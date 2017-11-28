Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Prince Harry Engaged To Meghan Markle (Suits Actress) (11335 Views)

UK: Prince Harry gets engaged to actress Meghan Markle



Britain's Prince Harry is engaged to his US partner Meghan Markle, his father Prince Charles has announced. The wedding is due to take place in the spring of 2018 and the couple are to live in Kensington Palace.



"Thrilled, over the moon," Harry remarked as the couple posed for photographs in the grounds of Kensington Palace where they will live in a cottage. Markle's three-stone engagement ring was designed by Harry with a diamond from Botswana and two diamonds taken from the personal collection of his late mother Princess Diana.



Clarence House — the residence of Prince Harry's father Prince Charles — released a statement on Monday announcing the engagement.



"His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle," the statement read.



It said the couple had become engaged earlier this month. The wedding will take place next spring, and the couple are to live in Nottingham Cottage in Kensington Palace.



Prince Harry tweeted thanks to those who wished the couple well.



Speculation had been rife that 33-year-old Harry would propose to the 36-year-old divorcee Markle, who is best known for her role in the legal drama series "Suits." The couple have been together since June 2016.



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Harry's older brother Prince William and Kate Middleton, congratulated the couple. "We are very excited for Harry and Meghan. It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together," Clarence House said in a tweet.



Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip, who recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary, also said they're "delighted" for the couple.



Harry is Queen Elizabeth's grandson and fifth-in-line to the British throne.



Markle's parents Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland said in a statement: "We are incredibly happy for Meghan and Harry. Our daughter has always been a kind and loving person." Markle, an Emmy-award winning lighting director, is of Dutch, English, Irish and Scottish descent, while his wife of African-American heritage works as a psychotherapist and yoga instructor.



Harry spent 10 years in the army and has this year, with his elder brother William, promoted mental health strategies for armed forces in a joint initiative between their Royal Foundation and the Ministry of Defense.

"The couple will live together at Nottingham Cottage in London, on the grounds of Kensington Palace, after the wedding in spring 2018." Do you think it will work out? I don't think so. Meghan Merkle is literally sacrificing her acting career to be a princess. She's leaving the cast of Suits to go and live with the prince. This will probably lead to resentment on the long run, when she gets tired of her mundane royal duties.

Seun:

Do you think it will work out? I don't. Too many red flags...

What red flags?



Don't see any. What red flags?Don't see any.









I hope it doesnt end diana/charles way. Hmm...I hope it doesnt end diana/charles way.

Seun:

was hoping to see something more when u said "red flag", the royal family won't want any scandal, and I m sure the decision taken had been elaborately deliberated and come to a decision. was hoping to see something more when u said "red flag", the royal family won't want any scandal, and I m sure the decision taken had been elaborately deliberated and come to a decision.

Daeylar:

What red flags?



Don't see any. 1) The biggest red flag is that Meghan is planning to sacrifice her acting career. Such decisions inevitably lead to resentment.



2) She dated a guy for seven years, married him in 2011, and then divorced him only two years later. She just met Harry in 2016.



marriage that will crash before 2020 3 Likes

Nor be this babe be Mike Ross wife (Rachel Zane) for SUITS?

I love that series sha .. 2 Likes

Seun:

"The couple will live together at Nottingham Cottage in London, on the grounds of Kensington Palace, after the wedding in spring 2018." Source. If she's happy with her decision, then it's a go. Not every british marriage will end like Charles and Lady D. Beside, I don't think Harry is a douchebag like his dad, do you? If she's happy with her decision, then it's a go. Not every british marriage will end like Charles and Lady D. Beside, I don't think Harry is a douchebag like his dad, do you? 2 Likes

The only upside to this marriage is that a black man or woman might one day rule the United Kingdom.

50 years ago, no one would have ever thought this possible . 10 Likes





Mike will be like this guy Mike ross dem Don thief your wifeMike will be like this guy 4 Likes

good one









HAPPY MARRIED LIFE. 1 Like









But seriously, no matter how the love catch me reach I can't marry someone older than me





If I hear age is just a number ehhhhh



Na slap Good for themBut seriously, no matter how the love catch me reach I can't marry someone older than meIf I hear age is just a number ehhhhhNa slap 1 Like

Nothing for Mike Ross 1 Like

Seun:

I don't think her acting career is going to dat much of a problem considering she didn't have much of it until SUITS came along and dis 7th season is looking more likely to b its last with Jessica Pearson's spin off on the way... I don't think her acting career is going to dat much of a problem considering she didn't have much of it until SUITS came along and dis 7th season is looking more likely to b its last with Jessica Pearson's spin off on the way... 2 Likes

hhh

The age is just a number crew are coming soon.

Congrats ooo when is the asheobi coming out?

While Britain was asking Mugabe to quit, their media will never ask the British Head of State the Queen when she would quit. The royal family is a leech on British tax payers. Some idiots here will come out to defend this dude even when he fought in Afghanistan and killed people who never attacked nor threatened Britain.

The royalty is well packaged by the media to make the commoners to see the Queen and her children as infallible while promoting wars and conflicts ion other countries. 5 Likes

I pray the "Ebuka Agbada Spirit" doesn't pay them a surprise visit on their wedding day... 1 Like

It's a new dawn. I can't believe the British royal family would allow their own marry a black woman... That is an actress...and is older than the prince.

They look happy together and I'm really blushing looking at their pics 1 Like



emeijeh:

The age is just a number crew are coming soon.

"All for GreenCard"





NIGERIANS SEF But if it were to be a Nigerian guy now, people will start shoutingNIGERIANS SEF NO MIND THEM!!!!! 1 Like 1 Share

Nl na backward site,news wey happen yesterday, na now day break for.here,some mods sha

I bet say Banky news go still enter front page today 1 Like

Seun:



1) The biggest red flag is that Meghan is planning to sacrificing her acting career. Such decisions inevitably lead to resentment.



2) She dated a guy seven years, married him in 2011, and then divorced him only two years later. She just met Harry in 2016.



3) In their interview they don't really sound like best friends, which they have to be to survive the draconian challenges of a marriage between a top Hollywood actress and a member of the British royal family. It's even less likely to be successful than a relationship between two actors. planning to sacrificing kor . oya modify your gbagaun. You are our daddy. Dont ban me oooo planning to sacrificing kor . oya modify your gbagaun. You are our daddy. Dont ban me oooo 1 Like