|UBA 2017 Graduate Entry-level Teller Recruitment by ogostus(m): 12:17pm On Nov 30
United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) is one of Africa’s leading financial institutions, with operations in 19 African countries and 3 global financial centres: London, Paris and New York. From a single country organisation founded in 1949 in Nigeria UBA has grown to become a pan-African provider of financial services with over 11 million customers, through close to 1000 business offices and touch points globally.
We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:
Job Title: Teller
Location: Lagos Island, Lagos
Reference No: HRBPNT01
Contract Type: Permanent
Job Functions: Accounting, Operations
Industries: Banking / Finance & Investment
Role and Responsibilities
Represent the bank in a manner that maintains and expands positive relations with all customers, potential customers and co-workers
To accept retail and/or commercial deposits, loan payments, process checking and savings withdrawals
Verify and receive loan and utility bills payments.
Time-stamp(Validate) and signature-verify all customers’ requests and refer those that require call-back/status approval to supervisor for action
Reconciles cash drawer by proving cash transactions; counting and packaging the money, turning in excess cash and mutilated currency to head teller; maintaining supply of cash and currency
educational Qualification
Minimum Educational level- OND in any related discipline
Experience:
Previous teller experience preferred but not required.
Minimum experience- NIL
Competences
Knowledge:
Banking operations, policies and procedures
Familiar with retail banking regulations and teller roles and responsibilities relating to each
Basic Accounting and Mathematical skills
The ability to make sound decisions. This may include making on-the-spot decisions regarding customer transactions; weighing customer satisfaction issues with the Bank’s exposure to loss or fraud and the ability to think through and rationalize decisions.
Application Closing Date
7th December, 2017.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should: Click here to apply online
Source: https://www.graduatejobsng.com/united-bank-africa-plc-uba-entry-level-teller-recruitment-2017/
|Re: UBA 2017 Graduate Entry-level Teller Recruitment by Dzeimzb: 3:00pm On Nov 30
|Re: UBA 2017 Graduate Entry-level Teller Recruitment by Doradim: 5:40pm
ogostus:Pls how much is there pay?
1 Like
|Re: UBA 2017 Graduate Entry-level Teller Recruitment by miqos02(m): 8:05pm
|Re: UBA 2017 Graduate Entry-level Teller Recruitment by Patobaby12(f): 8:06pm
|Re: UBA 2017 Graduate Entry-level Teller Recruitment by salbis(m): 8:09pm
Doradim:Bros apply first, the issue of their pay will definitely come up later. May God favour those applying.
|Re: UBA 2017 Graduate Entry-level Teller Recruitment by Benjom(m): 8:10pm
|Re: UBA 2017 Graduate Entry-level Teller Recruitment by Lucialovely(f): 8:11pm
|Re: UBA 2017 Graduate Entry-level Teller Recruitment by playcharles(m): 8:11pm
|Re: UBA 2017 Graduate Entry-level Teller Recruitment by canalily(m): 8:11pm
Is it only that single position they want millions of nigeria graduates to apply for
|Re: UBA 2017 Graduate Entry-level Teller Recruitment by Cloud007: 8:11pm
Contract job... Mayb 60k max
|Re: UBA 2017 Graduate Entry-level Teller Recruitment by clems88(m): 8:12pm
Time to dust my N.D result since that of HND isn't fetching anytin at the moment
2 Likes
|Re: UBA 2017 Graduate Entry-level Teller Recruitment by Pappyto: 8:13pm
Wickedness!
When they've actually done interview 2 times last week, so people will start applying in vain.
|Re: UBA 2017 Graduate Entry-level Teller Recruitment by tolumizzy(m): 8:15pm
|Re: UBA 2017 Graduate Entry-level Teller Recruitment by pawesome(m): 8:15pm
Doradim:d english self dn disqualify u
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: UBA 2017 Graduate Entry-level Teller Recruitment by Mobsync(m): 8:16pm
When you see banks specifying that they want an OND holder for a job, you should know that such job is a kpoto-kpoto job.
If you apply for this job and get employed, don't sit there hoping that manna would fall from heaven. Improve on yourself and your certifications so you won't end up selling your shiny black shoes and your red tie when the poo hits the fan.
|Re: UBA 2017 Graduate Entry-level Teller Recruitment by Zaikon(m): 8:18pm
pawesome:
Sorry nah u just make me laff out.
|Re: UBA 2017 Graduate Entry-level Teller Recruitment by wildcatter23(m): 8:18pm
3 Likes
|Re: UBA 2017 Graduate Entry-level Teller Recruitment by mayowascholar: 8:21pm
|Re: UBA 2017 Graduate Entry-level Teller Recruitment by dingbang(m): 8:34pm
|Re: UBA 2017 Graduate Entry-level Teller Recruitment by seunakin231(m): 8:35pm
pawesome:lol, Aye le oo
|Re: UBA 2017 Graduate Entry-level Teller Recruitment by Jaculze(m): 8:39pm
Someone told me ond collects 70k
|Re: UBA 2017 Graduate Entry-level Teller Recruitment by maxjax(m): 8:56pm
someone should pls alert me when they're recruiting for their New York branch.....I don tire to work for 9ja
|Re: UBA 2017 Graduate Entry-level Teller Recruitment by hapi(m): 8:57pm
Cloud007:Not contract job, it is full time job with pension, leave and you are eligible for promotion. The pay is 65k after deductions.
|Re: UBA 2017 Graduate Entry-level Teller Recruitment by IamZod(m): 8:58pm
Can BS.c holders apply?
|Re: UBA 2017 Graduate Entry-level Teller Recruitment by Cloud007: 9:09pm
hapi:even with 65k.. Well shie me na 20k i started with life. looking back i praise Jehovah God.
1 Like
|Re: UBA 2017 Graduate Entry-level Teller Recruitment by IAmSkinny: 9:15pm
Applied already. I never hear from them sha.
|Re: UBA 2017 Graduate Entry-level Teller Recruitment by tobillionaire(m): 9:16pm
is it possible I have my I.T there?
|Re: UBA 2017 Graduate Entry-level Teller Recruitment by Dells(m): 9:21pm
Could you please help redesign my CV at a reduced fee?
|Re: UBA 2017 Graduate Entry-level Teller Recruitment by suzzy4God(f): 9:40pm
IAmSkinny:Pls,is it the link up there u used to register? Am unable to register with it.
|Re: UBA 2017 Graduate Entry-level Teller Recruitment by barnabas91: 9:42pm
good for ND holders
