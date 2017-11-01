₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Don Jazzy Fires His Bodyguard, Chidi For Harassing A Lady by IamHeWrites: 8:54am
Man videoed shouting at a woman who allegedly told him to park properly at a Lagos restaurant, gets fired by his employer.
Twitter user TheGirlsLikeMe @DoreenGLM Just Broke the news;
Update: My friend (a woman) recognized the man in this video, and messaged his employer( a man) to alert him of his behavior and how she is sure he would not approve of it.
The employer says he has fired him.
According to our own investigation the man’s name is @chidimavin on Instagram Chidi Irechukwu is bio boldly reads ”Don Jazzy’s Body Guard”
Re: Don Jazzy Fires His Bodyguard, Chidi For Harassing A Lady by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:57am
Interesting
Re: Don Jazzy Fires His Bodyguard, Chidi For Harassing A Lady by kendrace(f): 8:58am
I hate guys who don't respect women
Re: Don Jazzy Fires His Bodyguard, Chidi For Harassing A Lady by Papiikush: 9:03am
His packs were making him feel invincible.
Re: Don Jazzy Fires His Bodyguard, Chidi For Harassing A Lady by Lionbite(m): 9:14am
kendrace:
Re: Don Jazzy Fires His Bodyguard, Chidi For Harassing A Lady by JamesReacher(m): 9:20am
Why does he have to be fired , She wasnt beaten nor sexually harassed, isn't that the same man with his daughter? Isnt this the same thing that happens in traffic? drivers cursing and threatening each other but we all know it's just for show but because she's a woman, the man is in trouble. Smh
Re: Don Jazzy Fires His Bodyguard, Chidi For Harassing A Lady by JamesReacher(m): 9:23am
kendrace:Give me what to respect in you. Respect is reciprocal.
Re: Don Jazzy Fires His Bodyguard, Chidi For Harassing A Lady by kendrace(f): 9:31am
JamesReacher:
Sure respect is reciprocal but guys are so quick to insult girls. Been on nl for about a week now and I've seen hell.. at times guys here just pick on me for nothing. It's rude
Re: Don Jazzy Fires His Bodyguard, Chidi For Harassing A Lady by Einl(m): 9:50am
JamesReacher:
Once you are in the public light, you are held to a higher standard, regardless of anything. Whether that is right or wrong is a different case.
Last week a BBC "Songs of Praise" presenter was suspended then sacked for asking a woman for sex over a text when he was 14, 14!!!
But they still sacked him.
Re: Don Jazzy Fires His Bodyguard, Chidi For Harassing A Lady by JamesReacher(m): 10:08am
Einl:I get your point but that's social injustice in my opinion, 14years old? that's a juvenile behaviour and not something he should be crucified for. But know one thing, women are always the victim crying foul. We have to be sharp around this people.
Re: Don Jazzy Fires His Bodyguard, Chidi For Harassing A Lady by haymekus: 10:31am
Don jazzy dey vex cos that olosho called Roman goddess expose him ass
Re: Don Jazzy Fires His Bodyguard, Chidi For Harassing A Lady by Next2Bezee(m): 11:13am
kendrace:
But do you hate women that don't respect guys?
Re: Don Jazzy Fires His Bodyguard, Chidi For Harassing A Lady by kendrace(f): 11:30am
Next2Bezee:
Like I said earlier, respect is reciprocal
Re: Don Jazzy Fires His Bodyguard, Chidi For Harassing A Lady by Smellymouth: 12:05pm
Not all men can keep quiet wen a woman rains insult on them... Some ladies are just quick to insult.
Special shallat to the villagers of Bodyguard Chidi..
Una strong oo.
Re: Don Jazzy Fires His Bodyguard, Chidi For Harassing A Lady by Evablizin(f): 12:06pm
You must not shout or insult people while communicating.
Re: Don Jazzy Fires His Bodyguard, Chidi For Harassing A Lady by Next2Bezee(m): 12:32pm
kendrace:
kendrace:
It is easy to see how biased you are, therefore it is almost impossible to take you seriously.
Advice: If you can't think before you type or can't learn to ignore trolls then the Internet isn't for you.
Re: Don Jazzy Fires His Bodyguard, Chidi For Harassing A Lady by Authoreety: 12:45pm
Beware of this attention seeker
kendrace:
Re: Don Jazzy Fires His Bodyguard, Chidi For Harassing A Lady by kay29000(m): 2:27pm
Hmm! I hope the guy won't catch Don Jazzy in a corner and give me brushing of his life out of anger. This man must have planned Christmas with the salary he will be expecting from Don Jazzy in December... The most important year for celebrities.
Re: Don Jazzy Fires His Bodyguard, Chidi For Harassing A Lady by BruncleZuma: 2:27pm
Re: Don Jazzy Fires His Bodyguard, Chidi For Harassing A Lady by miqos03: 2:27pm
kk
Re: Don Jazzy Fires His Bodyguard, Chidi For Harassing A Lady by ibkayee(f): 2:28pm
DoroJobless
Lool serves him right
Re: Don Jazzy Fires His Bodyguard, Chidi For Harassing A Lady by Keneking: 2:28pm
How would this action affect the 2018 budget preview?
Re: Don Jazzy Fires His Bodyguard, Chidi For Harassing A Lady by Daeylar(f): 2:29pm
kendrace:True
That's how some foolish ones behave
Re: Don Jazzy Fires His Bodyguard, Chidi For Harassing A Lady by spaggyy(m): 2:30pm
Wow
Re: Don Jazzy Fires His Bodyguard, Chidi For Harassing A Lady by Daeylar(f): 2:30pm
As usual some people will turn it into a gender war
He was fired for harrasing the woman, he was told he was doing something wrong,instead of him to accept, he started harrasing her, there is nothing wrong with him being fired,
it's not only when he harasses men that he can be fired.
Mtcheww.
And if he beats or sexually harrases the woman not only would he be fired he would be looking at jail time.
Re: Don Jazzy Fires His Bodyguard, Chidi For Harassing A Lady by StrawberryGloss(f): 2:30pm
These buff guys be feeling like king kong
Re: Don Jazzy Fires His Bodyguard, Chidi For Harassing A Lady by frank950(m): 2:31pm
kendrace:
What about women that do not respect guys?
Re: Don Jazzy Fires His Bodyguard, Chidi For Harassing A Lady by 2shure: 2:31pm
i really dont gif 2fucs
Re: Don Jazzy Fires His Bodyguard, Chidi For Harassing A Lady by quiverfull(m): 2:31pm
This is one Nigerian celebrity I find responsible.
Re: Don Jazzy Fires His Bodyguard, Chidi For Harassing A Lady by AceRoyal: 2:32pm
kendrace:Me too..... And I also hate women that don't respect men and themselves!
You can't have a running mouth, bad attitude, character and personality, and expect respect from men while u hiding under feminism.
Not every guy is mature enough to ignore, some will just pull the "gender equality card" and beat you as their equal.
Re: Don Jazzy Fires His Bodyguard, Chidi For Harassing A Lady by iRepNaija1: 2:32pm
Next2Bezee:
How is she being biased? She's talking about her experience on NL. You can acknowledge it or not but don't dismiss her experience as her being biased with such a patronizing attitude.
