Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / Stone Castle Hotel Owerri Is On Fire (3508 Views)

Photos Of Chinedu Isiogugu, Corper Who Died After A Building Collapsed In Owerri / New Year Tragedy : House On Fire In Owerri / House On Fire This Morning In Owerri- Firemen Worked With Muftis (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Report reaching our news desk indicates that a popular hotel along okigwe road in Orji by name “Stone Castle ” is on fire. The hotel is located beside Oando filling station just before flyover. As at the time of filing this report, the cause of the fire outbreak was yet to be ascertained.



We cannot confirm if there are casualties but men of the Imo state fire brigade are now on ground to take care of the deadly inferno..



May the good Lord save Imolites….



http://www.naaija.com/2017/11/sad-hotel-goes-ablaze-owerri/ Not Again: Hotel goes ablaze in Owerri……Report reaching our news desk indicates that a popular hotel along okigwe road in Orji by name “Stone Castle ” is on fire. The hotel is located beside Oando filling station just before flyover. As at the time of filing this report, the cause of the fire outbreak was yet to be ascertained.We cannot confirm if there are casualties but men of the Imo state fire brigade are now on ground to take care of the deadly inferno..May the good Lord save Imolites….

I don't understand what is happening in owerri these days . I don't understand what is happening in owerri these days . 1 Like

adadike281:

I don't understand what is happening in owerri these days . Nothing is happening. How can a hotel be located beside a fueling station?, it's just carelessness. Nothing is happening. How can a hotel be located beside a fueling station?, it's just carelessness.

Owerri again?

God have mercy

Oga ooo

Someone please call 911

adadike281:

I don't understand what is happening in owerri these days . are u from owerri or imo? are u from owerri or imo?

What's happening these days with imo state ??

FIRE SERVICE, FIRE SERVICE, FIRE SERVICE��



YOUR ATTENTION IS HIGHLY NEED IN OWERRI PLEASEE!!

it means

the Gods are angry.

any business set up on the foundation of ogume.

i command you to catch fire from no tracable source and burn to ashes

Yesterday was gas explosion, today is fire. Please rochas what is happening to IMO state?

Imo palava 6 Likes

Imo state don cast, na their problem b dat. They said a 17 years old bought a car for his mom, i've been thinking about my life since then

Noted

NA THERE WAY.....WATCH OUT FOR A NEW HOTEL BY THE OWNER NEXT 2 WEEKS

Wtf! My Owerri again in the news? Well, for the big men and women with money that wants to buy genuine land or building in Owerri, please contact Galaxy Properties now, contact details is on my signature.

watin dey happen in this state self





ah

Imo state don cast, na their problem b dat. They said a 17 years old bought a car for his mom

Blood money



Baba need to upgrade

Did it burn any IMSU Olosho?

olumosen:

Imo state don cast, na their problem b dat. They said a 17 years old bought a car for his mom, i've be thinking about my life since then





hahahahahahahahahahahhahahahahahahahahahaha - u are not alone oooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo





chai hahahahahahahahahahahhahahahahahahahahahaha - u are not alone oooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooochai

And so? Hotels yapa for Owerri

I think all these happenings in Owerri are related to the Statues. 1 Share

iamnicer:

What's happening these days

Dumb question. We are in the dry season Dumb question. We are in the dry season

Tragedies upon tragedies coming out of Imo state lately, first it was an accident involving a tanker truck and a bus, then gas explosion, now this!. oops not to forget the accident that happened today involving passengers traveling to Onitsha from Owerri. Hmm God almighty what is all this. Protect your children from all this perils of Ember months

kizyalex10:

are u from owerri or imo? I am Igbo but not from imo I am Igbo but not from imo

Another bad news from Imo State

I think something is going wrong in owerri that we don't know.



God have mercy on the innocent once, direct their path and prevent them from the calamities of the end of the year.



Gas tank explodes, motor accident and this one now.



We will all see the end of this year and beyond in good health, sound mind and all.