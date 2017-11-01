₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mikel Obi And His Twin Daughters, Ava And Mia Watch Late Night Movie by Holuwahyomzzy: 10:49am
Super Eagles Midfielder and Proud father of two shared this cute photo of himself and his beautiful twin daughters, Ava and Mia as they saw a movie together at their home last night.
2 Likes
|Re: Mikel Obi And His Twin Daughters, Ava And Mia Watch Late Night Movie by Holuwahyomzzy: 10:49am
Daddy and his Peanuts
|Re: Mikel Obi And His Twin Daughters, Ava And Mia Watch Late Night Movie by Elnino4ladies: 10:58am
Peanuts?
7 Likes
|Re: Mikel Obi And His Twin Daughters, Ava And Mia Watch Late Night Movie by itspzpics(m): 11:10am
nice one g
|Re: Mikel Obi And His Twin Daughters, Ava And Mia Watch Late Night Movie by NoFavors: 1:14pm
Safiaa this could be ours one day but......
|Re: Mikel Obi And His Twin Daughters, Ava And Mia Watch Late Night Movie by Realfitbody: 1:14pm
When Papa has made all the money in the world
5 Likes
|Re: Mikel Obi And His Twin Daughters, Ava And Mia Watch Late Night Movie by bamasite(m): 1:14pm
Proud father.....
We need twin goals in Russia.......
Meanwhile:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dnRNgryYQBc
1 Like
|Re: Mikel Obi And His Twin Daughters, Ava And Mia Watch Late Night Movie by kayceeD2(m): 1:14pm
Very soon u go name ur next child stone
|Re: Mikel Obi And His Twin Daughters, Ava And Mia Watch Late Night Movie by NwaAmaikpe: 1:14pm
A sperm donor and his surrogate children.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mikel Obi And His Twin Daughters, Ava And Mia Watch Late Night Movie by Structuralman: 1:14pm
Nice one Mikel Obi. Continue the good work by taking care of your family and keeping them happy! Being a responsible daddy rocks!
|Re: Mikel Obi And His Twin Daughters, Ava And Mia Watch Late Night Movie by wunmi590(m): 1:14pm
Honestly, this guy is a good father, despite his busy schedule as a footballer, he still find time to play and take care of his kids.
God bless you for that.
But don't forget since the next world cup would be in Russia, we Nigerians have decided to stay in your inlaws house till the end of the world cup, please start making preparation for over 50million Nigerians, because some might not come back to Nigeria again
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mikel Obi And His Twin Daughters, Ava And Mia Watch Late Night Movie by kunzo: 1:14pm
May God bless the family.
|Re: Mikel Obi And His Twin Daughters, Ava And Mia Watch Late Night Movie by Nissando(m): 1:15pm
FTC
|Re: Mikel Obi And His Twin Daughters, Ava And Mia Watch Late Night Movie by Kingofrudy: 1:15pm
So make we fry Buhari?
|Re: Mikel Obi And His Twin Daughters, Ava And Mia Watch Late Night Movie by Andrewgame42: 1:15pm
My distant cousin wey abandon us
Oga Mikel when are you coming home nah
1 Like
|Re: Mikel Obi And His Twin Daughters, Ava And Mia Watch Late Night Movie by sisisioge: 1:15pm
Awww...they are so grown already. May God bless our children.
1 Like
|Re: Mikel Obi And His Twin Daughters, Ava And Mia Watch Late Night Movie by Brooke60(f): 1:15pm
Peanuts abi groundnut
They are cute
Me likey
1 Like
|Re: Mikel Obi And His Twin Daughters, Ava And Mia Watch Late Night Movie by obi4eze: 1:16pm
And so?
|Re: Mikel Obi And His Twin Daughters, Ava And Mia Watch Late Night Movie by Okoyeeboz: 1:16pm
Andrewgame42:
Don't go and continue your bricklayer work, keep waiting for Mikel. As if you folo am dey wake by 4am for training.
2 Likes
|Re: Mikel Obi And His Twin Daughters, Ava And Mia Watch Late Night Movie by simols(m): 1:17pm
Nissando:dreamer boiiii
1 Like
|Re: Mikel Obi And His Twin Daughters, Ava And Mia Watch Late Night Movie by okonja(m): 1:17pm
Ok
|Re: Mikel Obi And His Twin Daughters, Ava And Mia Watch Late Night Movie by Adedaniel211(m): 1:17pm
fatherhood
|Re: Mikel Obi And His Twin Daughters, Ava And Mia Watch Late Night Movie by hahn(m): 1:18pm
Andrewgame42:
I wonder how many "distant cousins" of yours that are broke that you know nothing of
|Re: Mikel Obi And His Twin Daughters, Ava And Mia Watch Late Night Movie by qualityGod(m): 1:18pm
Peanuts
|Re: Mikel Obi And His Twin Daughters, Ava And Mia Watch Late Night Movie by quiverfull(m): 1:18pm
Cinema in your basement...sweet life.
|Re: Mikel Obi And His Twin Daughters, Ava And Mia Watch Late Night Movie by nairavsdollars: 1:19pm
Fine girls, i will see you in Russia
|Re: Mikel Obi And His Twin Daughters, Ava And Mia Watch Late Night Movie by BEENUEL: 1:19pm
Our Igbo sisters....... Having a rethink of how This Russian Girl bears Mikel Obi for ever.
2 Likes
|Re: Mikel Obi And His Twin Daughters, Ava And Mia Watch Late Night Movie by HarkymTheOracle(m): 1:19pm
I have nothing to say about the pictures,all i know is that MONEY IS GOOD!!
|Re: Mikel Obi And His Twin Daughters, Ava And Mia Watch Late Night Movie by MZEE01: 1:19pm
ok
