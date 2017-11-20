₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,919,961 members, 3,941,593 topics. Date: Wednesday, 29 November 2017 at 11:38 PM

FUOYE Farm Practice Year (FPY) 2017/2018 Session (Photos) - Education - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / FUOYE Farm Practice Year (FPY) 2017/2018 Session (Photos) (6731 Views)

Protest At FUOYE Against Malomo, Dean Of Students' Affairs (Photos) / FUTA Cut Off Mark For 2017/2018 Session [all Department] / BREAKING NEWS: Prof Yemi Osinbajo Names Fuoye After Late Gen. Adebayo (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

FUOYE Farm Practice Year (FPY) 2017/2018 Session (Photos) by semaj23: 9:24pm On Nov 28
Farm practice year popularly known as FPY is a one year program for all the 400 level basic Agric students of faculty of Agriculture in most universities in Nigeria.
The first six months of the program is spent on the school farm to gain experience in all areas of agriculture.
The 2016/2017 session of this program has started 3 weeks ago in Federal University Oye-Ekiti (Ikole campus). It has been full of great experiences of learning new things. Although it can sometimes be stressful.
Below are pictures from the school farm cultivated by students.

5 Likes

Re: FUOYE Farm Practice Year (FPY) 2017/2018 Session (Photos) by semaj23: 9:28pm On Nov 28
The Vigna unguiculata farm also know as Cowpea and popularly called beans

4 Likes

Re: FUOYE Farm Practice Year (FPY) 2017/2018 Session (Photos) by semaj23: 9:28pm On Nov 28
The Vigna unguiculata farm also know as Cowpea and popularly called beans.
Photo credit: Onaolapo Honey

3 Likes

Re: FUOYE Farm Practice Year (FPY) 2017/2018 Session (Photos) by semaj23: 9:30pm On Nov 28
Students harvesting Manihot esculenta, popularly called Manihot esculenta

1 Like

Re: FUOYE Farm Practice Year (FPY) 2017/2018 Session (Photos) by semaj23: 9:38pm On Nov 28
Spraying of the field with insectide. The active ingredient is lambda cyhalothrin 2.5EC

1 Like

Re: FUOYE Farm Practice Year (FPY) 2017/2018 Session (Photos) by semaj23: 9:53pm On Nov 28
Inter-croping of maize and beans. (Zea mays and Vigna unguiculata).
Maize is known as a vigorous nitrogen consumer and cowpea/beans is a very good nitrogen fixating Crop therefore the Cowpea complement for the nitrogen used by maize.

3 Likes

Re: FUOYE Farm Practice Year (FPY) 2017/2018 Session (Photos) by semaj23: 9:58pm On Nov 28
Some of the "FPY" students.

5 Likes

Re: FUOYE Farm Practice Year (FPY) 2017/2018 Session (Photos) by itzgbengene: 10:00pm On Nov 28
Agriculture is beautiful í ½í¸í ½í¸Agriculture is beautiful í ½í¸í ½í¸Agriculture is beautiful í ½í¸í ½í¸

1 Like

Re: FUOYE Farm Practice Year (FPY) 2017/2018 Session (Photos) by semaj23: 10:10pm On Nov 28
Some students after the day's work. The work can sometimes be stressful. Everything comes with a price and the price of this is hardwork.

1 Like

Re: FUOYE Farm Practice Year (FPY) 2017/2018 Session (Photos) by semaj23: 10:20pm On Nov 28
A student disinfecting a yam sette with a fungicide with Mancozeb as the active ingredient to prevent fungi related infections.
This was done by dipping method, it can also be done by spraying in case on large number of yams

1 Like

Re: FUOYE Farm Practice Year (FPY) 2017/2018 Session (Photos) by semaj23: 10:22pm On Nov 28
semaj23:
Students harvesting Manihot esculenta, popularly called Manihot esculenta
Students harvesting cassava, popularly called Manihot esculenta

6 Likes

Re: FUOYE Farm Practice Year (FPY) 2017/2018 Session (Photos) by itzgbengene: 10:27pm On Nov 28
Students in meteorological unit taking readings

1 Like

Re: FUOYE Farm Practice Year (FPY) 2017/2018 Session (Photos) by Tellemall: 10:59pm On Nov 28
Interesting.

However, do you feel this can be learned by government training (a few months) and adequate sensitization, rather than going for a degree and getting sunburned still?

1 Like

Re: FUOYE Farm Practice Year (FPY) 2017/2018 Session (Photos) by semaj23: 11:11pm On Nov 28
Tellemall:
Interesting.

