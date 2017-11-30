₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Ondo Govt. Hands Off Payment Of WAEC Exam For Students by jayjay213: 5:56am
As from May 2018, students sitting for the West African Examination Council, WAEC exams across public institutions in Ondo state will have to pay their examination fees themselves, as the state government has stopped the payment of the fees for the students.
The Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, Mr. Femi Agagu made this known while briefing newsmen at the end of the State Executive Council meeting held in Akure on Wednesday.
Agagu who addressed the press alongside the Information Commissioner, Yemi Olowolabi also said the members of the Council took time to study the recommendations of the Education Summit organised by the state government last year before arriving at its decision.
On the issue of free education, the Education Commissioner said the Council resolved that government will continue to fund education at the primary and post-primary levels while also setting up an Education Trust Fund that would help to mobilise funds for the education sector in the state.
Citizens of the state Mr. Agagu said, will be encouraged to pay N1,000 into the trust fund which will be managed by a committee comprising prominent sons and daughters of Ondo State.
In the same vein, the state government also announced the appointment of Prince Joel Oluwafemi Adeluwoye as the new Asuada of Isuada in Owo Local Government Area of the state.
Re: Ondo Govt. Hands Off Payment Of WAEC Exam For Students by Samusu(m): 6:05am
E don de red be dat
Re: Ondo Govt. Hands Off Payment Of WAEC Exam For Students by Samsimple(m): 6:16am
That N1000 from every citizen is enough to pay for their waec 3 times
Re: Ondo Govt. Hands Off Payment Of WAEC Exam For Students by AnodaIT(m): 6:45am
APC, Change!
Re: Ondo Govt. Hands Off Payment Of WAEC Exam For Students by nony43(m): 7:27am
if the government have been paying for the students since they have really tried
Re: Ondo Govt. Hands Off Payment Of WAEC Exam For Students by TonyCizzy: 7:28am
Re: Ondo Govt. Hands Off Payment Of WAEC Exam For Students by valentineuwakwe(m): 7:28am
what will be thier reason again and where will the funds be diverted to
Re: Ondo Govt. Hands Off Payment Of WAEC Exam For Students by nony43(m): 7:28am
Re: Ondo Govt. Hands Off Payment Of WAEC Exam For Students by qualityGod(m): 7:29am
APC
Re: Ondo Govt. Hands Off Payment Of WAEC Exam For Students by niyi20(m): 7:30am
First time in 18years.. ....PDP is corrupt but they are not as clueless as this.. .. Truly devil you know is better than the angel you don't
Re: Ondo Govt. Hands Off Payment Of WAEC Exam For Students by Keneking: 7:34am
Meanwhile Mimiko did this for 8years
Re: Ondo Govt. Hands Off Payment Of WAEC Exam For Students by Kay25(m): 7:34am
My ondo state people that serves you right you wanted to join the wagon of change now u did and this is what they pay u in return next time you will learn to maintain ur sit and not jump around and to aketi shame on u oooo
Re: Ondo Govt. Hands Off Payment Of WAEC Exam For Students by sainttwist1(m): 7:35am
I said it......APC, iroko own na part 1, I will not blame the man sha, he paid the people for the votes...the money is from somewhere so he need to refund the money....so ondo people enjoy.....
Re: Ondo Govt. Hands Off Payment Of WAEC Exam For Students by psalmsjob: 7:36am
To truly provide FREE EDUCATION is to provide FREE BOOKS and PAID TEACHERS in schools.
Re: Ondo Govt. Hands Off Payment Of WAEC Exam For Students by gratiaeo(m): 7:37am
Am sure the governor did not tell the electorate that he will stop paying this money when he was canvassing for their vote
Re: Ondo Govt. Hands Off Payment Of WAEC Exam For Students by yeyerolling: 7:37am
Nigeria deserves its kind of leaders
Re: Ondo Govt. Hands Off Payment Of WAEC Exam For Students by Omololupromise: 7:39am
Akeredolu I know urs will be worse that mimiko if u can not afford to pay waec fees for students, what are these student benefiting from u and ur government.
