₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,919,154 members, 3,939,101 topics. Date: Tuesday, 28 November 2017 at 05:37 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Nigerian Navy Releases List Of Shortlisted Candidates For 2017DSSC Aptitude Test (1205 Views)
Npower List Of Shortlisted Candidates 2017-2018 | Npower Shortlisted Candidates / Nigerian Army 76RRI List Of Shortlisted Candidates For Pre-Screening 2016 / Shortlisted Candidates For EFCC Graduate Cadre (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nigerian Navy Releases List Of Shortlisted Candidates For 2017DSSC Aptitude Test by Xbee007(m): 4:03pm
Nigerian Navy has released the list of shortlisted candidates for the DSSC Aptitude test. The test will take place on 2nd of December, 2017, which is this coming Saturday.
Visit their website to download the list.
www.joinnigeriannavy.com
Good luck.
|Re: Nigerian Navy Releases List Of Shortlisted Candidates For 2017DSSC Aptitude Test by solablings(f): 4:10pm
Can you help check my name as I got the text too.
|Re: Nigerian Navy Releases List Of Shortlisted Candidates For 2017DSSC Aptitude Test by Xbee007(m): 4:13pm
solablings:If you got the text message that automatically means your name is present in the list.
Spare 1.5mb and and download the list on their website.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Navy Releases List Of Shortlisted Candidates For 2017DSSC Aptitude Test by solablings(f): 4:15pm
Xbee007:I've downloaded but too small to check on my phone. I can't zoom.
|Re: Nigerian Navy Releases List Of Shortlisted Candidates For 2017DSSC Aptitude Test by SoftDev: 4:15pm
If you are from Ebonyi and shortlisted, pm me
|Re: Nigerian Navy Releases List Of Shortlisted Candidates For 2017DSSC Aptitude Test by SoftDev: 4:16pm
solablings:your name lemme check for you
|Re: Nigerian Navy Releases List Of Shortlisted Candidates For 2017DSSC Aptitude Test by solablings(f): 4:17pm
SoftDev:Thanks: Olaniyi Akintunde Ayodeji
|Re: Nigerian Navy Releases List Of Shortlisted Candidates For 2017DSSC Aptitude Test by Xbee007(m): 4:18pm
solablings:Scroll down to your state and check your name.
Or better still input your name in the "Find" button and click FIND.
|Re: Nigerian Navy Releases List Of Shortlisted Candidates For 2017DSSC Aptitude Test by solablings(f): 4:21pm
Xbee007:Find button on phone?
|Re: Nigerian Navy Releases List Of Shortlisted Candidates For 2017DSSC Aptitude Test by SoftDev: 4:21pm
solablings:SEEN!
DSSC25/2017/KAN/148/0006861 OLANIYI AKINTUNDE AYODEJI KANO ARMY DAY SECONDARY SCHOOL, GIGINYA BARRACKS, SOKOTO SOKOTO
|Re: Nigerian Navy Releases List Of Shortlisted Candidates For 2017DSSC Aptitude Test by Xbee007(m): 4:24pm
solablings:In your PDF reader app.
|Re: Nigerian Navy Releases List Of Shortlisted Candidates For 2017DSSC Aptitude Test by chimoskyg(m): 5:01pm
My name is there too, Please anybody with experience of what type of question will be asked?
|Re: Nigerian Navy Releases List Of Shortlisted Candidates For 2017DSSC Aptitude Test by Naaseer01(m): 5:06pm
please kindly advise me.
I was short listed but I am not having my Nysc discharge certificate. because my pop would be 3rd week of DEC. what should I do as they required short listed candidate to come along with it.
|Re: Nigerian Navy Releases List Of Shortlisted Candidates For 2017DSSC Aptitude Test by nairavsdollars: 5:30pm
The list APC chieftains have shared among themselves
|Re: Nigerian Navy Releases List Of Shortlisted Candidates For 2017DSSC Aptitude Test by BUHARIISCURSED(f): 5:31pm
Naaseer01:Forget it bro, a friend of mine who is supposed to be working at Defense intelligence agency was penciled down till date cause of that discharge letter, it may backfire. Wait for your time to ripe
|Re: Nigerian Navy Releases List Of Shortlisted Candidates For 2017DSSC Aptitude Test by asawanathegreat(m): 5:34pm
We shall be there
|Re: Nigerian Navy Releases List Of Shortlisted Candidates For 2017DSSC Aptitude Test by Xagaa(m): 5:35pm
What about those who are unable to go to their local government office to get their form signed because of their location
Any advice pls?? from past experience
God bless
|Re: Nigerian Navy Releases List Of Shortlisted Candidates For 2017DSSC Aptitude Test by oake(m): 5:35pm
Yes o! Got the text message this evening. Pray for success.
Please, are candidates to bring certificate of origin?
|Re: Nigerian Navy Releases List Of Shortlisted Candidates For 2017DSSC Aptitude Test by holar2ge(m): 5:37pm
I dont have nysc discharge certificate yet, will be done with that this dec and I did the exam for the non-rating staffs. I want to attach copies of stamped document to this one. Do you feel it is okay? PLEASE REPLY ANY KNOWLEDGABLE PERSONM
(0) (Reply)
Graduate Trainees / Needed Urgently For Immediate Employment. Writers In Lagos / Who Need Personal Tutor To Train On I.t/computer
Viewing this topic: manmoraskk, rashy1234(m), LadyAlison(f), koolcat, smartlawochetin, ryusufu(m), PHILipu1(m), depriceless(m), realalesh, solexadex(m), Sholex26, olamilian1, movaze89(m), subzero2(m), Freeko4(m), Darnii(m), ice4u999, SOPIGO, narorose, Obichukz(m), Gr8amechi, comradespade(m), jofatek9200(m), phoenix23401(m), CEloka, asawanathegreat(m), ubongga(m), snowytee(m), ayeniidowu(m), preciousmaro, phienixboss(m), djkall(m), adetonaz(m), DaBillionnaire, RebelChip, blym4real, superemmy(m), Ciscogod(m), Otori123(m), lanre4u99(m), GuineaFowlYansh(m), ebidabs, ceejay675(m), otopxy(m), kaykhalie(f), maximunimpact(m), KehnnyCares(m), Randy91(m), isotopy(m), monaPhilz(m), Skilme(m), belloazed(m), rhodu, Hash86(m), PRYCE(m), Ealiserwest(m), Austin7768, giftiebrown(m), ChickenLittle, Biochemistdsa(m), moscyt(m), hostine316(m), MOwasola58(m), alan056, agoodman(m), IsyjolBetty(f), alexie4real(m), buske(m), Ac4phil(m), demmy66, Larrydogged07, ejikesuv, oake(m), holar2ge(m), Xagaa(m), BonkoINC(f), Saintinoo(m), Saimeritus(m), Cashrange660, donsk60, augustineokoro and 137 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23