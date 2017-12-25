₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,920,284 members, 3,942,526 topics. Date: Thursday, 30 November 2017 at 12:49 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Electric Cable Thief Nabbed & Tortured In Anambra, Names Accomplice (Graphic Vid (3632 Views)
Car Thief Nabbed By The Police In Yenagoa After He Was Arrested For Same Crime / Nigerian Man Beaten & Tortured In Malaysia By Fellow Nigerians (Photos) / Thief Nabbed While Robbing A Hotel In Lagos (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Electric Cable Thief Nabbed & Tortured In Anambra, Names Accomplice (Graphic Vid by OneHead: 10:17am
Mr Eze who was caught while vandalizing and hiding electrical cables installed by the current administration to restore power to Amichi, one of the Nnewi south LGA where there have been total blackout for many years confessed he was lured by his friend.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hEeL0XLmVao
The suspect who identified himself as a native of Amesi, in Aguata local government area, named his colleague who hails from Ezinifite, the hometown of popular highlife musician Oliver De Coque..
Mr Eze pleaded with those who caught him saying it was his first attempt, they had already injured him in the leg to ensure he did not escape as they go in search of his Accomplists…
http://www.headng.com/2017/11/eze-cable-theft-nabbed-amichi/
|Re: Electric Cable Thief Nabbed & Tortured In Anambra, Names Accomplice (Graphic Vid by miqos03: 11:59am
EZE IS A THIEF
|Re: Electric Cable Thief Nabbed & Tortured In Anambra, Names Accomplice (Graphic Vid by ladeb: 12:00pm
Very good
|Re: Electric Cable Thief Nabbed & Tortured In Anambra, Names Accomplice (Graphic Vid by Amosjaj(m): 12:00pm
Nah dem
|Re: Electric Cable Thief Nabbed & Tortured In Anambra, Names Accomplice (Graphic Vid by konkonbilo(m): 12:01pm
|Re: Electric Cable Thief Nabbed & Tortured In Anambra, Names Accomplice (Graphic Vid by Mike880: 12:01pm
Nairalanders, please i really do need here, I can't stand the shame of using my real account to beg online.
Please someone should help me with 10thousand naira i promise to pay back in two weeks time. If this is not a serious problem i won't bring it online. I plead with you all
1 Like
|Re: Electric Cable Thief Nabbed & Tortured In Anambra, Names Accomplice (Graphic Vid by darkenkach(m): 12:01pm
Money wea go soon finish before 25/12/2017
|Re: Electric Cable Thief Nabbed & Tortured In Anambra, Names Accomplice (Graphic Vid by Seedorffay: 12:01pm
Very bad.
|Re: Electric Cable Thief Nabbed & Tortured In Anambra, Names Accomplice (Graphic Vid by Lilimax(f): 12:01pm
Must you indulge in nefarious and dubious act to make it in life ?
NOT!
Stay away from crime cos when you're caught, it'll not be palatable.
|Re: Electric Cable Thief Nabbed & Tortured In Anambra, Names Accomplice (Graphic Vid by NwaAmaikpe: 12:01pm
He simply took what the community isn't using.
Afterall, there's been no electricity in that area for ages.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Electric Cable Thief Nabbed & Tortured In Anambra, Names Accomplice (Graphic Vid by jaheymezz(m): 12:02pm
kill them all.... we sabi them already..... shey business no dey push again ni
|Re: Electric Cable Thief Nabbed & Tortured In Anambra, Names Accomplice (Graphic Vid by Celestyn8213: 12:02pm
What a waste
|Re: Electric Cable Thief Nabbed & Tortured In Anambra, Names Accomplice (Graphic Vid by jaheymezz(m): 12:03pm
Mike880:show let's discuss
1 Like
|Re: Electric Cable Thief Nabbed & Tortured In Anambra, Names Accomplice (Graphic Vid by oshe11(m): 12:03pm
Why wont he steal when.....
This world is f**cked up
Becos RITUALISTS have nw bn rebranded as G-Boys/Yahoo ++ while PROSTITUTES are referred to as SLAYQUEENS
To think they are now CEREMONIOUSLY CELEBRATED
I WEAK!!!
|Re: Electric Cable Thief Nabbed & Tortured In Anambra, Names Accomplice (Graphic Vid by darkenkach(m): 12:03pm
Mike880:
Forget, nobody is helping you. Use your account so if you cast we will know how to get you.
