Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido Poses With Idris Elba At MOBO Awards 2017 (Photo) (5337 Views)

Davido Poses With Idris Elba At MOBO Awards 2017 (Photo) by Mrop(m): 5:55am
Davido who just won African best act poses with idriselba and his Best African Act Award mobo awards 2017



Re: Davido Poses With Idris Elba At MOBO Awards 2017 (Photo) by Mrop(m): 5:55am
Oya baba nla don win again




Re: Davido Poses With Idris Elba At MOBO Awards 2017 (Photo) by rawpadgin(m): 6:02am
His award his business

But am only seeing one celebrity there


Idris Elba & a fan tongue

Re: Davido Poses With Idris Elba At MOBO Awards 2017 (Photo) by Samusu(m): 6:06am
rawpadgin:
His award his business

But am only seeing one celebrity there


Idris Elba & a fan tongue
Haters will always gate. Get a life

Re: Davido Poses With Idris Elba At MOBO Awards 2017 (Photo) by Smellymouth: 6:15am
Hardwork pays.
Re: Davido Poses With Idris Elba At MOBO Awards 2017 (Photo) by Samsimple(m): 6:18am
Why will davido win any award sef for those his meaningless songs
Re: Davido Poses With Idris Elba At MOBO Awards 2017 (Photo) by dennisworld1(m): 6:29am
Abeg which kind award be this self... grin grin MOBO ni
Re: Davido Poses With Idris Elba At MOBO Awards 2017 (Photo) by Lionbite(m): 6:30am
He no go let us hear word for twitter these coming days

Re: Davido Poses With Idris Elba At MOBO Awards 2017 (Photo) by Zanas: 7:50am
Congrats OBO
Re: Davido Poses With Idris Elba At MOBO Awards 2017 (Photo) by Daddykush: 8:33am
The way this Davido and wizkid thing is going ehn...dont be surprised if police men stops you on the road and instead if the "Can I see your papers" question, they might ask "Davido or wizkid?" undecided

KayDEAN:
That's the guy from "the dark tower '

No, he was the guy that sang ONE CORNER

Re: Davido Poses With Idris Elba At MOBO Awards 2017 (Photo) by Drienzia: 8:34am
So MOBO just invited Davido to come and perform so that he will witness Wizkid winning the biggest award of the night? to achieve what exactly? This is how they cause trouble. now Davido won't be boastful on media this week with this award he just won for the first time.

Re: Davido Poses With Idris Elba At MOBO Awards 2017 (Photo) by KayDEAN(m): 8:34am
That's the guy from "the dark tower '

Re: Davido Poses With Idris Elba At MOBO Awards 2017 (Photo) by ladeb: 8:34am
boss
Re: Davido Poses With Idris Elba At MOBO Awards 2017 (Photo) by dwentko: 8:34am
Smellymouth:
Hardwork pays.

Re: Davido Poses With Idris Elba At MOBO Awards 2017 (Photo) by Manson1(m): 8:35am
Re: Davido Poses With Idris Elba At MOBO Awards 2017 (Photo) by EmekaBlue(m): 8:35am
But really in Nigeria....we masturbate on these celebs...Davido poses with Idris and so what There is no news here

Re: Davido Poses With Idris Elba At MOBO Awards 2017 (Photo) by pek(m): 8:35am
English actor? Hmmmm
Re: Davido Poses With Idris Elba At MOBO Awards 2017 (Photo) by Settingz321(m): 8:36am
Smellymouth:
Hardwork pays.


Guy not really ever thing is hard work...... But honestly some people are just fortunate enough in this life

Re: Davido Poses With Idris Elba At MOBO Awards 2017 (Photo) by KingsleyCEO: 8:36am
rawpadgin:
His award his business

But am only seeing one celebrity there


Idris Elba & a fan tongue

May you get the same applaud just like the one you gave here at every point in life.

Re: Davido Poses With Idris Elba At MOBO Awards 2017 (Photo) by sajb(m): 8:36am
Congrats to OBO...

Although his dad was rich.... He made him more popular...
Re: Davido Poses With Idris Elba At MOBO Awards 2017 (Photo) by Originality007: 8:37am
Samsimple:
Why will davido win any award sef for those his meaningless songs
Mr Hater abeg go and take the back Sit..Frog voice don take over

Re: Davido Poses With Idris Elba At MOBO Awards 2017 (Photo) by Originality007: 8:37am
sajb:
Congrats to OBO...

Although his dad was rich.... He made him more popular...

and y ur own Dad no rich to make u popular

Re: Davido Poses With Idris Elba At MOBO Awards 2017 (Photo) by Seunspyder(m): 8:37am
Re: Davido Poses With Idris Elba At MOBO Awards 2017 (Photo) by buskie13(m): 8:38am
This Idris of Sometimes In April don old finish o
Re: Davido Poses With Idris Elba At MOBO Awards 2017 (Photo) by lolamatin: 8:38am
Re: Davido Poses With Idris Elba At MOBO Awards 2017 (Photo) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:38am
OBO wins MOBO... Nice one kid bro.
Re: Davido Poses With Idris Elba At MOBO Awards 2017 (Photo) by money121(m): 8:40am
Ok
Re: Davido Poses With Idris Elba At MOBO Awards 2017 (Photo) by Originality007: 8:40am
Samsimple:
Why will davido win any award sef for those his meaningless songs
Same way Mr come closer win award with is meaning less song, even wen drake refuse to come closer

Re: Davido Poses With Idris Elba At MOBO Awards 2017 (Photo) by NeeKlaus: 8:40am
Samsimple:
Why will davido win any award sef for those his meaningless songs
My friend, sit down. You have been moving from one Davido thread to another, shouting meaningless songs upandan. He has won it naa... go to the UK and beat him.


Even those with croaky voices will be shouting "meaningless songs".

Re: Davido Poses With Idris Elba At MOBO Awards 2017 (Photo) by Blissbeatz(m): 8:41am
And so..... Make i no chop again
Re: Davido Poses With Idris Elba At MOBO Awards 2017 (Photo) by RapportNaija(m): 8:44am
OBO for life!

Watch As Davido Receives His MOBO 2017 Best African ACt awards last night.

Re: Davido Poses With Idris Elba At MOBO Awards 2017 (Photo) by youngbelieve(f): 8:45am
My no 5 celebrity cruussh!!

