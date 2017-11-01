₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA) 2017 Full List Of Winners by rusellweb: 6:52pm
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/www.bellanaija.com/2017/11/davido-2017-nea-awards-winners/amp/
|Re: Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA) 2017 Full List Of Winners by jerrybakermillz(m): 9:06pm
Kkk...I'm surprised people celebrate been 1st 2 commend,my people na boredom cause dis one oooh,just anticipating 4 my November salary and I Decide to come online......nutin dey inside since Nairaland no dey dash Person money on who 1st make comment
It's nutin jooor
|Re: Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA) 2017 Full List Of Winners by francisduru: 9:07pm
And then
|Re: Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA) 2017 Full List Of Winners by 2dice01: 9:07pm
Haters are on their way
Loading 26%
|Re: Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA) 2017 Full List Of Winners by collinometricx: 9:07pm
Space for sale
|Re: Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA) 2017 Full List Of Winners by KehnnyCares(m): 9:08pm
Them try. Our problem for Naija pass this one for now.
Next
|Re: Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA) 2017 Full List Of Winners by kay29000(m): 9:08pm
This was really Davido's year. Hate him or love him, you can't say the boy didn't put in work this year.
|Re: Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA) 2017 Full List Of Winners by Flashh: 9:08pm
Olamide didn't deserve that "Rap act of the year". Where there are batter rappers with a lot better rap flows.
That's only what I pick from, on the list. Which I know he isn't.
|Re: Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA) 2017 Full List Of Winners by Muckross1122(m): 9:08pm
|Re: Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA) 2017 Full List Of Winners by taurusmena1(m): 9:09pm
Big ups to Olamide
|Re: Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA) 2017 Full List Of Winners by nullboss: 9:09pm
"Eyes on God, Nwanne hapukwa luck, if your time never come jekwa golukwe the clock!!"
Phyno!!
|Re: Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA) 2017 Full List Of Winners by Acecards: 9:10pm
Davido noni
|Re: Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA) 2017 Full List Of Winners by McINoWell: 9:10pm
abeg where is D's country going sef
|Re: Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA) 2017 Full List Of Winners by Sirgay: 9:11pm
All Nigerian girls -HOES!
|Re: Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA) 2017 Full List Of Winners by jbreezy: 9:11pm
K
|Re: Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA) 2017 Full List Of Winners by trustibk1(m): 9:12pm
Hmmm
|Re: Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA) 2017 Full List Of Winners by chrisbaby24(m): 9:12pm
Ojoro go dey dia....
...don't ask me how...!!!!
|Re: Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA) 2017 Full List Of Winners by McINoWell: 9:12pm
y is GLO jst deceiving Nigerians.....
dey should just focus on the business of advert and forget abt data.
|Re: Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA) 2017 Full List Of Winners by McINoWell: 9:13pm
|Re: Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA) 2017 Full List Of Winners by onosprince(m): 9:13pm
Frog in Africa is taking over while that arrogant boy is fvcking his manager.
|Re: Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA) 2017 Full List Of Winners by Sapiosexuality(m): 9:15pm
NEAwards in New York? Smh. What a people with value problems.
|Re: Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA) 2017 Full List Of Winners by YINKS89(m): 9:16pm
Nice.
|Re: Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA) 2017 Full List Of Winners by phenom101(m): 9:16pm
McINoWell:the right path
|Re: Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA) 2017 Full List Of Winners by medolab90(m): 9:16pm
Davido again
|Re: Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA) 2017 Full List Of Winners by Bibi294(f): 9:16pm
Why is the lady in red putting on a 'readymade' that belongs to her daughter
|Re: Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA) 2017 Full List Of Winners by idreezbaba(m): 9:17pm
was looking for wizkid but i realized he isnt local
|Re: Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA) 2017 Full List Of Winners by rusher14: 9:17pm
Did Efe win anything.
|Re: Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA) 2017 Full List Of Winners by uwa244(m): 9:18pm
Congrats to all the winners. But, i was expecting Timaya's telling person to be there.
|Re: Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA) 2017 Full List Of Winners by crazygod(m): 9:18pm
kay29000:Yea he did put up real work. Real 'murderous' work........
But seriously, is this one an award? Even Olamide dey win best rap of the year. Is that one still rapping?
|Re: Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA) 2017 Full List Of Winners by gurunlocker: 9:19pm
Nigeria award in New York.... SMH
|Re: Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA) 2017 Full List Of Winners by Allylic(f): 9:19pm
Good
|Re: Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA) 2017 Full List Of Winners by MrImole(m): 9:21pm
Eeya
RIP
