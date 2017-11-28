Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Nigerian Navy Releases List Of Shortlisted Candidates For 2017DSSC Aptitude Test (1205 Views)

Npower List Of Shortlisted Candidates 2017-2018 | Npower Shortlisted Candidates / Nigerian Army 76RRI List Of Shortlisted Candidates For Pre-Screening 2016 / Shortlisted Candidates For EFCC Graduate Cadre (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)



Visit their website to download the list.

www.joinnigeriannavy.com



Good luck. Nigerian Navy has released the list of shortlisted candidates for the DSSC Aptitude test. The test will take place on 2nd of December, 2017, which is this coming Saturday.Visit their website to download the list.Good luck.

Can you help check my name as I got the text too.

solablings:

Can you help check my name as I got the text too. If you got the text message that automatically means your name is present in the list.

Spare 1.5mb and and download the list on their website. If you got the text message that automatically means your name is present in the list.Spare 1.5mb and and download the list on their website. 1 Like

Xbee007:



If you got the text message that automatically means your name is present in the list.

Spare 1.5mb and and download the list on their website. I've downloaded but too small to check on my phone. I can't zoom. I've downloaded but too small to check on my phone. I can't zoom.

If you are from Ebonyi and shortlisted, pm me

solablings:



I've downloaded but too small to check on my phone. I can't zoom. your name lemme check for you your name lemme check for you

SoftDev:

your name lemme check for you Thanks: Olaniyi Akintunde Ayodeji Thanks: Olaniyi Akintunde Ayodeji

solablings:



I've downloaded but too small to check on my phone. I can't zoom. Scroll down to your state and check your name.

Or better still input your name in the "Find" button and click FIND. Scroll down to your state and check your name.Or better still input your name in the "Find" button and click FIND.

Xbee007:



Scroll down to your state and check your name.

Or better still input your name in the "Find" button and click FIND. Find button on phone? Find button on phone?

solablings:



Thanks: Olaniyi Akintunde Ayodeji SEEN!

DSSC25/2017/KAN/148/0006861 OLANIYI AKINTUNDE AYODEJI KANO ARMY DAY SECONDARY SCHOOL, GIGINYA BARRACKS, SOKOTO SOKOTO SEEN!DSSC25/2017/KAN/148/0006861 OLANIYI AKINTUNDE AYODEJI KANO ARMY DAY SECONDARY SCHOOL, GIGINYA BARRACKS, SOKOTO SOKOTO

solablings:



Find button on phone? In your PDF reader app. In your PDF reader app.

My name is there too, Please anybody with experience of what type of question will be asked?

please kindly advise me.







I was short listed but I am not having my Nysc discharge certificate. because my pop would be 3rd week of DEC. what should I do as they required short listed candidate to come along with it.

The list APC chieftains have shared among themselves

Naaseer01:

please kindly advise me.







I was short listed but I am not having my Nysc discharge certificate. because my pop would be 3rd week of DEC. what should I do as they required short listed candidate to come along with it. Forget it bro, a friend of mine who is supposed to be working at Defense intelligence agency was penciled down till date cause of that discharge letter, it may backfire. Wait for your time to ripe Forget it bro, a friend of mine who is supposed to be working at Defense intelligence agency was penciled down till date cause of that discharge letter, it may backfire. Wait for your time to ripe

We shall be there





Any advice pls?? from past experience

God bless What about those who are unable to go to their local government office to get their form signed because of their locationAny advice pls?? from past experienceGod bless

Yes o! Got the text message this evening. Pray for success.



Please, are candidates to bring certificate of origin?