1 Like
|Re: Electric Cable Thief Nabbed & Tortured In Anambra, Names Accomplice (Graphic Vid by Blissbeatz(m): 12:03pm
Igbo guys... D guy name na chukwudi.... Beat am well
|Re: Electric Cable Thief Nabbed & Tortured In Anambra, Names Accomplice (Graphic Vid by Macnnoli4(m): 12:03pm
So he came from another town to steal from another town and take their much awaited electricity.nawa oh!
|Re: Electric Cable Thief Nabbed & Tortured In Anambra, Names Accomplice (Graphic Vid by MANNABBQGRILLS: 12:04pm
He should thank his stars that jungle justice wasnt carried out on him.
|Re: Electric Cable Thief Nabbed & Tortured In Anambra, Names Accomplice (Graphic Vid by Freshbank: 12:04pm
Theft should not b condole but jungle justice should be frown on ....
|Re: Electric Cable Thief Nabbed & Tortured In Anambra, Names Accomplice (Graphic Vid by afbstrategies: 12:04pm
No sympathy for thieves! That's what happens when the police are not there to safeguard lives and properties. People take laws into their hands out of frustration and anger. Next time he see electric cables, he will take off
|Re: Electric Cable Thief Nabbed & Tortured In Anambra, Names Accomplice (Graphic Vid by Henrolla(m): 12:04pm
Even if someone wants to steal, is it electric cable?
People can go any length to carry out their evil enterprises..
|Re: Electric Cable Thief Nabbed & Tortured In Anambra, Names Accomplice (Graphic Vid by AdolfHitlerxXx: 12:04pm
The poor Jew was merely developing the community
PLEASE don't barbecue him.
|Re: Electric Cable Thief Nabbed & Tortured In Anambra, Names Accomplice (Graphic Vid by Mike880: 12:05pm
darkenkach:Bro this is a very serious issue
|Re: Electric Cable Thief Nabbed & Tortured In Anambra, Names Accomplice (Graphic Vid by zumaz: 12:06pm
What is you email address
Mike880:
|Re: Electric Cable Thief Nabbed & Tortured In Anambra, Names Accomplice (Graphic Vid by maklelemakukula(m): 12:07pm
Mike880:download paylater app, collect the loan you need and pay back in month sef not 2 weeks.
|Re: Electric Cable Thief Nabbed & Tortured In Anambra, Names Accomplice (Graphic Vid by Biggers82(m): 12:07pm
Mike880:
When are you paying back
because In Two Weeks Time is Not A Date Pls
|Re: Electric Cable Thief Nabbed & Tortured In Anambra, Names Accomplice (Graphic Vid by asawanathegreat(m): 12:07pm
PHCN enemy has been arrested, let him rot in jail.
|Re: Electric Cable Thief Nabbed & Tortured In Anambra, Names Accomplice (Graphic Vid by ruffhandu: 12:08pm
Same kind of things our politicians do.
|Re: Electric Cable Thief Nabbed & Tortured In Anambra, Names Accomplice (Graphic Vid by 40ng: 12:08pm
Free that man and Go and Give Him Job ..... a Practicing Doctor or Lawyer cannot indulge in such ....
He is Jobless , if you work all day , you will never get the strength to thief at night ...
#GIVEATHIEFJOB
1 Like
|Re: Electric Cable Thief Nabbed & Tortured In Anambra, Names Accomplice (Graphic Vid by tayo4ng(m): 12:10pm
economic recession
Man Rapes 4-year-old Boy / Official Website Of Telecommunication Giant Globacom Hacked / Madonna University Medical Student Arrested For Police Murder & Robbery
Viewing this topic: kvngjesse(m), PrinceKeny, mofedamijo, Donopsiano, Freeman50(m), fadasss, oshe11(m), victor768(m), vondi, ekwelum2(m), missbestie, ossy7881, HalfAmazing(m), jitolala(m), waleco2008, Lamiri, iamyungkizzy(m), funshynathan(m), olajerosam(m), ASAMPETE1, kennieG, Dizu(m), Bellfun(m), beejayphako(m), pheelhip(m) and 53 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6