

Nigerian Students (NANS) has

condoled with the family of Mr

Elvis Magam, a 300 level

student of the University of

Uyo (UniUyo), Akwa-Ibom state

who died at the association’s

Zone B convention.





A statement by NANS President,

Mr Chinonso Obasi, on Tuesday

in Abuja that Magam was shot

dead by suspected cultists at

the Federal University, Otu-Oke,

Bayelsa State.

Chinonso Obasi, NANS

President





He commended the Bayelsa

Police Command and the

Department of State Services

for their swift response and

arrest of suspects, adding that

the culprits should be

prosecuted accordingly.

Obasi said that the opening

ceremony of the convention

witnessed clashes among

contending aspirants over who

would represent the state at

the Zonal leadership of NANS.

“It is unfortunate that some

misguided youths parading as

students were drafted in by

some aspirants to frustrate the

efforts of the organisers.





“The national leadership of

NANS salutes the promptness

with which the security

agencies apprehended some

suspects and clearly wish to

state that the association is

interested in the arrest,

investigation and prosecution

of all those involved including

their sponsors.

“It is crude, inhuman and

unfathomable that young

people now resort to arms

possession and usage in clearly

a student’s election,’’ he said.





According to Obasi, NANS’

disapproval of such

desperation is evident in its

numerous efforts at sensitising

and preaching peace.

He said that NANS’ leadership

would assist the security

agencies in their ongoing

investigation in order to

ensure that Magam’s family got

justice.

The NANS president called on

students who participated at

the convention to assist the

security agencies in fishing out

all those involved in the

mindless killing of a fellow

student.





Mr Asuquo Amba, the

Commissioner of Police in

Bayelsa, on Monday confirmed

the incident, adding that some

arrests had been made.



Meanwhile the SUG leadership of the affected institution- UNIUYO has come out to publicly address the students of the school, letting them know what happened as their SUG president is being detained for 'alledgely' being in possession of arms.



THE STATE OF THE PRESIDENT OF

THE STUDENTS' UNION

GOVERNMENT, COMRADE DUFF

GABRIEL

The leadership of the Students'

Union Government wishes to

inform the members of the

union, the University community

and the general public that:

1 - The President, Comrade Duff

Gabriel was among Senators of

the National Association of

Nigerian Students (NANS) from

Akwa Ibom State, who are SUG

presidents of respective higher

institutions across the state,

including President of College of

Education, Afaha Nsit, Comr.

Uwakmfon Akwaowo, President-

elect of Akwa Ibom State

University, Comr. Aniekpeno

Solomon and others who

accompanied the Special

Assistant to Governor Udom on

Student Matters, Miss Otobong

Akpan (Aquilla) to a NANS

National Convention, at Federal

University, Otueke, Bayelsa State

on Friday, 24th November, 2017.

2 - Comrade Duff Gabriel was

among students who were

collared by men of the Nigeria

Police Force at about 5:00 pm on

Saturday, 25th November at the

venue for the convention,

following an uproar which led to

mass arrest of persons found in

the arena by policemen of the

Bayelsa State Command.

3 - Comrade Duff and others who

were nabbed were moved to the

police headquarters in Yenogoa,

Bayelsa State same evening

4 - The Police which made the

random arrest to restore

normalcy later released the

arrested students, except those

who were conveyed to the

convention venue in a branded

bus belonging to the governor's

aide on Student Matters, Miss

Akpan, with no one claiming

ownership or possession of the

arms. Hence, Comrade Gabriel

and other occupants of the said

vehicle are in kept police custody

till date for investigations.

However, the leadership of the

union frowns at false reports

circulating rumours that

Comrade Duff Gabriel was

arrested for attempted murder

according to Sunnews, an

information which has been

copied by other media houses

and news blogs, while Comr.

Gabriel is only a victim of

circumstance. Reporters are

however advised to depend only

on reliable sources for verifiable

information on the matter.

Meanwhile, Comrade Duff Gabriel

is safe and in good health.

Students are therefore advised to

remain calm, while appropriate

procedures are followed to

secure his release.

