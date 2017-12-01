₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,920,981 members, 3,945,127 topics. Date: Friday, 01 December 2017 at 06:55 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Jay-Jay Okocha And Nwankwo Kanu In A Group Photo With World Football Greats (9454 Views)
Amara And Kanu Nwankwo Kiss In Fitness Photo / Jay-Jay Okocha And Others Announce FIFA Best Awards Nominees. Photos / Jay Jay Okocha And Diego Maradona At 67th FIFA Congress (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Jay-Jay Okocha And Nwankwo Kanu In A Group Photo With World Football Greats by EdificationBoss: 4:12pm
3 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Jay-Jay Okocha And Nwankwo Kanu In A Group Photo With World Football Greats by Holuwahyomzzy: 4:15pm
Ok
|Re: Jay-Jay Okocha And Nwankwo Kanu In A Group Photo With World Football Greats by GavelSlam: 4:15pm
Don't know who the guy with the red tie is.
|Re: Jay-Jay Okocha And Nwankwo Kanu In A Group Photo With World Football Greats by HeyCorleone(m): 4:23pm
The topic should have read "...with other football greats".
These homeboys are legendary.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Jay-Jay Okocha And Nwankwo Kanu In A Group Photo With World Football Greats by Sirheny007(m): 6:16pm
This picture is worth a billion dollarz.
1 Like
|Re: Jay-Jay Okocha And Nwankwo Kanu In A Group Photo With World Football Greats by Kingdolo(m): 6:16pm
|Re: Jay-Jay Okocha And Nwankwo Kanu In A Group Photo With World Football Greats by Boldwinner(m): 6:16pm
These guys were Legends that made history when the Super Eagles were setting the pace for African football. Those days when Nigeria didn't have to depend on permutations and combinations to qualify through group stages.
Today, I don't know what's up, but there's hope. As they recently paired us in same group with The Real Argentina(with Messi), Iceland and Croatia, I no know as e go be next year o.
Maybe new Nigerian football greats will be born.. But make dem no come dey miss empty net like Yakubu that year. I still believe we will make it through the group stages come FIFA 2018 in Russia.
Go Eagles!
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Jay-Jay Okocha And Nwankwo Kanu In A Group Photo With World Football Greats by barorichar(m): 6:16pm
football legends
1 Like
|Re: Jay-Jay Okocha And Nwankwo Kanu In A Group Photo With World Football Greats by BruncleZuma: 6:17pm
|Re: Jay-Jay Okocha And Nwankwo Kanu In A Group Photo With World Football Greats by julioralph(m): 6:17pm
Nice pix
Pele
1 Like
|Re: Jay-Jay Okocha And Nwankwo Kanu In A Group Photo With World Football Greats by sushieater: 6:17pm
This picture is not complete without
Ronaldo de Assis Moreira aka Ronaldinho
4 Likes
|Re: Jay-Jay Okocha And Nwankwo Kanu In A Group Photo With World Football Greats by joey150(m): 6:17pm
...a picture of my class
2 Likes
|Re: Jay-Jay Okocha And Nwankwo Kanu In A Group Photo With World Football Greats by chrisbaby24(m): 6:18pm
Chaii...
See my grandpa ooo....
|Re: Jay-Jay Okocha And Nwankwo Kanu In A Group Photo With World Football Greats by sotall(m): 6:18pm
OK
|Re: Jay-Jay Okocha And Nwankwo Kanu In A Group Photo With World Football Greats by Rebuke: 6:18pm
Mehn dem
2 Likes
|Re: Jay-Jay Okocha And Nwankwo Kanu In A Group Photo With World Football Greats by Babaflenjor: 6:18pm
.
|Re: Jay-Jay Okocha And Nwankwo Kanu In A Group Photo With World Football Greats by BiafraBushBoy(m): 6:18pm
wow
Meanwhile, If you are interested to make money from writing informational materials and selling on top sites like Amazon for a lifetime passive income, don't hesitate to click on the link below.
Promo offer is ending tonight, and this is time to take action. What is your passive source of income?
Click here to create one
Promo ends tonight. Take action!!
|Re: Jay-Jay Okocha And Nwankwo Kanu In A Group Photo With World Football Greats by JimloveTM(m): 6:18pm
Lovely
1 Like
|Re: Jay-Jay Okocha And Nwankwo Kanu In A Group Photo With World Football Greats by Evablizin(f): 6:19pm
Woaw Legends.
1 Like
|Re: Jay-Jay Okocha And Nwankwo Kanu In A Group Photo With World Football Greats by Mysselff2: 6:19pm
GavelSlam:
That is Gordon Banks, former England goal keeper, one of the few keepers to stop Pele's penalty kick
3 Likes
|Re: Jay-Jay Okocha And Nwankwo Kanu In A Group Photo With World Football Greats by valdes00(m): 6:19pm
GavelSlam:Oh the Guy with the red tie...
He is the special adviser to the media aide of the president of ball boy association of ikogosi....
