|How Aurora Got Me A Job In A Multinational Company In Lagos by Monicaville: 9:55pm On Nov 27
I hadn’t spent up to 10 minutes at the reception of this multinational company, when a fair, thick and very busty lady looking like Roman Goddess stepped out to call me into the conference room. .
She looked at me somehow, I think she likes me. But I’m not sure.
Let me quickly add this, I graduated with second-class upper (Chemistry) five years ago and since then I have moved from one low paying job to another. My last was as a teacher in a secondary school in Lagos earning N30,000 monthly. I couldn’t even save for a whole year.
To keep my story short, so last week, I got a job invite from this multinational company in Lekki which I applied to earlier in the year. In fact I had forgotten that I applied there and so when I got an email and SMS asking me to come for an interview I was already flying in the air.
So, as I was explaining earlier, I got to the venue of the interview, and met the hot lady who led me into the other room; I mean the conference room. I faced 4 fierce looking men in the conference room who kept interrogating me like a criminal.
But suddenly I began to realize how impressed these gentlemen were beginning to get with me based on the reactions on their faces. I was a bit surprised when they told me to submit my documents immediately or forward it to a provided email address.
Well, honestly I think I may have knocked them out because I kept reiterating their weaknesses as a company and what I felt I could do uniquely to help them out in the area I was applying for. This is a company I had researched about while I was In University.
I was told to go sort myself out with the documents at the reception, and it looked like I was about to finally get what I wanted in life after five years of leaving school.
Then, the fair, lanky and busty lady showed up again. She called out my name again asking me to “please forward your credentials to the email address you were given and wait here.”
I brought out my phone which I plugged to my newly bought power bank before I left home, and I tried to switch it on but shockingly, it refused to come on. This is where I keep all my scanned documents! At this point I knew my village people had finally located me.
We’ve not had electricity for a whole week in my area because of faulty transformer. So a day before the interview, I bought this brand new power bank which I even used that day and it worked.
I can’t afford to lose this job. Seeing my frustration, the hot lady pulled out her drawer and gave me a powerbank to use.
“Have you sent your documents now? The hot lady’s said gently to me.
To cut the story short, the next thing I was saying was; “thank you Aurora, God bless you”.
“Lol, are you thanking me or the power bank? You should be very careful of the kind of power bank you buy, most of them do not charge completely.
“Anyway, I’m Doris. But you can go home with my Aurora powerbank. We will definitely see again. Welcome to our company,” she said, as we both gave each other a flirty smile.
And that was when I knew without a doubt that I had finally made it in 2017. For those of you still waiting for a good job, the year 2017 will not pass you by.
|Re: How Aurora Got Me A Job In A Multinational Company In Lagos by JamieRocks(m): 10:02pm On Nov 27
Congratulations bro!
|Re: How Aurora Got Me A Job In A Multinational Company In Lagos by DaddyKross: 10:13pm On Nov 27
Congrats bro. You no go like gimi dat Robust lady number
|Re: How Aurora Got Me A Job In A Multinational Company In Lagos by TarOrfeek: 10:22pm On Nov 27
congrats man.
more grease to your elbow.
|Re: How Aurora Got Me A Job In A Multinational Company In Lagos by serenegroup(m): 10:25pm On Nov 27
Congratulations,
|Re: How Aurora Got Me A Job In A Multinational Company In Lagos by teamobanabo(m): 10:30pm On Nov 27
congrats man... God have blessed you..
|Re: How Aurora Got Me A Job In A Multinational Company In Lagos by AlexCk: 10:31pm On Nov 27
Congrats bruv.
My inner self telling myself : maybe we should get an aurora power bank oo, and anything that's call aurora, and send mail to ExxonMobil, maybe, just maybe something will happen.
#PolarLight.
|Re: How Aurora Got Me A Job In A Multinational Company In Lagos by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:36pm On Nov 27
Congratulations. This is just the beginning.
|Re: How Aurora Got Me A Job In A Multinational Company In Lagos by Esepayan(m): 10:39pm On Nov 27
u re follish to put the companies name and the ladies name....cos u make it sound like she was flirting with u .....i bet u they will fire u.....u have bleeped up big time
|Re: How Aurora Got Me A Job In A Multinational Company In Lagos by Yonce: 10:40pm On Nov 27
I thought the lady's name was Aurora.
