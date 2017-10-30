Ooni Of Ife, Lagos State Governor To Storm Queen Moremi Cultural Event As Winner Gets 5million





The much anticipated Queen Moremi Ajosoro Cultural pageant and Outstanding Dignitaries Achievement award is taking centre stage in Lagos at the prestigious Oriental Hotel, Lekki this Sunday, 3rd December 2017, by 4:00pm. The event is expected to attract high profile personalities and traditional rulers across the south west states as it's celebrates the legendary personality of the Moremi Ajasoro of the blessed memory who fought for the welfare of the Ile Ife people in particular and the Yoruba race in general.



About 41 contestants selected from the audition had been camping at the Ife Grand Resort in Osun state as the exercise progressed with different activities and tasks for them. The reality show event exclusively captured and televised daily by Spice TV on DSTV channel 190 and GOTV channel 28 by 6:30pm everyday has witnessed the evictions of some contestants. 30 contestants are expected to feature on stage at the grand finale with cultural presentations ‎and display as the veteran judges access their performances. One of the participants amongst them who through the exercises in camp and on stage is adjudged the best with regards to reflecting the disposition and qualities of the late iconic Yoruba legend will be crowned the winner of Queen Moremi Ajasoro cultural pageant and presented with N5million by the Ooni Of Ife himself.



Amongst high profile personalities that will grace the occassion is His Imperial Majesty Oonirisa Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja 11, Ooni Of Ife and His Excellency Akinwunmi Ambode- Governor Of Lagos State. The cultural event which will have other side attractions of fun and historical celebration of the late Moremi Ajasoro will also honour some personalities with ‎the Outstanding Dignitaries Achievement Awards (ODAA), 2017

