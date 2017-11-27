₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Moses, Oshoala Nominated For CAF African Player Of The Year. by naptu2: 7:05pm
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has released the list of nominees for the CAF awards.
Victor Moses was nominated for the African player of the year (men) award,
Asisat Oshoala was nominated for the African player of the year (women) award,
the Falconets were nominated for the African women's national team of the year award
and Gernot Rohr was nominated for coach of the year award.
List of nominees
Women’s Player of the Year
Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Dalian Quanjian)
Chrestina Kgatlana (South Africa & UWC Ladies)
Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene(Cameroon & Rossyanka)
Rutendo Makore (Zimbabwe & Black Rhinos)
Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi & Kvarnsvedens)
Women’s National Team of the Year
Ghana U-20
Kenya
Nigeria U-20
South Africa
Zimbabwe
Coach of the Year
Gernot Rohr (Nigeria)
Hector Cuper (Egypt)
Hugo Broos (Cameroon)
L'Hussein Amoutta (Wydad Athletic Club)
Mihayo Kazembe (TP Mazembe)
National Team of the Year
Cameroon
Egypt
Mali U-17
Nigeria
Zambia U-20
Club of the Year
Al Ahly
Mbabane Swallows
SuperSport United
TP Mazembe
Wydad Athletic Club
Youth Player of the Year
Eric Ayiah (Ghana & Charity Stars)
Krepin Diatta (Senegal &Sarpsborg)
Luther Singh (South Africa & Braga)
Patson Daka (Zambia & Liefering)
Salam Giddou (Mali & Guidars)
Referee of the Year
Bamlak Tessema (Ethiopia)
Ghead Grisha (Egypt)
Janny Sikazwe (Zambia)
Malang Diedhiou (Senegal)
Mehdi Abid Charef (Algeria)
Papa Bakary Gassama (Gambia)
https://mobile.twitter.com/CAF_Online/status/935176012119396352
Nominees for other awards
|Re: Moses, Oshoala Nominated For CAF African Player Of The Year. by prospero5(m): 7:07pm
f
African player of the year
Victor Moses (Nigeria & Chelsea)
Mohammed Salah (Egypt and Liverpool)
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon & Borussia Dortmund)
Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool)
Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon & Porto)
Yacine Brahimi (Algeria & Porto)
Keita Balde (Senegal & Monaco)
Karim El Ahmadi (Morocco & Feynoord)
Denis Onyango (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns)
Bertrand Traore (Burkina Faso & Lyon)
Naby Keita (Guinea & Leipzig)
|Re: Moses, Oshoala Nominated For CAF African Player Of The Year. by SportBlogger(m): 7:16pm
Go sexy oshuala!!!
|Re: Moses, Oshoala Nominated For CAF African Player Of The Year. by optional1(f): 7:25pm
Most annoying thing is that we Nigerians won't vote more than once like other countries will do.
|Re: Moses, Oshoala Nominated For CAF African Player Of The Year. by crazygod(m): 7:58pm
Award goes to Mo Sallah. No disputing.
|Re: Moses, Oshoala Nominated For CAF African Player Of The Year. by kolajoo(m): 7:58pm
Go NIG
|Re: Moses, Oshoala Nominated For CAF African Player Of The Year. by jetbomber17: 7:59pm
Me Fan of the year Super Eagles and Chelsea
|Re: Moses, Oshoala Nominated For CAF African Player Of The Year. by Johnpaul01: 7:59pm
Aubameyang, carry go with your birth right
|Re: Moses, Oshoala Nominated For CAF African Player Of The Year. by Tolumiide: 8:00pm
It’s either Mo Salah or Naby Kaita
|Re: Moses, Oshoala Nominated For CAF African Player Of The Year. by Luxuryconsult: 8:00pm
Ok.. Na caf own be this, na BBC list africa player of the year i see yesterday.. The top 5 Aubameyang, Moses, Sallah, Mane, and one other guy wey i don forget en name. That list is crazy, i couldn't vote.
But for this Caf, Oshoala, Moses, Rohr, Supersport united, Nigeria.. Dazol.
|Re: Moses, Oshoala Nominated For CAF African Player Of The Year. by bozzyjoan: 8:00pm
Moses won't win
oshoala would win
|Re: Moses, Oshoala Nominated For CAF African Player Of The Year. by collinometricx: 8:01pm
optional1 :
Like u read mha mind
|Re: Moses, Oshoala Nominated For CAF African Player Of The Year. by medolab90(m): 8:01pm
Oshoala
All the way
|Re: Moses, Oshoala Nominated For CAF African Player Of The Year. by optional1(f): 8:03pm
collinometricx:
My love u go soon become ex oh..
Where have you been.
|Re: Moses, Oshoala Nominated For CAF African Player Of The Year. by gabazin080(m): 8:04pm
oshoala will win the women's award
|Re: Moses, Oshoala Nominated For CAF African Player Of The Year. by cstr1000: 8:06pm
crazygod:Why?
What has he done in the past 1 year to deserve it that others haven't done better?
|Re: Moses, Oshoala Nominated For CAF African Player Of The Year. by enemyofprogress: 8:06pm
Please be informed that Oshoala is no more a virgin
|Re: Moses, Oshoala Nominated For CAF African Player Of The Year. by collinometricx: 8:07pm
optional1:
Just finished exams...
But u 4gt mhi ni
|Re: Moses, Oshoala Nominated For CAF African Player Of The Year. by kay29000(m): 8:07pm
Congrats to him.
|Re: Moses, Oshoala Nominated For CAF African Player Of The Year. by sod09(m): 8:07pm
Youth player of the year
Iwobi or kelechi didn't make the list
What the hell
|Re: Moses, Oshoala Nominated For CAF African Player Of The Year. by myners007: 8:09pm
moses do ur proud
|Re: Moses, Oshoala Nominated For CAF African Player Of The Year. by cstr1000: 8:10pm
sod09:You are giving CAF more respect than they are worth.
These guys are set to crown salah as africa's best player despite winning nothing and gaining a bit of relevance just now at the tail end of the year while languishing in mediocrity throughout the most part of the year.
You should expect the incompetence.
|Re: Moses, Oshoala Nominated For CAF African Player Of The Year. by optional1(f): 8:11pm
Thank God for the success of the exam
collinometricx:
U go soon enter ex and friendzone..
|Re: Moses, Oshoala Nominated For CAF African Player Of The Year. by majamajic(m): 8:12pm
its between the 2 Liverpool guys
|Re: Moses, Oshoala Nominated For CAF African Player Of The Year. by collinometricx: 8:13pm
optional1 :
I nor fit enter friendzone... we na cacus men
|Re: Moses, Oshoala Nominated For CAF African Player Of The Year. by HzRF(m): 8:14pm
crazygod:
No oo
Moses or aubumeyang
Mo just dey blow
|Re: Moses, Oshoala Nominated For CAF African Player Of The Year. by dokiOloye(m): 8:15pm
The player of the year should go to Mohammed Salah or Sadio Mane.
|Re: Moses, Oshoala Nominated For CAF African Player Of The Year. by Icon79(m): 8:18pm
Ewu! What silverware did Sallah win?
O pari
bozzyjoan:
|Re: Moses, Oshoala Nominated For CAF African Player Of The Year. by Icon79(m): 8:19pm
I just asked the same question. Alex Iwobi definitely supposed to make the list.
O pari
sod09:
