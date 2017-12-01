₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
NASU, SSANU And NAAT To Begin Strike by Ugotony93: 12:16am
The non-academic staff unions of Nigerian universities have resumed their suspended strike.
Source::: https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/251134-just-nigerian-universities-set-fresh-crisis-naat-nasu-ssanu-commence-strike.html
Re: NASU, SSANU And NAAT To Begin Strike by chicagoPD(m): 12:16am
Strike and Nija are like Psquare...they break and they come back again
Re: NASU, SSANU And NAAT To Begin Strike by Ugotony93: 12:18am
Pls mods,move this to front page...
Re: NASU, SSANU And NAAT To Begin Strike by Drnice: 12:22am
So after the strike, make we jump fence?
Re: NASU, SSANU And NAAT To Begin Strike by Buhari4Hunger: 12:27am
Let me comment before I read. Buhari the money you want to spend on that car is too much. People are dieing of hunger. Let me now go and read the post first.
Re: NASU, SSANU And NAAT To Begin Strike by Damoxy(m): 12:44am
Somethings are just inevitable in Nigeria
. Strike
. Useless Public Holidays
. Corrupted Leaders
. Lalasticlala pushing Snake stories to FP
Re: NASU, SSANU And NAAT To Begin Strike by iamleumas: 9:40am
Lalasticlala
Re: NASU, SSANU And NAAT To Begin Strike by josielewa(m): 10:29am
i hope naija strikers in 2018 world cup strike pass nasu ASUU ssanu etc.....airforce1 abeg i dey wait your album....efe don almost blow go.
Re: NASU, SSANU And NAAT To Begin Strike by vchykp(m): 10:29am
Nigeria education section is in mess, and after all the delay, students will still graduate and work under one igbo big boy that stopped in pri 5.. our country sha..!
Re: NASU, SSANU And NAAT To Begin Strike by digoster(m): 10:30am
Nice one
Re: NASU, SSANU And NAAT To Begin Strike by three: 10:30am
Sad,
HypAPCricy
Re: NASU, SSANU And NAAT To Begin Strike by bright007(f): 10:30am
OK
Re: NASU, SSANU And NAAT To Begin Strike by firstolalekan(m): 10:30am
Good.
Since ASUU thinks they own everything.
They want to have 91% of the 23 billion.
This strike Na till next year o... Automatic leave.
Lol
Re: NASU, SSANU And NAAT To Begin Strike by DoubleObee(m): 10:30am
Issokay.
Government of fifu and for the fifu and by the fifu.
Re: NASU, SSANU And NAAT To Begin Strike by princeade86(m): 10:31am
Re: NASU, SSANU And NAAT To Begin Strike by fabulousfortune(m): 10:31am
Na wa..... abeg make dem allow pesin graduate na. 6yrs nor be beans o
Re: NASU, SSANU And NAAT To Begin Strike by Giddiebabalaw(m): 10:31am
Strike again?? But why?
Re: NASU, SSANU And NAAT To Begin Strike by chinawapz(m): 10:31am
Every sector is crippled in Nigeria
Re: NASU, SSANU And NAAT To Begin Strike by viki84(m): 10:32am
Please MOUAU Begs To Bring It On
Re: NASU, SSANU And NAAT To Begin Strike by ifypoly(m): 10:33am
LOLZ C COMPETITION OOH POLY JUS CALL OFF YESTERDAY UNA COME START UNA OWN TODAY CONGRATULATIONS
Re: NASU, SSANU And NAAT To Begin Strike by VIPERVENOM(m): 10:34am
No worries. Strike nowadays no dey pass 2 weeks
Re: NASU, SSANU And NAAT To Begin Strike by Blissbeatz(m): 10:35am
Na today.....
Re: NASU, SSANU And NAAT To Begin Strike by Quality20(m): 10:50am
But y are they always against ASUU na? Just d same way health workers gang up against doctors
