|How Yahoo Boy Swindled UK Lover Of £150,000 by Islie: 10:44pm On Nov 30
By John Chikezie
https://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/11/alleged-yahoo-boy-swindled-uk-lover-150-000-witness/
|Re: How Yahoo Boy Swindled UK Lover Of £150,000 by GavelSlam: 10:47pm On Nov 30
Na wa.
|Re: How Yahoo Boy Swindled UK Lover Of £150,000 by Evablizin(f): 10:57pm On Nov 30
I wouldn't say anything but what i want to say is that we should say no to yahoo yahoo.
|Re: How Yahoo Boy Swindled UK Lover Of £150,000 by Homeboiy(m): 11:10pm On Nov 30
His name is familiar
Check am well
|Re: How Yahoo Boy Swindled UK Lover Of £150,000 by Day2logic: 11:15pm On Nov 30
Dullards
Homeboiy:
Alexgeneration:
Alexgeneration:
fxjunkie:
|Re: How Yahoo Boy Swindled UK Lover Of £150,000 by Tiwaladeice(m): 11:22pm On Nov 30
ohmy
|Re: How Yahoo Boy Swindled UK Lover Of £150,000 by ImpressionsNG: 11:22pm On Nov 30
Well. That's bad enough, but I'm not sure how this is a matter of urgent national concern.
|Re: How Yahoo Boy Swindled UK Lover Of £150,000 by mckazzy(m): 11:22pm On Nov 30
You re in for it. If u can't do the time, don't do the crime.
|Re: How Yahoo Boy Swindled UK Lover Of £150,000 by davillian(m): 11:23pm On Nov 30
|Re: How Yahoo Boy Swindled UK Lover Of £150,000 by quiverfull(m): 11:23pm On Nov 30
There's an element of greed (or stupidity) in being duped.
|Re: How Yahoo Boy Swindled UK Lover Of £150,000 by Dutchey(m): 11:24pm On Nov 30
but people have scope sha.... this guy legit pa, different from those who go get $750 and nt let us hear word...
|Re: How Yahoo Boy Swindled UK Lover Of £150,000 by Alexgeneration(m): 11:24pm On Nov 30
NAME CHECKERS over to you.
|Re: How Yahoo Boy Swindled UK Lover Of £150,000 by ABIOLAXYZ(m): 11:25pm On Nov 30
legal money
|Re: How Yahoo Boy Swindled UK Lover Of £150,000 by miremoses(m): 11:25pm On Nov 30
Illegal money gives sleepless nights
|Re: How Yahoo Boy Swindled UK Lover Of £150,000 by MaryBenn(f): 11:25pm On Nov 30
|Re: How Yahoo Boy Swindled UK Lover Of £150,000 by Lexusgs430: 11:26pm On Nov 30
Mugu must pay (dumb mugu)......
|Re: How Yahoo Boy Swindled UK Lover Of £150,000 by enemyofprogress: 11:26pm On Nov 30
Abeg how much is the money in naira?
|Re: How Yahoo Boy Swindled UK Lover Of £150,000 by swaggss: 11:26pm On Nov 30
If you no get money
|Re: How Yahoo Boy Swindled UK Lover Of £150,000 by valdes00(m): 11:27pm On Nov 30
And somebody say yahoo no dey pay again
|Re: How Yahoo Boy Swindled UK Lover Of £150,000 by mikool007(m): 11:27pm On Nov 30
Why have the money in the first place when you would spend the better part of your life behind bars with the impact
|Re: How Yahoo Boy Swindled UK Lover Of £150,000 by MANNABBQGRILLS: 11:27pm On Nov 30
See money! Crime doesn't pay. There is always a repercussion.
|Re: How Yahoo Boy Swindled UK Lover Of £150,000 by directorXixXICK(m): 11:27pm On Nov 30
So this boy still went ahead to dupe this lady...after I offered him £1m to chill out from all dis fraudulent act....anyway let me try n call the inspector general of police to release him cuz I just like doing good...
#truthman
|Re: How Yahoo Boy Swindled UK Lover Of £150,000 by Lothario(m): 11:28pm On Nov 30
Eh hen na dem dem
|Re: How Yahoo Boy Swindled UK Lover Of £150,000 by tolumizzy(m): 11:28pm On Nov 30
This one don mayan
|Re: How Yahoo Boy Swindled UK Lover Of £150,000 by oshe11(m): 11:28pm On Nov 30
Ritualist
|Re: How Yahoo Boy Swindled UK Lover Of £150,000 by Lekan1o1: 11:29pm On Nov 30
Hm
|Re: How Yahoo Boy Swindled UK Lover Of £150,000 by Day2logic: 11:30pm On Nov 30
Alexgeneration:
Dullard
|Re: How Yahoo Boy Swindled UK Lover Of £150,000 by fxjunkie(m): 11:30pm On Nov 30
Hmmnnnn....Afonja kwenu!
|Re: How Yahoo Boy Swindled UK Lover Of £150,000 by chuose2: 11:30pm On Nov 30
|Re: How Yahoo Boy Swindled UK Lover Of £150,000 by censeakay(m): 11:31pm On Nov 30
atlast they don get this guy
|Re: How Yahoo Boy Swindled UK Lover Of £150,000 by Bigajeff(m): 11:32pm On Nov 30
funkeee!!
|Re: How Yahoo Boy Swindled UK Lover Of £150,000 by Alexgeneration(m): 11:32pm On Nov 30
Day2logic:Okoro dey your lane.
IDIAT
