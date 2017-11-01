Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Mikel Obi And His Twin Daughters, Ava And Mia Watch Late Night Movie (16030 Views)

Mikel Obi Spends Time With His Twin Girls, Ava And Mia / Mikel Obi Celebrates His Twin Daughters 2nd Birthday / Mikel Obi Shares Picture Of His Twin Daughters (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Super Eagles Midfielder and Proud father of two shared this cute photo of himself and his beautiful twin daughters, Ava and Mia as they saw a movie together at their home last night.







Gists Via: Super Eagles Midfielder and Proud father of two shared this cute photo of himself and his beautiful twin daughters, Ava and Mia as they saw a movie together at their home last night.Gists Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/11/mikel-obi-spends-time-with-his-twin.html 2 Likes







More >> Daddy and his PeanutsMore >> http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/11/mikel-obi-spends-time-with-his-twin.html

Peanuts? 7 Likes

nice one g

Safiaa this could be ours one day but......

Super Eagles Midfielder and Proud father of two shared this cute photo of himself and his beautiful twin daughters, Ava and Mia as they saw a movie together at their home last night

When Papa has made all the money in the world



In Other News

Could The Sugar In Fruits Cause Harm To My Health?

http://www.realfitbody.com/2017/11/could-sugar-in-fruits-cause-harm-to-my.html When Papa has made all the money in the worldIn Other News 5 Likes



We need twin goals in Russia.......





Meanwhile:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dnRNgryYQBc Proud father.....We need twin goals in Russia.......Meanwhile: 1 Like

Very soon u go name ur next child stone





A sperm donor and his surrogate children. A sperm donor and his surrogate children. 2 Likes 1 Share

Nice one Mikel Obi. Continue the good work by taking care of your family and keeping them happy! Being a responsible daddy rocks!





God bless you for that.



But don't forget since the next world cup would be in Russia, we Nigerians have decided to stay in your inlaws house till the end of the world cup, please start making preparation for over 50million Nigerians, because some might not come back to Nigeria again Honestly, this guy is a good father, despite his busy schedule as a footballer, he still find time to play and take care of his kids.God bless you for that.But don't forget since the next world cup would be in Russia, we Nigerians have decided to stay in your inlaws house till the end of the world cup, please start making preparation for over 50million Nigerians, because some might not come back to Nigeria again 9 Likes 1 Share

May God bless the family.





FTC

So make we fry Buhari? So make we fry Buhari?

My distant cousin wey abandon us

Oga Mikel when are you coming home nah 1 Like

Awww...they are so grown already. May God bless our children. 1 Like





They are cute

Me likey Peanuts abi groundnutThey are cuteMe likey 1 Like

And so?

Andrewgame42:

My distant cousin wey abandon us

Oga Mikel when are you coming home nah

Don't go and continue your bricklayer work, keep waiting for Mikel. As if you folo am dey wake by 4am for training. Don't go and continue your bricklayer work, keep waiting for Mikel. As if you folo am dey wake by 4am for training. 2 Likes

Nissando:

FTC

dreamer boiiii dreamer boiiii 1 Like

Ok

fatherhood

Andrewgame42:

My distant cousin wey abandon us

Oga Mikel when are you coming home nah

I wonder how many "distant cousins" of yours that are broke that you know nothing of I wonder how many "distant cousins" of yours that are broke that you know nothing of

Peanuts

Cinema in your basement...sweet life.

Fine girls, i will see you in Russia

Our Igbo sisters....... Having a rethink of how This Russian Girl bears Mikel Obi for ever. 2 Likes

I have nothing to say about the pictures,all i know is that MONEY IS GOOD!!

