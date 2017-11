Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Watford Vs Manchester United - (2 - 4) On 28th November 2017 (12726 Views)

Basildvalour:

Rojo and penalty sef He is a thug. He is a thug.

I use to be Lukaku's fan but I have concluded , he's the most useless player I have ever seen



See his misses 1 Like

This is why Man City will win this league. At 3 mill city have just started and won't rest until they bury you. For Man Utd , just score two and park bus. 1 Like

Herrera yaff kill us o

Troy Deeney heartbreaker Oloriburuku...spoilt clean sheet for DDG...

Antipob777:

Even if man utd like they can score 20 goals but can never catch man city.



They call man utd Red Devils and indeed they are Devils together with fans.



This match must end in draw. Your Father.. Iya E, Baba E. Nobody messes with my Man U Your Father.. Iya E, Baba E. Nobody messes with my Man U

Watford 1 - 3 Man U



szen:

lukaku if you like score, if you no like just dey dia dey do anyhow. But no forget say zlatan dey bench dey look you



In other new, Vardy and co. are beating spurs

Chei David degea would be a little bit disappointed about his clean sheet

Emmanuel555:

Lukaku is worth 75 million. The only problem is that Man U paid Everton with the wrong currency. It should have been Zimbabwean dollars. Lukaku is worth 75 million. The only problem is that Man U paid Everton with the wrong currency. It should have been Zimbabwean dollars. 3 Likes 1 Share

Lukaku misses too many chances for my liking

WAT 2-3 MUN

Jesus

sirfee:

I don't know,maybe next year...









Watford 1 Man u 3 the thing tire me..... the thing tire me.....

Lukaku is wasteful





DOUUUCOOUUREEEE GOOAAALDOUUUCOOUUREEEE

szen:

somtin z wrong wit dat nigga presently

God will punish lukaku i swear God will punish lukaku i swear 1 Like

P0intBlank:





Lukaku is worth 75 million. The only problem is that Man U paid Everton with the wrong currency. It should have been Zimbabwe dollars.

Luukasz:

You need attention but your body odour wont get you attention.

You have a foul smell oozing out from your body, infact my sh!t smells good than your body jesu! I wan faint oh jesu! I wan faint oh

mukina2:

GOOAAAL



DOUUUCOOUUREEEE

I sorry for man u

parking bus everytime

mumu club





SMH





GOMIS LINGARRDSMHGOMIS







WAT 2-4 MUN Lingard scoresWAT 2-4 MUN

Confirmento

Nice Solo goal

LINGARD!!!

Make I go sleep expecting Jose to add a defender 1 Like

Liiinngard!! 2-4

Lingard!

AND THAT IS HOW YOU SCORE A GOAL!!!