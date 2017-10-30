₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Ooni Ogunwusi, Ambode To Storm Queen Moremi Cultural Pageant by GLeesMODEL(m): 11:46am
Ooni Of Ife, Lagos State Governor To Storm Queen Moremi Cultural Event As Winner Gets 5million
The much anticipated Queen Moremi Ajosoro Cultural pageant and Outstanding Dignitaries Achievement award is taking centre stage in Lagos at the prestigious Oriental Hotel, Lekki this Sunday, 3rd December 2017, by 4:00pm. The event is expected to attract high profile personalities and traditional rulers across the south west states as it's celebrates the legendary personality of the Moremi Ajasoro of the blessed memory who fought for the welfare of the Ile Ife people in particular and the Yoruba race in general.
About 41 contestants selected from the audition had been camping at the Ife Grand Resort in Osun state as the exercise progressed with different activities and tasks for them. The reality show event exclusively captured and televised daily by Spice TV on DSTV channel 190 and GOTV channel 28 by 6:30pm everyday has witnessed the evictions of some contestants. 30 contestants are expected to feature on stage at the grand finale with cultural presentations and display as the veteran judges access their performances. One of the participants amongst them who through the exercises in camp and on stage is adjudged the best with regards to reflecting the disposition and qualities of the late iconic Yoruba legend will be crowned the winner of Queen Moremi Ajasoro cultural pageant and presented with N5million by the Ooni Of Ife himself.
Amongst high profile personalities that will grace the occassion is His Imperial Majesty Oonirisa Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja 11, Ooni Of Ife and His Excellency Akinwunmi Ambode- Governor Of Lagos State. The cultural event which will have other side attractions of fun and historical celebration of the late Moremi Ajasoro will also honour some personalities with the Outstanding Dignitaries Achievement Awards (ODAA), 2017
http://www.alexreports.info/2017/11/countdown-ooni-of-ife-lagos-state.html?m=0
3 Likes
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi, Ambode To Storm Queen Moremi Cultural Pageant by GLeesMODEL(m): 11:50am
@alexreports
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi, Ambode To Storm Queen Moremi Cultural Pageant by Munae(f): 11:53am
Ooni the explorer.
Always on the move.
Why do I have the feeling he's only coming in order to choose a wife
1 Like
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi, Ambode To Storm Queen Moremi Cultural Pageant by jamalnation: 12:08pm
lol
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi, Ambode To Storm Queen Moremi Cultural Pageant by jaheymezz(m): 12:08pm
all the girls after knowing ooni go show for there
5 Likes
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi, Ambode To Storm Queen Moremi Cultural Pageant by Sirheny007(m): 12:08pm
Munae:
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi, Ambode To Storm Queen Moremi Cultural Pageant by MasterChen: 12:08pm
Nice
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi, Ambode To Storm Queen Moremi Cultural Pageant by psychologist(m): 12:08pm
Flavour be like
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi, Ambode To Storm Queen Moremi Cultural Pageant by ednut1(m): 12:09pm
shud pick a wife from dem
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi, Ambode To Storm Queen Moremi Cultural Pageant by favourmic(m): 12:09pm
Munae:
because that is all you can think off
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi, Ambode To Storm Queen Moremi Cultural Pageant by tayo4ng(m): 12:09pm
nice one, promoting our culture
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi, Ambode To Storm Queen Moremi Cultural Pageant by asawanathegreat(m): 12:09pm
Culture Is life.
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi, Ambode To Storm Queen Moremi Cultural Pageant by braine: 12:09pm
This King has got Swag!!
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi, Ambode To Storm Queen Moremi Cultural Pageant by mofedamijo: 12:11pm
Munae:Last time i checked he his single.........stop the feelings
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi, Ambode To Storm Queen Moremi Cultural Pageant by 40ng: 12:12pm
The Black Girl , I Can see the Queen in You ...
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi, Ambode To Storm Queen Moremi Cultural Pageant by miqos03: 12:12pm
Seen
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi, Ambode To Storm Queen Moremi Cultural Pageant by hubbitman: 12:13pm
so
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi, Ambode To Storm Queen Moremi Cultural Pageant by jaheymezz(m): 12:14pm
jamalnation:so you self book space come later modify am ni..... I catch you o.....we they gada hustle noni
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi, Ambode To Storm Queen Moremi Cultural Pageant by Quatermani: 12:14pm
hmm
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi, Ambode To Storm Queen Moremi Cultural Pageant by Tjohnnay: 12:28pm
Dat wn concern una.afonjas dem
I nor wn hear later say dm use all d gals for rituals o
Na der way self
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi, Ambode To Storm Queen Moremi Cultural Pageant by sinceraconcept(m): 12:28pm
women must not stand while talking to Ooni,you must kneel down like that girl did. I hope girls are learning .
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi, Ambode To Storm Queen Moremi Cultural Pageant by joenor(m): 12:29pm
Na wah... see girls when them use...
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi, Ambode To Storm Queen Moremi Cultural Pageant by orisa37: 12:29pm
Very good!!! Ki Olodumare ya ojo yen si mimo ni Oruko Oduduwa Ase!!! Meaning May The Almighty God bless that Day in The Name of Jesus Christ Amen!!!
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi, Ambode To Storm Queen Moremi Cultural Pageant by billyG(m): 12:31pm
They shld turn it to Reed dance & invite King nswati of swaziland to come & choose wife.
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi, Ambode To Storm Queen Moremi Cultural Pageant by danvon(m): 12:33pm
Sometimes I wonder ambode and ooni of ife who is more important
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi, Ambode To Storm Queen Moremi Cultural Pageant by sinceraconcept(m): 12:40pm
Wife fall on Ooni
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi, Ambode To Storm Queen Moremi Cultural Pageant by bolaji73(m): 12:45pm
.
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi, Ambode To Storm Queen Moremi Cultural Pageant by exguest: 12:45pm
One thing I love about Yoruba girls is their natural beauty. Good luck to all.
(0) (Reply)
