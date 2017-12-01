₦airaland Forum

Alaafin Of Oyo Visits Ayaba Maryam Adeniran Adeyemi, Wife Of His Father by kayjasper(f): 11:28am
At her Oke Olola residence in Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, The Alaafin of Oyo, visited Ayaba Maryam Adeniran Adeyemi, the only surviving wife of the Late Oba Alhaji Adeniran Adeyemi II, Alaafin of Oyo.

How often do we remember and take care of our father's wives? Challenge for us all. Kabiyesi has laid a good precedence. May the Alaafin live long.

Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Visits Ayaba Maryam Adeniran Adeyemi, Wife Of His Father by dapsoneh: 11:29am
Iku baba yeye... Nice one

Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Visits Ayaba Maryam Adeniran Adeyemi, Wife Of His Father by biacan(f): 11:32am
Old man
Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Visits Ayaba Maryam Adeniran Adeyemi, Wife Of His Father by kayjasper(f): 11:39am
biacan:
Old man


Old on the outside.


Young inside.

cool

Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Visits Ayaba Maryam Adeniran Adeyemi, Wife Of His Father by MasterKim: 11:48am
biacan:
Old man
Okoro
Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Visits Ayaba Maryam Adeniran Adeyemi, Wife Of His Father by AxxeMan: 12:40pm
D cream is working grin

Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Visits Ayaba Maryam Adeniran Adeyemi, Wife Of His Father by miqos03: 1:32pm
That house is not should be renovated by the kabiyesi

Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Visits Ayaba Maryam Adeniran Adeyemi, Wife Of His Father by DIKEnaWAR: 1:32pm
The many wives man
Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Visits Ayaba Maryam Adeniran Adeyemi, Wife Of His Father by jericco1(m): 1:32pm
no place like home.

Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Visits Ayaba Maryam Adeniran Adeyemi, Wife Of His Father by serverconnect: 1:33pm
YOU THEY BLEACH, FELA VOICE.

Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Visits Ayaba Maryam Adeniran Adeyemi, Wife Of His Father by 2shure: 1:34pm
afonja with bleaching
no level
see fingers

Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Visits Ayaba Maryam Adeniran Adeyemi, Wife Of His Father by psychologist(m): 1:34pm
While you are staying in a mansion

Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Visits Ayaba Maryam Adeniran Adeyemi, Wife Of His Father by boolet(m): 1:35pm
kayjasper:


How often do we remember and take care of our father's wives? Challenge for us all. Kabiyesi has laid a good precedence. May the Alaafin live long.


Must our fathers marry more than one wife? undecided

Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Visits Ayaba Maryam Adeniran Adeyemi, Wife Of His Father by jennybright(f): 1:35pm
His father's wife? And look at the picture background. Hmmmmm indeed

Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Visits Ayaba Maryam Adeniran Adeyemi, Wife Of His Father by gare(f): 1:35pm
kayjasper:
At her Oke Olola residence in Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, The Alaafin of Oyo, visited Ayaba Maryam Adeniran Adeyemi, the only surviving wife of the Late Oba Alhaji Adeniran Adeyemi II, Alaafin of Oyo.

How often do we remember and take care of our father's wives? Challenge for us all. Kabiyesi has laid a good precedence. May the Alaafin live long.



How nice is it ?, cant you see that she is not well taken care of, look at where she lives how dirty and chalk of census people written all over the wall, as a wife to the late Alaafin, she is suppose to be in the palace, not outside the palace.

Go and she her today, and see if she is wearing a sparkling white dress like the one in the picture, I don't know why the stunt because he is not running or intend to run for public office, going to see his stepmother should not be an issue, it just like having your daily meal.

I just spoke to my dad, should I post the audio for all to listen, Alaafin shouldn't be involved in all this media stunt for performing his duty, that's is part of his responsibility, to look after her till she is called to glory.

Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Visits Ayaba Maryam Adeniran Adeyemi, Wife Of His Father by barnaby04(m): 1:35pm
Iku Baba Yeye always setting good examples for others to follow.
Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Visits Ayaba Maryam Adeniran Adeyemi, Wife Of His Father by emmanuelrabb(m): 1:36pm
Alafin: You never die
The Old Woman: Die keh, I still dey kampe
Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Visits Ayaba Maryam Adeniran Adeyemi, Wife Of His Father by Harfosky(m): 1:36pm
Nice one pappy
Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Visits Ayaba Maryam Adeniran Adeyemi, Wife Of His Father by paulchineduN(m): 1:37pm
T
Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Visits Ayaba Maryam Adeniran Adeyemi, Wife Of His Father by condralbedez: 1:37pm
ok
Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Visits Ayaba Maryam Adeniran Adeyemi, Wife Of His Father by walosky(m): 1:37pm
Hmmm.....na Topgel wey dis old man dey use




Kabiyesi ....bleach-bleach!
Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Visits Ayaba Maryam Adeniran Adeyemi, Wife Of His Father by supereagle(m): 1:38pm
Baba doesn't wear crown like other Yoruba Obas.
Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Visits Ayaba Maryam Adeniran Adeyemi, Wife Of His Father by ImmaculateIam(m): 1:38pm
serverconnect:
YOU THEY BLEACH, FELA VOICE.
undecided

this is how you take curses unknowingly

Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Visits Ayaba Maryam Adeniran Adeyemi, Wife Of His Father by obaataaokpaewu: 1:40pm
He looks older (or same age) than(as) the woman. When you marry your children's age mate. That his wife that is about 28years, years from now when the future king decides to visit her, we will see this kind of picture
Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Visits Ayaba Maryam Adeniran Adeyemi, Wife Of His Father by TonyeBarcanista(m): 1:41pm
Alaafin daughter spotted
kayjasper:



Old on the outside.


Young inside.

cool
Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Visits Ayaba Maryam Adeniran Adeyemi, Wife Of His Father by princeade86(m): 1:42pm
kayjasper:
At her Oke Olola residence in Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, The Alaafin of Oyo, visited Ayaba Maryam Adeniran Adeyemi, the only surviving wife of the Late Oba Alhaji Adeniran Adeyemi II, Alaafin of Oyo.

How often do we remember and take care of our father's wives? Challenge for us all. Kabiyesi has laid a good precedence. May the Alaafin live long.


with dis kind of environment and building? what good precedence he laid?

Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Visits Ayaba Maryam Adeniran Adeyemi, Wife Of His Father by xreal: 1:45pm
They reside in the same town.

He ought to visit her often ; this is not FP worthy.

Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Visits Ayaba Maryam Adeniran Adeyemi, Wife Of His Father by HarkymTheOracle(m): 1:46pm
Nice one. I hope he actually takes care of her and this is not limited to ordinary 'visits' because the environment where the woman stays doesnt justify that she is actually being taken care of.
My observations though.
Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Visits Ayaba Maryam Adeniran Adeyemi, Wife Of His Father by madgoat(m): 1:47pm
Rubbish.... So all these years he could not build a decent house for her shocked
See the ramshackled place she is living.
He is only visiting her for media publicity.... Nonsense angry

