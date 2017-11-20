₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,919,961 members, 3,941,593 topics. Date: Wednesday, 29 November 2017 at 11:38 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / FUOYE Farm Practice Year (FPY) 2017/2018 Session (Photos) (6731 Views)
Protest At FUOYE Against Malomo, Dean Of Students' Affairs (Photos) / FUTA Cut Off Mark For 2017/2018 Session [all Department] / BREAKING NEWS: Prof Yemi Osinbajo Names Fuoye After Late Gen. Adebayo (1) (2) (3) (4)
|FUOYE Farm Practice Year (FPY) 2017/2018 Session (Photos) by semaj23: 9:24pm On Nov 28
Farm practice year popularly known as FPY is a one year program for all the 400 level basic Agric students of faculty of Agriculture in most universities in Nigeria.
The first six months of the program is spent on the school farm to gain experience in all areas of agriculture.
The 2016/2017 session of this program has started 3 weeks ago in Federal University Oye-Ekiti (Ikole campus). It has been full of great experiences of learning new things. Although it can sometimes be stressful.
Below are pictures from the school farm cultivated by students.
5 Likes
|Re: FUOYE Farm Practice Year (FPY) 2017/2018 Session (Photos) by semaj23: 9:28pm On Nov 28
The Vigna unguiculata farm also know as Cowpea and popularly called beans
4 Likes
|Re: FUOYE Farm Practice Year (FPY) 2017/2018 Session (Photos) by semaj23: 9:28pm On Nov 28
The Vigna unguiculata farm also know as Cowpea and popularly called beans.
Photo credit: Onaolapo Honey
3 Likes
|Re: FUOYE Farm Practice Year (FPY) 2017/2018 Session (Photos) by semaj23: 9:30pm On Nov 28
Students harvesting Manihot esculenta, popularly called Manihot esculenta
1 Like
|Re: FUOYE Farm Practice Year (FPY) 2017/2018 Session (Photos) by semaj23: 9:38pm On Nov 28
Spraying of the field with insectide. The active ingredient is lambda cyhalothrin 2.5EC
1 Like
|Re: FUOYE Farm Practice Year (FPY) 2017/2018 Session (Photos) by semaj23: 9:53pm On Nov 28
Inter-croping of maize and beans. (Zea mays and Vigna unguiculata).
Maize is known as a vigorous nitrogen consumer and cowpea/beans is a very good nitrogen fixating Crop therefore the Cowpea complement for the nitrogen used by maize.
3 Likes
|Re: FUOYE Farm Practice Year (FPY) 2017/2018 Session (Photos) by semaj23: 9:58pm On Nov 28
Some of the "FPY" students.
5 Likes
|Re: FUOYE Farm Practice Year (FPY) 2017/2018 Session (Photos) by itzgbengene: 10:00pm On Nov 28
Agriculture is beautiful í ½í¸í ½í¸Agriculture is beautiful í ½í¸í ½í¸Agriculture is beautiful í ½í¸í ½í¸
1 Like
|Re: FUOYE Farm Practice Year (FPY) 2017/2018 Session (Photos) by semaj23: 10:10pm On Nov 28
Some students after the day's work. The work can sometimes be stressful. Everything comes with a price and the price of this is hardwork.
1 Like
|Re: FUOYE Farm Practice Year (FPY) 2017/2018 Session (Photos) by semaj23: 10:20pm On Nov 28
A student disinfecting a yam sette with a fungicide with Mancozeb as the active ingredient to prevent fungi related infections.
This was done by dipping method, it can also be done by spraying in case on large number of yams
1 Like
|Re: FUOYE Farm Practice Year (FPY) 2017/2018 Session (Photos) by semaj23: 10:22pm On Nov 28
semaj23:Students harvesting cassava, popularly called Manihot esculenta
6 Likes
|Re: FUOYE Farm Practice Year (FPY) 2017/2018 Session (Photos) by itzgbengene: 10:27pm On Nov 28
Students in meteorological unit taking readings
1 Like
|Re: FUOYE Farm Practice Year (FPY) 2017/2018 Session (Photos) by Tellemall: 10:59pm On Nov 28
Interesting.
However, do you feel this can be learned by government training (a few months) and adequate sensitization, rather than going for a degree and getting sunburned still?
