How Yahoo Boy Swindled UK Lover Of £150,000 by Islie: 10:44pm On Nov 30
By John Chikezie


Justice Hakeem Oshodi of an Ikeja High Court, Lagos yesterday heard how an unemployed young man, Sowunmi Gabriel Oladipo allegedly defrauded a female British National, one Stephanie Metacalfe of £150′ 000.

Oladipo, who portrayed himself as both Brian Kinsella and Gabriel Solomon, met Stephanie sometime in June 2014 on an online dating site as Brian (resident in the Brompton United Kingdom) where they chatted and later turned lovers.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned Oladipo on a four-count charge of conspiracy and obtaining money by false pretence but he denied the allegations.

The commission alleged that Oladipo and one Adebayo (still at large) between the months of June and September 2014 with intent to defraud obtained the sums of USD $228, 661, £25, 403 and £8, 969 from Stephanie through Western Union Money Transfer Scheme and money gram on the false pretense that he was a supervisor in Shell oil company in Nigeria.

The EFCC also alleged that Oladipo obtained money from the victim on the pretence that he was working in the oil company in Nigeria and needed a loan to pay his workers.

However, according to a female operative attached to the Advanced fee fraud Section of the EFCC, Funmilayo Adedulu, who narrated the incidence to the court, said that the victim(Stephanie) lost £150’000 during the course of their relationship as lovers.

While being led in evidence by the prosecuting officer, Ayokunle Fayanju, Adedulu said that a petition with several attachments dated December 1, 2016 was received by the commission and assigned to her team.

Adedulu said that the petition was written and signed by one Daniel of the National Crimes Agency Victoria Island, Lagos; attached to the British Deputy High Commission on behalf of the UK (United Kingdom) citizen Stephanie Metacalfe.

She said, “in the petition, the citizen claimed she was into an online romance relationship with Brian. The petition stated that the attachments were the statements the UK citizen made to the UK police, including other document showing the incidence which occurred during the relationship.

“The attachment included the DHL documents which she used in sending items like wrist watch, sun glasses to Brian in Nigeria.

“Documents of the Debit transfer from her account to the Diamond bank account of Oladipo in Nigeria, the email exchanges, western Union and money gram documents which she used in sending the monies to Nigeria were also attached.

“In the statement of account of Oladipo Gabriel, it was discovered that the victim made transfers to the account between June, July and September, 2014 in five(5) installments in the tune of $225, 000.
“Further study revealed that most of the depositors of the account had foreign names,” she said.

Adedulu further told the court that the defendant was arrested at Fidelity Bank during the course of investigation and handed over to the operatives of the commission.

“The defendant was arrested by the officials of Fidelity Bank and he further volunteered a statement in respect to the petition”, Adedulu added.

Meanwhile, the tendering of the documents by Fayanju was rejected by the court on the grounds that the documents were not certified.

Justice Oshodi said that the court observed that most of the documents which the prosecution sorts to tender are public documents that are not certified true copies.

The judge consequently adjourned the matter till march 1, 2018 for the continuation of trial.


https://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/11/alleged-yahoo-boy-swindled-uk-lover-150-000-witness/

Re: How Yahoo Boy Swindled UK Lover Of £150,000 by GavelSlam: 10:47pm On Nov 30
Na wa.
Re: How Yahoo Boy Swindled UK Lover Of £150,000 by Evablizin(f): 10:57pm On Nov 30
shocked

I wouldn't say anything but what i want to say is that we should say no to yahoo yahoo.

Re: How Yahoo Boy Swindled UK Lover Of £150,000 by Homeboiy(m): 11:10pm On Nov 30
His name is familiar


Check am well sad

Re: How Yahoo Boy Swindled UK Lover Of £150,000 by Day2logic: 11:15pm On Nov 30
Dullards

Homeboiy:
His name is familiar


Check am well sad

Alexgeneration:
Okoro dey your lane.





IDIAT

Alexgeneration:
NAME CHECKERS over to you.

fxjunkie:
Hmmnnnn....Afonja kwenu!

Re: How Yahoo Boy Swindled UK Lover Of £150,000 by Tiwaladeice(m): 11:22pm On Nov 30
ohmy
Re: How Yahoo Boy Swindled UK Lover Of £150,000 by ImpressionsNG: 11:22pm On Nov 30
Well. That's bad enough, but I'm not sure how this is a matter of urgent national concern.

