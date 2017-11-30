₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
List Of The Most Liked Instagram Posts Of 2017, Beyonce Leads (Photos) by GISTM0RE: 5:53am
The list of most liked posts on Instagram for 2017 has been released.
On top of the list was Beyonce's post where she was announcing she was pregnant with twins, which received over 11 million likes.
The photo that scooped the number two spot was Cristiano Ronaldo announcing the birth of his new baby, which received over 11 million likes as well.
Re: List Of The Most Liked Instagram Posts Of 2017, Beyonce Leads (Photos) by GISTM0RE: 5:55am
Singer, Selena Gomez's kidney transplant picture was number three with over 10 million likes.
Fourth place had Beyonce cradling her newborns Rumi and Sir. She was standing in front of flowers. That too had over 10 million likes.
Fifth place was Ronaldo cradling his twins. That one had over eight million likes.
Former lovers, Selena and The Weeknd in an embrace was number six with over eight million likes. They have since gone their separate ways, with Selena now dating Justin Bieber again.
Re: List Of The Most Liked Instagram Posts Of 2017, Beyonce Leads (Photos) by GISTM0RE: 5:58am
The seventh place went to Selena and The Weeknd on the red carpet at the Met Gala in May.
Eighth place was Ronaldo with his twins and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriquez, as well as his son Ronaldo Jr.
In the ninth place, was Gomez again in a Vogue post for her April cover. She wore big hoops and a floral top for the fashion bible.
The last on the list, went to Selena on her birthday where she had cake on her face as she sat on her kitchen counter. The singer has the most Instagram followers with 130 million
Re: List Of The Most Liked Instagram Posts Of 2017, Beyonce Leads (Photos) by galadima77(m): 6:09am
now that i know and i dont do Instagram nko?
Re: List Of The Most Liked Instagram Posts Of 2017, Beyonce Leads (Photos) by Samusu(m): 6:14am
Where's Davido and Wizkid
Bunch of underage fans fighting over kids that keep competing on who their next Babymama will be.
Re: List Of The Most Liked Instagram Posts Of 2017, Beyonce Leads (Photos) by Lionbite(m): 6:32am
galadima77:But you do nairaland very well abi?
Re: List Of The Most Liked Instagram Posts Of 2017, Beyonce Leads (Photos) by Rokia2(f): 7:56am
Samusu:
LMAO.
Re: List Of The Most Liked Instagram Posts Of 2017, Beyonce Leads (Photos) by lolamatin: 9:18am
Re: List Of The Most Liked Instagram Posts Of 2017, Beyonce Leads (Photos) by legitnow: 8:59pm
Rokia2:
Madam, which kind picture be dat now, abi u want make yungen start to they toast u? By the way, where are u from? which part of naija? Are u married? Wat is the size of ur waist, i know it is not 24? How many baby papa u don get?
Re: List Of The Most Liked Instagram Posts Of 2017, Beyonce Leads (Photos) by miqos03: 9:10pm
Okkk
Re: List Of The Most Liked Instagram Posts Of 2017, Beyonce Leads (Photos) by jaheymezz(m): 9:10pm
how many post you Don see for instagram? you Don visit my page you sabi how many likes I dey get? if I no get likes at all I dey get like 3 so what are you telling me let me just drop this on that Beyonce's photo
tell Jay-Z I dey lasgidi
Re: List Of The Most Liked Instagram Posts Of 2017, Beyonce Leads (Photos) by martineverest(m): 9:11pm
Beyoncé is too influential
Re: List Of The Most Liked Instagram Posts Of 2017, Beyonce Leads (Photos) by MasViews: 9:12pm
Ronaldo the G.O.A.T
Re: List Of The Most Liked Instagram Posts Of 2017, Beyonce Leads (Photos) by Blissbeatz(m): 9:13pm
And so.... Mk i go kill myslf bcz dem dey Instagram...... Next post pls
Re: List Of The Most Liked Instagram Posts Of 2017, Beyonce Leads (Photos) by giles14(m): 9:13pm
Beyonce hmmmmm wen God start to punish you hope you go fit bear am
Re: List Of The Most Liked Instagram Posts Of 2017, Beyonce Leads (Photos) by nuelzy: 9:13pm
BAAD2017 nko
Re: List Of The Most Liked Instagram Posts Of 2017, Beyonce Leads (Photos) by wildcatter23(m): 9:14pm
Re: List Of The Most Liked Instagram Posts Of 2017, Beyonce Leads (Photos) by ibkgab001: 9:15pm
Let's see highest on nairaland now
Please I need 1,000,000 likes
Re: List Of The Most Liked Instagram Posts Of 2017, Beyonce Leads (Photos) by yeyerolling: 9:18pm
Nl claims to have close to 2m users. Bt to see like of 10k rare
Re: List Of The Most Liked Instagram Posts Of 2017, Beyonce Leads (Photos) by jaheymezz(m): 9:18pm
ibkgab001:
stop daydreaming
Re: List Of The Most Liked Instagram Posts Of 2017, Beyonce Leads (Photos) by Jiang(m): 9:18pm
Damn, naija bloggers and copy paste, have you people no shame, you contribute nothing on the net but stealing other people's hard work
Re: List Of The Most Liked Instagram Posts Of 2017, Beyonce Leads (Photos) by onosprince(m): 9:19pm
Wat of Messi na
Re: List Of The Most Liked Instagram Posts Of 2017, Beyonce Leads (Photos) by emusmithy(m): 9:20pm
Where is that guy that quoted me saying, Ronaldo DA CR7 is a playboy and not a responsible family unlike Messi
FYI, Messi can never be as responsible and famous as Ronnie.
In the field, they are 50-50.
Outa the field, Ronaldo is a bully: 95:5.
#Even in their pics: One looked Up: the other looked down.
Re: List Of The Most Liked Instagram Posts Of 2017, Beyonce Leads (Photos) by Boyooosa(m): 9:21pm
Didn't see any of Maheeda, why then embarrassing herself going unclad?
Re: List Of The Most Liked Instagram Posts Of 2017, Beyonce Leads (Photos) by sisisioge: 9:22pm
Wow! I love Selena but didn't know she's widely loved like this...groovy.
Re: List Of The Most Liked Instagram Posts Of 2017, Beyonce Leads (Photos) by directorXixXICK(m): 9:24pm
Mine would hve topped the list if not that I ask instagram to pull me out from the list cuz I don't like my things public
#truthman
Re: List Of The Most Liked Instagram Posts Of 2017, Beyonce Leads (Photos) by Boyooosa(m): 9:24pm
jaheymezz:My phone sucks right now
Re: List Of The Most Liked Instagram Posts Of 2017, Beyonce Leads (Photos) by cherryice(f): 9:28pm
What about the post where banky exposed adesua's ass? Thought the post was topping likes
Re: List Of The Most Liked Instagram Posts Of 2017, Beyonce Leads (Photos) by Maximus85(m): 9:30pm
Where is Messi? I heard he's the most followed footballer ever.
Re: List Of The Most Liked Instagram Posts Of 2017, Beyonce Leads (Photos) by iamloski(m): 9:32pm
Why you no dey make use of. Your brain
