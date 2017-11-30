Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / List Of The Most Liked Instagram Posts Of 2017, Beyonce Leads (Photos) (7586 Views)

The list of most liked posts on Instagram for 2017 has been released.



On top of the list was Beyonce's post where she was announcing she was pregnant with twins, which received over 11 million likes.



https://www.gistmore.com/beyonces-pregnancy-announcement-liked-instagram-post-2017-see-full-list







The photo that scooped the number two spot was Cristiano Ronaldo announcing the birth of his new baby, which received over 11 million likes as well.



Singer, Selena Gomez's kidney transplant picture was number three with over 10 million likes.







Fourth place had Beyonce cradling her newborns Rumi and Sir. She was standing in front of flowers. That too had over 10 million likes.







Fifth place was Ronaldo cradling his twins. That one had over eight million likes.







Former lovers, Selena and The Weeknd in an embrace was number six with over eight million likes. They have since gone their separate ways, with Selena now dating Justin Bieber again.



The seventh place went to Selena and The Weeknd on the red carpet at the Met Gala in May.







Eighth place was Ronaldo with his twins and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriquez, as well as his son Ronaldo Jr.







In the ninth place, was Gomez again in a Vogue post for her April cover. She wore big hoops and a floral top for the fashion bible.







The last on the list, went to Selena on her birthday where she had cake on her face as she sat on her kitchen counter. The singer has the most Instagram followers with 130 million



now that i know and i dont do Instagram nko? 2 Likes





Bunch of underage fans fighting over kids that keep competing on who their next Babymama will be. Where's Davido and WizkidBunch of underage fans fighting over kids that keep competing on who their next Babymama will be. 2 Likes

galadima77:

now that i know and i dont do Instagram nko? But you do nairaland very well abi? But you do nairaland very well abi? 1 Like

Samusu:

Where's Davido and Wizkid



Bunch of underage fans fighting over kids that keep competing on who their next Babymama will be.

LMAO. LMAO.

LMAO.



Madam, which kind picture be dat now, abi u want make yungen start to they toast u? By the way, where are u from? which part of naija? Are u married? Wat is the size of ur waist, i know it is not 24? How many baby papa u don get? Madam, which kind picture be dat now, abi u want make yungen start to they toast u? By the way, where are u from? which part of naija? Are u married? Wat is the size of ur waist, i know it is not 24? How many baby papa u don get? 4 Likes

let me just drop this on that Beyonce's photo



tell Jay-Z I dey lasgidi how many post you Don see for instagram? you Don visit my page you sabi how many likes I dey get? if I no get likes at all I dey get like 3 so what are you telling melet me just drop this on that Beyonce's phototell Jay-Z I dey lasgidi 2 Likes 1 Share

Beyoncé is too influential

Ronaldo the G.O.A.T 3 Likes

And so.... Mk i go kill myslf bcz dem dey Instagram...... Next post pls

Beyonce hmmmmm wen God start to punish you hope you go fit bear am







































BAAD2017 nko

Please I need 1,000,000 likes Let's see highest on nairaland nowPlease I need 1,000,000 likes 2 Likes 1 Share

Nl claims to have close to 2m users. Bt to see like of 10k rare

Please I need 1,000,000 likes



stop daydreaming stop daydreaming 5 Likes

Damn, naija bloggers and copy paste, have you people no shame, you contribute nothing on the net but stealing other people's hard work

Wat of Messi na

Where is that guy that quoted me saying, Ronaldo DA CR7 is a playboy and not a responsible family unlike Messi



FYI, Messi can never be as responsible and famous as Ronnie.



In the field, they are 50-50.

Outa the field, Ronaldo is a bully: 95:5.



#Even in their pics: One looked Up: the other looked down. 1 Like

Didn't see any of Maheeda, why then embarrassing herself going unclad?

Wow! I love Selena but didn't know she's widely loved like this...groovy.

Mine would hve topped the list if not that I ask instagram to pull me out from the list cuz I don't like my things public



how many post you Don see for instagram? you Don visit my page you sabi how many likes I dey get? if I no get likes at all I dey get like 3 so what are you telling me let me just drop this on that Beyonce's photo



tell Jay-Z I dey lasgidi My phone sucks right now My phone sucks right now 1 Like

What about the post where banky exposed adesua's ass? Thought the post was topping likes

Where is Messi? I heard he's the most followed footballer ever.