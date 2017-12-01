kayjasper:

At her Oke Olola residence in Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, The Alaafin of Oyo, visited Ayaba Maryam Adeniran Adeyemi, the only surviving wife of the Late Oba Alhaji Adeniran Adeyemi II, Alaafin of Oyo.



How often do we remember and take care of our father's wives? Challenge for us all. Kabiyesi has laid a good precedence. May the Alaafin live long.







How nice is it ?, cant you see that she is not well taken care of, look at where she lives how dirty and chalk of census people written all over the wall, as a wife to the late Alaafin, she is suppose to be in the palace, not outside the palace.



Go and she her today, and see if she is wearing a sparkling white dress like the one in the picture, I don't know why the stunt because he is not running or intend to run for public office, going to see his stepmother should not be an issue, it just like having your daily meal.



