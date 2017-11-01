₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,920,132 members, 3,942,027 topics. Date: Thursday, 30 November 2017 at 08:59 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido Poses With Idris Elba At MOBO Awards 2017 (Photo) (5337 Views)
Davido Poses With Angelique Kidjo In South Africa As Fans Slam Him Over Tagbo / Davido Poses With Wads Of Cash Of Different Currencies / MTVEMAs Strips Wizkid Off His Best African Act Award To Alikiba, Fans React (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Davido Poses With Idris Elba At MOBO Awards 2017 (Photo) by Mrop(m): 5:55am
Davido who just won African best act poses with idriselba and his Best African Act Award mobo awards 2017
Gist from Praizeblog
http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/11/davido-poses-with-idriselba-and-his.html?m=1
|Re: Davido Poses With Idris Elba At MOBO Awards 2017 (Photo) by Mrop(m): 5:55am
Oya baba nla don win again
See some funny photos of Davido after winning here http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/11/davido-poses-with-idriselba-and-his.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: Davido Poses With Idris Elba At MOBO Awards 2017 (Photo) by rawpadgin(m): 6:02am
His award his business
But am only seeing one celebrity there
Idris Elba & a fan
15 Likes
|Re: Davido Poses With Idris Elba At MOBO Awards 2017 (Photo) by Samusu(m): 6:06am
rawpadgin:Haters will always gate. Get a life
7 Likes
|Re: Davido Poses With Idris Elba At MOBO Awards 2017 (Photo) by Smellymouth: 6:15am
Hardwork pays.
|Re: Davido Poses With Idris Elba At MOBO Awards 2017 (Photo) by Samsimple(m): 6:18am
Why will davido win any award sef for those his meaningless songs
|Re: Davido Poses With Idris Elba At MOBO Awards 2017 (Photo) by dennisworld1(m): 6:29am
Abeg which kind award be this self... MOBO ni
|Re: Davido Poses With Idris Elba At MOBO Awards 2017 (Photo) by Lionbite(m): 6:30am
He no go let us hear word for twitter these coming days
1 Like
|Re: Davido Poses With Idris Elba At MOBO Awards 2017 (Photo) by Zanas: 7:50am
Congrats OBO
|Re: Davido Poses With Idris Elba At MOBO Awards 2017 (Photo) by Daddykush: 8:33am
The way this Davido and wizkid thing is going ehn...dont be surprised if police men stops you on the road and instead if the "Can I see your papers" question, they might ask "Davido or wizkid?"
KayDEAN:
No, he was the guy that sang ONE CORNER
3 Likes
|Re: Davido Poses With Idris Elba At MOBO Awards 2017 (Photo) by Drienzia: 8:34am
So MOBO just invited Davido to come and perform so that he will witness Wizkid winning the biggest award of the night? to achieve what exactly? This is how they cause trouble. now Davido won't be boastful on media this week with this award he just won for the first time.
3 Likes
|Re: Davido Poses With Idris Elba At MOBO Awards 2017 (Photo) by KayDEAN(m): 8:34am
That's the guy from "the dark tower '
2 Likes
|Re: Davido Poses With Idris Elba At MOBO Awards 2017 (Photo) by ladeb: 8:34am
boss
|Re: Davido Poses With Idris Elba At MOBO Awards 2017 (Photo) by dwentko: 8:34am
Smellymouth:
|Re: Davido Poses With Idris Elba At MOBO Awards 2017 (Photo) by Manson1(m): 8:35am
Having sex with an uneducated village girl
using a condom is OK until you hear her
sharing the experience with her friends like
this .... "His joystick is brand new, the
waterproof is still on it!.............tear rubber
1 Like
|Re: Davido Poses With Idris Elba At MOBO Awards 2017 (Photo) by EmekaBlue(m): 8:35am
But really in Nigeria....we masturbate on these celebs...Davido poses with Idris and so what There is no news here
1 Like
|Re: Davido Poses With Idris Elba At MOBO Awards 2017 (Photo) by pek(m): 8:35am
English actor? Hmmmm
|Re: Davido Poses With Idris Elba At MOBO Awards 2017 (Photo) by Settingz321(m): 8:36am
Smellymouth:
Guy not really ever thing is hard work...... But honestly some people are just fortunate enough in this life
3 Likes
|Re: Davido Poses With Idris Elba At MOBO Awards 2017 (Photo) by KingsleyCEO: 8:36am
rawpadgin:
May you get the same applaud just like the one you gave here at every point in life.
1 Like
|Re: Davido Poses With Idris Elba At MOBO Awards 2017 (Photo) by sajb(m): 8:36am
Congrats to OBO...
