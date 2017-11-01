₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,919,565 members, 3,940,336 topics. Date: Wednesday, 29 November 2017 at 11:04 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / Ladies, How Would You Rock This Classy 3-1 Dress? (7741 Views)
Men, Will You Rock This Okey Bakassi's Outfit? (pictured) / Ladies, Will You Rock This Eniola Badmus' Crazy Jean? (photos) / Ladies, Will You Rock Toolz's Nail Art? (see Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ladies, How Would You Rock This Classy 3-1 Dress? by Mrop(m): 2:44am
This is another Ebuka in the making. Kudos to our tailors they are doing wonderfully well this days.
So guys how would you rock this... 1.2or 3?
Fashionistas over to you.
Gist from Praizeblog
http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/11/how-would-you-rock-this-classy-3-1-dress.html?m=1
|Re: Ladies, How Would You Rock This Classy 3-1 Dress? by Mrop(m): 2:44am
2 is OK for me
2 Likes
|Re: Ladies, How Would You Rock This Classy 3-1 Dress? by Day2logic: 2:58am
Cool!
5 Likes
|Re: Ladies, How Would You Rock This Classy 3-1 Dress? by Chanchit: 3:20am
Leaving the dress alone without the wine cape would make it look better. The attachment is a burden on it.
15 Likes
|Re: Ladies, How Would You Rock This Classy 3-1 Dress? by Kobicove(m): 3:36am
This dress is not practical...what if you were at a wedding dancing with the new couple and this thing falls to pieces?
That would be very embarrassing
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ladies, How Would You Rock This Classy 3-1 Dress? by princeade86(m): 3:52am
coooooollll
|Re: Ladies, How Would You Rock This Classy 3-1 Dress? by itspzpics(m): 6:01am
Kobicove:lobatan
|Re: Ladies, How Would You Rock This Classy 3-1 Dress? by miqos03: 10:18am
Let me ask google
|Re: Ladies, How Would You Rock This Classy 3-1 Dress? by ladeb: 10:18am
LOL
|Re: Ladies, How Would You Rock This Classy 3-1 Dress? by Daddykush: 10:20am
Women and their wahala. what is with the additional attachments?
number 1: She will not be comfortable with her right shoulder for the rest of that day
number 2 and 3: she will not be able to walk comfortably, even risking the chance to fall and embarrass herself.
i prefer the gown alone abeg...
4 Likes
|Re: Ladies, How Would You Rock This Classy 3-1 Dress? by kheart(m): 10:20am
If she s smiling then it s ok to use, dat no 2 though
|Re: Ladies, How Would You Rock This Classy 3-1 Dress? by roufy235(m): 10:20am
1
|Re: Ladies, How Would You Rock This Classy 3-1 Dress? by pol23: 10:21am
All are sexy.
I love both on slay queen..
Flash her some money and drill her down...
But not my Babe...
I love my Girl cute and beautiful...
Moral...sexy means you're a sex object...
My opinion though...
|Re: Ladies, How Would You Rock This Classy 3-1 Dress? by sinoprojects: 10:21am
Indency at his peak...
1 Like
|Re: Ladies, How Would You Rock This Classy 3-1 Dress? by Iseoluwani: 10:21am
Nairaland and useless post sha
4 Likes
|Re: Ladies, How Would You Rock This Classy 3-1 Dress? by yeyerolling: 10:22am
any babe exposing bress lik dis has low self esteem . mtcheew
|Re: Ladies, How Would You Rock This Classy 3-1 Dress? by sinoprojects: 10:22am
Indecency att his peak...rag
Tag
1 Like
|Re: Ladies, How Would You Rock This Classy 3-1 Dress? by dedugba(m): 10:22am
How would lady 2 walk will she hop or fly? i guess it is just my eyes.
1 Like
|Re: Ladies, How Would You Rock This Classy 3-1 Dress? by Tamzblaze(m): 10:24am
I choose 1
|Re: Ladies, How Would You Rock This Classy 3-1 Dress? by Danny287(m): 10:25am
Hmmm looking nice though.
|Re: Ladies, How Would You Rock This Classy 3-1 Dress? by VeeBuzzer(f): 10:25am
The stupid purple thing attached to it down there is a no no for me.
Shiit looks as if her legs were tied up in a purple bag
I love no 1. Looks nicer and less crapped up.
1 Like
|Re: Ladies, How Would You Rock This Classy 3-1 Dress? by Benita27(f): 10:25am
Nothing on earth will make me rock such a dress. I can't find the beauty in it. Mtchewww!.
1 Like
|Re: Ladies, How Would You Rock This Classy 3-1 Dress? by kay29000(m): 10:25am
2 is cool.
|Re: Ladies, How Would You Rock This Classy 3-1 Dress? by Shookasfd: 10:26am
Let me ask google
|Re: Ladies, How Would You Rock This Classy 3-1 Dress? by amaeve2: 10:26am
Amaeve2 : I will go with No. 1
|Re: Ladies, How Would You Rock This Classy 3-1 Dress? by Kingx4sure: 10:27am
Na which kind style be this?
|Re: Ladies, How Would You Rock This Classy 3-1 Dress? by Teewhy2: 10:27am
No 1 is work, person go don comot muscle finish before event finishes.
No 2 and 3 is better
|Re: Ladies, How Would You Rock This Classy 3-1 Dress? by hezy4real01(m): 10:27am
But I don't understand what's happening now oooo, if ladies have not expose one part of their body out these days them never wear clothes..... Rubbish
|Re: Ladies, How Would You Rock This Classy 3-1 Dress? by ordinaryjoe: 10:27am
Chanchit:
That's so right! Never seen a comment more precise
1 Like
|Re: Ladies, How Would You Rock This Classy 3-1 Dress? by LadyGoddiva(f): 10:28am
What the fuçk are you saying
pol23:
1 Like
Purple Bridesmaid Dresses For Purple Wedding Ceremony Theme / Big Brand Dresses,shoes,bags,blouses,tops,trousers Now Available!very Affordable / Let Handle Your Event Professionaly
Viewing this topic: Dasherz(f), Eshiet64(m), tunddy(m), dainvincible(m), EmmahO(m), presidentpikin, rollykotex, pweetymii, nma22, Kayus4real, usquare250(m), sunky13(m), Professorcplus, Anyenmoney(m), sixtinx(m), cashcity, Weirdmuzik, AutumnSpring(f), dt4omoh(f), yeankus864(m), lavendae(m), DeeMarh(f), chetaraph(m), d4real890(m), codekanle(m), taheer88(m), ayikondu(m), lordkay10(m), Ayodejifree(m), afolayangs(m), aidelojestan(m), Awodipog(m), keandre, Afroreporter, Horyeh, ajokebelle(f), Susansteph, Endison, praisecity(m), DaintyJenny(f), pjewelSilva(f), Hafsat24(f), davibid, 08064978510(m), Victory9, RockyEyo(m), Cylas(m), GOFON(m), harrysterol(m), Amibranki(f), Adaezechalene(f), Peeo(f), smartkid(m), feelzee, biodun83L(m), Pesuzok(m), Benissues(m), 7footre(m), Vetzy12(f), Raphooly, vhickky(f), DBlackCeazer(m), Lilmisshy, Danladi7, eweyemi, Bush2013, NarnieSnyper(m), omega2128(m), grinface98(m), Diamond23(f), EBUBENKWELLE007 and 106 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9