Victor Moses was nominated for the African player of the year (men) award,



Asisat Oshoala was nominated for the African player of the year (women) award,



the Falconets were nominated for the African women's national team of the year award



and Gernot Rohr was nominated for coach of the year award.









List of nominees



Women’s Player of the Year



Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Dalian Quanjian)

Chrestina Kgatlana (South Africa & UWC Ladies)

Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene(Cameroon & Rossyanka)

Rutendo Makore (Zimbabwe & Black Rhinos)

Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi & Kvarnsvedens)





Women’s National Team of the Year



Ghana U-20

Kenya

Nigeria U-20

South Africa

Zimbabwe



Coach of the Year



Gernot Rohr (Nigeria)

Hector Cuper (Egypt)

Hugo Broos (Cameroon)

L'Hussein Amoutta (Wydad Athletic Club)

Mihayo Kazembe (TP Mazembe)



National Team of the Year



Cameroon

Egypt

Mali U-17

Nigeria

Zambia U-20



Club of the Year



Al Ahly

Mbabane Swallows

SuperSport United

TP Mazembe

Wydad Athletic Club



Youth Player of the Year



Eric Ayiah (Ghana & Charity Stars)

Krepin Diatta (Senegal &Sarpsborg)

Luther Singh (South Africa & Braga)

Patson Daka (Zambia & Liefering)

Salam Giddou (Mali & Guidars)



Referee of the Year



Bamlak Tessema (Ethiopia)

Ghead Grisha (Egypt)

Janny Sikazwe (Zambia)

Malang Diedhiou (Senegal)

Mehdi Abid Charef (Algeria)

Papa Bakary Gassama (Gambia)





Nominees for other awards

African player of the year



Victor Moses (Nigeria & Chelsea)



Mohammed Salah (Egypt and Liverpool)



Pierre Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon & Borussia Dortmund)



Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool)



Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon & Porto)



Yacine Brahimi (Algeria & Porto)



Keita Balde (Senegal & Monaco)



Karim El Ahmadi (Morocco & Feynoord)



Denis Onyango (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns)



Bertrand Traore (Burkina Faso & Lyon)



Naby Keita (Guinea & Leipzig) 1 Like

Go sexy oshuala!!! 1 Like

Most annoying thing is that we Nigerians won't vote more than once like other countries will do. 2 Likes

Award goes to Mo Sallah. No disputing. 5 Likes

Go NIG

Me Fan of the year Super Eagles and Chelsea

Aubameyang, carry go with your birth right

It’s either Mo Salah or Naby Kaita 2 Likes

Ok.. Na caf own be this, na BBC list africa player of the year i see yesterday.. The top 5 Aubameyang, Moses, Sallah, Mane, and one other guy wey i don forget en name. That list is crazy, i couldn't vote.



But for this Caf, Oshoala, Moses, Rohr, Supersport united, Nigeria.. Dazol. 3 Likes

Moses won't win

oshoala would win

Oshoala



All the way

oshoala will win the women's award 1 Like

Please be informed that Oshoala is no more a virgin

Congrats to him.



Iwobi or kelechi didn't make the list

What the hell Youth player of the yearIwobi or kelechi didn't make the listWhat the hell 1 Like

moses do ur proud

its between the 2 Liverpool guys

The player of the year should go to Mohammed Salah or Sadio Mane.









O pari



