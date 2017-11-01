₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bayelsa Convention: NANS Consoles Family Of Slain Student. by bro4u: 5:35am
The National Association of
Nigerian Students (NANS) has
condoled with the family of Mr
Elvis Magam, a 300 level
student of the University of
Uyo (UniUyo), Akwa-Ibom state
who died at the association’s
Zone B convention.
A statement by NANS President,
Mr Chinonso Obasi, on Tuesday
in Abuja that Magam was shot
dead by suspected cultists at
the Federal University, Otu-Oke,
Bayelsa State.
Chinonso Obasi, NANS
President
He commended the Bayelsa
Police Command and the
Department of State Services
for their swift response and
arrest of suspects, adding that
the culprits should be
prosecuted accordingly.
Obasi said that the opening
ceremony of the convention
witnessed clashes among
contending aspirants over who
would represent the state at
the Zonal leadership of NANS.
“It is unfortunate that some
misguided youths parading as
students were drafted in by
some aspirants to frustrate the
efforts of the organisers.
“The national leadership of
NANS salutes the promptness
with which the security
agencies apprehended some
suspects and clearly wish to
state that the association is
interested in the arrest,
investigation and prosecution
of all those involved including
their sponsors.
“It is crude, inhuman and
unfathomable that young
people now resort to arms
possession and usage in clearly
a student’s election,’’ he said.
According to Obasi, NANS’
disapproval of such
desperation is evident in its
numerous efforts at sensitising
and preaching peace.
He said that NANS’ leadership
would assist the security
agencies in their ongoing
investigation in order to
ensure that Magam’s family got
justice.
The NANS president called on
students who participated at
the convention to assist the
security agencies in fishing out
all those involved in the
mindless killing of a fellow
student.
Mr Asuquo Amba, the
Commissioner of Police in
Bayelsa, on Monday confirmed
the incident, adding that some
arrests had been made.
Source;https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/bayelsa-convention-nans-consoles-family-slain-student/
Meanwhile the SUG leadership of the affected institution- UNIUYO has come out to publicly address the students of the school, letting them know what happened as their SUG president is being detained for 'alledgely' being in possession of arms.
THE STATE OF THE PRESIDENT OF
My fellows Turkerite's, it has now been confirmed, our SUG president dey olokpa hand ooo.
|Re: Bayelsa Convention: NANS Consoles Family Of Slain Student. by ngwababe: 7:06am
It is well oo
|Re: Bayelsa Convention: NANS Consoles Family Of Slain Student. by overhypedsteve(m): 7:07am
A country where students are vulnerable to rape, suicide, attacks from police, jungle justice. That country is not ready for the future
|Re: Bayelsa Convention: NANS Consoles Family Of Slain Student. by hatchy: 7:10am
Na wao!
That is how they all begins. Carrying gun to a supposedly peaceful event as if they are going for hunting or war.
When they graduate and want to contest for political positions,they unleash mayhem on any opposition from what they learnt in the university.
Shame on you students!
|Re: Bayelsa Convention: NANS Consoles Family Of Slain Student. by Oyiboman69: 7:10am
|Re: Bayelsa Convention: NANS Consoles Family Of Slain Student. by lurex2rhyme(m): 7:10am
|Re: Bayelsa Convention: NANS Consoles Family Of Slain Student. by Moorecsaf: 7:15am
|Re: Bayelsa Convention: NANS Consoles Family Of Slain Student. by mymoney001(m): 7:17am
How can these be leaders of Tomorrow, when they follow the ways of the Elders.
|Re: Bayelsa Convention: NANS Consoles Family Of Slain Student. by wickyyolo: 7:17am
|Re: Bayelsa Convention: NANS Consoles Family Of Slain Student. by kay29000(m): 7:17am
|Re: Bayelsa Convention: NANS Consoles Family Of Slain Student. by Jaymaxxy(m): 7:18am
Can anything good come out NANS?
|Re: Bayelsa Convention: NANS Consoles Family Of Slain Student. by bugidon(m): 7:18am
|Re: Bayelsa Convention: NANS Consoles Family Of Slain Student. by precious1907(m): 7:22am
A University student of Uyo, hope he comes clean!
|Re: Bayelsa Convention: NANS Consoles Family Of Slain Student. by transit4(m): 7:31am
