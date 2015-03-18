Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Wizkid Reacts To His MOBO 2017 Best International Act Award (Photos) (4550 Views)

Wizkid Reacts To Libya Slave Trade / Wizkid Reacts To The Money EFCC Found In Ikoyi / Wizkid Reacts To Snubbing Eva's Fiance At The Headies: Says "I Didn't See Him" (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



Responding to this on his instagram page, he let the world know that he did it for AFRICA!!!

MORE TO COME WIZZY !!!





https://www.instagram.com/p/BcHk_aDgLT3/?hl=en Wizkid the record breaker has showed the world his versatility by winning the Best International Act at the #MOBOAwardsResponding to this on his instagram page, he let the world know that he did it for AFRICA!!!MORE TO COME WIZZY !!! 1 Like

Wizzy baby I'm ready anytime any day to dance for you if you show me the money........ wizy babanla 6 Likes 1 Share

starboy, number one in africa! 3 Likes 1 Share

OBO is still the baddest!! 30 billion gang is the baddest crew 13 Likes 1 Share

like i care....tch

KEEP WINNING YOUNG PABLO

#TEAMWIZKID 3 Likes 1 Share

"congratulations I still think your songs are crap though"

-concupiscent 6 Likes 1 Share

Baba NLA!!!

biacan:

Wizzy baby I'm ready anytime any day to dance for you if you show me the money........ wizy babanla Shut up dude, u are just a male hiding behind a female moniker...



Though I prefer David, but whoever achieves any feat is worthy of my praise...... Well-done Wizkid. Shut up dude, u are just a male hiding behind a female moniker...Though I prefer David, but whoever achieves any feat is worthy of my praise...... Well-done Wizkid. 7 Likes 1 Share

concupiscent:

"congratulations I still think your songs are crap though"

-concupiscent sing yours sing yours 3 Likes

baba nla won

Congrats wizzy 1 Like

Congratulations wizkid 1 Like

biacan:

Wizzy baby I'm ready anytime any day to dance for you if you show me the money........ wizy babanla







Subtly promoting love peddling Subtly promoting love peddling

wizzy 4 lyf....

bt FIA by davido dy turn turn my head

if u luv music u will luv wizkid and davido

Wizkid shey u can see that stuff I gave u worked....next time use the substance twice and Grammy award will b urs



#truthman 2 Likes

Baba nla

Always preaching love, u dnt need to diss anyone while celebrating, davido still lacks sense in that department 1 Like

2017 is Davido's year, one award does not change it.

Wizkid should know the sound that brought him fame and go back to it. No one stays at the top forever, just now some new artists are already warming up to compete with them, it won't be him vs davido forever.

If he truly wants to be remembered as a legend and not a flash in the pan, he should do better songs.

Everything he's doing now, d banj did all at a point, international Awards, collaboration, record deals etc where is he today?

I rest my case. 1 Like

Unnecessary Decoder Measuring by both artistes...





Wizzy Omo Ologo

Foxrain:

2017 is Davido's year, one award does not change it.

Wizkid should know the sound that brought him fame and go back to it. No one stays at the top forever, just now some new artists are already warming up to compete with them, it won't be him vs davido forever.

If he truly wants to be remembered as a legend and not a flash in the pan, he should do better songs.

Everything he's doing now, d banj did all at a point, international Awards, collaboration, record deals etc where is he today?

I rest my case.

Shut The F.u.ck Up Shut The F.u.ck Up 1 Like

I hate wizkid.

yea

ok

Congrats

Wizkid shey u see that stuff may I gve u work.....next time use it twice and Grammy award will b urs...we go see for house Na....tho I go come late oooo....





#truthman

Foxrain:

2017 is Davido's year, one award does not change it.

Wizkid should know the sound that brought him fame and go back to it. No one stays at the top forever, just now some new artists are already warming up to compete with them, it won't be him vs davido forever.

If he truly wants to be remembered as a legend and not a flash in the pan, he should do better songs.

Everything he's doing now, d banj did all at a point, international Awards, collaboration, record deals etc where is he today?

I rest my case. K







Where are the 30 billion Gangs?



Nice one wizzy.



pseudo-FTC again Where are the 30 billion Gangs?Nice one wizzy.pseudo-FTC again

If u do good we go tell and if u mess we go still tell u, On this one well done, you have made Nigerians proud, Bless up!





Their Daddy!!! WIZ LION!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!Their Daddy!!!