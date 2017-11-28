₦airaland Forum

Prince Harry Engaged To Meghan Markle (Suits Actress) by lalasticlala(m): 8:46am
UK: Prince Harry gets engaged to actress Meghan Markle

Britain's Prince Harry is engaged to his US partner Meghan Markle, his father Prince Charles has announced. The wedding is due to take place in the spring of 2018 and the couple are to live in Kensington Palace.

"Thrilled, over the moon," Harry remarked as the couple posed for photographs in the grounds of Kensington Palace where they will live in a cottage. Markle's three-stone engagement ring was designed by Harry with a diamond from Botswana and two diamonds taken from the personal collection of his late mother Princess Diana.

Clarence House — the residence of Prince Harry's father Prince Charles — released a statement on Monday announcing the engagement.

"His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle," the statement read.

It said the couple had become engaged earlier this month. The wedding will take place next spring, and the couple are to live in Nottingham Cottage in Kensington Palace.

Prince Harry tweeted thanks to those who wished the couple well.

Speculation had been rife that 33-year-old Harry would propose to the 36-year-old divorcee Markle, who is best known for her role in the legal drama series "Suits." The couple have been together since June 2016.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Harry's older brother Prince William and Kate Middleton, congratulated the couple. "We are very excited for Harry and Meghan. It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together," Clarence House said in a tweet.

Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip, who recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary, also said they're "delighted" for the couple.

Harry is Queen Elizabeth's grandson and fifth-in-line to the British throne.

Markle's parents Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland said in a statement: "We are incredibly happy for Meghan and Harry. Our daughter has always been a kind and loving person." Markle, an Emmy-award winning lighting director, is of Dutch, English, Irish and Scottish descent, while his wife of African-American heritage works as a psychotherapist and yoga instructor.

Harry spent 10 years in the army and has this year, with his elder brother William, promoted mental health strategies for armed forces in a joint initiative between their Royal Foundation and the Ministry of Defense.

http://amp.dw.com/en/uk-prince-harry-gets-engaged-to-actress-meghan-markle/a-41544842



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ymovqj73k1Q

1 Like

Re: Prince Harry Engaged To Meghan Markle (Suits Actress) by Seun(m): 8:47am
Do you think it will work out? I don't think so. Meghan Merkle is literally sacrificing her acting career to be a princess. She's leaving the cast of Suits to go and live with the prince. This will probably lead to resentment on the long run, when she gets tired of her mundane royal duties.

"The couple will live together at Nottingham Cottage in London, on the grounds of Kensington Palace, after the wedding in spring 2018." Source.

15 Likes

Re: Prince Harry Engaged To Meghan Markle (Suits Actress) by Daeylar(f): 8:48am
Seun:
Do you think it will work out? I don't. Too many red flags...

What red flags?

Don't see any.
Re: Prince Harry Engaged To Meghan Markle (Suits Actress) by obafemee80(m): 8:48am
Hmm...kiss kiss kiss



I hope it doesnt end diana/charles way.
Re: Prince Harry Engaged To Meghan Markle (Suits Actress) by martynsnet: 8:49am
Seun:
Do you think it will work out? I don't think so. Meghan Merkle is literally sacrificing her acting career to be a princess. She's leaving the cast of Suits to go and live with the prince. This will inevitably lead to resentment on the long run, when she gets tired of her mundane royal duties.

was hoping to see something more when u said "red flag", the royal family won't want any scandal, and I m sure the decision taken had been elaborately deliberated and come to a decision.

Re: Prince Harry Engaged To Meghan Markle (Suits Actress) by Seun(m): 8:57am
Daeylar:
What red flags?

Don't see any.
1) The biggest red flag is that Meghan is planning to sacrifice her acting career. Such decisions inevitably lead to resentment.

2) She dated a guy for seven years, married him in 2011, and then divorced him only two years later. She just met Harry in 2016. undecided

3) In their interview they don't really sound like best friends, which they have to be to survive the draconian challenges of a marriage between a top Hollywood actress and a member of the British royal family. It's even less likely to be successful than a relationship between two actors.

22 Likes

Re: Prince Harry Engaged To Meghan Markle (Suits Actress) by kodded(m): 9:06am
marriage that will crash before 2020 undecided

3 Likes

Re: Prince Harry Engaged To Meghan Markle (Suits Actress) by Smellymouth: 9:11am
Nor be this babe be Mike Ross wife (Rachel Zane) for SUITS?
I love that series sha ..

2 Likes

Re: Prince Harry Engaged To Meghan Markle (Suits Actress) by AHCB: 9:11am
Seun:
Do you think it will work out? I don't think so. Meghan Merkle is literally sacrificing her acting career to be a princess. She's leaving the cast of Suits to go and live with the prince. This will inevitably lead to resentment on the long run, when she gets tired of her mundane royal duties.

"The couple will live together at Nottingham Cottage in London, on the grounds of Kensington Palace, after the wedding in spring 2018." Source.
If she's happy with her decision, then it's a go. Not every british marriage will end like Charles and Lady D. Beside, I don't think Harry is a douchebag like his dad, do you?