Although his dad was rich.... He made him more popular...
|Re: Davido Poses With Idris Elba At MOBO Awards 2017 (Photo) by Originality007: 8:37am
Samsimple:Mr Hater abeg go and take the back Sit..Frog voice don take over
1 Like
|Re: Davido Poses With Idris Elba At MOBO Awards 2017 (Photo) by Originality007: 8:37am
sajb:
and y ur own Dad no rich to make u popular
1 Like
|Re: Davido Poses With Idris Elba At MOBO Awards 2017 (Photo) by Seunspyder(m): 8:37am
SAMSUNG LAPTOP FOR SELL
Pentium (R) Dual-Core CPU
T4300 @2.10GHz
Ram 2.00GB. 64bit operating system
Hard drives 300GB
Cell phone: 08145 145 222
Working perfectly and neat.
|Re: Davido Poses With Idris Elba At MOBO Awards 2017 (Photo) by buskie13(m): 8:38am
This Idris of Sometimes In April don old finish o
|Re: Davido Poses With Idris Elba At MOBO Awards 2017 (Photo) by lolamatin: 8:38am
GET JAMB CBT 2018 ANSWERS>>> www.Jambhelp.com/cbt
|Re: Davido Poses With Idris Elba At MOBO Awards 2017 (Photo) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:38am
OBO wins MOBO... Nice one kid bro.
|Re: Davido Poses With Idris Elba At MOBO Awards 2017 (Photo) by money121(m): 8:40am
Ok
|Re: Davido Poses With Idris Elba At MOBO Awards 2017 (Photo) by Originality007: 8:40am
Samsimple:Same way Mr come closer win award with is meaning less song, even wen drake refuse to come closer
1 Like
|Re: Davido Poses With Idris Elba At MOBO Awards 2017 (Photo) by NeeKlaus: 8:40am
Samsimple:My friend, sit down. You have been moving from one Davido thread to another, shouting meaningless songs upandan. He has won it naa... go to the UK and beat him.
Even those with croaky voices will be shouting "meaningless songs".
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido Poses With Idris Elba At MOBO Awards 2017 (Photo) by Blissbeatz(m): 8:41am
And so..... Make i no chop again
|Re: Davido Poses With Idris Elba At MOBO Awards 2017 (Photo) by RapportNaija(m): 8:44am
OBO for life!
Watch As Davido Receives His MOBO 2017 Best African ACt awards last night.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Davido Poses With Idris Elba At MOBO Awards 2017 (Photo) by youngbelieve(f): 8:45am
My no 5 celebrity cruussh!!
Lohan Due Back In Court For Necklace Theft Case / Funmi Iyanda Named As World Global Leader 2011 / Stereoman Turns Barman?
Viewing this topic: samson15(m), OtunbaChibok(m), zarakikenpa(m), BlackManta(m), Blissbeatz(m), webmaster3, modafhukajames(f), Psalmologi(m), TWorks, micflo28(m), sholyboy08(m), Horlaleck(m), Royaldave200(m), Blogsphere, queendiamond(f), soncomm(m), eanestca(m), iammee(f), Oolayeancah(f), mysteriousman(m), thecavemanesq(m), PropertyAdverts, eistien(m), koolcat, datguru, vizboy(m), aleezbet(f), HumanistMike(m), Onijagidijagan(m), Acreate(m), Gloryr, Dapromzy333(m), dannypaul(m), sokoanugwa, Ancientboy(m), TRADEMARK(m), olajyde3, emirex50, FvckShiT, Oluwapeldon(m), Navdevgan, kullozone(m), ObaKlaz(m), tpraiz(m), corkshell9090, Pjelafe(m), cdrealtors, ENGRJCJ(m), Adekanla, suzzy4God(f), Moyosola1810, olayinka59, trustyshoess(f), franchize24(m), onpoint247, ideologist2(m), Kryvichenko(m), boolee(m), internationalman(m), xamilola(f), Jesusgirl92(f), chaliebee(m), Giddybaba(m), MISTAICEY02288(m), speedy01(m), egift(m), mofus1, stupidity, ElFabchuks(m), erobes(m), Getrich47(m), igalabwoy(m), Elvis295(m), capricornian(m), Mister2, MrcuteOscar, ibuj(m), Kam0007(m), Drienzia, Dreydoe, wheezyprincy(m), tjay0584(m), somto7(m), cchiagom(f), fabre4, Jfrankination(m), lexis(m), dani1luv, alberson(f), ajulu8000, januzaj(m), sajb(m), pitastephen, UlrikVandram, allisonluvsu(m), Daddykush, tanidabi, Kilo2ku, stephenqueen, 4Ken, oghale23, mbagideon(m), real9japromos, Samopeyemi20(m), jchibueze, henrybadoo50, ultraboss(m), Yippsy(m), Princefame1, enuelsmith, pingu2k5(m), sisisioge, zionglory(m), nbuli(m) and 156 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7