|Emmanuel Adebayor And Dillish Mathews Sexual Affair Revealed (Photos) by GibsonB(m): 9:02pm On Nov 30
Footballer Emmanuel Adebayor And Ex Big Brother Africa Winner Dillish Mathews are reportedly dating, And they might just have confirmed it, So Dillish shared a photo of herself on IG and talked about how cold Istanbul, Turkey was as she arrived Earlier today, The photo showed the shoes she was wearing, Now all was fine and good, Until Emmanuel Adebayor updated his snapchat with a photo of him and a lady with caption: 'His and Hers'.
And they just cast, The shoe the lady is wearing and the Trousers, is same as the one Dillish Shared, So they are dating then, Nothing it there to hide, Love is a beautiful thing..
See below!
News from Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/11/screte-sexual-affair-between-footballer.html
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Emmanuel Adebayor And Dillish Mathews Sexual Affair Revealed (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 9:03pm On Nov 30
Nice one Adebayor.
Drill her dry, collect Eboue's semen too and infect her with the virus.
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Emmanuel Adebayor And Dillish Mathews Sexual Affair Revealed (Photos) by Criis(m): 9:11pm On Nov 30
It's allowed, He's a muslim now.
But, how this ugly dude go dey kpansh this fine babe?
Mysterious world
4 Likes
|Re: Emmanuel Adebayor And Dillish Mathews Sexual Affair Revealed (Photos) by Ahmed0336(m): 9:18pm On Nov 30
Criis:Money ll make it happen
|Re: Emmanuel Adebayor And Dillish Mathews Sexual Affair Revealed (Photos) by KendrickAyomide(m): 9:21pm On Nov 30
Criis:Money is the Answer
|Re: Emmanuel Adebayor And Dillish Mathews Sexual Affair Revealed (Photos) by dominique(f): 9:22pm On Nov 30
Bad Market for Steven
After polishing her up, taking care of her family and changing cars for her within the space of two years, now he's no longer in her league. Tough luck for him, his ex-wife will be laughing her ass out at him now.
2 Likes
|Re: Emmanuel Adebayor And Dillish Mathews Sexual Affair Revealed (Photos) by Foxrain: 9:28pm On Nov 30
I used to ship this girl with Melvin, nearly died on top mellish matter, who knew she was just a common olosho, sleeping with men for money. Shessh.
Adebayor will use and dump her Same way he dumped Genevieve.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Emmanuel Adebayor And Dillish Mathews Sexual Affair Revealed (Photos) by PenlsCaP: 9:46pm On Nov 30
Foxrain:
Lol flavour shined her congo wella
|Re: Emmanuel Adebayor And Dillish Mathews Sexual Affair Revealed (Photos) by axortedbabe(f): 9:47pm On Nov 30
Foxrain:sharap there,which dumped Genevieve,see ur mouth like"mellish".
2 Likes
|Re: Emmanuel Adebayor And Dillish Mathews Sexual Affair Revealed (Photos) by Foxrain: 9:51pm On Nov 30
PenlsCaP:Flavour is gay .
4 Likes
|Re: Emmanuel Adebayor And Dillish Mathews Sexual Affair Revealed (Photos) by StretchMarks(m): 9:55pm On Nov 30
Nice wears
|Re: Emmanuel Adebayor And Dillish Mathews Sexual Affair Revealed (Photos) by ENDTIMEgist(m): 10:10pm On Nov 30
She actually made me love my Namibia girls, Goodluck in her relationship.
|Re: Emmanuel Adebayor And Dillish Mathews Sexual Affair Revealed (Photos) by Hozier: 10:13pm On Nov 30
PenlsCaP:You wey there when him dey shine the Congo ba? Mr amebo
2 Likes
|Re: Emmanuel Adebayor And Dillish Mathews Sexual Affair Revealed (Photos) by Saintsammurai(m): 10:21pm On Nov 30
dominique:Nothing last forever..
There are billionaires that got divorce letter from their partners even after spending millions of dollars on them and their families..
