₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,920,486 members, 3,943,182 topics. Date: Thursday, 30 November 2017 at 07:10 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / All Wizkid's 2017 International Awards In One Picture (2394 Views)
|All Wizkid's 2017 International Awards In One Picture by KingstonDome: 5:44pm
This is what we call international flex.
See the screenshot by Kingston Dome below,
www.kingstondome.com/2017/11/see-all-wizkid-international-awards.html?m=1
2 Likes
|Re: All Wizkid's 2017 International Awards In One Picture by GloriaNinja(f): 5:52pm
THAT'S WHY I SAID THIS MAN WIZKID IS BETTER THAN THAT BOY KNOWN AS FROG VOICE, WHERE IS HE NOW? I THOUGHT HE WAS MAKING FUN OF WIZKID, NOW HE CAN'T TALK poo AFTWR WIZKID WON THIS AWARD.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: All Wizkid's 2017 International Awards In One Picture by verygudbadguy(m): 5:53pm
That's what's up.
9trick. International Starboi. We don't support the loosing team. Next year, we gonn' line up for Peter Okoye (Mr P). He is gonna win major awards as a solo artiste.
1 Like
|Re: All Wizkid's 2017 International Awards In One Picture by NairalandCS(m): 5:56pm
GloriaNinja:
6 Likes
|Re: All Wizkid's 2017 International Awards In One Picture by KingstonDome: 6:00pm
Lalasticlala
|Re: All Wizkid's 2017 International Awards In One Picture by fuckerstard: 6:02pm
GloriaNinja:
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: All Wizkid's 2017 International Awards In One Picture by maklelemakukula(m): 6:18pm
oya show us ur own award op
|Re: All Wizkid's 2017 International Awards In One Picture by BruncleZuma: 7:02pm
Hyperia
|Re: All Wizkid's 2017 International Awards In One Picture by Daddykush: 7:02pm
|Re: All Wizkid's 2017 International Awards In One Picture by Tosinex(m): 7:02pm
Yeah yeah yeah.. That's my boy
|Re: All Wizkid's 2017 International Awards In One Picture by Mike880: 7:02pm
Nairalanders, please i really do need here, I can't stand the shame of using my real account to beg online.
Please someone should help me with 10thousand naira i promise to pay back in two weeks time. If this is not a serious problem i won't bring it online. I plead with you all
|Re: All Wizkid's 2017 International Awards In One Picture by Queendoncom(f): 7:02pm
Baba nla! Daddy yo!!! Ride on zaddy!!!
|Re: All Wizkid's 2017 International Awards In One Picture by IgedeBushBoy(m): 7:03pm
Davido be like...
|Re: All Wizkid's 2017 International Awards In One Picture by Joseunlimited(f): 7:03pm
Ant voice
2 Likes
|Re: All Wizkid's 2017 International Awards In One Picture by daddihola: 7:03pm
International flick......starboi
|Re: All Wizkid's 2017 International Awards In One Picture by Tosinex(m): 7:03pm
Mike880:Paylater is your friend
|Re: All Wizkid's 2017 International Awards In One Picture by winkmart: 7:04pm
Seen
|Re: All Wizkid's 2017 International Awards In One Picture by skillful01: 7:04pm
Okay.
|Re: All Wizkid's 2017 International Awards In One Picture by kinibigdeal(m): 7:05pm
GloriaNinja:
Why dem dey put panadol for our headache o
1 Like
|Re: All Wizkid's 2017 International Awards In One Picture by mosho2good: 7:06pm
Don't let davido fans see this or else they blast you till you never remain the same.....
|Re: All Wizkid's 2017 International Awards In One Picture by wunmi590(m): 7:06pm
Ok
|Re: All Wizkid's 2017 International Awards In One Picture by Criis(m): 7:06pm
No funny voices here, please
1 Like
|Re: All Wizkid's 2017 International Awards In One Picture by Elnino4ladies: 7:07pm
Wizkid issa beast. Frogie should hide his face
|Re: All Wizkid's 2017 International Awards In One Picture by LesbianBoy(m): 7:07pm
Davido is the first african artiste to perform at MOBO awards
|Re: All Wizkid's 2017 International Awards In One Picture by sisisioge: 7:07pm
Well done wizzy! More grease to your elbow.