However, do you feel this can be learned by government training (a few months) and adequate sensitization, rather than going for a degree and getting sunburned still?
The abstract and physical aspect can be learnt in months but the science behind it will take longer than just months.
What I mean is this... The planting, weeding, harvesting and other basic farm yard practice can be learned in months but it will take more of practice, reading and field experiments to be able to control pest and diseases, take decisions with tangible reasons and perform excellently as a farmer hence the reason why we spend 5 years studying in university.
However the basics can be learnt in months but in case you are face with a new threat on your farm or an unfamiliar situation you will need the help of an educated expert.

8 Likes

Re: FUOYE Farm Practice Year (FPY) 2017/2018 Session (Photos) by duduade(m): 3:44am
I keep saying Agriculture is one of the best disciplines we have...

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: FUOYE Farm Practice Year (FPY) 2017/2018 Session (Photos) by Kun12: 4:15am
[color=#990000][/color] Fpy chilling

2 Likes

Re: FUOYE Farm Practice Year (FPY) 2017/2018 Session (Photos) by Kun12: 4:23am
Manihot esculenta processing

1 Like

Re: FUOYE Farm Practice Year (FPY) 2017/2018 Session (Photos) by itzgbengene: 8:56am
@lalasticlala

1 Like

Re: FUOYE Farm Practice Year (FPY) 2017/2018 Session (Photos) by itzgbengene: 8:58am
@ Mynd44
Re: FUOYE Farm Practice Year (FPY) 2017/2018 Session (Photos) by Chinks(m): 9:51am
Kudos to the university management and the students! I can see the students doing the work with zeal and enthusiasm. Agriculture should be 60% practical and 40% theory in our various institutions of learning. I'm proud to be an agriculturist!

7 Likes 3 Shares

Re: FUOYE Farm Practice Year (FPY) 2017/2018 Session (Photos) by Ayo4251(m): 9:47pm
V
Re: FUOYE Farm Practice Year (FPY) 2017/2018 Session (Photos) by SeniorZato(m): 9:47pm
FTT
Re: FUOYE Farm Practice Year (FPY) 2017/2018 Session (Photos) by yomalex(m): 9:48pm
it was fun PYTP UI

3 Likes

Re: FUOYE Farm Practice Year (FPY) 2017/2018 Session (Photos) by tolumizzy(m): 9:48pm
Kudos to you guys...

2 Likes

Re: FUOYE Farm Practice Year (FPY) 2017/2018 Session (Photos) by psalmhorah(m): 9:48pm
nice practice ..

1 Like

Re: FUOYE Farm Practice Year (FPY) 2017/2018 Session (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 9:49pm
"The first six months of the program is spent on the school farm to gain experience in all areas of agriculture."

Nice one.
Re: FUOYE Farm Practice Year (FPY) 2017/2018 Session (Photos) by Samleen(m): 9:50pm
Nice
Re: FUOYE Farm Practice Year (FPY) 2017/2018 Session (Photos) by sajb(m): 9:50pm
I will be so glad if my future wife would love farming...

2 Likes

Re: FUOYE Farm Practice Year (FPY) 2017/2018 Session (Photos) by Evergreen4(m): 9:50pm
If their parents ask them to do same thing in farm, they will start forming big boys and girls. But now they are doing it just to get marks.
Re: FUOYE Farm Practice Year (FPY) 2017/2018 Session (Photos) by Injiggerwolf(m): 9:51pm
on point
just like FUTA CSP 210

1 Like

Re: FUOYE Farm Practice Year (FPY) 2017/2018 Session (Photos) by Injiggerwolf(m): 9:52pm
on point
just like FUTA CSP 210

1 Like

Re: FUOYE Farm Practice Year (FPY) 2017/2018 Session (Photos) by myjobsfinder(m): 9:52pm
grin

(0) (1) (Reply)

10 Crucial Things You Must Know Before The Age Of 25 / UNILAG 2012/2013 Cut-off-marks & Change-of-course-forms-overview / Top-ten List Of Countries For Masters In Computer Science

Viewing this topic: olawonder(m), yemaldo(m), muyibaba222(m), casiraghi, johnjay4u2u(m), Specialist900(m), MizMyColi(f), toby2(m), Larryupsy, Ndabidan57(m), akinboluwarin(m), mozh, Ustec(m), dennisworld1(m), Fantisha(m), ANBAKO, Capslock01, Olajohn5, OyeeMikeJunior(m), patosky22(m), Yosuregames and 24 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.