1 Like
|Re: FUOYE Farm Practice Year (FPY) 2017/2018 Session (Photos) by semaj23: 11:11pm On Nov 28
Tellemall:The abstract and physical aspect can be learnt in months but the science behind it will take longer than just months.
What I mean is this... The planting, weeding, harvesting and other basic farm yard practice can be learned in months but it will take more of practice, reading and field experiments to be able to control pest and diseases, take decisions with tangible reasons and perform excellently as a farmer hence the reason why we spend 5 years studying in university.
However the basics can be learnt in months but in case you are face with a new threat on your farm or an unfamiliar situation you will need the help of an educated expert.
8 Likes
|Re: FUOYE Farm Practice Year (FPY) 2017/2018 Session (Photos) by duduade(m): 3:44am
I keep saying Agriculture is one of the best disciplines we have...
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FUOYE Farm Practice Year (FPY) 2017/2018 Session (Photos) by Kun12: 4:15am
[color=#990000][/color] Fpy chilling
2 Likes
|Re: FUOYE Farm Practice Year (FPY) 2017/2018 Session (Photos) by Kun12: 4:23am
Manihot esculenta processing
1 Like
|Re: FUOYE Farm Practice Year (FPY) 2017/2018 Session (Photos) by itzgbengene: 8:56am
@lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: FUOYE Farm Practice Year (FPY) 2017/2018 Session (Photos) by itzgbengene: 8:58am
@ Mynd44
|Re: FUOYE Farm Practice Year (FPY) 2017/2018 Session (Photos) by Chinks(m): 9:51am
Kudos to the university management and the students! I can see the students doing the work with zeal and enthusiasm. Agriculture should be 60% practical and 40% theory in our various institutions of learning. I'm proud to be an agriculturist!
7 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: FUOYE Farm Practice Year (FPY) 2017/2018 Session (Photos) by Ayo4251(m): 9:47pm
V
|Re: FUOYE Farm Practice Year (FPY) 2017/2018 Session (Photos) by SeniorZato(m): 9:47pm
FTT
|Re: FUOYE Farm Practice Year (FPY) 2017/2018 Session (Photos) by yomalex(m): 9:48pm
it was fun PYTP UI
3 Likes
|Re: FUOYE Farm Practice Year (FPY) 2017/2018 Session (Photos) by tolumizzy(m): 9:48pm
Kudos to you guys...
2 Likes
|Re: FUOYE Farm Practice Year (FPY) 2017/2018 Session (Photos) by psalmhorah(m): 9:48pm
nice practice ..
1 Like
|Re: FUOYE Farm Practice Year (FPY) 2017/2018 Session (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 9:49pm
"The first six months of the program is spent on the school farm to gain experience in all areas of agriculture."
Nice one.
|Re: FUOYE Farm Practice Year (FPY) 2017/2018 Session (Photos) by Samleen(m): 9:50pm
Nice
|Re: FUOYE Farm Practice Year (FPY) 2017/2018 Session (Photos) by sajb(m): 9:50pm
I will be so glad if my future wife would love farming...
2 Likes
|Re: FUOYE Farm Practice Year (FPY) 2017/2018 Session (Photos) by Evergreen4(m): 9:50pm
If their parents ask them to do same thing in farm, they will start forming big boys and girls. But now they are doing it just to get marks.
|Re: FUOYE Farm Practice Year (FPY) 2017/2018 Session (Photos) by Injiggerwolf(m): 9:51pm
on point
just like FUTA CSP 210
1 Like
|Re: FUOYE Farm Practice Year (FPY) 2017/2018 Session (Photos) by Injiggerwolf(m): 9:52pm
on point
just like FUTA CSP 210
1 Like
|Re: FUOYE Farm Practice Year (FPY) 2017/2018 Session (Photos) by myjobsfinder(m): 9:52pm
10 Crucial Things You Must Know Before The Age Of 25 / UNILAG 2012/2013 Cut-off-marks & Change-of-course-forms-overview / Top-ten List Of Countries For Masters In Computer Science
Viewing this topic: olawonder(m), yemaldo(m), muyibaba222(m), casiraghi, johnjay4u2u(m), Specialist900(m), MizMyColi(f), toby2(m), Larryupsy, Ndabidan57(m), akinboluwarin(m), mozh, Ustec(m), dennisworld1(m), Fantisha(m), ANBAKO, Capslock01, Olajohn5, OyeeMikeJunior(m), patosky22(m), Yosuregames and 24 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10