
Re: Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA) 2017 Full List Of Winners by jbreezy: 9:11pm
Re: Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA) 2017 Full List Of Winners by trustibk1(m): 9:12pm
Re: Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA) 2017 Full List Of Winners by chrisbaby24(m): 9:12pm
Ojoro go dey dia....



...don't ask me how...!!!! angry
Re: Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA) 2017 Full List Of Winners by McINoWell: 9:12pm
y is GLO jst deceiving Nigerians.....
dey should just focus on the business of advert and forget abt data.

Re: Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA) 2017 Full List Of Winners by McINoWell: 9:13pm
y is GLO jst deceiving Nigerians..... dey should just focus on the business of advert and forget abt data.

Re: Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA) 2017 Full List Of Winners by onosprince(m): 9:13pm
Frog in Africa is taking over while that arrogant boy is fvcking his manager.

Re: Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA) 2017 Full List Of Winners by Sapiosexuality(m): 9:15pm
NEAwards in New York? Smh. What a people with value problems.
Re: Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA) 2017 Full List Of Winners by YINKS89(m): 9:16pm
Re: Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA) 2017 Full List Of Winners by phenom101(m): 9:16pm
McINoWell:
abeg where is D's country going sef
the right path
Re: Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA) 2017 Full List Of Winners by medolab90(m): 9:16pm
Re: Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA) 2017 Full List Of Winners by Bibi294(f): 9:16pm
Why is the lady in red putting on a 'readymade' that belongs to her daughter
Re: Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA) 2017 Full List Of Winners by idreezbaba(m): 9:17pm
was looking for wizkid but i realized he isnt local

Re: Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA) 2017 Full List Of Winners by rusher14: 9:17pm
Did Efe win anything.
Re: Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA) 2017 Full List Of Winners by uwa244(m): 9:18pm
Congrats to all the winners. But, i was expecting Timaya's telling person to be there. undecided undecided
Re: Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA) 2017 Full List Of Winners by crazygod(m): 9:18pm
kay29000:
This was really Davido's year. Hate him or love him, you can't say the boy didn't put in work this year.
Yea he did put up real work. Real 'murderous' work........
But seriously, is this one an award? Even Olamide dey win best rap of the year. Is that one still rapping? tongue

Re: Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA) 2017 Full List Of Winners by gurunlocker: 9:19pm
Nigeria award in New York.... SMH
Re: Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA) 2017 Full List Of Winners by Allylic(f): 9:19pm
Re: Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA) 2017 Full List Of Winners by MrImole(m): 9:21pm
