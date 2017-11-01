



The Eiye, Ayee, Alora and Buccaneers fraternities were engaged in oath making at the Iledi Osugbo Shrine of Imota, in the presence of HRM Oba Ajibade Agoro, the Ranodu of Imota, Chief Akinsanya Gbeminiyi, Oliwo of Imota, Chief Olabinjo Oyefolu, Apena of Imota, Chief Adebogun Olumuyiwa, Olisa of Imota and other top hirachy in Osugbo, to affirm their decision to denounce their membership from the secret society and ready to embrace new life.



At the Iledi Osugbo Shrine,, the repentant Cultists revealed their interest of relinquishing cultism, while the Chairman of Imota LCDA, Prince Wasiu Agoro, seized the opportunity to inform the traditional heads of the zeal and determination of the youths of the community to completely jettison cultism. He added that the repentant youths confided in him to desist from violence and any form of thuggery and hooliganism in Imota community.



Shortly after the oath taking, they were all received at the Palace of HRM Oba Ajibade Agoro, to properly reintegrate them into the society. They pleaded with the king, Chairman of Imota LCDA, Prince Wasiu Agoro and Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Edgar Imohimi to assist them to secure better job so that they can make meaningful impact in the society. They welcome any form of empowerment that will be initiated to rehabilitate them.



The front Palace of Oba Ranodu was full to capacity with over 250 repentants. The repentant cultists surrendered all the ammunitions in their possession to the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Mr Edgar Imohimi in the presence of Hon. Nurudeen Sholaja, member Lagos State House of Assembly, Prince Wasiu Agoro, Chairman of Imota LCDA, Area Commander, Area N, ACP Garba Ahmed, the Comander, 174.Battalion in Odogunyan, Lieutenant Col. BC Eze and others, to affirm their commitment in renouncing cultism and everything attached to it.



