Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / All Wizkid's 2017 International Awards In One Picture (2394 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





See the screenshot by Kingston Dome below,



www.kingstondome.com/2017/11/see-all-wizkid-international-awards.html?m=1 This is what we call international flex.See the screenshot by Kingston Dome below, 2 Likes

THAT'S WHY I SAID THIS MAN WIZKID IS BETTER THAN THAT BOY KNOWN AS FROG VOICE, WHERE IS HE NOW? I THOUGHT HE WAS MAKING FUN OF WIZKID, NOW HE CAN'T TALK poo AFTWR WIZKID WON THIS AWARD. 4 Likes 1 Share

That's what's up.



9trick. International Starboi. We don't support the loosing team. Next year, we gonn' line up for Peter Okoye (Mr P). He is gonna win major awards as a solo artiste. 1 Like

GloriaNinja:

THAT'S WHY I SAID THIS MAN WIZKID IS BETTER THAN THAT BOY KNOWN AS FROG VOICE, WHERE IS HE NOW? I THOUGHT HE WAS MAKING FUN OF WIZKID, NOW HE CAN'T TALK poo AFTWR WIZKID WON THIS AWARD. 6 Likes

Lalasticlala

GloriaNinja:

THAT'S WHY I SAID THIS MAN WIZKID IS BETTER THAN THAT BOY KNOWN AS FROG VOICE, WHERE IS HE NOW? I THOUGHT HE WAS MAKING FUN OF WIZKID, NOW HE CAN'T TALK poo AFTWR WIZKID WON THIS AWARD. 3 Likes 1 Share

oya show us ur own award op

Hyperia

Yeah yeah yeah.. That's my boy

Nairalanders, please i really do need here, I can't stand the shame of using my real account to beg online.

Please someone should help me with 10thousand naira i promise to pay back in two weeks time. If this is not a serious problem i won't bring it online. I plead with you all

Baba nla! Daddy yo!!! Ride on zaddy!!!

Davido be like... Davido be like...

Ant voice 2 Likes

International flick......starboi

Mike880:

Nairalanders, please i really do need here, I can't stand the shame of using my real account to beg online.

Please someone should help me with 10thousand naira i promise to pay back in two weeks time. If this is not a serious problem i won't bring it online. I plead with you all Paylater is your friend Paylater is your friend

Seen

Okay.

GloriaNinja:

THAT'S WHY I SAID THIS MAN WIZKID IS BETTER THAN THAT BOY KNOWN AS FROG VOICE, WHERE IS HE NOW? I THOUGHT HE WAS MAKING FUN OF WIZKID, NOW HE CAN'T TALK poo AFTWR WIZKID WON THIS AWARD.

Why dem dey put panadol for our headache o Why dem dey put panadol for our headache o 1 Like

Don't let davido fans see this or else they blast you till you never remain the same.....

Ok

No funny voices here, please 1 Like

Wizkid issa beast. Frogie should hide his face

Davido is the first african artiste to perform at MOBO awards

Well done wizzy! More grease to your elbow.

Frog voice won't sleep tonight sha

S

1

Rf