Women are fragile by nature, they can easily get bend by guys with sweet tongue coupled with money...
If you Dominique is confident that you can't cheat on your partner today, is because you have not seen a guy that can tempt you...
we all have our limits in life..
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Emmanuel Adebayor And Dillish Mathews Sexual Affair Revealed (Photos) by duduade(m): 10:27pm On Nov 30
Their business.. It doesn't put food on my table
2 Likes
|Re: Emmanuel Adebayor And Dillish Mathews Sexual Affair Revealed (Photos) by czarina(f): 10:43pm On Nov 30
Wow
Wow
|Re: Emmanuel Adebayor And Dillish Mathews Sexual Affair Revealed (Photos) by chuksanambra: 10:48pm On Nov 30
Another one!
DJ Khaled.
|Re: Emmanuel Adebayor And Dillish Mathews Sexual Affair Revealed (Photos) by lovingyouhun: 10:50pm On Nov 30
She's beautiful indeed
2 Likes
|Re: Emmanuel Adebayor And Dillish Mathews Sexual Affair Revealed (Photos) by NOETHNICITY(m): 10:50pm On Nov 30
so upon ur Islam you are yet to be married
|Re: Emmanuel Adebayor And Dillish Mathews Sexual Affair Revealed (Photos) by lovingyouhun: 10:50pm On Nov 30
NwaAmaikpe:
Now I believe what people say about you
|Re: Emmanuel Adebayor And Dillish Mathews Sexual Affair Revealed (Photos) by Naijacost22: 10:51pm On Nov 30
Make una leave them na.
|Re: Emmanuel Adebayor And Dillish Mathews Sexual Affair Revealed (Photos) by DONADAMS(m): 10:51pm On Nov 30
hmmm
|Re: Emmanuel Adebayor And Dillish Mathews Sexual Affair Revealed (Photos) by DaddyKross: 10:51pm On Nov 30
Bayo
Very soon, hin go say the girl don join hands dey do am with hin family people
2 Likes
|Re: Emmanuel Adebayor And Dillish Mathews Sexual Affair Revealed (Photos) by chuksanambra: 10:52pm On Nov 30
NwaAmaikpe:
Na Esusu dem dey do?
|Re: Emmanuel Adebayor And Dillish Mathews Sexual Affair Revealed (Photos) by mmsen: 10:52pm On Nov 30
Criis:
There's no mystery to money sir.
|Re: Emmanuel Adebayor And Dillish Mathews Sexual Affair Revealed (Photos) by Follysho707: 10:53pm On Nov 30
She don date Eboue, now Adebayor.. Hmm.... she must have something for former Arsenal players bearing "Emmanuel"
1 Like
|Re: Emmanuel Adebayor And Dillish Mathews Sexual Affair Revealed (Photos) by Techiekingee(m): 10:54pm On Nov 30
Op where is the sexual affair now
2 Likes
|Re: Emmanuel Adebayor And Dillish Mathews Sexual Affair Revealed (Photos) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 10:55pm On Nov 30
Ma ja aye e lo Adebayor!!
Sa ma ko HIV be oloruko e,'Emmanuel' Eboue..cos oun na ti debe fun Dillish.
1 Like
|Re: Emmanuel Adebayor And Dillish Mathews Sexual Affair Revealed (Photos) by Krafty006: 10:57pm On Nov 30

|Re: Emmanuel Adebayor And Dillish Mathews Sexual Affair Revealed (Photos) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 10:58pm On Nov 30
NwaAmaikpe:
|Re: Emmanuel Adebayor And Dillish Mathews Sexual Affair Revealed (Photos) by Referendum50(f): 10:58pm On Nov 30
Criis:do Muslims bear emmanuel
1 Like
Huh! Check Out The New Dress Code For LASU Students! Lol!!! / Why Does This Secret Code Appear In All Disney Movies. (23 Pics) / Singer ASA Suffers Epic Wardrobe Malfunction [PICS]
