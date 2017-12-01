₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Yvonne Nelson And Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy Loved Up In New Photos by kobo123: 2:03pm
They could care less about the hate been spewed their way from social media trolls.
Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson and her baby daddy are still going strong despite all the rumors and hate been thrown their way.
The pair shared loved up photos as they enjoy some time alone together.
https://instagram.com/p/BcJ7Wd8As4D/
See more photos at
http://news.nollyzone.com/yvonne-nelson-and-her-baby-daddy-share-loved-up-photos/
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy Loved Up In New Photos by slimfairboy(m): 2:06pm
Does Inyanya still "have ur medicine"?
He wished!!
Inyanya Missed this girl bad bad!
6 Likes
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy Loved Up In New Photos by miqos03: 2:13pm
Wow
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy Loved Up In New Photos by Atiku2019: 2:13pm
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy Loved Up In New Photos by innobets(m): 2:14pm
ok
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy Loved Up In New Photos by kenonze(f): 2:14pm
Strong and disgusting pedis for a lady
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy Loved Up In New Photos by Krafty006: 2:14pm
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy Loved Up In New Photos by ruffhandu: 2:15pm
When will she marry?
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy Loved Up In New Photos by Houseofglam7(f): 2:15pm
Iyanya face go don red
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy Loved Up In New Photos by trustyshoess(f): 2:15pm
Happy for her
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy Loved Up In New Photos by crownedprinz(m): 2:15pm
Make God just look my side dash me one hot fine half cast sha
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy Loved Up In New Photos by blackbeau1(f): 2:16pm
Is it just me or does it seem like she's trying too hard and he's shying away ? . Anyway congrats to them
11 Likes
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy Loved Up In New Photos by samclush(m): 2:18pm
abeg are day giving money 4 first to comment??
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy Loved Up In New Photos by majekdom2: 2:18pm
To enjoy your life, Dont care about what people say. dem go talk, you cant satisfy them.
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy Loved Up In New Photos by petersoluwaseun(m): 2:19pm
The baby daddy no wan show face
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy Loved Up In New Photos by mofedamijo: 2:20pm
slimfairboy:He who wears the shoes knows where it hurts.......some of this beautiful ladies na problem if u marry some bro,u will pack out b4 2months,its not bou beauty or stuff,its bou her personality.......
7 Likes
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy Loved Up In New Photos by jericco1(m): 2:21pm
he's a baby daddy for a reason.
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy Loved Up In New Photos by Chiefpriest1(m): 2:23pm
Baby mama, Baby daddy. The world is really evolving.
But how this girl successfully kept her pregnancy from the public for nine months remains befuddling.
She has good friends though, not the olofofo ones that will rush to social media to be dropping hints.
All the best to you and your baby.
1 Like
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy Loved Up In New Photos by Awoo88: 2:25pm
slimfairboy:Iyanya is an overgrown kid. The little money he made off kurukere got thinking his have arrived. This is moving on while he is roaming from management company to management company struggling to crest meaningful music again
1 Like
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy Loved Up In New Photos by Solosolojohquay: 2:25pm
Are you sure this is not majid Michael in disguise why is he trying so hard to hide his face.
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy Loved Up In New Photos by safarigirl(f): 2:26pm
slimfairboy:it doesn't matter. Oyibo dey chop orange wey Iyanya don suck finish troway. Na the chaff be this
A pvssy fvcked cannot be unfvcked- Lesbianboy, 2017
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy Loved Up In New Photos by lalanice(f): 2:29pm
blackbeau1:probablly, or they are just hiding his face so another woman will not recognize him
1 Like
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy Loved Up In New Photos by slimfairboy(m): 2:30pm
safarigirl:
U don talk am finish!!
But Inyanya been talk say him miss her o...
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy Loved Up In New Photos by gudnex22(m): 2:36pm
Why is the man hiding his face na?
wetin concern me let me come and be going.
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy Loved Up In New Photos by majamajic(m): 2:39pm
blackbeau1:
most camera men are not good at facing the cameras
that's it
1 Like
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy Loved Up In New Photos by joenor(m): 2:40pm
See ya legs.. Nice one sha you are back n lovely.
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy Loved Up In New Photos by Boyooosa(m): 2:43pm
Her baby daddy is not proud of her... sad
(0) (Reply)
