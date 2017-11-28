Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Stephanie Coker Celebrates Her 28th Birthday With Stunning Photos (3565 Views)

Moet Abebe Celebrates Her 28th Birthday With Sexy Bikini Photos / Yemi Alade Celebrates Her 28th Birthday Today / Bidemi Kosoko Celebrates Her 28th Birthday (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

@nollyzone







Nigerian on-air personality and a television presenter for MTV Base Africa and Ebony Life TV,Stephanie Omowunmi Eniafe Coker is today celebrating her 28th birthday.



Coker who featured as 'Feke' in the popular Nigerian TV Series ''Tinsel" took to her Instagram page to share some stunning photos to celebrate her birthday.



See more photos on



http://news.nollyzone.com/stephanie-coker-celebrates-28th-birthday-stunning-photos/ Nigerian on-air personality and a television presenter for MTV Base Africa and Ebony Life TV,Stephanie Omowunmi Eniafe Coker is today celebrating her 28th birthday.Coker who featured as 'Feke' in the popular Nigerian TV Series ''Tinsel" took to her Instagram page to share some stunning photos to celebrate her birthday.See more photos on

happy Birthday

May her year be long

May she walk and never Stumble..



Happy bornday to her 1 Share

HAPPY BIRTHDAY BEAUTIFUL LADY

my space reservation

Wow, when I opened this thread, it only had two comments but it was already on the front page. Again I say wow!

And more meaningful and serious topics are wallowing on the "back page". 1 Like

She look like her mama pickin

Stingy girl. she didn't show us anything 2 Likes

Her dress looks like the one riri wore in wild thoughts with dj khaled but the fake one. 1 Like

Elnino4ladies:

Stingy girl. she didn't show us anything

She didn't show you anything. What about the wine in her hand? She didn't show you anything. What about the wine in her hand?

Beautiful lady

Who is she? 1 Like

quiverfull:

Wow, when I opened this thread, it only had two comments but it was already on the front page. Again I say wow!

And more meaningful and serious topics are wallowing on the "back page". Yes, simply because nairaland mods are sick in the head just like you.

Seun , work on your mods Yes, simply because nairaland mods are sick in the head just like you.Seun , work on your mods

Elnino4ladies:

Stingy girl. she didn't show us anything

The white one .......ok Funke!funke!!funke!!! Oti e ti jade.. she’s what Who is she.....The white one.......ok Funke!funke!!funke!!! Oti e ti jade.. she’s what

She didn't show you anything. What about the wine in her hand?

Elnino4ladies:

Stingy girl. she didn't show us anything Is today 'showing' day

money121:

May her year be long

May she walk and never Stumble..



Happy bornday to her scorpio the very best. scorpio the very best.