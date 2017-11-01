Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Emmanuel Adebayor And Dillish Mathews Sexual Affair Revealed (Photos) (11774 Views)

And they just cast, The shoe the lady is wearing and the Trousers, is same as the one Dillish Shared, So they are dating then, Nothing it there to hide, Love is a beautiful thing..



See below!





News from Ebiwali-- Footballer Emmanuel Adebayor And Ex Big Brother Africa Winner Dillish Mathews are reportedly dating, And they might just have confirmed it, So Dillish shared a photo of herself on IG and talked about how cold Istanbul, Turkey was as she arrived Earlier today, The photo showed the shoes she was wearing, Now all was fine and good, Until Emmanuel Adebayor updated his snapchat with a photo of him and a lady with caption: 'His and Hers'.And they just cast, The shoe the lady is wearing and the Trousers, is same as the one Dillish Shared, So they are dating then, Nothing it there to hide, Love is a beautiful thing..See below!







Nice one Adebayor.



Drill her dry, collect Eboue's semen too and infect her with the virus. Nice one Adebayor.Drill her dry, collect Eboue's semen too and infect her with the virus. 22 Likes 1 Share

It's allowed, He's a muslim now.





But, how this ugly dude go dey kpansh this fine babe?



Mysterious world 4 Likes

After polishing her up, taking care of her family and changing cars for her within the space of two years, now he's no longer in her league. Tough luck for him, his ex-wife will be laughing her ass out at him now. Bad Market for StevenAfter polishing her up, taking care of her family and changing cars for her within the space of two years, now he's no longer in her league. Tough luck for him, his ex-wife will be laughing her ass out at him now. 2 Likes

I used to ship this girl with Melvin, nearly died on top mellish matter, who knew she was just a common olosho, sleeping with men for money. Shessh.

Adebayor will use and dump her Same way he dumped Genevieve. 1 Like 1 Share

Lol flavour shined her congo wella Lol flavour shined her congo wella

Nice wears

She actually made me love my Namibia girls, Goodluck in her relationship.

There are billionaires that got divorce letter from their partners even after spending millions of dollars on them and their families..

Women are fragile by nature, they can easily get bend by guys with sweet tongue coupled with money...



If you Dominique is confident that you can't cheat on your partner today, is because you have not seen a guy that can tempt you...

we all have our limits in life.. 6 Likes 1 Share

Their business.. It doesn't put food on my table 2 Likes

Wow































Another one!



DJ Khaled.

She's beautiful indeed 2 Likes

so upon ur Islam you are yet to be married

Make una leave them na.

hmmm





Very soon, hin go say the girl don join hands dey do am with hin family people BayoVery soon, hin go say the girl don join hands dey do am with hin family people 2 Likes

She don date Eboue, now Adebayor.. Hmm.... she must have something for former Arsenal players bearing "Emmanuel" 1 Like

Op where is the sexual affair now 2 Likes







Sa ma ko HIV be oloruko e,'Emmanuel' Eboue..cos oun na ti debe fun Dillish.

Ma ja aye e lo Adebayor!!Sa ma ko HIV be oloruko e,'Emmanuel' Eboue..cos oun na ti debe fun Dillish. 1 Like

NwaAmaikpe:







Nice one Adebayor.



Drill her dry, collect Eboue's semen too and infect her with the virus.



