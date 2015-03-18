₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,920,412 members, 3,942,916 topics. Date: Thursday, 30 November 2017 at 04:11 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Wizkid Reacts To His MOBO 2017 Best International Act Award (Photos) (4550 Views)
Wizkid Reacts To Libya Slave Trade / Wizkid Reacts To The Money EFCC Found In Ikoyi / Wizkid Reacts To Snubbing Eva's Fiance At The Headies: Says "I Didn't See Him" (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Wizkid Reacts To His MOBO 2017 Best International Act Award (Photos) by TonyCizzy(m): 1:22pm
Wizkid the record breaker has showed the world his versatility by winning the Best International Act at the #MOBOAwards
Responding to this on his instagram page, he let the world know that he did it for AFRICA!!!
MORE TO COME WIZZY !!!
https://www.instagram.com/p/BcHk_aDgLT3/?hl=en
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To His MOBO 2017 Best International Act Award (Photos) by biacan(f): 1:23pm
Wizzy baby I'm ready anytime any day to dance for you if you show me the money........ wizy babanla
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To His MOBO 2017 Best International Act Award (Photos) by Sharafawizkidayo(m): 1:28pm
starboy, number one in africa!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To His MOBO 2017 Best International Act Award (Photos) by Zanas: 1:29pm
OBO is still the baddest!! 30 billion gang is the baddest crew
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To His MOBO 2017 Best International Act Award (Photos) by ReorxTohGan(m): 1:29pm
like i care....tch
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To His MOBO 2017 Best International Act Award (Photos) by TonyCizzy(m): 1:31pm
KEEP WINNING YOUNG PABLO
#TEAMWIZKID
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To His MOBO 2017 Best International Act Award (Photos) by concupiscent: 1:32pm
"congratulations I still think your songs are crap though"
-concupiscent
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To His MOBO 2017 Best International Act Award (Photos) by Mologi(m): 1:33pm
Baba NLA!!!
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To His MOBO 2017 Best International Act Award (Photos) by internationalman(m): 1:33pm
biacan:Shut up dude, u are just a male hiding behind a female moniker...
Though I prefer David, but whoever achieves any feat is worthy of my praise...... Well-done Wizkid.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To His MOBO 2017 Best International Act Award (Photos) by Onijagidijagan(m): 1:37pm
concupiscent:sing yours
3 Likes
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To His MOBO 2017 Best International Act Award (Photos) by itspzpics(m): 1:40pm
baba nla won
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To His MOBO 2017 Best International Act Award (Photos) by coluka: 1:42pm
Congrats wizzy
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To His MOBO 2017 Best International Act Award (Photos) by nNEOo(m): 1:43pm
Congratulations wizkid
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To His MOBO 2017 Best International Act Award (Photos) by nNEOo(m): 1:45pm
biacan:
Subtly promoting love peddling
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To His MOBO 2017 Best International Act Award (Photos) by williamdeluxe(m): 1:53pm
wizzy 4 lyf....
bt FIA by davido dy turn turn my head
if u luv music u will luv wizkid and davido
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To His MOBO 2017 Best International Act Award (Photos) by directorXixXICK(m): 2:05pm
Wizkid shey u can see that stuff I gave u worked....next time use the substance twice and Grammy award will b urs
#truthman
2 Likes
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To His MOBO 2017 Best International Act Award (Photos) by Elnino4ladies: 3:07pm
Baba nla
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To His MOBO 2017 Best International Act Award (Photos) by Shakushaku1(m): 3:13pm
Always preaching love, u dnt need to diss anyone while celebrating, davido still lacks sense in that department
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To His MOBO 2017 Best International Act Award (Photos) by Foxrain: 3:18pm
2017 is Davido's year, one award does not change it.
Wizkid should know the sound that brought him fame and go back to it. No one stays at the top forever, just now some new artists are already warming up to compete with them, it won't be him vs davido forever.
If he truly wants to be remembered as a legend and not a flash in the pan, he should do better songs.
Everything he's doing now, d banj did all at a point, international Awards, collaboration, record deals etc where is he today?
I rest my case.
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To His MOBO 2017 Best International Act Award (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 3:55pm
Unnecessary Decoder Measuring by both artistes...
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To His MOBO 2017 Best International Act Award (Photos) by OboOlora(f): 3:57pm
Wizzy Omo Ologo
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To His MOBO 2017 Best International Act Award (Photos) by Micheezy7(m): 3:57pm
Foxrain:
Shut The F.u.ck Up
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To His MOBO 2017 Best International Act Award (Photos) by NJPot(m): 3:57pm
I hate wizkid.
