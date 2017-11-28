₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Prince Harry Engaged To Meghan Markle (Suits Actress) by lalasticlala(m): 8:46am
UK: Prince Harry gets engaged to actress Meghan Markle
Re: Prince Harry Engaged To Meghan Markle (Suits Actress) by Seun(m): 8:47am
Do you think it will work out? I don't think so. Meghan Merkle is literally sacrificing her acting career to be a princess. She's leaving the cast of Suits to go and live with the prince. This will probably lead to resentment on the long run, when she gets tired of her mundane royal duties.
"The couple will live together at Nottingham Cottage in London, on the grounds of Kensington Palace, after the wedding in spring 2018." Source.
Re: Prince Harry Engaged To Meghan Markle (Suits Actress) by Daeylar(f): 8:48am
Seun:
What red flags?
Don't see any.
Re: Prince Harry Engaged To Meghan Markle (Suits Actress) by obafemee80(m): 8:48am
Hmm...
I hope it doesnt end diana/charles way.
Re: Prince Harry Engaged To Meghan Markle (Suits Actress) by martynsnet: 8:49am
Seun:
was hoping to see something more when u said "red flag", the royal family won't want any scandal, and I m sure the decision taken had been elaborately deliberated and come to a decision.
Re: Prince Harry Engaged To Meghan Markle (Suits Actress) by Seun(m): 8:57am
Daeylar:1) The biggest red flag is that Meghan is planning to sacrifice her acting career. Such decisions inevitably lead to resentment.
2) She dated a guy for seven years, married him in 2011, and then divorced him only two years later. She just met Harry in 2016.
3) In their interview they don't really sound like best friends, which they have to be to survive the draconian challenges of a marriage between a top Hollywood actress and a member of the British royal family. It's even less likely to be successful than a relationship between two actors.
Re: Prince Harry Engaged To Meghan Markle (Suits Actress) by kodded(m): 9:06am
marriage that will crash before 2020
Re: Prince Harry Engaged To Meghan Markle (Suits Actress) by Smellymouth: 9:11am
Nor be this babe be Mike Ross wife (Rachel Zane) for SUITS?
I love that series sha ..
Re: Prince Harry Engaged To Meghan Markle (Suits Actress) by AHCB: 9:11am
Seun:If she's happy with her decision, then it's a go. Not every british marriage will end like Charles and Lady D. Beside, I don't think Harry is a douchebag like his dad, do you?
Re: Prince Harry Engaged To Meghan Markle (Suits Actress) by Threebear(m): 9:12am
The only upside to this marriage is that a black man or woman might one day rule the United Kingdom.
50 years ago, no one would have ever thought this possible .
Re: Prince Harry Engaged To Meghan Markle (Suits Actress) by spartan117(m): 9:20am
Mike ross dem Don thief your wife
Mike will be like this guy
Re: Prince Harry Engaged To Meghan Markle (Suits Actress) by joystickextend1(m): 9:20am
good one
good one
Re: Prince Harry Engaged To Meghan Markle (Suits Actress) by campuspeep: 9:20am
Re: Prince Harry Engaged To Meghan Markle (Suits Actress) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:20am
HAPPY MARRIED LIFE.
Re: Prince Harry Engaged To Meghan Markle (Suits Actress) by davibid: 9:20am
Good for them
But seriously, no matter how the love catch me reach I can't marry someone older than me
If I hear age is just a number ehhhhh
Na slap
Re: Prince Harry Engaged To Meghan Markle (Suits Actress) by VocalWalls: 9:21am
Nothing for Mike Ross
Re: Prince Harry Engaged To Meghan Markle (Suits Actress) by purem(m): 9:21am
Re: Prince Harry Engaged To Meghan Markle (Suits Actress) by Nbote(m): 9:21am
Seun:
I don't think her acting career is going to dat much of a problem considering she didn't have much of it until SUITS came along and dis 7th season is looking more likely to b its last with Jessica Pearson's spin off on the way...
Re: Prince Harry Engaged To Meghan Markle (Suits Actress) by Kobicove(m): 9:21am
hhh
Re: Prince Harry Engaged To Meghan Markle (Suits Actress) by emeijeh(m): 9:21am
The age is just a number crew are coming soon.
Re: Prince Harry Engaged To Meghan Markle (Suits Actress) by BruncleZuma: 9:21am
Congrats ooo when is the asheobi coming out?
Re: Prince Harry Engaged To Meghan Markle (Suits Actress) by Guyman02: 9:21am
While Britain was asking Mugabe to quit, their media will never ask the British Head of State the Queen when she would quit. The royal family is a leech on British tax payers. Some idiots here will come out to defend this dude even when he fought in Afghanistan and killed people who never attacked nor threatened Britain.
The royalty is well packaged by the media to make the commoners to see the Queen and her children as infallible while promoting wars and conflicts ion other countries.
Re: Prince Harry Engaged To Meghan Markle (Suits Actress) by ceezarhh(m): 9:21am
I pray the "Ebuka Agbada Spirit" doesn't pay them a surprise visit on their wedding day...
Re: Prince Harry Engaged To Meghan Markle (Suits Actress) by kay29000(m): 9:22am
It's a new dawn. I can't believe the British royal family would allow their own marry a black woman... That is an actress...and is older than the prince.
Re: Prince Harry Engaged To Meghan Markle (Suits Actress) by flyca: 9:22am
They look happy together and I'm really blushing looking at their pics
Re: Prince Harry Engaged To Meghan Markle (Suits Actress) by Aieboocaar(m): 9:22am
NO MIND THEM!!!!!
emeijeh:
But if it were to be a Nigerian guy now, people will start shouting "All for GreenCard"
NIGERIANS SEF
Re: Prince Harry Engaged To Meghan Markle (Suits Actress) by buskie13(m): 9:23am
Nl na backward site,news wey happen yesterday, na now day break for.here,some mods sha
I bet say Banky news go still enter front page today
Re: Prince Harry Engaged To Meghan Markle (Suits Actress) by Muzanga(f): 9:24am
Seun:planning to sacrificing kor . oya modify your gbagaun. You are our daddy. Dont ban me oooo
Re: Prince Harry Engaged To Meghan Markle (Suits Actress) by Kraspo(m): 9:24am
Congrats to them
