So guys how would you rock this... 1.2or 3?

Fashionistas over to you.





Gist from Praizeblog

2 is OK for me 2 Likes

Cool! 5 Likes

Leaving the dress alone without the wine cape would make it look better. The attachment is a burden on it. 15 Likes





That would be very embarrassing This dress is not practical...what if you were at a wedding dancing with the new couple and this thing falls to pieces?That would be very embarrassing 2 Likes 1 Share

coooooollll

Kobicove:

This dress is not practical...what if you were at a wedding dancing with the new couple and this thing falls to pieces?



That would be very embarrassing lobatan lobatan

Let me ask google

LOL

Women and their wahala. what is with the additional attachments?



number 1: She will not be comfortable with her right shoulder for the rest of that day

number 2 and 3: she will not be able to walk comfortably, even risking the chance to fall and embarrass herself.



i prefer the gown alone abeg... 4 Likes

If she s smiling then it s ok to use, dat no 2 though

1

All are sexy.

I love both on slay queen..

Flash her some money and drill her down...

But not my Babe...

I love my Girl cute and beautiful...

Moral...sexy means you're a sex object...

My opinion though...

Indency at his peak... 1 Like

Nairaland and useless post sha 4 Likes

any babe exposing bress lik dis has low self esteem . mtcheew

Indecency att his peak...rag

Tag 1 Like

How would lady 2 walk will she hop or fly? i guess it is just my eyes. 1 Like

I choose 1

Hmmm looking nice though.



Shiit looks as if her legs were tied up in a purple bag



I love no 1. Looks nicer and less crapped up. The stupid purple thing attached to it down there is a no no for me.Shiit looks as if her legs were tied up in a purple bagI love no 1. Looks nicer and less crapped up. 1 Like

Nothing on earth will make me rock such a dress. I can't find the beauty in it. Mtchewww!. 1 Like

2 is cool.

Let me ask google

Amaeve2 : I will go with No. 1

Na which kind style be this?

No 1 is work, person go don comot muscle finish before event finishes.

No 2 and 3 is better

But I don't understand what's happening now oooo, if ladies have not expose one part of their body out these days them never wear clothes..... Rubbish

Chanchit:

Leaving the dress alone without the wine cape would make it look better. The attachment is a burden on it.

That's so right! Never seen a comment more precise That's so right! Never seen a comment more precise 1 Like