Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Chelsea Vs Newcastle United - (3 - 1) On 2nd December 2017 (12564 Views)

Manchester United Vs Newcastle United (4 - 1) On 18th November 2017 / Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: UCL (3 - 0) On 2nd May 2017 / Watford Vs Manchester United (3 - 1) On 18th September 2016 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (Reply) (Go Down)

Seunpaul01:

All I know is Chelsea will score 2 before half time.

Bros u dey see future? Bros u dey see future? 9 Likes

hazardous Morata what a wonderful combination. 1 Like

That chelsea second goal is a pure off side,

The ref is bias.

Mtcheeeeeeeew

Baba update dis tin na dem don score

Morata the diver





Half time





CHE 2-1 NEW

Antipob777:

That chelsea second goal is a pure off side,

The ref is bias.

Mtcheeeeeeeew







Madam be careful Madam be careful 2 Likes

UP BLUES

Chelsea vs referee. Lets see who is gonna win 1 Like

Which kind ref be this??

Antipob777:

That chelsea second goal is a pure off side,

The ref is bias.

Mtcheeeeeeeew the ref is bias to Chelsea the ref is bias to Chelsea

any link to stream the 2nd half??

Chelsea will win this match,

Up chelsea

Antipob777:

Chelsea will never win this match, i will deactivate my account if chelsea this match.

Noted Noted

Up chelsea my club for life........ For today's match between arsenal v man u.. I will be arsenal fan today, arsenal must beat man u.. We need to be equal with today in 32 points Amen... 1 Like 1 Share



2:2 in otherwords barca fans how market?2:2

Ugbavihi:

Up chelsea my club for life........ For today's match between arsenal v man u.. I will be arsenal fan today, arsenal must beat man u.. We need to be equal with today in 32 points Amen... stop raising your BP for nothing. it's just 2-1. stop raising your BP for nothing. it's just 2-1.

JUHABACH:

the headmaster the guy has been offmode.when last did he score? the guy has been offmode.when last did he score?

jimmiedave:





Bros u dey see future?



U don see am now. U don see am now. 1 Like

This ref has been awful.

ahmstrng:

any link to stream the 2nd half?? Vipbox.nu Vipbox.nu





Am the king Newcastle please one more goal.Am the king

Ugbavihi:

Up chelsea my club for life........ For today's match between arsenal v man u.. I will be arsenal fan today, arsenal must beat man u.. We need to be equal with today in 32 points Amen... GGMU....do you want to bet? GGMU....do you want to bet?

Meanwhile Barca have drawn their game.



Like if you pity Barca 2 Likes

3points for chelsea loading

Hazard penalty



CHE 3-1 NEW

Garden of Eden

Newcastle should stop scoring first 3 Likes

Moses looking sharp 10 Likes

sirfee:

GGMU....do you want to bet?

Yes on his behalf Yes on his behalf

Mukina2





if you missed the match, watch the hightlight here





DOWNLOAD VIDEO: Chelsea vs Newcastle United 3:1 Full Highlights & Goals HD – EPL -2/12/2017 >>> Chelsea tried shaif you missed the match, watch the hightlight here>>> http://www.enzyhub.com/download-video-chelsea-vs-newcastle-united-full-highlights-goals-hd-epl-2-12-2017/