1 Like
|Re: Jay-Jay Okocha And Nwankwo Kanu In A Group Photo With World Football Greats by Makanjuola89: 6:19pm
I'm also in that picture. That's me in blue tie.
|Re: Jay-Jay Okocha And Nwankwo Kanu In A Group Photo With World Football Greats by Godswillnwaoma(m): 6:19pm
I,m 28 years old and I graduated this year, probably after my school clearance I will serve next year.
But the problem now is that I have a small business I,m running which At least pays me more than 68k per month which I can't afford to quit for youth service. So my question is this.....
Is it possible shift my service year till 2019 (though I graduated this year 2017 at the age of 28) when I will be ready to serve?
I want to go for service just to get the nysc certificate because I might need it in future even though I'm business inclined cuz no one knows tomorrow.
|Re: Jay-Jay Okocha And Nwankwo Kanu In A Group Photo With World Football Greats by boboye012: 6:19pm
I see Cafu,Ronaldo,Infantino,Kanu,Pele and Jay Jay..Don't know d rest.
2 Likes
|Re: Jay-Jay Okocha And Nwankwo Kanu In A Group Photo With World Football Greats by yandevboy: 6:19pm
EdificationBoss:
I see Okocha, Kanu, Pele, Ronaldo, Rivals
Who else can you see
Oya....let's go
|Re: Jay-Jay Okocha And Nwankwo Kanu In A Group Photo With World Football Greats by ACHILLES45: 6:20pm
biafran heroes
2 Likes
|Re: Jay-Jay Okocha And Nwankwo Kanu In A Group Photo With World Football Greats by phranklyn92(m): 6:20pm
Miroslav! Agba awo
|Re: Jay-Jay Okocha And Nwankwo Kanu In A Group Photo With World Football Greats by ACHILLES45: 6:20pm
no afonjas and Northerners
4 Likes
|Re: Jay-Jay Okocha And Nwankwo Kanu In A Group Photo With World Football Greats by typumps: 6:21pm
I will be with great leaders soon one day
|Re: Jay-Jay Okocha And Nwankwo Kanu In A Group Photo With World Football Greats by Sirheny007(m): 6:21pm
ACHILLES45:
ACHILLES45:
People like you are a shame to Biafra.
1 Like
|Re: Jay-Jay Okocha And Nwankwo Kanu In A Group Photo With World Football Greats by JayLaFlame(m): 6:22pm
GavelSlam:That should be miroslav klose...ex German international,he holds the record for the most goals scored in the world cup
|Re: Jay-Jay Okocha And Nwankwo Kanu In A Group Photo With World Football Greats by jiinxed: 6:23pm
Bosses
Mikel: Galatasaray Dey Call Me / Mtn 9gb Cheat Blazing Like Harmatan Fire / Arsenal Players Salary And Wages For 2013/2014 Season
Viewing this topic: kanirip, K9drogo, Ejomax77(m), olusolaj(m), lumzybo, TOPCRUISE(m), Rdgeneral, nnannakelechi(m), GbadeTehmy, Maqkobi(m), pele12, themonk(m), jossy404, Albedo27(m), royalfly(m), Nengee, oshomo200, jaybim, 2good(m), okpismart, Cylas(m), snoopylinus(m), MrHandsome2013, youngcizza(m), toask111, zeestone99(m), Richardabbey(m), hitman22(m), kennosman(m), ayanola, NOBLEstag(m), ememonl, Iyke366, Boldwinner(m), ouzo1(m), Polymath56, chordben(m), Succes4real, Itanola, Talktru(m), dammie200, oladave13(m), talk2saintify(m), emmynuelnwatu, waksman(m), johnstin(m), Forzap(m), flyover30(m), Sambaby7640(m), Jilo83(m), Estimable(m), ikeyman00(m), Cunnilingus(m), Dotng, judemmesoma(m), zcee, coolfredo(m), abefeb1(m), Feyikemi12(f), press005, Maser, dopechoks(m), Lescalier, arrid001, fairlyusedpant, bhlesingglory, temidayo12345, dkam, joeyish2, Esomchi44(m), ChickenLittle, Jiggyronnie, SETHWORLD, JhaayYoung, mavinc4u(f), drgeorge1(m), zinofresh, viconah, princetom17(m), IMO22(m), empress101(f), Ximonak, Imoala, mikywonder(m), linuses, Alarib(m), babakol(m), perdollar(m), AyakaDunukofia, Onyejemechimere(m), jackfj, toluwatos(m), SIRTAYLOR(m), namu02(m), ubezson(m), dview001(m), yappie11187, TomjoTM(m), JohnXcel, SeniorZato(m), ojodomo2000(m), imsirkay, FSLimited, CFAD, binomial, crate(m), IAIT, akanbiaa(m), Mojizumototoka(m), PhilAmadeus, jovychika(f), kemmy16, NigerDeltan(m), McPolomy(m), WaterDrunkard, JamesReacher(m), Timfreds, 2dice01, Elagancy, Magomago007, babyzagga and 196 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23