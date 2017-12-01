₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,920,884 members, 3,944,749 topics. Date: Friday, 01 December 2017 at 03:12 PM

Yvonne Nelson And Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy Loved Up In New Photos - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Yvonne Nelson And Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy Loved Up In New Photos (6804 Views)

Photo Of Yvonne Nelson & Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy Loved Up / Keela Harrison, Yvonne Nelson’s Baby Daddy, Jamie Roberts Estranged Wife (Pics) / Jamie Roberts, Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy Unveiled. He's A British Photographer (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Yvonne Nelson And Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy Loved Up In New Photos by kobo123: 2:03pm
They could care less about the hate been spewed their way from social media trolls.


Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson and her baby daddy are still going strong despite all the rumors and hate been thrown their way.
The pair shared loved up photos as they enjoy some time alone together.

Watch Video
https://instagram.com/p/BcJ7Wd8As4D/


See more photos at
http://news.nollyzone.com/yvonne-nelson-and-her-baby-daddy-share-loved-up-photos/

Re: Yvonne Nelson And Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy Loved Up In New Photos by slimfairboy(m): 2:06pm
Does Inyanya still "have ur medicine"?
He wished!!


Inyanya Missed this girl bad bad!

6 Likes

Re: Yvonne Nelson And Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy Loved Up In New Photos by miqos03: 2:13pm
Wow
Re: Yvonne Nelson And Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy Loved Up In New Photos by Atiku2019: 2:13pm
cool
Re: Yvonne Nelson And Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy Loved Up In New Photos by innobets(m): 2:14pm
ok

Re: Yvonne Nelson And Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy Loved Up In New Photos by kenonze(f): 2:14pm
Strong and disgusting pedis for a lady
Re: Yvonne Nelson And Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy Loved Up In New Photos by Krafty006: 2:14pm
you only live once......become a professional, learn footwear design/ shoemaking. call/ WhatsApp (08181663616)
Re: Yvonne Nelson And Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy Loved Up In New Photos by ruffhandu: 2:15pm
When will she marry?
Re: Yvonne Nelson And Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy Loved Up In New Photos by Houseofglam7(f): 2:15pm
Iyanya face go don red
Re: Yvonne Nelson And Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy Loved Up In New Photos by trustyshoess(f): 2:15pm
Happy for her
Re: Yvonne Nelson And Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy Loved Up In New Photos by crownedprinz(m): 2:15pm
Make God just look my side dash me one hot fine half cast sha
Re: Yvonne Nelson And Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy Loved Up In New Photos by blackbeau1(f): 2:16pm
Is it just me or does it seem like she's trying too hard and he's shying away ? . Anyway congrats to them

11 Likes

Re: Yvonne Nelson And Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy Loved Up In New Photos by samclush(m): 2:18pm
abeg are day giving money 4 first to comment??
Re: Yvonne Nelson And Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy Loved Up In New Photos by majekdom2: 2:18pm
To enjoy your life, Dont care about what people say. dem go talk, you cant satisfy them.
Re: Yvonne Nelson And Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy Loved Up In New Photos by petersoluwaseun(m): 2:19pm
The baby daddy no wan show face
Re: Yvonne Nelson And Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy Loved Up In New Photos by mofedamijo: 2:20pm
slimfairboy:
Does Inyanya still "have ur medicine"?

He wished!!



Inyanya Missed this girl bad bad!
He who wears the shoes knows where it hurts.......some of this beautiful ladies na problem if u marry some bro,u will pack out b4 2months,its not bou beauty or stuff,its bou her personality.......

7 Likes

Re: Yvonne Nelson And Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy Loved Up In New Photos by jericco1(m): 2:21pm
he's a baby daddy for a reason.
Re: Yvonne Nelson And Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy Loved Up In New Photos by Chiefpriest1(m): 2:23pm
Baby mama, Baby daddy. The world is really evolving.

But how this girl successfully kept her pregnancy from the public for nine months remains befuddling.

She has good friends though, not the olofofo ones that will rush to social media to be dropping hints.


All the best to you and your baby.

1 Like

Re: Yvonne Nelson And Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy Loved Up In New Photos by Awoo88: 2:25pm
slimfairboy:
Does Inyanya still "have ur medicine"?

He wished!!



Inyanya Missed this girl bad bad!
Iyanya is an overgrown kid. The little money he made off kurukere got thinking his have arrived. This is moving on while he is roaming from management company to management company struggling to crest meaningful music again

1 Like

Re: Yvonne Nelson And Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy Loved Up In New Photos by Solosolojohquay: 2:25pm
Are you sure this is not majid Michael in disguise why is he trying so hard to hide his face.
Re: Yvonne Nelson And Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy Loved Up In New Photos by safarigirl(f): 2:26pm
slimfairboy:
Does Inyanya still "have ur medicine"?

He wished!!



Inyanya Missed this girl bad bad!
it doesn't matter. Oyibo dey chop orange wey Iyanya don suck finish troway. Na the chaff be this

A pvssy fvcked cannot be unfvcked- Lesbianboy, 2017 grin
Re: Yvonne Nelson And Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy Loved Up In New Photos by lalanice(f): 2:29pm
blackbeau1:
Is it just me or does it seem like she's trying too hard and he's shying away ? . Anyway congrats to them
probablly, or they are just hiding his face so another woman will not recognize him grin

1 Like

Re: Yvonne Nelson And Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy Loved Up In New Photos by slimfairboy(m): 2:30pm
safarigirl:

A pvssy fvcked cannot be unfvcked- Lesbianboy, 2017 grin


U don talk am finish!! grin grin
But Inyanya been talk say him miss her o...
Re: Yvonne Nelson And Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy Loved Up In New Photos by gudnex22(m): 2:36pm
Why is the man hiding his face na?
wetin concern me let me come and be going.

Re: Yvonne Nelson And Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy Loved Up In New Photos by majamajic(m): 2:39pm
blackbeau1:
Is it just me or does it seem like she's trying too hard and he's shying away ? . Anyway congrats to them

most camera men are not good at facing the cameras

that's it

1 Like

Re: Yvonne Nelson And Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy Loved Up In New Photos by joenor(m): 2:40pm
See ya legs.. Nice one sha you are back n lovely.
Re: Yvonne Nelson And Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy Loved Up In New Photos by Boyooosa(m): 2:43pm
Her baby daddy is not proud of her... sad

(0) (Reply)

More Pictures From Africa Movie Academy Awards 2012 / Meagan Goode Finally Jumps The Broom With Pastor Devon. / Get The Best Quality Event Décor With The Most Savings

Viewing this topic: shejane, gdon1010(m), jawjaw1, gbenga4sure(m), MasterMind21(m), amnwa(m), Mashrock, ken4u769(m), newtral01(f), purplekayc(m), olamik2008(m), mailemy(m), aliuj, Vickytall, ebujany(m), pinkkystel(f), Bmedels26(m), Gentlephysique, tinny898(m), wayne4loan, Princessalisha, pastormellanby, seunmohmoh(f), Michaelmercy(m), Artistree(f), don10ky(m), CosmeticChemist(m), Abdul4trust1(m), papyjay7, nainaa(f), Nanex4shiz(m), tapesz, Zion1000, FrontPageLawyer(m), az65, dumininu01(m) and 72 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.