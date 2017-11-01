₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|AY And His Daughter Michelle Makun In Matching Outfits by YomzzyDBlogger: 7:54pm On Nov 27
Comedian Ayo Makun aka AY, took to his IG page to share this adorable photo as he and his daughter, Michelle rocked matching outfits posing in front of his Mercedes Benz G Wagon.
He captioned the photo;
"Twinning with my little angel @MichelleMakun and warming up for the #theaccidentalspy in cinemas from December 1st"
Cc: Lalasticlala
|Re: AY And His Daughter Michelle Makun In Matching Outfits by YomzzyDBlogger: 7:54pm On Nov 27
Daddy and his angel..
|Re: AY And His Daughter Michelle Makun In Matching Outfits by Nne5(f): 7:54pm On Nov 27
My papa born me
cool
|Re: AY And His Daughter Michelle Makun In Matching Outfits by Modelqwen(f): 8:23pm On Nov 27
Cool & lovely
|Re: AY And His Daughter Michelle Makun In Matching Outfits by Modelqwen(f): 8:34pm On Nov 27
YomzzyDBlogger:
Some ppl will not make heaven , even hell gan.
Op y u go dey drag ftc with us?
|Re: AY And His Daughter Michelle Makun In Matching Outfits by teresafaith(f): 9:58pm On Nov 27
She looks like him a lot, ay no need DNA for his one
|Re: AY And His Daughter Michelle Makun In Matching Outfits by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:20pm On Nov 27
Lovely.
Pretty.
Beautiful.
|Re: AY And His Daughter Michelle Makun In Matching Outfits by kay29000(m): 10:20pm On Nov 27
Cool.
|Re: AY And His Daughter Michelle Makun In Matching Outfits by Flashh: 10:20pm On Nov 27
|Re: AY And His Daughter Michelle Makun In Matching Outfits by myjobsfinder(m): 10:20pm On Nov 27
|Re: AY And His Daughter Michelle Makun In Matching Outfits by momodub: 10:20pm On Nov 27
Cool pic
|Re: AY And His Daughter Michelle Makun In Matching Outfits by forayfleo(m): 10:21pm On Nov 27
Good one
|Re: AY And His Daughter Michelle Makun In Matching Outfits by Beesluv: 10:21pm On Nov 27
So sweet
|Re: AY And His Daughter Michelle Makun In Matching Outfits by Ezedon(m): 10:21pm On Nov 27
The babe make sense
|Re: AY And His Daughter Michelle Makun In Matching Outfits by dayleke(m): 10:22pm On Nov 27
Adidas
|Re: AY And His Daughter Michelle Makun In Matching Outfits by dayleke(m): 10:22pm On Nov 27
AYdidas
|Re: AY And His Daughter Michelle Makun In Matching Outfits by Ilefoaye(m): 10:23pm On Nov 27
Michelle or Micheline?
|Re: AY And His Daughter Michelle Makun In Matching Outfits by jeeqaa7(m): 10:23pm On Nov 27
Agbaya
|Re: AY And His Daughter Michelle Makun In Matching Outfits by Threebear(m): 10:26pm On Nov 27
If she has brain like her father, she's good to go.
I'll take a chimamanda than a kim K anyday .
When a woman is pretty without sense, her Pusey suffers.
|Re: AY And His Daughter Michelle Makun In Matching Outfits by iWasNotHere(m): 10:26pm On Nov 27
Pedophile sighted
Ezedon:
|Re: AY And His Daughter Michelle Makun In Matching Outfits by LesbianBoy(m): 10:28pm On Nov 27
Ezedon:
Is it this small girl you are calling babe?
|Re: AY And His Daughter Michelle Makun In Matching Outfits by Igbaba2(m): 10:29pm On Nov 27
[color=#770077][/color]very cool replica of father............nah ur papa born u.
|Re: AY And His Daughter Michelle Makun In Matching Outfits by wildcatter23(m): 10:29pm On Nov 27
|Re: AY And His Daughter Michelle Makun In Matching Outfits by naijamakossa(m): 10:29pm On Nov 27
His mouth always open,,
|Re: AY And His Daughter Michelle Makun In Matching Outfits by Justicealh3(m): 10:30pm On Nov 27
Will She Love me.
|Re: AY And His Daughter Michelle Makun In Matching Outfits by Jolar101(m): 10:30pm On Nov 27
Dad and his daughter.
That's my father inlaw and my wife.
|Re: AY And His Daughter Michelle Makun In Matching Outfits by RapportNaija(m): 10:33pm On Nov 27
Beautiful
Mehn, AY and his daughter are so cute together
|Re: AY And His Daughter Michelle Makun In Matching Outfits by booqee(f): 10:34pm On Nov 27
They look so much alike!!
Btw, look at her behind that butt is too big for her age!
|Re: AY And His Daughter Michelle Makun In Matching Outfits by thelostchronicl: 10:38pm On Nov 27
Hmmm, even with your dry yokes
|Re: AY And His Daughter Michelle Makun In Matching Outfits by Onyinye15(f): 10:48pm On Nov 27
|Re: AY And His Daughter Michelle Makun In Matching Outfits by asawanathegreat(m): 11:59pm On Nov 27
When there is money women will always smile.
