|Plus-Sized Woman Twerking At Oritsefemi's Wedding (Video) by evanso6226: 5:31pm
Fully Endowed Woman Entertains Guest At Oritsefemi's Wedding as she gave the crowed a massive twerk...
watch the video below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFo6ILS70wQ
|Re: Plus-Sized Woman Twerking At Oritsefemi's Wedding (Video) by austonclint(m): 5:42pm
this is truly massive ....
3 Likes
|Re: Plus-Sized Woman Twerking At Oritsefemi's Wedding (Video) by miqos03: 6:53pm
Did can cause world war 3
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Plus-Sized Woman Twerking At Oritsefemi's Wedding (Video) by berrystunn(m): 6:54pm
Person wife...
|Re: Plus-Sized Woman Twerking At Oritsefemi's Wedding (Video) by Tjohnnay: 6:54pm
Choi
Na wao
Person mama
|Re: Plus-Sized Woman Twerking At Oritsefemi's Wedding (Video) by miteolu(m): 6:54pm
She is working for her money.
2 Likes
|Re: Plus-Sized Woman Twerking At Oritsefemi's Wedding (Video) by Adaumunocha(f): 6:54pm
No class. How was she allowed into the venue with such clothes??
|Re: Plus-Sized Woman Twerking At Oritsefemi's Wedding (Video) by Castleberry(f): 6:54pm
What the bleep is this? Some women have no shame
|Re: Plus-Sized Woman Twerking At Oritsefemi's Wedding (Video) by Explorers(m): 6:55pm
Hmmmmm
|Re: Plus-Sized Woman Twerking At Oritsefemi's Wedding (Video) by bright007(f): 6:55pm
Haaa! That is iya Labake.
|Re: Plus-Sized Woman Twerking At Oritsefemi's Wedding (Video) by chrisbaby24(m): 6:56pm
Ok...
Iya bikilisu...
|Re: Plus-Sized Woman Twerking At Oritsefemi's Wedding (Video) by UbanmeUdie: 6:56pm
Na which kind thing be this sef?
Every ugly bitch wants to twerk at the slightest opportunity.
Twerking is not for everybody jare!
No sane man will stand on his feet with excitement seeing such huge magnitude of meat twerking.
With her size, she would be better of throwing shot put at the next Olympics for Nigeria.
What a waste of talent and natural endowment.
|Re: Plus-Sized Woman Twerking At Oritsefemi's Wedding (Video) by blezzymoore: 6:56pm
Biggie
|Re: Plus-Sized Woman Twerking At Oritsefemi's Wedding (Video) by destiny322(m): 6:57pm
Savage
|Re: Plus-Sized Woman Twerking At Oritsefemi's Wedding (Video) by Blissbeatz(m): 6:57pm
See as ha bakololo be like edegbe tyre.... Hahaaaa
|Re: Plus-Sized Woman Twerking At Oritsefemi's Wedding (Video) by Follysho707: 6:57pm
miqos03:
Yes. WW3 for ur village na
|Re: Plus-Sized Woman Twerking At Oritsefemi's Wedding (Video) by bobnatlo(m): 6:57pm
Na she need am pass naaa
|Re: Plus-Sized Woman Twerking At Oritsefemi's Wedding (Video) by Marcofranz(m): 6:58pm
Mamma mia I'm impressed she sure knows how to use her thing.
Olita or akobe need to hire her .
|Re: Plus-Sized Woman Twerking At Oritsefemi's Wedding (Video) by nonut: 6:58pm
Lekwa ukwu
|Re: Plus-Sized Woman Twerking At Oritsefemi's Wedding (Video) by addikt(m): 7:00pm
miqos03:
Na TRUE OOO, AS YOU NO SABI WATIN YOU DEY TYPE AGAIN...
|Re: Plus-Sized Woman Twerking At Oritsefemi's Wedding (Video) by enemyofprogress: 7:00pm
Ajepako twerking at her ex boyfriend's wedding party
|Re: Plus-Sized Woman Twerking At Oritsefemi's Wedding (Video) by Kaxmytex(m): 7:02pm
dat wan no consign me....
D kind tin wey baffle me na the cameraboy or cameraman, anyone sha....
After the plus size woman don do her tin finish, he still carry camera go meet mini size..... Shey dem take back side swear for the guy ni??
|Re: Plus-Sized Woman Twerking At Oritsefemi's Wedding (Video) by PMWSpirit(m): 7:02pm
Water, shhit , sand, farts all bottled up
|Re: Plus-Sized Woman Twerking At Oritsefemi's Wedding (Video) by Blackhawk01: 7:03pm
Mehhhhhhnnn! I like her vibe
|Re: Plus-Sized Woman Twerking At Oritsefemi's Wedding (Video) by shadrach77: 7:03pm
She looks dirty
|Re: Plus-Sized Woman Twerking At Oritsefemi's Wedding (Video) by tosyne2much(m): 7:04pm
All these local girls sha
|Re: Plus-Sized Woman Twerking At Oritsefemi's Wedding (Video) by Siki355: 7:04pm
miqos03:u get mouth lolz
|Re: Plus-Sized Woman Twerking At Oritsefemi's Wedding (Video) by Martin0(m): 7:04pm
Hahahahahah
Shaybebaby and co abeg come see ooo
|Re: Plus-Sized Woman Twerking At Oritsefemi's Wedding (Video) by goro45(m): 7:05pm
check ma signature niggas
|Re: Plus-Sized Woman Twerking At Oritsefemi's Wedding (Video) by evanso6226: 7:06pm
miqos03:
In-between your two legs right
|Re: Plus-Sized Woman Twerking At Oritsefemi's Wedding (Video) by topgun98: 7:08pm
Castleberry:
|Re: Plus-Sized Woman Twerking At Oritsefemi's Wedding (Video) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 7:08pm
You better don't break ya waist!
