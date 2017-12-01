Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Yvonne Nelson And Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy Loved Up In New Photos (6804 Views)

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson and her baby daddy are still going strong despite all the rumors and hate been thrown their way.

The pair shared loved up photos as they enjoy some time alone together.



Watch Video

https://instagram.com/p/BcJ7Wd8As4D/





See more photos at

Does Inyanya still "have ur medicine"?

He wished!!





Inyanya Missed this girl bad bad! 6 Likes

Wow

ok

Strong and disgusting pedis for a lady

When will she marry?

Iyanya face go don red

Happy for her

Make God just look my side dash me one hot fine half cast sha

Is it just me or does it seem like she's trying too hard and he's shying away ? . Anyway congrats to them 11 Likes

abeg are day giving money 4 first to comment??

To enjoy your life, Dont care about what people say. dem go talk, you cant satisfy them.

The baby daddy no wan show face

he's a baby daddy for a reason.

Baby mama, Baby daddy. The world is really evolving.



But how this girl successfully kept her pregnancy from the public for nine months remains befuddling.



She has good friends though, not the olofofo ones that will rush to social media to be dropping hints.





All the best to you and your baby. 1 Like

Are you sure this is not majid Michael in disguise why is he trying so hard to hide his face.

safarigirl:



A pvssy fvcked cannot be unfvcked- Lesbianboy, 2017



U don talk am finish!!

But Inyanya been talk say him miss her o... U don talk am finish!!But Inyanya been talk say him miss her o...

Why is the man hiding his face na?

wetin concern me let me come and be going.

See ya legs.. Nice one sha you are back n lovely.