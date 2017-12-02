₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
6 Proven Ways To Negotiate A Higher Salary by gridmagngr: 8:56pm On Nov 30
Job seekers spend so much time fine-tuning résumés and preparing for interviews that they are often unprepared for the salary proposal that accompanies a job offer. The company has made a significant investment in filling that vacancy and may be willing to come to more attractive terms, but many candidates fail to realize that employers are open to salary negotiation. The key to a good, mutually respectful negotiation is informed and honest communication.
Here are six tips to help you get the salary you deserve.
1. Prepare for your negotiation
Research a reasonable salary for the position considering your education and experience. Do not base your counteroffer solely on the wage you would like to make. By approaching the negotiation with appropriate information and a reasonable expectation, you will make a better impression on the employer as well as position yourself reasonably from the start.
2. Keep personal issues out of it
Do not use your mortgage payment or other bills as a reason you should be paid more. Employers may be sympathetic, but that is not a reason to provide more compensation. Instead, focus on the increased value you bring to the organization. Stress your unique qualities, experience, education or some other feature to demonstrate benefit to the company’s goals, vision or purpose.
Be Honest
Honesty is always the best policy. If asked what your previous salary was, don’t lie about it. While you may fear that it will weaken your position, it instead provides a strong foundation for your future working relationship. A reference check will reveal a lie, which could result in the offer being withdrawn altogether.
Remember That Compensation Is More Than Money
Salary offers include benefits such as vacation time, sick days and other work-life-balance options like a flexible schedule or telecommuting. Those items may also be negotiated. Depending on their importance to you, maybe an extra week of vacation is worth a little less in pay throughout the year. Consider the offer as a whole, and be open to negotiating aspects other than money.
Be Willing To Compromise
How you conduct yourself during a negotiation is as important as what you say. Be kind but firm, confident yet compromising. Your tone and demeanor will keep the conversation going or shut it down completely. Delivering ultimatums seldom works, and if it does, it can result in a negative atmosphere for future interactions.
Don’t Lowball Yourself
Many employers will ask you for a salary range on your application, during your interview or when they first contact you with a job offer. Whatever your very bottom number is, make sure the lowest number in your salary range is still above that (but within a reasonable range based on your research). If you go in with your minimum acceptable offer, the final number may be dangerously close to that.
http://gridnigeria.com/6-proven-ways-to-negotiate-a-higher-salary/
|Re: 6 Proven Ways To Negotiate A Higher Salary by jerflakes(m): 7:08am
Negotiate salary for naija again?
You'd better have a side job that supplements your income
Cos your employer is waiting to fire you for no reason
my ppl na d amount when dem 1 pay you nai den go still pay you...
my advice...
even if you get a job, just don't see it as arrival but start putting one or two to start up something for your self.
#be an entrepreneur
#my2kobo
|Re: 6 Proven Ways To Negotiate A Higher Salary by Vision2045(m): 7:11am
Applying Oyinbo format here in Nigeria is failure Guarantee.
Most Employer view Employee as cost. only the few of them view employer as an important investment
so before u apply the op so called proven step, Classify your employer.
My preferred is to improve yourself and become Value and apply for better offers, not forgetting that you must work to build your own dream as well.
Just know you worth...thats it.
