Lady Celebrates Her Birthday With A Weird Shoutout To Her Parents
|Lady Celebrates Her Birthday With A Weird Shoutout To Her Parents by Priscy01(f): 11:52pm On Nov 30
A Lady who lives all way in Uganda is grateful to parents for that night they conceived her.
Identifed on Facebook as, Anita Rama, she says she’s grateful to her father for making his privates hard enough that he was able to burst inside his wife, her mom.
She also thanked her mother for allowing her husband do wonders to her.
She wrote on Facebook;
“Dad thanks for making dat D**k hard dat made u Cum inside mum nd mum thanks for allowing dad’s soft touch dat night dat made u allow him cum inside u ….Kumbe dat milky sort of fliud (spm) was me….love u mum nd dad for dat nice game u played. We should thank both parties not only mums who pushed but dad’s too who changed their faces while Cumming …. And for my swit friends thanks for the birthday wishes wow …I now know pipo who love me cause i read each nd everyone’s post ..thanks ma swithrts HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME”
She was of course called out over the post she made, as many tagged it as inappropriate, and asked for her to delete the post.
She replied them of course, and said it’s her Facebook wall, and she’s free to post whatever on her wall;
[b]“Am free to post whatever nosense I want on fb and on my WALL because I blocked all my relatives apart from my one cousin sis kuba ye antegera .Brothers cousins uncles aunties,bona naba blockinga I have to post my nosense in peace ….my point here is I fear no one apart from the relatives I blocked if my posts offend u block me silly. If u want important posts go to museveni or besigyes wall…..I remain SEGUYA ANITA”[/i]
http://www.torimill.com/2017/11/lady-celebrates-her-birthday-by-sending.html
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Birthday With A Weird Shoutout To Her Parents by chicagoPD(m): 11:53pm On Nov 30
God please save Uganda, Kenya and Zimbabwe
27 Likes
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Birthday With A Weird Shoutout To Her Parents by Yeligray(m): 11:59pm On Nov 30
This one pass me
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Birthday With A Weird Shoutout To Her Parents by Jodha(f): 12:02am
This one brain Neva don....kwantinue...
But she no lie....to block yhur relatives for all social media platforms nai sure pass..
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Birthday With A Weird Shoutout To Her Parents by Rutley(m): 12:05am
She better take her brain to computer village for repair
7 Likes
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Birthday With A Weird Shoutout To Her Parents by futurerex: 12:16am
slay generation with nothing to offer.
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Birthday With A Weird Shoutout To Her Parents by TheShopKeeper(m): 12:25am
...this is really serious...what is happening to this generation...
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Birthday With A Weird Shoutout To Her Parents by whitebeard(m): 12:37am
The problem with some people, is that they exist..!
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Birthday With A Weird Shoutout To Her Parents by mofeoluwadassah: 12:52am
Nice one gurl
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Birthday With A Weird Shoutout To Her Parents by TRAPP(m): 1:08am
I'm speechless ?
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Birthday With A Weird Shoutout To Her Parents by MhizzAJ(f): 7:11am
Lol
She blocked her relatives
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Birthday With A Weird Shoutout To Her Parents by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:19am
Some parents do have 'em!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Birthday With A Weird Shoutout To Her Parents by miqos03: 10:20am
Nyse
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Birthday With A Weird Shoutout To Her Parents by digoster(m): 10:20am
This world should just end
1 Like
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Birthday With A Weird Shoutout To Her Parents by veacea: 10:20am
Na wa ooooo
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Birthday With A Weird Shoutout To Her Parents by ceezarhh(m): 10:20am
if only the dad knew she would be the outcome, he would've pulled out, use a condom or use Vaseline...
1 Like
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Birthday With A Weird Shoutout To Her Parents by banre(m): 10:20am
the end must be near....which kin deadly post b deez
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Birthday With A Weird Shoutout To Her Parents by SirLakes: 10:21am
I weak aswear
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Birthday With A Weird Shoutout To Her Parents by coolestchris(m): 10:21am
hey
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Birthday With A Weird Shoutout To Her Parents by valdes00(m): 10:21am
Smart girl...
She blocked all her family members...
She saved them the stress of thinking of how to organize family meeting on her head..
KO ra ye oshi
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Birthday With A Weird Shoutout To Her Parents by Jeezuzpick(m): 10:21am
Bae,
U really fall my hand o!
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Birthday With A Weird Shoutout To Her Parents by Pappyto: 10:22am
Omo wobe.
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Birthday With A Weird Shoutout To Her Parents by Elnino4ladies: 10:22am
LMAO mad people everywhere
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Birthday With A Weird Shoutout To Her Parents by BruncleZuma: 10:22am
1 Like
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Birthday With A Weird Shoutout To Her Parents by cyborg123(m): 10:22am
It seems this generation is under a spell or something.
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Birthday With A Weird Shoutout To Her Parents by Kingluqman89(m): 10:23am
FUNKE!
Iru omo wo wa leleyi tori Olorun....
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Birthday With A Weird Shoutout To Her Parents by solpat(m): 10:23am
Na wa. This generation is finished. smh
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Birthday With A Weird Shoutout To Her Parents by columbus007(m): 10:23am
Omo orishirishi dey dis life mehn
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Birthday With A Weird Shoutout To Her Parents by Diso60090(m): 10:24am
go girl make birthday fallow you people hating you and you are in love with it SAY ME WELL TO YOUR PIRENTs
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Birthday With A Weird Shoutout To Her Parents by dushman04: 10:25am
Which kin pikin be this one
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Birthday With A Weird Shoutout To Her Parents by Johnbosco77(m): 10:27am
I've already fainted and refainted
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Celebrates Her Birthday With A Weird Shoutout To Her Parents by jojothaiv(m): 10:29am
Another Ugandan!