|Re: All Wizkid's 2017 International Awards In One Picture by lilfreezy: 7:08pm
|Re: All Wizkid's 2017 International Awards In One Picture by Emeskhalifa(m): 7:08pm
Frog voice won't sleep tonight sha
|Re: All Wizkid's 2017 International Awards In One Picture by Larynx(m): 7:08pm
S
|Re: All Wizkid's 2017 International Awards In One Picture by innobets(m): 7:09pm
1
|Re: All Wizkid's 2017 International Awards In One Picture by constance500: 7:09pm
Rf
|Re: All Wizkid's 2017 International Awards In One Picture by MrOjay1(m): 7:09pm
|Re: All Wizkid's 2017 International Awards In One Picture by IgedeBushBoy(m): 7:09pm
E
2011 Recap Series: Top 20 Videos / Lorry Crushes 8 Pupils To Death In Ogun..9 Die In Other Accidents / PHOTO: Abuja's Popular Social Media Reporter Launches Online News Portal
Viewing this topic: Thunday16(m), powerfulengine(m), sharks776(m), stephenmorris(m), EbenMayor, Buharimustgo, ola20155, PqsMike, Seylad2009(m), Nakuza(m), sunboy(m), Romeo3(m), Raymeg, SONofADAM(m), lagbaja(m), ikswiss, Dannjay(m), sholajigga(m), agoodman(m), Rasbel(m), Destined2win, alfredo4u(m), williamsfreakers(m), HenryO2(m), magaji700(m), dejavuh0007(m), KEVIND, tundephillip85(m), DeAvenger, madridsta007(m), MISTAICEY02288(m), marttol, NairalandCS(m), cdialauka, ceezarhh(m), mayana(m), ehbellsho(m), HarunaWest(m), kennykolabo, Siga, yvesboss(m), kk4real, rocaika, rossey09(f), owelle22(m), DobraDobra, Agbele1(m), Rakiticbarca, timileyinolawuyi(m), magnetik(m), Mcdion, Ayoolanairaland, lebete3000, mofedamijo, omoiyalayi(m), secpowell, olagbola55(m), calorifocient(m), Footballyarn(m), gnykelly(m), drealnamdy(m), Noaril(m), bazuaye, Udiboy(f), dhebo(m), drafo(m), Ogbodavies(m), akins177(m), mikywonder(m), Defaow, Rebuke, Flyingngel(m), femibig(m), youngkia, bouncin04(m), Aniedi30(m), gentlebullet(m), GLeesMODEL(m), Badman77, Angelcute(f), doctorfemi20, Paddy247, sinaj(f), mabolo, wunmi590(m), AkanUdoette(m), euwajeh(m), Kahlchrysler(m), greggng, hardeymorlar(m), UNIQUEISRAEL(m), bewla(m), Sholley09, Behappie(m), legacyint, Begino1, Oseniade(m), Tval(m), ollyfessy(m), Donzex, Sunrule3(m), Hormoniyi(m), larrytorch(m), prettyzee11(f), ZanyABC(m), Silentgenius(m), kennyone, hennytan09, omoiyamayor(m), Birminghamvirgo(m), clitah, Llanthony401, miniyi018(f), ijeshaboy, sherrylo, Adventurist(m), Kcolz, biacan(f), oxybanks, icn121, starz100, Larynx(m), agulion, lilfreezy, 3html, Donald3d(m), canadianprince, jammyboi(m), dyoungforester(m), BornAgainMay, tshoboy(m), DavidAdeyemo(m), Japz(m), Lummygold1, dotcomnamename, rims4emmy(m), zenti99(m), amasss, Elnino4ladies, jessejunior(m), fleexee(m), spokesboy, Biafra1000, Passy089(m), Emeskhalifa(m), forghon, iahmed(m), livinbygrace, Roland17(m), Gochis(m), MrBigiman, petroskid, Fayos1(m), yinkus204(m), MasterChen, Waspy(m), Anyenmoney(m), Mike880, trux(m), holahmeh(f), ItchingPreek(m), erifeoluwasimi, ibkbaddestguy, darlingtonNYIG(m), Ifeconwaba(m), ignatiusez, xponet007(m), Dharkchild, msld, GodblessNig247(m), reginaeb, Firstinline(m), magicminister, Adaowerri111, Ilefoaye(m), Ezekielmary, guente02(m), saintsylve(m), mikeczay, phemocheee(m), prettyirene, Missbizy(f), Cleem(m), BulletThaDon, Adorable007, raker300, ceeceeuwa, raphroye(m), OboOlora(f), Princedaud, swing4real(m), daremoore(m), froshricky22(f), lawrenzi(m), ugwusunday(m), Xerum(m), Cachez(m), STIdesyns(m), innobets(m), zarakikenpa(m), sholaadebiyi, valdes00(m), TruePass(m), jerryBoss1(m), Bmas01(m), CrazyScientist, donstan18(m), MrOjay1(m), oloba(m), Madcow(m), IgedeBushBoy(m), Wishaky(f), hadrisleo(m), rhetorical17, DaddyKross, constance500, dreamworld and 270 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16