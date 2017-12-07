Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / UBA 2017 Graduate Entry-level Teller Recruitment (8157 Views)

We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:



Job Title: Teller



Location: Lagos Island, Lagos

Reference No: HRBPNT01

Contract Type: Permanent

Job Functions: Accounting, Operations

Industries: Banking / Finance & Investment



Role and Responsibilities







Represent the bank in a manner that maintains and expands positive relations with all customers, potential customers and co-workers

To accept retail and/or commercial deposits, loan payments, process checking and savings withdrawals

Verify and receive loan and utility bills payments.

Time-stamp(Validate) and signature-verify all customers’ requests and refer those that require call-back/status approval to supervisor for action

Reconciles cash drawer by proving cash transactions; counting and packaging the money, turning in excess cash and mutilated currency to head teller; maintaining supply of cash and currency



educational Qualification



Minimum Educational level- OND in any related discipline

Experience:



Previous teller experience preferred but not required.

Minimum experience- NIL

Competences

Knowledge:



Banking operations, policies and procedures

Familiar with retail banking regulations and teller roles and responsibilities relating to each

Basic Accounting and Mathematical skills

The ability to make sound decisions. This may include making on-the-spot decisions regarding customer transactions; weighing customer satisfaction issues with the Bank’s exposure to loss or fraud and the ability to think through and rationalize decisions.



Application Closing Date

7th December, 2017.



How to Apply



Interested and qualified candidates should:



