



Alhamdulillah wasalatu walaam 'ala rosulillah



Prophets in Islam include “messengers”, the bringers of a divine revelation through an angel; they are the law-bringers that believers believe were sent by Allah to mankind, bringing Allah’s message in a language they can understand. Belief in messengers of Allah is one of the six articles of the Islamic faith, and specifically mentioned in the Quran. However, there are differences between Prophets and Messengers. The distinguished difference between a Prophet and a Messenger is that a Messenger is one to whom a law is revealed and he is commanded to convey it, whilst a Prophet is one to whom a law is revealed but he is not commanded to convey it. However, this known difference seems not to be correct, because a Prophet is also commanded to call people, convey the Message and judge among the people.



In a response made by Shaykh ‘Abd al-Rahmaan al-Barraak quoting Shaykh al-Islam Ibn Taymiyah saying: The correct view is that the Messenger is one who is sent to a disbelieving people, and the Prophet is one who is sent to a believing people with the sharee’ah of the Messenger who came before him, to teach them and judge between them, as Allaah says (interpretation of the meaning): “Verily, We did send down the Tawraat (Torah) [to Moosa (Moses)], therein was guidance and light, by which the Prophets, who submitted themselves to Allaah’s Will, judged for the Jews” Q5:44



So the Prophets of the Children of Israel judged by the Tawraat which Allaah had revealed to Moosa. With regard to the aayah, “but he is the Messenger of Allaah and the last (end) of the Prophets” Q33:40 and why it did not say the last of the Messengers – the end of the Message does not mean the end of Prophethood, but the end of Prophethood does mean the end of the Message. Hence the Prophet (peace and blessings of Allaah be upon him) said: “There will be no Prophet after me,” and he did not say, there will be no Messenger after me.



We have the following categories of preacher:



* Prophet

* Messenger of Allah

* Messenger of the messenger of Allah



The Prophets are the best of mankind, and the most noble of creation before Allah. Allah choose them to convey the call of Laa ilaaha ill-Allaah to mankind, and Allah has made them the intermediaries between Him and His creation in conveying His Laws.



Messenger of the messenger of Allah are the Ulamah of today who convey the call of lailaha illallahu after the last Messenger of Allah. Allah, may He be exalted, sent Messengers to every nation and He stated that they came one after another, as He says (interpretation of the meaning):“Then We sent Our Messengers in succession, every time there came to a nation their Messenger, they denied him, so We made them follow one another (to destruction), and We made them as Ahadeeth (the true stories for mankind to learn a lesson from them). So away with a people who believe not” Q23:4“Verily! We have sent you with the truth, a bearer of glad tidings, and a warner. And there never was a nation but a warner had passed among them” Q35:24



Abud-Dardaa (radyAllaahu ‘anhu) reported: “I heard the Messenger of Allaah (sallAllaahu ‘alayhi wa sallam) say: ‘Whoever treads a path due to which he seeks knowledge, Allaah will make him tread one of the paths towards Paradise. And the angels lower their wings out of contentment for the seeker of knowledge. And verily all those in the heavens and in the earth, even the fish in the depths of the sea ask forgiveness for the scholar. And verily, the virtue of the scholar over the worshipper is like the virtue of the moon on the night of Al-Badr over all of the stars. Indeed, the scholars are the inheritors of the prophets, for the prophets do not leave behind a dinar or a dirham for inheritance, but rather, they leave behind knowledge. So whoever takes hold of it, has acquired a large share (i.e. of inheritance).’” Reported by Abu Dawood, At-Tirmidhee and Ibn Hibbaan, and this is the wording found in his collection, in abridged form. Al-Bukhaaree mentioned in his Saheeh Collection in his Book of Knowledge, Chapter: Knowledge precedes Speech and Action, the part from it: “The scholars are the inheritors of the Prophets.”



To be cont....inshaa Allah



May grant us benefit understanding



