Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / FUOYE Farm Practice Year (FPY) 2017/2018 Session (Photos) (6731 Views)

Protest At FUOYE Against Malomo, Dean Of Students' Affairs (Photos) / FUTA Cut Off Mark For 2017/2018 Session [all Department] / BREAKING NEWS: Prof Yemi Osinbajo Names Fuoye After Late Gen. Adebayo (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Farm practice year popularly known as FPY is a one year program for all the 400 level basic Agric students of faculty of Agriculture in most universities in Nigeria.

The first six months of the program is spent on the school farm to gain experience in all areas of agriculture.

The 2016/2017 session of this program has started 3 weeks ago in Federal University Oye-Ekiti (Ikole campus). It has been full of great experiences of learning new things. Although it can sometimes be stressful.

Below are pictures from the school farm cultivated by students. 5 Likes

The Vigna unguiculata farm also know as Cowpea and popularly called beans 4 Likes

The Vigna unguiculata farm also know as Cowpea and popularly called beans.

Photo credit: Onaolapo Honey 3 Likes

Students harvesting Manihot esculenta, popularly called Manihot esculenta 1 Like

Spraying of the field with insectide. The active ingredient is lambda cyhalothrin 2.5EC 1 Like

Inter-croping of maize and beans. (Zea mays and Vigna unguiculata).

Maize is known as a vigorous nitrogen consumer and cowpea/beans is a very good nitrogen fixating Crop therefore the Cowpea complement for the nitrogen used by maize. 3 Likes

Some of the "FPY" students. 5 Likes

Agriculture is beautiful í ½í¸í ½í¸ Agriculture is beautiful í ½í¸í ½í¸ Agriculture is beautiful í ½í¸í ½í¸ 1 Like

Some students after the day's work. The work can sometimes be stressful. Everything comes with a price and the price of this is hardwork. 1 Like

A student disinfecting a yam sette with a fungicide with Mancozeb as the active ingredient to prevent fungi related infections.

This was done by dipping method, it can also be done by spraying in case on large number of yams 1 Like

semaj23:

Students harvesting Manihot esculenta, popularly called Manihot esculenta Students harvesting cassava, popularly called Manihot esculenta Students harvesting cassava, popularly called Manihot esculenta 6 Likes

Students in meteorological unit taking readings 1 Like

Interesting.



However, do you feel this can be learned by government training (a few months) and adequate sensitization, rather than going for a degree and getting sunburned still? 1 Like

Tellemall:

Interesting.



However, do you feel this can be learned by government training (a few months) and adequate sensitization, rather than going for a degree and getting sunburned still? The abstract and physical aspect can be learnt in months but the science behind it will take longer than just months.

What I mean is this... The planting, weeding, harvesting and other basic farm yard practice can be learned in months but it will take more of practice, reading and field experiments to be able to control pest and diseases, take decisions with tangible reasons and perform excellently as a farmer hence the reason why we spend 5 years studying in university.

However the basics can be learnt in months but in case you are face with a new threat on your farm or an unfamiliar situation you will need the help of an educated expert. The abstract and physical aspect can be learnt in months but the science behind it will take longer than just months.What I mean is this... The planting, weeding, harvesting and other basic farm yard practice can be learned in months but it will take more of practice, reading and field experiments to be able to control pest and diseases, take decisions with tangible reasons and perform excellently as a farmer hence the reason why we spend 5 years studying in university.However the basics can be learnt in months but in case you are face with a new threat on your farm or an unfamiliar situation you will need the help of an educated expert. 8 Likes

I keep saying Agriculture is one of the best disciplines we have... 6 Likes 1 Share

[color=#990000][/color] Fpy chilling 2 Likes

Manihot esculenta processing 1 Like

@lalasticlala 1 Like

@ Mynd44

Kudos to the university management and the students! I can see the students doing the work with zeal and enthusiasm. Agriculture should be 60% practical and 40% theory in our various institutions of learning. I'm proud to be an agriculturist! 7 Likes 3 Shares

V

FTT

it was fun PYTP UI 3 Likes

Kudos to you guys... 2 Likes

nice practice .. 1 Like

"The first six months of the program is spent on the school farm to gain experience in all areas of agriculture."



Nice one.

Nice

I will be so glad if my future wife would love farming... 2 Likes

If their parents ask them to do same thing in farm, they will start forming big boys and girls. But now they are doing it just to get marks.

on point

just like FUTA CSP 210 1 Like