|Alaafin Of Oyo Visits Ayaba Maryam Adeniran Adeyemi, Wife Of His Father by kayjasper(f): 11:28am
At her Oke Olola residence in Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, The Alaafin of Oyo, visited Ayaba Maryam Adeniran Adeyemi, the only surviving wife of the Late Oba Alhaji Adeniran Adeyemi II, Alaafin of Oyo.
How often do we remember and take care of our father's wives? Challenge for us all. Kabiyesi has laid a good precedence. May the Alaafin live long.
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Visits Ayaba Maryam Adeniran Adeyemi, Wife Of His Father by dapsoneh: 11:29am
Iku baba yeye... Nice one
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Visits Ayaba Maryam Adeniran Adeyemi, Wife Of His Father by biacan(f): 11:32am
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Visits Ayaba Maryam Adeniran Adeyemi, Wife Of His Father by kayjasper(f): 11:39am
biacan:
Old on the outside.
Young inside.
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Visits Ayaba Maryam Adeniran Adeyemi, Wife Of His Father by MasterKim: 11:48am
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Visits Ayaba Maryam Adeniran Adeyemi, Wife Of His Father by AxxeMan: 12:40pm
D cream is working
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Visits Ayaba Maryam Adeniran Adeyemi, Wife Of His Father by miqos03: 1:32pm
That house is not should be renovated by the kabiyesi
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Visits Ayaba Maryam Adeniran Adeyemi, Wife Of His Father by DIKEnaWAR: 1:32pm
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Visits Ayaba Maryam Adeniran Adeyemi, Wife Of His Father by jericco1(m): 1:32pm
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Visits Ayaba Maryam Adeniran Adeyemi, Wife Of His Father by serverconnect: 1:33pm
YOU THEY BLEACH, FELA VOICE.
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Visits Ayaba Maryam Adeniran Adeyemi, Wife Of His Father by 2shure: 1:34pm
afonja with bleaching
no level
see fingers
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Visits Ayaba Maryam Adeniran Adeyemi, Wife Of His Father by psychologist(m): 1:34pm
While you are staying in a mansion
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Visits Ayaba Maryam Adeniran Adeyemi, Wife Of His Father by boolet(m): 1:35pm
kayjasper:Must our fathers marry more than one wife?
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Visits Ayaba Maryam Adeniran Adeyemi, Wife Of His Father by jennybright(f): 1:35pm
His father's wife? And look at the picture background. Hmmmmm indeed
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Visits Ayaba Maryam Adeniran Adeyemi, Wife Of His Father by gare(f): 1:35pm
kayjasper:
How nice is it ?, cant you see that she is not well taken care of, look at where she lives how dirty and chalk of census people written all over the wall, as a wife to the late Alaafin, she is suppose to be in the palace, not outside the palace.
Go and she her today, and see if she is wearing a sparkling white dress like the one in the picture, I don't know why the stunt because he is not running or intend to run for public office, going to see his stepmother should not be an issue, it just like having your daily meal.
I just spoke to my dad, should I post the audio for all to listen, Alaafin shouldn't be involved in all this media stunt for performing his duty, that's is part of his responsibility, to look after her till she is called to glory.
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Visits Ayaba Maryam Adeniran Adeyemi, Wife Of His Father by barnaby04(m): 1:35pm
Iku Baba Yeye always setting good examples for others to follow.
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Visits Ayaba Maryam Adeniran Adeyemi, Wife Of His Father by emmanuelrabb(m): 1:36pm
Alafin: You never die
The Old Woman: Die keh, I still dey kampe
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Visits Ayaba Maryam Adeniran Adeyemi, Wife Of His Father by Harfosky(m): 1:36pm
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Visits Ayaba Maryam Adeniran Adeyemi, Wife Of His Father by paulchineduN(m): 1:37pm
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Visits Ayaba Maryam Adeniran Adeyemi, Wife Of His Father by condralbedez: 1:37pm
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Visits Ayaba Maryam Adeniran Adeyemi, Wife Of His Father by walosky(m): 1:37pm
Hmmm.....na Topgel wey dis old man dey use
Kabiyesi ....bleach-bleach!
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Visits Ayaba Maryam Adeniran Adeyemi, Wife Of His Father by supereagle(m): 1:38pm
Baba doesn't wear crown like other Yoruba Obas.
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Visits Ayaba Maryam Adeniran Adeyemi, Wife Of His Father by ImmaculateIam(m): 1:38pm
serverconnect:
this is how you take curses unknowingly
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Visits Ayaba Maryam Adeniran Adeyemi, Wife Of His Father by obaataaokpaewu: 1:40pm
He looks older (or same age) than(as) the woman. When you marry your children's age mate. That his wife that is about 28years, years from now when the future king decides to visit her, we will see this kind of picture
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Visits Ayaba Maryam Adeniran Adeyemi, Wife Of His Father by TonyeBarcanista(m): 1:41pm
Alaafin daughter spotted
kayjasper:
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Visits Ayaba Maryam Adeniran Adeyemi, Wife Of His Father by princeade86(m): 1:42pm
kayjasper:with dis kind of environment and building? what good precedence he laid?
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Visits Ayaba Maryam Adeniran Adeyemi, Wife Of His Father by xreal: 1:45pm
They reside in the same town.
He ought to visit her often ; this is not FP worthy.
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Visits Ayaba Maryam Adeniran Adeyemi, Wife Of His Father by HarkymTheOracle(m): 1:46pm
Nice one. I hope he actually takes care of her and this is not limited to ordinary 'visits' because the environment where the woman stays doesnt justify that she is actually being taken care of.
My observations though.
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Visits Ayaba Maryam Adeniran Adeyemi, Wife Of His Father by madgoat(m): 1:47pm
Rubbish.... So all these years he could not build a decent house for her
See the ramshackled place she is living.
He is only visiting her for media publicity.... Nonsense
