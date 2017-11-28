₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Stephanie Coker Celebrates Her 28th Birthday With Stunning Photos by NaijaCelebrity: 10:26am
@nollyzone
Nigerian on-air personality and a television presenter for MTV Base Africa and Ebony Life TV,Stephanie Omowunmi Eniafe Coker is today celebrating her 28th birthday.
Coker who featured as 'Feke' in the popular Nigerian TV Series ''Tinsel" took to her Instagram page to share some stunning photos to celebrate her birthday.
See more photos on
http://news.nollyzone.com/stephanie-coker-celebrates-28th-birthday-stunning-photos/
|Re: Stephanie Coker Celebrates Her 28th Birthday With Stunning Photos by itspzpics(m): 10:31am
happy Birthday
|Re: Stephanie Coker Celebrates Her 28th Birthday With Stunning Photos by money121(m): 12:43pm
May her year be long
May she walk and never Stumble..
Happy bornday to her
1 Share
|Re: Stephanie Coker Celebrates Her 28th Birthday With Stunning Photos by MANNABBQGRILLS: 12:43pm
HAPPY BIRTHDAY BEAUTIFUL LADY
|Re: Stephanie Coker Celebrates Her 28th Birthday With Stunning Photos by spainish24(m): 12:43pm
my space reservation
|Re: Stephanie Coker Celebrates Her 28th Birthday With Stunning Photos by quiverfull(m): 12:44pm
Wow, when I opened this thread, it only had two comments but it was already on the front page. Again I say wow!
And more meaningful and serious topics are wallowing on the "back page".
1 Like
|Re: Stephanie Coker Celebrates Her 28th Birthday With Stunning Photos by theunnamed: 12:44pm
She look like her mama pickin
|Re: Stephanie Coker Celebrates Her 28th Birthday With Stunning Photos by Elnino4ladies: 12:45pm
Stingy girl. she didn't show us anything
2 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Coker Celebrates Her 28th Birthday With Stunning Photos by Iamtipsyy(m): 12:46pm
Her dress looks like the one riri wore in wild thoughts with dj khaled but the fake one.
1 Like
|Re: Stephanie Coker Celebrates Her 28th Birthday With Stunning Photos by tunlade02: 12:49pm
Elnino4ladies:
She didn't show you anything. What about the wine in her hand?
|Re: Stephanie Coker Celebrates Her 28th Birthday With Stunning Photos by Activeman391(m): 12:50pm
Beautiful lady
|Re: Stephanie Coker Celebrates Her 28th Birthday With Stunning Photos by Kobicove(m): 12:50pm
Who is she?
1 Like
|Re: Stephanie Coker Celebrates Her 28th Birthday With Stunning Photos by spiritedxxx: 12:51pm
|Re: Stephanie Coker Celebrates Her 28th Birthday With Stunning Photos by Luukasz(m): 12:52pm
quiverfull:Yes, simply because nairaland mods are sick in the head just like you.
Seun , work on your mods
|Re: Stephanie Coker Celebrates Her 28th Birthday With Stunning Photos by HarkymTheOracle(m): 12:56pm
Elnino4ladies:
|Re: Stephanie Coker Celebrates Her 28th Birthday With Stunning Photos by mofedamijo: 12:59pm
Who is she..... The white one.......ok Funke!funke!!funke!!! Oti e ti jade.. she’s what
|Re: Stephanie Coker Celebrates Her 28th Birthday With Stunning Photos by Carodsfsd: 12:59pm
She didn't show you anything. What about the wine in her hand?
|Re: Stephanie Coker Celebrates Her 28th Birthday With Stunning Photos by charijee(f): 1:05pm
Elnino4ladies:Is today 'showing' day
|Re: Stephanie Coker Celebrates Her 28th Birthday With Stunning Photos by columbus007(m): 1:06pm
money121:scorpio the very best.
|Re: Stephanie Coker Celebrates Her 28th Birthday With Stunning Photos by kay29000(m): 1:11pm
Happy birthday to her.