Re: How Yahoo Boy Swindled UK Lover Of £150,000 by mckazzy(m): 11:22pm On Nov 30
You re in for it. If u can't do the time, don't do the crime.
Re: How Yahoo Boy Swindled UK Lover Of £150,000 by davillian(m): 11:23pm On Nov 30
cheesy
Re: How Yahoo Boy Swindled UK Lover Of £150,000 by quiverfull(m): 11:23pm On Nov 30
There's an element of greed (or stupidity) in being duped.

Re: How Yahoo Boy Swindled UK Lover Of £150,000 by Dutchey(m): 11:24pm On Nov 30
but people have scope sha.... this guy legit pa, different from those who go get $750 and nt let us hear word...

Re: How Yahoo Boy Swindled UK Lover Of £150,000 by Alexgeneration(m): 11:24pm On Nov 30
NAME CHECKERS over to you.

Re: How Yahoo Boy Swindled UK Lover Of £150,000 by ABIOLAXYZ(m): 11:25pm On Nov 30
legal money
Re: How Yahoo Boy Swindled UK Lover Of £150,000 by miremoses(m): 11:25pm On Nov 30
Illegal money gives sleepless nights

Re: How Yahoo Boy Swindled UK Lover Of £150,000 by MaryBenn(f): 11:25pm On Nov 30
shocked
Re: How Yahoo Boy Swindled UK Lover Of £150,000 by Lexusgs430: 11:26pm On Nov 30
Mugu must pay (dumb mugu)......
Re: How Yahoo Boy Swindled UK Lover Of £150,000 by enemyofprogress: 11:26pm On Nov 30
Abeg how much is the money in naira?

Re: How Yahoo Boy Swindled UK Lover Of £150,000 by swaggss: 11:26pm On Nov 30
If you no get money grin grin grin

Re: How Yahoo Boy Swindled UK Lover Of £150,000 by valdes00(m): 11:27pm On Nov 30
And somebody say yahoo no dey pay again

Re: How Yahoo Boy Swindled UK Lover Of £150,000 by mikool007(m): 11:27pm On Nov 30
Why have the money in the first place when you would spend the better part of your life behind bars with the impact
Re: How Yahoo Boy Swindled UK Lover Of £150,000 by MANNABBQGRILLS: 11:27pm On Nov 30
See money! Crime doesn't pay. There is always a repercussion.
Re: How Yahoo Boy Swindled UK Lover Of £150,000 by directorXixXICK(m): 11:27pm On Nov 30
So this boy still went ahead to dupe this lady...after I offered him £1m to chill out from all dis fraudulent act....anyway let me try n call the inspector general of police to release him cuz I just like doing good...

#truthman
Re: How Yahoo Boy Swindled UK Lover Of £150,000 by Lothario(m): 11:28pm On Nov 30
Eh hen na dem dem grin
Re: How Yahoo Boy Swindled UK Lover Of £150,000 by tolumizzy(m): 11:28pm On Nov 30
This one don mayan
Re: How Yahoo Boy Swindled UK Lover Of £150,000 by oshe11(m): 11:28pm On Nov 30
Ritualist
Re: How Yahoo Boy Swindled UK Lover Of £150,000 by Lekan1o1: 11:29pm On Nov 30
Hm
Re: How Yahoo Boy Swindled UK Lover Of £150,000 by Day2logic: 11:30pm On Nov 30
Alexgeneration:
NAME CHECKERS over to you.

Dullard
Re: How Yahoo Boy Swindled UK Lover Of £150,000 by fxjunkie(m): 11:30pm On Nov 30
Hmmnnnn....Afonja kwenu!
Re: How Yahoo Boy Swindled UK Lover Of £150,000 by chuose2: 11:30pm On Nov 30

Re: How Yahoo Boy Swindled UK Lover Of £150,000 by censeakay(m): 11:31pm On Nov 30
atlast they don get this guy
Re: How Yahoo Boy Swindled UK Lover Of £150,000 by Bigajeff(m): 11:32pm On Nov 30
funkeee!!
Re: How Yahoo Boy Swindled UK Lover Of £150,000 by Alexgeneration(m): 11:32pm On Nov 30
Day2logic:

Dullard
Okoro dey your lane.




IDIAT

