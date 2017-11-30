Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Ondo Govt. Hands Off Payment Of WAEC Exam For Students (3402 Views)

The Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, Mr. Femi Agagu made this known while briefing newsmen at the end of the State Executive Council meeting held in Akure on Wednesday.



Agagu who addressed the press alongside the Information Commissioner, Yemi Olowolabi also said the members of the Council took time to study the recommendations of the Education Summit organised by the state government last year before arriving at its decision.





On the issue of free education, the Education Commissioner said the Council resolved that government will continue to fund education at the primary and post-primary levels while also setting up an Education Trust Fund that would help to mobilise funds for the education sector in the state.



Citizens of the state Mr. Agagu said, will be encouraged to pay N1,000 into the trust fund which will be managed by a committee comprising prominent sons and daughters of Ondo State.



In the same vein, the state government also announced the appointment of Prince Joel Oluwafemi Adeluwoye as the new Asuada of Isuada in Owo Local Government Area of the state.



E don de red be dat

That N1000 from every citizen is enough to pay for their waec 3 times

APC, Change! 3 Likes

if the government have been paying for the students since they have really tried 4 Likes

NOTED

what will be thier reason again and where will the funds be diverted to

F

APC 2 Likes

First time in 18years.. ....PDP is corrupt but they are not as clueless as this.. .. Truly devil you know is better than the angel you don't 15 Likes

Meanwhile Mimiko did this for 8years 10 Likes

My ondo state people that serves you right you wanted to join the wagon of change now u did and this is what they pay u in return next time you will learn to maintain ur sit and not jump around and to aketi shame on u oooo 15 Likes

I said it......APC, iroko own na part 1, I will not blame the man sha, he paid the people for the votes...the money is from somewhere so he need to refund the money....so ondo people enjoy..... 6 Likes 1 Share

To truly provide FREE EDUCATION is to provide FREE BOOKS and PAID TEACHERS in schools. 1 Like

Am sure the governor did not tell the electorate that he will stop paying this money when he was canvassing for their vote 2 Likes 1 Share

Nigeria deserves its kind of leaders

Akeredolu I know urs will be worse that mimiko if u can not afford to pay waec fees for students, what are these student benefiting from u and ur government.



And you Ondo state don't take poo. 1 Like

God punish akeredolu

Good idea...states need to cut extra costs.



Time for churches, mosques, private individuals to step in.



There is no such thing as free education.....unless you want Ondo govt to raise taxes 1 Like 1 Share

Nigeria deserves its kind of leaders

Yes, because unfortunately oil our main source of income is falling in price....so either costs are cut....OR the state takes anoda loan, or taxes are raised. Yes, because unfortunately oil our main source of income is falling in price....

clueless government (APC)

not crime

over here in east we pay our waec dues......since ages

no help from government......

must everything be done for this Hausa and Yoruba boys 1 Like

If anyone is thinking of having children, he or she should also put into consideration that provision must be made for such.



I hate to hear people saying "they are suffering to fend for their children", were they forced to have children? 1 Like 1 Share

Don't blame the government is better they pay it them selves than writing the exam and won't be able to check the results. It happened during mimiko regime their weac was sized because he was owing. Many people have not seen their result i mean last year weac it was held because government is owing weac fee

Look...this is not politics.



It is about states cutting costs.



If a PDP governor does the same,it would still be the right decision.



In 2013...oil was at $120 per barrel. Now it is at $60 per barrel. States are losing revenue. Either they start cutting costs while they can.....or they take more loans, or raise taxes.



And yes, many states are korrupt too. That even makes it worse...they are stealing from a diminished treasury)



Look...this is not politics.

It is about states cutting costs.

If a PDP governor does the same,it would still be the right decision.

In 2013...oil was at $120 per barrel. Now it is at $60 per barrel. States are losing revenue. Either they start cutting costs while they can.....or they take more loans, or raise taxes.

And yes, many states are korrupt too. That even makes it worse...they are stealing from a diminished treasury)

No such thing as free education....yes Awo did it...at a time when less than 10% of the school aged population was in school.

I have never believed in free largese..i believe you should give me your price and give me a job,i will take care of my kids

You are not helping students, you are stifling their knowledge.



You are not helping students, you are stifling their knowledge.

Get a real job.

that stupid old man has destroyed everything Mimiko left behind... APC na curse

You don't have an atom of sense. I guess you are still a puppy who doesnt understand life. Do you know the concequences of what that act may cause the less privileged in ondo state? So why is it a government school in the first place ? Go to Germany and other developed countries and see how governments are contributing immensely to education. You are here talking rubbish. You this senseless buhari pikin You don't have an atom of sense. I guess you are still a puppy who doesnt understand life. Do you know the concequences of what that act may cause the less privileged in ondo state? So why is it a government school in the first place ? Go to Germany and other developed countries and see how governments are contributing immensely to education. You are here talking rubbish. You this senseless buhari pikin