And you Ondo state don't take poo.
Re: Ondo Govt. Hands Off Payment Of WAEC Exam For Students by temitope277(m): 7:39am
God punish akeredolu
Re: Ondo Govt. Hands Off Payment Of WAEC Exam For Students by 9jakohai(m): 7:42am
Good idea...states need to cut extra costs.
Time for churches, mosques, private individuals to step in.
There is no such thing as free education.....unless you want Ondo govt to raise taxes
Re: Ondo Govt. Hands Off Payment Of WAEC Exam For Students by 9jakohai(m): 7:44am
yeyerolling:
Yes, because unfortunately oil our main source of income is falling in price....so either costs are cut....OR the state takes anoda loan, or taxes are raised.
Re: Ondo Govt. Hands Off Payment Of WAEC Exam For Students by branham890: 7:45am
clueless government (APC)
Re: Ondo Govt. Hands Off Payment Of WAEC Exam For Students by profmiganigal: 7:45am
not crime
over here in east we pay our waec dues......since ages
no help from government......
must everything be done for this Hausa and Yoruba boys
Re: Ondo Govt. Hands Off Payment Of WAEC Exam For Students by Pavore9: 7:46am
If anyone is thinking of having children, he or she should also put into consideration that provision must be made for such.
I hate to hear people saying "they are suffering to fend for their children", were they forced to have children?
Re: Ondo Govt. Hands Off Payment Of WAEC Exam For Students by Beautywealth: 7:50am
Don't blame the government is better they pay it them selves than writing the exam and won't be able to check the results. It happened during mimiko regime their weac was sized because he was owing. Many people have not seen their result i mean last year weac it was held because government is owing weac fee
Re: Ondo Govt. Hands Off Payment Of WAEC Exam For Students by 9jakohai(m): 7:51am
niyi20:
Kay25:
Look...this is not politics.
It is about states cutting costs.
If a PDP governor does the same,it would still be the right decision.
In 2013...oil was at $120 per barrel. Now it is at $60 per barrel. States are losing revenue. Either they start cutting costs while they can.....or they take more loans, or raise taxes.
And yes, many states are korrupt too. That even makes it worse...they are stealing from a diminished treasury)
No such thing as free education....yes Awo did it...at a time when less than 10% of the school aged population was in school.
Re: Ondo Govt. Hands Off Payment Of WAEC Exam For Students by bigpicture001: 7:52am
I have never believed in free largese..i believe you should give me your price and give me a job,i will take care of my kids
Re: Ondo Govt. Hands Off Payment Of WAEC Exam For Students by 9jakohai(m): 7:54am
lolamatin:
You are not helping students, you are stifling their knowledge.
Get a real job.
Re: Ondo Govt. Hands Off Payment Of WAEC Exam For Students by Offpoint: 7:56am
that stupid old man has destroyed everything Mimiko left behind... APC na curse
Re: Ondo Govt. Hands Off Payment Of WAEC Exam For Students by hostine316(m): 7:57am
nony43:
You don't have an atom of sense. I guess you are still a puppy who doesnt understand life. Do you know the concequences of what that act may cause the less privileged in ondo state? So why is it a government school in the first place ? Go to Germany and other developed countries and see how governments are contributing immensely to education. You are here talking rubbish. You this senseless buhari pikin
Re: Ondo Govt. Hands Off Payment Of WAEC Exam For Students by Offpoint: 7:59am
nony43:yeah, they've been doing that until APC comes in and stop it... APC is cursed
Re: Ondo Govt. Hands Off Payment Of WAEC Exam For Students by hostine316(m): 8:03am
9jakohai:
So you mean to tell me that the education sector is a place you can cut cost from. I think our youths are already going insane these days. The education sector should be the main driving force of any country. That is why Nigeria and Africa as a whole can never move forward in terms of science and technology. USA, Germany and many other developed countries allocates more than 10% of their annual budget to education and that is why they are shaking the world with discoveries. it's just a pity that sufferness and hardship have taken over your sense of reasoning.
