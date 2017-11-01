





The 12th edition of the Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA) was held on Saturday at the Symphony Space Center in New York. It was indeed a night of entertainment and reward for the big achievers in the Nigerian entertainment industry including music, film, TV, Radio and so many other categories.



High-flying Davido took home two awards for Hottest Single of the Year (“IF“) and Afropop Male Act of the Year. His protege, Mayorkun also took home an award for Best New Act. Street king Olamide took home the award for Album of The Year (“The Glory“).



In the Film/TV category, Ramsey Noauh took home the Best Actor for his role in “’76” while Funke Akindele took home the award for Best Actress for her role in “A Trip to Jamaica”



Present at the event were top industry acts like Davido, Olamide, Seyi Shay, DJ Self, Young Paris, Barbee, Gbenro Ajibade, Dremo, Korto Davies, Sheyman, ID Cabasa, DJ Enimoney, Danagog, Dotman and so much more.



See full list of winners below:



MUSIC CATEGORIES



· Album of the Year: Glory (Olamide)



· Hottest Single of the Year: If (Davido)



· AfroPop Male Artist of the Year: Davido



· AfroPop Female Artist of the Year: Seyi Shay



· Rap Act of the Year: Olamide



· Dancehall Artist: Patoranking



· Best Collabo of the Year: Iskaba – Wande Coal & DJ Tunez



· Best Music Video of the Year (Director): Yolo- Seyi Shay (Dir: Meji Alabi)



· Best New Act: Mayorkun



· Indigenous Artist of the Year: Phyno



· Diaspora Artist of the Year: Jidenna



· Inspirational Artist of the Year: Sinach



· Most Promising Act to Watch: Deshinor



· Music Producer of the Year: Krisbeatz



· African Male Artist of the Year (Non-Nigerian): Toofan



· African Female Artist of the Year (Non-Nigerian): Becca



· AfroSoca: Machel Montano



FILM/TV CATEGORIES



· Best Actor: Ransey Noauh (76)



· Best Actress: Funke Akindele (A Trip to Jamaica)



· Supporting Actor: AY (A Trip to Jamaica)



· Supporting Actress: Kehinde Bankole (The Dinner)



· Film Director: Steve Gukas (93 Days)



· Best Picture: The Wedding Party



· Best Lead Role in TV: Oreka Godis (Our Best Friend’s Wedding)



· Best Lead Role in Film (Non-Nigerian / Africa): Korto Davies



· Best TV Show: Big Brother Naija



OTHER CATEGORIES:



· Best Disc Jockey: DJ Prince



· Diaspora Disc Jockey of the Year: DJ Phemstar (U.S.)



· Africa Disc Jockey of the Year: DJ Slick Stuat & Roja (UG)



· Entertainment Executive of the Year: Tobi Sanni Daniel



· OAP of the Year: Big Tak (Urban FM)



· TV Presenter: Seyitan (The Sauce)



· Best Comedy Act: Woli Arole & Asiri



· Photographer: Kelechi Amadi

See photos from the event below:





https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/www.bellanaija.com/2017/11/davido-2017-nea-awards-winners/amp/ 1 Like