THE LAGOS STATE GOVERNMENT





Lagos rescues teenager from sexual abuse









The Child Protection Unit of Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development has rescued a 14-year-old girl, Favour Ifeanyi from sexual abuse in the hands of a supposed Uncle at Shasha, Akowonjo in Alimosho area of the State.



Favour was rescued following calls from anonymous persons to the Child Protection Unit’s hotline to inform the government of the illicit acts observed at Millennium Estate, Afonka, Shasha where Favour resides with her relatives.



While narrating her experience after the Ministry’s intervention, Favour disclosed that she had experienced series of sexual abuse by one Nelson, since accommodation problems made her move into his two-bedroom apartment with her cousin – Mrs. Eze Kelechi in 2015.



She claimed that Nelson abused her sexually for two years until she got pregnant in June 2017, adding that he also made efforts to abort the pregnancy resulting from his illicit act by persuading her to consume unprescribed drugs.



Favour said after a scan revealed that she was three months pregnant, the matter was subsequently reported to the Police following the suspects refusal to take responsibility for the pregnancy.



However, in response to the call received by the Child Protection Unit has taken custody of the girl for rehabilitation and care pending the conclusion of ongoing investigations by the Police and the State Government.



Earlier this year, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola called on members of the public to report cases of child abuse in order to prosecute perpetrators and end the menace in the society.

Na wa the evil men do these day d devil self dey surprised 2 Likes

Whatever you say, a teenager should be with his or her parents till s/he turns 18. 2 Likes

naija and hypocrisy. We speak against child marriage bt we smack our lips at de sight of a ripening teenage breasts. Child marriage and polygamy would go a long way to eradicate some marital and sexual abuses

Abeg no Igbo vs yourba war here.



No Muslim vs Christian war here.



This is our common problem. Favour is our child.. 2 Likes

So sad! 1 Share

evil world

So far so good, no name checking.



Let us encourage our children to cry for help when they need it.



Let us punish those who hurt them.

what is the rescue there after the deed has been done? na wah ooo

No, child marriage is another form of abuse.



A child, no matter how mature looking is not yet mature enough to look after kids or household duties.



Better we promote /make it easier for kids to report abuse, and strengthen our legal institutions.



No, child marriage is another form of abuse.

A child, no matter how mature looking is not yet mature enough to look after kids or household duties.

Better we promote /make it easier for kids to report abuse, and strengthen our legal institutions.

Polygamy neither prevents nor worsens Child Abuse.

To save the lass from further abuse, not so.

Abeg this should not lead to social media war, it is a typical problem we all face in this country, even in the advance country, child abuse is common 1 Like

This is just one out of thousands that faces sexual abuse on daily basis. 1 Like

