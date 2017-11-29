Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Overtaking Rules According To Nigeria Highway Code (6122 Views)

OVERTAKING RULES



Do not overtake unless you are sure it is safe for you and other road users.



Before you start to overtake, make sure that the road is clear ahead and behind. Look out properly.



Use your mirrors and glance behind you to see the blind spots; you must signal before you start to move out.



Be particularly careful at dusty and in misty environment or bad weather when it is more difficult to judge speed and distance.



REMEMBER: the LOOK-SIGNAL-LOOK again and MOVE routine ("LSLM" .



Ensure Clear View:

On fast roads, vehicles may be coming up behind much more quickly than you think.

Make sure that the lane you will be going into is clear for a good distance behind and in front of you.



Cutting in

Once you have started to overtake, move past the vehicle you are overtaking as quickly as possible. Leave it plenty of room. Then move back to the right side of the road as soon as you can, but without cutting in.



Do not accelerate against the rear of the vehicle in front, or out to the left at the last moment. ​The vehicle in front of you may have cause to slow down abruptly. Always move out from a safe distance.



On the right

Overtake only on the left except:



- When the driver in front has signaled that he intends to turn left and you can overtake him on the right. Watch out in case the driver in front abruptly changes his mind or has wrongly left his signal on.

- When you want to turn to the right at a junction and have signaled to do so.

- When traffic is moving slowly in queues and vehicles in the left lane are moving slower than you are.

- In a one-way street as vehicles may pass on either side.

​

On Being Overtaken:

​Do not accelerate when you are being overtaken. Slow down if necessary to help and let the overtaking vehicle pass.

​

Parked Vehicles:

On an ordinary two-lane road, give way to vehicles coming towards you before you overtake parked vehicles or other obstructions on your right side of the road.



Sometimes, two vehicles are nearly double parked (an illegal act in itself), or other impediments such as road work, potholes, or mounds of garbage obstruct both sides of the road.



Drivers approaching such obstacles are usually unable to determine which of them should give way to the other.



The general rule is that the vehicle further from the stationary object should slow down or stop to allow the nearer vehicle to go first.



Common sense however should compel both drivers to show adequate caution and consideration for each other. to avoid collision.



Never compete for speed supremacy with other motorists; do not gamble with your life and life of others in traffic; it is sure to end in a crash.



Do Not Overtake

Do not overtake at or when coming to:



- A pedestrian crossing, a bus station, a road junction, a corner or bend, a narrow bridge and where the road narrows.

- A level crossing; the crest of a hill, when to do so would force another vehicle to swerve or brake suddenly.

- If you would have to cross double solid white lines.

- If the solid line of the center lines is nearer you.

- When you see a 'NO OVERTAKING' sign



as if people who drive in 9ja even know that there are rules when driving, let alone a highway code, highly laughable!

If you've ever seen a police van on the highway then you'll truly know that we do not have laws in this land or at best the laws are made for the poor and defenseless.



even the road safety Marshall don't follow this rules, Nigeria

Highway code Ni Low track code ko! The only code popular among Nigerians is Bet9ja Booking!

As far as I have seen, only few drivers abide by these rules in Lagos where I live...



.Always notify the vehicle you are overtaking by horning.

Abeg give us bet9ja code or nairabet code .. How many Nigerians go to a driving school to learn how to drive

PissedOffWeed:

Highway code Ni

Low track code ko!

pls key 2 points he jst gave ,... u might hv a car 2morow..... all dis kind comment nai dey block blesin

Omo no laws here ,police wan overtake you na kane dem go use on you

which one be "double solid white lines"? I only kno of the long unbroken line usually seen at bends and hills

Use your mirrors and glance behind you to see the blind spots; you must signal before you start to move out.



less than 2% of drivers do this.

So 9ja has highway code,wat of bad road code

pelvicky:

Before switching lanes, be sure you check the mirrors to ensure it is safe. Horning unnecessarily is wrong. That is one of the bad attitudes we have in this country, always thinking one has to create nuisance, disturbing public peace just because they want to overtake. If the driver ahead checks his mirror before switching lanes, sounding the horn will not be necessary before overtaking them.

TEYA:



Before switching lanes, be sure you check the mirrors to ensure it is safe. Horning unnecessarily is wrong. That is one of the bad attitudes we have in this country, always thinking one has to create nuisance, disturbing public peace just because they want to overtake. If the driver ahead checks his mirror before switching lanes, sounding the horn will not be necessary before overtaking them.



And if the driver ahead didn't check his/her mirror before switching lane ?

I think there're only a handful of Nigerians who care about road safety and proper driving etiquette.

How many drivers follow these rules In Nigeria? Many drivers never went to a driving school. Many don't have a license to drive.

pelvicky:





Then he is a stupid driver and there are many of them in town. Indiscriminate sounding of horn is one of the features of a failed state.

AutojoshNG i think you should educate us more on proper driving because this nigeria i drive in, every driver on the road feels na him sabi pass the next man.

In this awa Nigeria?

No rules joor. Just press your horn and cut out sharply.

Also when another vehicle is trying to over take, dont ever allow it. Press on ur accelerator to move faster. Thats the way we do it in real life. 1 Like

The 3 important questions to ask yourself before overtaking:

1. Is it safe?

2. Is it necessary?

3. Is it important?