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To His MOBO 2017 Best International Act Award (Photos) by SageTravels: 3:57pm
yea
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To His MOBO 2017 Best International Act Award (Photos) by Quatermani: 3:58pm
ok
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To His MOBO 2017 Best International Act Award (Photos) by AntiWailer: 3:58pm
Congrats
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To His MOBO 2017 Best International Act Award (Photos) by directorXixXICK(m): 3:58pm
Wizkid shey u see that stuff may I gve u work.....next time use it twice and Grammy award will b urs...we go see for house Na....tho I go come late oooo....
#truthman
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To His MOBO 2017 Best International Act Award (Photos) by OboOlora(f): 3:58pm
Foxrain:K
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To His MOBO 2017 Best International Act Award (Photos) by ollaxworld: 3:58pm
Where are the 30 billion Gangs?
Nice one wizzy.
pseudo-FTC again
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To His MOBO 2017 Best International Act Award (Photos) by hezy4real01(m): 3:58pm
If u do good we go tell and if u mess we go still tell u, On this one well done, you have made Nigerians proud, Bless up!
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To His MOBO 2017 Best International Act Award (Photos) by Mofe72: 3:59pm
WIZ LION!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Their Daddy!!!
|Re: Wizkid Reacts To His MOBO 2017 Best International Act Award (Photos) by Achillesdam500(m): 3:59pm
Frog voice go be like Omo ale lomoyii
Please Help Me Out / Dmx Back In Jail / Genevieve Nnaji At Nigerian Idol Screening
Viewing this topic: ruuudboy, ETHIX(m), Blessedangel, totoakins(m), Arckeen, bxboss(m), waveman2, adymobs(f), Nemes, ENDTIMEgist(m), joe4christ2008(m), herrlekan(m), honey001(m), ad84ada(m), bidexolumanish(m), seunmohmoh(f), emmyz20(m), Osyxcel(m), isjames(m), trenchard(m), hadduni(f), skillfusion, Sugarbear007(m), Elagancy, igho003(m), steve6, tobiel, jendordino(m), isaiah9(m), Rozzy303, daroz(m), butterflyl1on, Baadal(m), Raiyell, powerfulkenzy, Achorise, IamSINZ(m), OlaSammie, aji2015, samodoh, uhbiodun(m), Okonzy1(m), bodmas119(m), prestigiouslady, bobothem(m), Smartei(m), Bossforeva, heedshow(m), icon8, talk2odim(m), Wizdray, deklen, ONUTOPSY(m), joepentwo(m), Astoriapartner, ruffcoins(m), AndyCole16(m), ifenes(m), migntta(m), Akinya17, kayceerilyn(f), Tval(m), UDIOK, owoichogodwin, dagreatxt(m), Tomjazzy2, macob(m), magnetik(m), ykalhaji(m), Jagz16(m), isaactolu, Bigii(m), bolugab(m), izzou(m), Slayer2, Adiwana, addikt(m), shambala, tuakzyfyn(m), dreamchazer, trigar12(m), dukie25, SegunDgr8(m), tnenge(m), base83, rumaabk, mrdna(m), bmaks, Habyz(m), roldee(m), Mariangeles, aonom(m), petchi, Interesting15, chalsixtus(m), dappability, Mysselff2, akdam, obami007(m), oluwa2ur(m), calebfm(m), SupaTee, maj59(m), Genes1s, leksmedia, Preeck, staticoko(m), babatee1985(m), dotun4luv(m), stharrykay(m), saoban99, owen4u(m), Mickeywilliams(m), Eldavido1, Lec25(m), DrHighchief(m), Begino1, barnacle, DaFlash, orjikuramo(m), intruxive(m), micklplus(m), Khutie, Ajadiboye(m), yinkus204(m), OG1BABY(f), VERQUEST111(m), Mikebrown(m), MystiqueTaurus(m), ArchangeLucifer, equity2genesis, Repol, JohnieWalker(m), chuksey1(m), omololu251, Ify4Christ, mindful06(m), Bishopbones007(m), sixbon2000(m), Marvelous101, irokoagent(m), caramel13, Syphonn(m), jhorjhor, fish23(m), Forta(m), Gggg102(m), onenaija001, funda, justaddies, DAVEZONIGLTD, tonididdy(m), danjudchi, Tope2580(m), wilbow2k3(m), Tpeters(m), BruncleZuma, celestialAgent(m), blezzy080, joystickextend1(m), ZeusZuco(m), Dream2(m), ibeprince(m), amaeve2(f), seye001, chuks34(m), lifu2016(m), Ojeniran95, oseme4u2, policy12, Tjohnnay, OpinionCounts(m), dennisworld1(m), chikada001, famouszy(m), Dboyno(m), Java001(m), magnificientzaz(f), haymekus and 287 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 33