2 Likes

Re: Prince Harry Engaged To Meghan Markle (Suits Actress) by Threebear(m): 9:12am
The only upside to this marriage is that a black man or woman might one day rule the United Kingdom.
50 years ago, no one would have ever thought this possible .

10 Likes

Re: Prince Harry Engaged To Meghan Markle (Suits Actress) by spartan117(m): 9:20am
Mike ross dem Don thief your wife grin

Mike will be like this guy

4 Likes

cool good one
cool good one




1 Like

Re: Prince Harry Engaged To Meghan Markle (Suits Actress) by campuspeep: 9:20am
wink
Re: Prince Harry Engaged To Meghan Markle (Suits Actress) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:20am
HAPPY MARRIED LIFE.

1 Like

Re: Prince Harry Engaged To Meghan Markle (Suits Actress) by davibid: 9:20am
Good for them



But seriously, no matter how the love catch me reach I can't marry someone older than me angry


If I hear age is just a number ehhhhh

Na slap undecided

1 Like

Re: Prince Harry Engaged To Meghan Markle (Suits Actress) by VocalWalls: 9:21am
Nothing for Mike Ross

1 Like

Re: Prince Harry Engaged To Meghan Markle (Suits Actress) by purem(m): 9:21am
embarassed
Re: Prince Harry Engaged To Meghan Markle (Suits Actress) by Nbote(m): 9:21am
Seun:
Do you think it will work out? I don't think so. Meghan Merkle is literally sacrificing her acting career to be a princess. She's leaving the cast of Suits to go and live with the prince. This will inevitably lead to resentment on the long run, when she gets tired of her mundane royal duties.

"The couple will live together at Nottingham Cottage in London, on the grounds of Kensington Palace, after the wedding in spring 2018." Source.

I don't think her acting career is going to dat much of a problem considering she didn't have much of it until SUITS came along and dis 7th season is looking more likely to b its last with Jessica Pearson's spin off on the way...

2 Likes

Re: Prince Harry Engaged To Meghan Markle (Suits Actress) by Kobicove(m): 9:21am
hhh
Re: Prince Harry Engaged To Meghan Markle (Suits Actress) by emeijeh(m): 9:21am
The age is just a number crew are coming soon.
Re: Prince Harry Engaged To Meghan Markle (Suits Actress) by BruncleZuma: 9:21am
Congrats ooo when is the asheobi coming out?
Re: Prince Harry Engaged To Meghan Markle (Suits Actress) by Guyman02: 9:21am
While Britain was asking Mugabe to quit, their media will never ask the British Head of State the Queen when she would quit. The royal family is a leech on British tax payers. Some idiots here will come out to defend this dude even when he fought in Afghanistan and killed people who never attacked nor threatened Britain.
The royalty is well packaged by the media to make the commoners to see the Queen and her children as infallible while promoting wars and conflicts ion other countries.

5 Likes

Re: Prince Harry Engaged To Meghan Markle (Suits Actress) by ceezarhh(m): 9:21am
I pray the "Ebuka Agbada Spirit" doesn't pay them a surprise visit on their wedding day...

1 Like

Re: Prince Harry Engaged To Meghan Markle (Suits Actress) by kay29000(m): 9:22am
It's a new dawn. I can't believe the British royal family would allow their own marry a black woman... That is an actress...and is older than the prince.
Re: Prince Harry Engaged To Meghan Markle (Suits Actress) by flyca: 9:22am
They look happy together and I'm really blushing looking at their pics smiley

1 Like

Re: Prince Harry Engaged To Meghan Markle (Suits Actress) by Aieboocaar(m): 9:22am
NO MIND THEM!!!!!
emeijeh:
The age is just a number crew are coming soon.

But if it were to be a Nigerian guy now, people will start shouting "All for GreenCard"


NIGERIANS SEF undecided undecided undecided

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Prince Harry Engaged To Meghan Markle (Suits Actress) by buskie13(m): 9:23am
Nl na backward site,news wey happen yesterday, na now day break for.here,some mods sha
I bet say Banky news go still enter front page today

1 Like

Re: Prince Harry Engaged To Meghan Markle (Suits Actress) by Muzanga(f): 9:24am
Seun:

1) The biggest red flag is that Meghan is planning to sacrificing her acting career. Such decisions inevitably lead to resentment.

2) She dated a guy seven years, married him in 2011, and then divorced him only two years later. She just met Harry in 2016. undecided

3) In their interview they don't really sound like best friends, which they have to be to survive the draconian challenges of a marriage between a top Hollywood actress and a member of the British royal family. It's even less likely to be successful than a relationship between two actors.
planning to sacrificing kor . oya modify your gbagaun. You are our daddy. Dont ban me oooo cheesy

1 Like

Re: Prince Harry Engaged To Meghan Markle (Suits Actress) by Kraspo(m): 9:24am
Congrats to them

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

