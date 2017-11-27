₦airaland Forum

Moses, Oshoala Nominated For CAF African Player Of The Year. - Sports - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Moses, Oshoala Nominated For CAF African Player Of The Year. (8487 Views)

Moses, Oshoala Nominated For CAF African Player Of The Year. by naptu2: 7:05pm
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has released the list of nominees for the CAF awards.

Victor Moses was nominated for the African player of the year (men) award,

Asisat Oshoala was nominated for the African player of the year (women) award,

the Falconets were nominated for the African women's national team of the year award

and Gernot Rohr was nominated for coach of the year award.




List of nominees

Women’s Player of the Year

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Dalian Quanjian)
Chrestina Kgatlana (South Africa & UWC Ladies)
Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene(Cameroon & Rossyanka)
Rutendo Makore (Zimbabwe & Black Rhinos)
Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi & Kvarnsvedens)


Women’s National Team of the Year

Ghana U-20
Kenya
Nigeria U-20
South Africa
Zimbabwe

Coach of the Year

Gernot Rohr (Nigeria)
Hector Cuper (Egypt)
Hugo Broos (Cameroon)
L'Hussein Amoutta (Wydad Athletic Club)
Mihayo Kazembe (TP Mazembe)

National Team of the Year

Cameroon
Egypt
Mali U-17
Nigeria
Zambia U-20

Club of the Year

Al Ahly
Mbabane Swallows
SuperSport United
TP Mazembe
Wydad Athletic Club

Youth Player of the Year

Eric Ayiah (Ghana & Charity Stars)
Krepin Diatta (Senegal &Sarpsborg)
Luther Singh (South Africa & Braga)
Patson Daka (Zambia & Liefering)
Salam Giddou (Mali & Guidars)

Referee of the Year

Bamlak Tessema (Ethiopia)
Ghead Grisha (Egypt)
Janny Sikazwe (Zambia)
Malang Diedhiou (Senegal)
Mehdi Abid Charef (Algeria)
Papa Bakary Gassama (Gambia)


https://mobile.twitter.com/CAF_Online/status/935176012119396352

Re: Moses, Oshoala Nominated For CAF African Player Of The Year. by naptu2: 7:05pm
Nominees for other awards

Re: Moses, Oshoala Nominated For CAF African Player Of The Year. by naptu2: 7:05pm
NFF

https://mobile.twitter.com/thenff/status/935202562525057024

Re: Moses, Oshoala Nominated For CAF African Player Of The Year. by prospero5(m): 7:07pm
f
Re: Moses, Oshoala Nominated For CAF African Player Of The Year. by naptu2: 7:08pm
African player of the year

Victor Moses (Nigeria & Chelsea)

Mohammed Salah (Egypt and Liverpool)

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon & Borussia Dortmund)

Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool)

Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon & Porto)

Yacine Brahimi (Algeria & Porto)

Keita Balde (Senegal & Monaco)

Karim El Ahmadi (Morocco & Feynoord)

Denis Onyango (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Bertrand Traore (Burkina Faso & Lyon)

Naby Keita (Guinea & Leipzig)

Re: Moses, Oshoala Nominated For CAF African Player Of The Year. by SportBlogger(m): 7:16pm
Go sexy oshuala!!!

Re: Moses, Oshoala Nominated For CAF African Player Of The Year. by optional1(f): 7:25pm
Most annoying thing is that we Nigerians won't vote more than once like other countries will do.

Re: Moses, Oshoala Nominated For CAF African Player Of The Year. by crazygod(m): 7:58pm
Award goes to Mo Sallah. No disputing.

Re: Moses, Oshoala Nominated For CAF African Player Of The Year. by kolajoo(m): 7:58pm
Go NIG wink
Re: Moses, Oshoala Nominated For CAF African Player Of The Year. by jetbomber17: 7:59pm
Me Fan of the year Super Eagles and Chelsea
Re: Moses, Oshoala Nominated For CAF African Player Of The Year. by Johnpaul01: 7:59pm
Aubameyang, carry go with your birth right
Re: Moses, Oshoala Nominated For CAF African Player Of The Year. by Tolumiide: 8:00pm
It’s either Mo Salah or Naby Kaita

Re: Moses, Oshoala Nominated For CAF African Player Of The Year. by Luxuryconsult: 8:00pm
Ok.. Na caf own be this, na BBC list africa player of the year i see yesterday.. The top 5 Aubameyang, Moses, Sallah, Mane, and one other guy wey i don forget en name. That list is crazy, i couldn't vote.