Oh my God
|Re: How Aurora Got Me A Job In A Multinational Company In Lagos by kay29000(m): 10:41pm On Nov 27
Cool.
|Re: How Aurora Got Me A Job In A Multinational Company In Lagos by peacenaija: 10:41pm On Nov 27
Monicaville:I understand that you're very happy but caution needs to be taken. I'm sure if the thick lady sees this she won't be happy, dont forget your name is also there.. The village people are not resting but I rebuke them on you in Jesus name.. your testimony will be permanent.
Bros remove the pics or you modify, please.
....... but the name of the coy no dey google oo
Monicaville:I understand that you're very happy but caution needs to be taken. I'm sure if the thick lady sees this she won't be happy, dont forget your name is also there.. The village people are not resting but I rebuke them on you in Jesus name.. your testimony will be permanent.
Bros remove the pics or you modify, please.
....... but the name of the coy no dey google oo
|Re: How Aurora Got Me A Job In A Multinational Company In Lagos by Viccur(m): 10:42pm On Nov 27
Another style to advertise Powerbank. Lagos Nawa oo
|Re: How Aurora Got Me A Job In A Multinational Company In Lagos by ashjay001(m): 10:42pm On Nov 27
From 30k to 200k
Big congrats! Thank God u didnt fill up ur post with all d vigils n deliverance n anointing oil brouhaha
May God continue to bless ur hustle!
|Re: How Aurora Got Me A Job In A Multinational Company In Lagos by okpmoses: 10:43pm On Nov 27
[color=#990000][/color] lanky,busty lady?
|Re: How Aurora Got Me A Job In A Multinational Company In Lagos by money121(m): 10:43pm On Nov 27
Congrat bro
|Re: How Aurora Got Me A Job In A Multinational Company In Lagos by BornAgainMay: 10:43pm On Nov 27
Kukuma advertise the powerbank
|Re: How Aurora Got Me A Job In A Multinational Company In Lagos by Sunshyne200(m): 10:43pm On Nov 27
For a while I didn't know what you were communicating.
Aurora or Job gotten?
|Re: How Aurora Got Me A Job In A Multinational Company In Lagos by Slyguy: 10:44pm On Nov 27
Congratulations bro
|Re: How Aurora Got Me A Job In A Multinational Company In Lagos by Sylver247: 10:44pm On Nov 27
You shouldn't have displayed your appointment letter here. It's a private document and can lead to your employer having a negative image of you.
|Re: How Aurora Got Me A Job In A Multinational Company In Lagos by wucheiyconsult(m): 10:45pm On Nov 27
Am happy for u. Wishing you all the best.
|Re: How Aurora Got Me A Job In A Multinational Company In Lagos by writeprof(m): 10:45pm On Nov 27
Congrats! It is never over until it over! I'm still expecting great things within the next 34 days.
|Re: How Aurora Got Me A Job In A Multinational Company In Lagos by Alexk2(m): 10:45pm On Nov 27
Congrats bro. Btw., what's it about that power bank?
|Re: How Aurora Got Me A Job In A Multinational Company In Lagos by favourmic(m): 10:46pm On Nov 27
Esepayan:
must you hate?
|Re: How Aurora Got Me A Job In A Multinational Company In Lagos by SalamRushdie: 10:46pm On Nov 27
Fake story to drive an advert
|Re: How Aurora Got Me A Job In A Multinational Company In Lagos by wildcatter23(m): 10:47pm On Nov 27
Nice write up. I must say you know your onions and I can dare say you knocked them off their socks for good. Dont get the lady knocked off in the line of duty
|Re: How Aurora Got Me A Job In A Multinational Company In Lagos by illuminaty(m): 10:47pm On Nov 27
congrats bro but please take down some sensitive information you gave out especially the name of the company....wishing you all the best on your new job...cheers!!!
|Re: How Aurora Got Me A Job In A Multinational Company In Lagos by soberdrunk(m): 10:48pm On Nov 27
See scope!! I guess you are the new marketing manager of Aurora powerbanks abi?
|Re: How Aurora Got Me A Job In A Multinational Company In Lagos by leksmedia: 10:48pm On Nov 27
Monicaville Congrats on your new job, I know you are very happy to get this job but did you know that you can lose this job because of this post.
1. You are already flirting with a staff which is always against every company policy
2. You even went ahead to show the companys name , what if someone send an email to that company
3. You just proved to them that you might not be able to keep company secrets by doing this
If I were you, I will quickly take this down, it's not everything that happens in your life that is worth sharing online
|Re: How Aurora Got Me A Job In A Multinational Company In Lagos by babtundey01: 10:50pm On Nov 27
Your gross monthly is 200k, go and ask for your net monthly before you are hopefulu
