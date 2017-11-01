₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,919,004 members, 3,938,584 topics. Date: Tuesday, 28 November 2017 at 01:12 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / Stone Castle Hotel Owerri Is On Fire (3508 Views)
Photos Of Chinedu Isiogugu, Corper Who Died After A Building Collapsed In Owerri / New Year Tragedy : House On Fire In Owerri / House On Fire This Morning In Owerri- Firemen Worked With Muftis (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Stone Castle Hotel Owerri Is On Fire by OneHead: 11:46am
Not Again: Hotel goes ablaze in Owerri……
Report reaching our news desk indicates that a popular hotel along okigwe road in Orji by name “Stone Castle ” is on fire. The hotel is located beside Oando filling station just before flyover. As at the time of filing this report, the cause of the fire outbreak was yet to be ascertained.
We cannot confirm if there are casualties but men of the Imo state fire brigade are now on ground to take care of the deadly inferno..
May the good Lord save Imolites….
http://www.naaija.com/2017/11/sad-hotel-goes-ablaze-owerri/
|Re: Stone Castle Hotel Owerri Is On Fire by adadike281(f): 11:51am
I don't understand what is happening in owerri these days .
1 Like
|Re: Stone Castle Hotel Owerri Is On Fire by Yeligray(m): 11:59am
adadike281:Nothing is happening. How can a hotel be located beside a fueling station?, it's just carelessness.
|Re: Stone Castle Hotel Owerri Is On Fire by policy12: 12:40pm
Owerri again?
|Re: Stone Castle Hotel Owerri Is On Fire by Coded7: 12:40pm
God have mercy
|Re: Stone Castle Hotel Owerri Is On Fire by money121(m): 12:40pm
Oga ooo
|Re: Stone Castle Hotel Owerri Is On Fire by money121(m): 12:41pm
Someone please call 911
|Re: Stone Castle Hotel Owerri Is On Fire by kizyalex10(m): 12:41pm
adadike281:are u from owerri or imo?
|Re: Stone Castle Hotel Owerri Is On Fire by iamnicer: 12:41pm
What's happening these days with imo state ??
|Re: Stone Castle Hotel Owerri Is On Fire by MANNABBQGRILLS: 12:41pm
FIRE SERVICE, FIRE SERVICE, FIRE SERVICE��
YOUR ATTENTION IS HIGHLY NEED IN OWERRI PLEASEE!!
|Re: Stone Castle Hotel Owerri Is On Fire by 2shure: 12:41pm
it means
the Gods are angry.
any business set up on the foundation of ogume.
i command you to catch fire from no tracable source and burn to ashes
|Re: Stone Castle Hotel Owerri Is On Fire by zutu(m): 12:41pm
Yesterday was gas explosion, today is fire. Please rochas what is happening to IMO state?
|Re: Stone Castle Hotel Owerri Is On Fire by money121(m): 12:42pm
Imo palava
6 Likes
|Re: Stone Castle Hotel Owerri Is On Fire by olumosen(m): 12:42pm
Imo state don cast, na their problem b dat. They said a 17 years old bought a car for his mom, i've been thinking about my life since then
|Re: Stone Castle Hotel Owerri Is On Fire by joespiceman(m): 12:42pm
Noted
|Re: Stone Castle Hotel Owerri Is On Fire by NobleAjare(m): 12:42pm
NA THERE WAY.....WATCH OUT FOR A NEW HOTEL BY THE OWNER NEXT 2 WEEKS
|Re: Stone Castle Hotel Owerri Is On Fire by proeast(m): 12:43pm
Wtf! My Owerri again in the news? Well, for the big men and women with money that wants to buy genuine land or building in Owerri, please contact Galaxy Properties now, contact details is on my signature.
|Re: Stone Castle Hotel Owerri Is On Fire by morereb10: 12:43pm
watin dey happen in this state self
ah
|Re: Stone Castle Hotel Owerri Is On Fire by Carodsfsd: 12:43pm
Imo state don cast, na their problem b dat. They said a 17 years old bought a car for his mom
|Re: Stone Castle Hotel Owerri Is On Fire by TANTUMERGO007: 12:44pm
Blood money
Baba need to upgrade
|Re: Stone Castle Hotel Owerri Is On Fire by MrMoney007: 12:44pm
Did it burn any IMSU Olosho?
|Re: Stone Castle Hotel Owerri Is On Fire by morereb10: 12:44pm
olumosen:
hahahahahahahahahahahhahahahahahahahahahaha - u are not alone oooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo
chai
|Re: Stone Castle Hotel Owerri Is On Fire by EbukaLive(m): 12:44pm
And so? Hotels yapa for Owerri
|Re: Stone Castle Hotel Owerri Is On Fire by RotrMezie: 12:44pm
I think all these happenings in Owerri are related to the Statues.
1 Share
|Re: Stone Castle Hotel Owerri Is On Fire by nairanaira12: 12:44pm
iamnicer:
Dumb question. We are in the dry season
|Re: Stone Castle Hotel Owerri Is On Fire by sweerychick(f): 12:45pm
Tragedies upon tragedies coming out of Imo state lately, first it was an accident involving a tanker truck and a bus, then gas explosion, now this!. oops not to forget the accident that happened today involving passengers traveling to Onitsha from Owerri. Hmm God almighty what is all this. Protect your children from all this perils of Ember months
|Re: Stone Castle Hotel Owerri Is On Fire by adadike281(f): 12:48pm
kizyalex10:I am Igbo but not from imo
|Re: Stone Castle Hotel Owerri Is On Fire by Kobicove(m): 12:48pm
Another bad news from Imo State
|Re: Stone Castle Hotel Owerri Is On Fire by konny1(m): 12:48pm
I think something is going wrong in owerri that we don't know.
God have mercy on the innocent once, direct their path and prevent them from the calamities of the end of the year.
Gas tank explodes, motor accident and this one now.
We will all see the end of this year and beyond in good health, sound mind and all.
|Re: Stone Castle Hotel Owerri Is On Fire by iamnicer: 12:49pm
nairanaira12:
Empty Brians everywhere fooooool
Tastefully Finished Executive 2 And 3 Bedroom Flat To Let In Iyana Ipaja Wt Pics / Protect Lives & Properties From Fire Outbreak! / Http://www.toonlinecheapshoes.com
Viewing this topic: SCHMURDA(m), Pvin, hazyfm1, Myredeemerlives, geedup(m), hippyj(m), 1759King, Alao046(m), ifitistrue, Siryear, Iamdmentor1(m), TRAVEL101(m), Jofet(m), Sweetema, Felixalex(m), olafyn(m), aonom(m), ZACHIE, smilingface(m), ekoyo(m), virus05(m), blaise00700, RHARPHELLE99(m), oteneaaron(m), sigiyaya(m), jacide1, CasaFFa(f), elniro, WomanOfRace(f), Ijeshalomo, battleaxe, Freciprocal, sutst, Generalkaycee(m), uccheks(m), WilliamKhan(m), ediplan, alajimeche, kabawa(m), Frankbaro(m), Joyekpen, priceaction, Structuralman, petrelli07, fmorrah(m), adesua24(m), SirLakes, paulworld, Sleeke, wesley80(m) and 60 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17