But for this Caf, Oshoala, Moses, Rohr, Supersport united, Nigeria.. Dazol.

Re: Moses, Oshoala Nominated For CAF African Player Of The Year. by bozzyjoan: 8:00pm
Moses won't win
oshoala would win
Rohr won't win either
oshoala would win
Rohr won't win eitherMoses won't win
oshoala would win
Rohr won't win either
Re: Moses, Oshoala Nominated For CAF African Player Of The Year. by collinometricx: 8:01pm
optional1 :
Most annoying thing is that we Nigerians won't vote more than once like other countries will do.

Like u read mha mind
Re: Moses, Oshoala Nominated For CAF African Player Of The Year. by medolab90(m): 8:01pm
Oshoala

All the way
Re: Moses, Oshoala Nominated For CAF African Player Of The Year. by optional1(f): 8:03pm
collinometricx:


Like u read mha mind


My love u go soon become ex oh..
Where have you been.
Re: Moses, Oshoala Nominated For CAF African Player Of The Year. by gabazin080(m): 8:04pm
oshoala will win the women's award

Re: Moses, Oshoala Nominated For CAF African Player Of The Year. by cstr1000: 8:06pm
crazygod:
Award goes to Mo Sallah. No disputing.
Why?
What has he done in the past 1 year to deserve it that others haven't done better?

Re: Moses, Oshoala Nominated For CAF African Player Of The Year. by enemyofprogress: 8:06pm
Please be informed that Oshoala is no more a virgin
Re: Moses, Oshoala Nominated For CAF African Player Of The Year. by collinometricx: 8:07pm
optional1:


My love u go soon become ex oh..
Where have you been.


Just finished exams...
But u 4gt mhi ni
Re: Moses, Oshoala Nominated For CAF African Player Of The Year. by kay29000(m): 8:07pm
Congrats to him.
Re: Moses, Oshoala Nominated For CAF African Player Of The Year. by sod09(m): 8:07pm
Youth player of the year
Iwobi or kelechi didn't make the list
What the hell shocked

Re: Moses, Oshoala Nominated For CAF African Player Of The Year. by myners007: 8:09pm
moses do ur proud
Re: Moses, Oshoala Nominated For CAF African Player Of The Year. by cstr1000: 8:10pm
sod09:
Youth player of the year
Iwobi or kelechi didn't make the list
What the hell shocked
You are giving CAF more respect than they are worth.
These guys are set to crown salah as africa's best player despite winning nothing and gaining a bit of relevance just now at the tail end of the year while languishing in mediocrity throughout the most part of the year.

You should expect the incompetence.

Re: Moses, Oshoala Nominated For CAF African Player Of The Year. by optional1(f): 8:11pm
Thank God for the success of the exam

collinometricx:


Just finished exams...
But u 4gt mhi ni


U go soon enter ex and friendzone..
Re: Moses, Oshoala Nominated For CAF African Player Of The Year. by majamajic(m): 8:12pm
its between the 2 Liverpool guys
Re: Moses, Oshoala Nominated For CAF African Player Of The Year. by collinometricx: 8:13pm
optional1 :
Thank God for the success of the exam




U go soon enter ex and friendzone..

I nor fit enter friendzone... we na cacus men
Re: Moses, Oshoala Nominated For CAF African Player Of The Year. by HzRF(m): 8:14pm
crazygod:
Award goes to Mo Sallah. No disputing.


No oo


Moses or aubumeyang


Mo just dey blow
Re: Moses, Oshoala Nominated For CAF African Player Of The Year. by dokiOloye(m): 8:15pm
The player of the year should go to Mohammed Salah or Sadio Mane.
Re: Moses, Oshoala Nominated For CAF African Player Of The Year. by Icon79(m): 8:18pm
Ewu! What silverware did Sallah win? shocked



O pari

bozzyjoan:
Moses won't win
oshoala would win
Rohr won't win eitherMoses won't win
oshoala would win
Rohr won't win eitherMoses won't win
oshoala would win
Rohr won't win either

Re: Moses, Oshoala Nominated For CAF African Player Of The Year. by Icon79(m): 8:19pm
I just asked the same question. Alex Iwobi definitely supposed to make the list.


O pari

sod09:
Youth player of the year
Iwobi or kelechi didn't make the list
What the hell shocked

Viewing this topic:

