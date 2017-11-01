Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Don Jazzy Fires His Bodyguard, Chidi For Harassing A Lady (15817 Views)

Twitter user TheGirlsLikeMe @DoreenGLM Just Broke the news;

Update: My friend (a woman) recognized the man in this video, and messaged his employer( a man) to alert him of his behavior and how she is sure he would not approve of it.

The employer says he has fired him.



According to our own investigation the man’s name is @chidimavin on Instagram Chidi Irechukwu is bio boldly reads ”Don Jazzy’s Body Guard”



http://www.torimill.com/2017/11/man-who-threaten-to-beat-lady-at.html









Interesting

I hate guys who don't respect women 40 Likes 7 Shares

His packs were making him feel invincible.

kendrace:

I hate guys who don't respect women 1 Like 1 Share

, She wasnt beaten nor sexually harassed, isn't that the same man with his daughter? Isnt this the same thing that happens in traffic? drivers cursing and threatening each other but we all know it's just for show but because she's a woman, the man is in trouble. Smh Why does he have to be fired, She wasnt beaten nor sexually harassed, isn't that the same man with his daughter? Isnt this the same thing that happens in traffic? drivers cursing and threatening each other but we all know it's just for show but because she's a woman, the man is in trouble. Smh 57 Likes 5 Shares

kendrace:

I hate guys who don't respect women Give me what to respect in you. Respect is reciprocal. Give me what to respect in you. Respect is reciprocal. 58 Likes 4 Shares

JamesReacher:

Give me what to respect in you. Respect is reciprocal.



Sure respect is reciprocal but guys are so quick to insult girls. Been on nl for about a week now and I've seen hell.. at times guys here just pick on me for nothing. It's rude Sure respect is reciprocal but guys are so quick to insult girls. Been on nl for about a week now and I've seen hell.. at times guys here just pick on me for nothing. It's rude 15 Likes 1 Share

JamesReacher:

Why does he have to be fired , She wasnt beaten nor sexually harassed, isn't that the same man with his daughter? Isnt this the same thing that happens in traffic? drivers cursing and threatening each other but we all know it's just for show but because she's a woman, the man is in trouble. Smh

Once you are in the public light, you are held to a higher standard, regardless of anything. Whether that is right or wrong is a different case.



Last week a BBC "Songs of Praise" presenter was suspended then sacked for asking a woman for sex over a text when he was 14, 14!!!



But they still sacked him. Once you are in the public light, you are held to a higher standard, regardless of anything. Whether that is right or wrong is a different case.Last week a BBC "Songs of Praise" presenter was suspended then sacked for asking a woman for sex over a text when he was 14, 14!!!But they still sacked him. 11 Likes

Einl:





Once you are in the public light, you are held to a higher standard, regardless of anything. Whether that is right or wrong is a different case.



Last week a BBC "Songs of Praise" presenter was suspended then sacked for asking a woman for sex over a text when he was 14, 14!!!



But they still sacked him. I get your point but that's social injustice in my opinion, 14years old? that's a juvenile behaviour and not something he should be crucified for. But know one thing, women are always the victim crying foul. We have to be sharp around this people. I get your point but that's social injustice in my opinion, 14years old? that's a juvenile behaviour and not something he should be crucified for. But know one thing, women are always the victim crying foul. We have to be sharp around this people. 3 Likes

Don jazzy dey vex cos that olosho called Roman goddess expose him ass 14 Likes

kendrace:

I hate guys who don't respect women

But do you hate women that don't respect guys? But do you hate women that don't respect guys? 10 Likes

Next2Bezee:





But do you hate women that don't respect guys?





Like I said earlier, respect is reciprocal Like I said earlier, respect is reciprocal 1 Like

Not all men can keep quiet wen a woman rains insult on them... Some ladies are just quick to insult.



Special shallat to the villagers of Bodyguard Chidi..



Una strong oo. 4 Likes 1 Share







You must not shout or insult people while communicating. You must not shout or insult people while communicating. 1 Like

kendrace:









Like I said earlier, respect is reciprocal

kendrace:







Sure respect is reciprocal but guys are so quick to insult girls. Been on nl for about a week now and I've seen hell.. at times guys here just pick on me for nothing. It's rude

It is easy to see how biased you are, therefore it is almost impossible to take you seriously.



Advice: If you can't think before you type or can't learn to ignore trolls then the Internet isn't for you. It is easy to see how biased you are, therefore it is almost impossible to take you seriously.: If you can't think before you type or can't learn to ignore trolls then the Internet isn't for you. 6 Likes













kendrace:

I hate guys who don't respect women Beware of this attention seeker 1 Like

Hmm! I hope the guy won't catch Don Jazzy in a corner and give me brushing of his life out of anger. This man must have planned Christmas with the salary he will be expecting from Don Jazzy in December... The most important year for celebrities.

kk

DoroJobless



Lool serves him right 3 Likes

How would this action affect the 2018 budget preview?

kendrace:







Sure respect is reciprocal but guys are so quick to insult girls. Been on nl for about a week now and I've seen hell.. at times guys here just pick on me for nothing . It's rude True

That's how some foolish ones behave TrueThat's how some foolish ones behave 2 Likes

Wow





He was fired for harrasing the woman, he was told he was doing something wrong,instead of him to accept, he started harrasing her, there is nothing wrong with him being fired,

it's not only when he harasses men that he can be fired.

Mtcheww.





And if he beats or sexually harrases the woman not only would he be fired he would be looking at jail time. As usual some people will turn it into a gender warHe was fired for harrasing the woman, he was told he was doing something wrong,instead of him to accept, he started harrasing her, there is nothing wrong with him being fired,it's not only when he harasses men that he can be fired.Mtcheww.And if he beats or sexually harrases the woman not only would he be fired he would be looking at jail time. 10 Likes 3 Shares

These buff guys be feeling like king kong 8 Likes 2 Shares

kendrace:

I hate guys who don't respect women

What about women that do not respect guys? What about women that do not respect guys?

i really dont gif 2fucs

This is one Nigerian celebrity I find responsible. 3 Likes

kendrace:

I hate guys who don't respect women Me too..... And I also hate women that don't respect men and themselves!

You can't have a running mouth, bad attitude, character and personality, and expect respect from men while u hiding under feminism.



Not every guy is mature enough to ignore, some will just pull the "gender equality card" and beat you as their equal.

Me too..... And I also hate women that don't respect men and themselves!You can't have a running mouth, bad attitude, character and personality, and expect respect from men while u hiding under feminism.Not every guy is mature enough to ignore, some will just pull the "gender equality card" and beat you as their equal. 7 Likes 1 Share