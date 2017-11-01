₦airaland Forum

Korede Bello Acts In "Professor Johnbull" With RMD, Angela Okorie, Others by GibsonB(m): 3:16pm
Trying to find his destiny outside Music, Korede Bello will be acting his first Ever Movie, And its really interesting, The Mavin star will act alongside RMD, Angela Okorie on 'Professor Johnbull', The Director Tchidi Chikere shared the photos on his page, Its not bad for him to find his career in Movie, After all since this year his yet to release a Quality song, happy for him, See more photos below!


Re: Korede Bello Acts In "Professor Johnbull" With RMD, Angela Okorie, Others by flawedkay(m): 3:32pm
Hmm
Re: Korede Bello Acts In "Professor Johnbull" With RMD, Angela Okorie, Others by izenco2005(m): 4:59pm
1st to comment angry







cute
Re: Korede Bello Acts In "Professor Johnbull" With RMD, Angela Okorie, Others by Oyindidi(f): 4:59pm
Every thing na news for nl. angry
Re: Korede Bello Acts In "Professor Johnbull" With RMD, Angela Okorie, Others by fulaniHERDSman(m): 4:59pm
shocked
Re: Korede Bello Acts In "Professor Johnbull" With RMD, Angela Okorie, Others by slapandfall(m): 5:00pm
Rubbish drama.. Because Banky W act and the movie blow, them wan dey carry every musician enter drama.. 2face own never do una
Re: Korede Bello Acts In "Professor Johnbull" With RMD, Angela Okorie, Others by BabyApple(m): 5:00pm
smiley
Re: Korede Bello Acts In "Professor Johnbull" With RMD, Angela Okorie, Others by SolexxBarry(m): 5:00pm
Nice,d boy is going places

Re: Korede Bello Acts In "Professor Johnbull" With RMD, Angela Okorie, Others by Bennyark(m): 5:00pm
missed FTC again...

I'll come back n comment
Re: Korede Bello Acts In "Professor Johnbull" With RMD, Angela Okorie, Others by ejosh4(m): 5:00pm
Chai see wetin bra dey package

So London bridge don fall teytey

Chai man don suffer
Re: Korede Bello Acts In "Professor Johnbull" With RMD, Angela Okorie, Others by NigerDeltan(m): 5:01pm
I go like fvck that Angela Okorie oo

If i Take like 3bottles of legend stout I go jack that laps like floater grin

2 Likes

Re: Korede Bello Acts In "Professor Johnbull" With RMD, Angela Okorie, Others by RIPEnglish: 5:01pm
Okay what should we now did? Fried stones? . lipsrsealed
Re: Korede Bello Acts In "Professor Johnbull" With RMD, Angela Okorie, Others by joystickextend1(m): 5:01pm
okay




Re: Korede Bello Acts In "Professor Johnbull" With RMD, Angela Okorie, Others by temmypotter(m): 5:01pm
one hit wonder

good luck in your screen endeavors, that's how reekado banks turned you into an upcoming artiste
Re: Korede Bello Acts In "Professor Johnbull" With RMD, Angela Okorie, Others by ojeffo: 5:01pm
He is yet to release a quality song this year, PLS OP, what quality thing have u done with your life this year....
Ndi mgbu, PROFESSOR JOHNBULL is a GLO sponsored soap and they bring in GUEST STARS for each episode
Re: Korede Bello Acts In "Professor Johnbull" With RMD, Angela Okorie, Others by KehnnyCares(m): 5:04pm
All I'm seeing over here are just falling boobs upadan
Re: Korede Bello Acts In "Professor Johnbull" With RMD, Angela Okorie, Others by blackbeau1(f): 5:06pm
The funny thing is that most of these ppl never do well when they leave their fields to other creative fields. I hope he proves to be one of the exception
Re: Korede Bello Acts In "Professor Johnbull" With RMD, Angela Okorie, Others by MANNABBQGRILLS: 5:06pm
Cute....
Re: Korede Bello Acts In "Professor Johnbull" With RMD, Angela Okorie, Others by kingthreat(m): 5:06pm
Dammy Krane is right. Korede is in his late 20s
Re: Korede Bello Acts In "Professor Johnbull" With RMD, Angela Okorie, Others by Amarabae(f): 5:07pm
This guy somehow wowo sha
Re: Korede Bello Acts In "Professor Johnbull" With RMD, Angela Okorie, Others by DONSMITH123(m): 5:09pm
Who else notice how Chidi is been tormented by fallen olympi....... grin
Re: Korede Bello Acts In "Professor Johnbull" With RMD, Angela Okorie, Others by imanmeh: 5:09pm
k
Re: Korede Bello Acts In "Professor Johnbull" With RMD, Angela Okorie, Others by wink2015: 5:10pm
Korede Bello is just a flash in the pan.

After that big hit " GOD WIN '

He could not make much progress and his career is now on a downtrend.

Maybe he is seeking to revive his career by jumping into acting.
Re: Korede Bello Acts In "Professor Johnbull" With RMD, Angela Okorie, Others by Godswillnwaoma(m): 5:13pm
this bello of a guy is very short oooooo
Re: Korede Bello Acts In "Professor Johnbull" With RMD, Angela Okorie, Others by asawanathegreat(m): 5:13pm
Abeg make them join Tonot Dikeh inside make e complete.
Re: Korede Bello Acts In "Professor Johnbull" With RMD, Angela Okorie, Others by itzprezy: 5:14pm
k..e be lyk say music no dy pay am well
Re: Korede Bello Acts In "Professor Johnbull" With RMD, Angela Okorie, Others by dakeskese(m): 5:25pm
...

Which kind Jeans Chikere wear so?
Re: Korede Bello Acts In "Professor Johnbull" With RMD, Angela Okorie, Others by NKWELLECHI2050: 5:28pm
Re: Korede Bello Acts In "Professor Johnbull" With RMD, Angela Okorie, Others by joviegghead(m): 5:33pm
Korede my boy.. . Well done. .

(0) (Reply)

