Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Jay-Jay Okocha And Nwankwo Kanu In A Group Photo With World Football Greats (9454 Views)

Amara And Kanu Nwankwo Kiss In Fitness Photo / Jay-Jay Okocha And Others Announce FIFA Best Awards Nominees. Photos / Jay Jay Okocha And Diego Maradona At 67th FIFA Congress (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photo-jay-jay-okocha-and-kanu-in-group.html So many greats!!! 3 Likes 4 Shares

Ok

Don't know who the guy with the red tie is.

The topic should have read "...with other football greats".

These homeboys are legendary. 8 Likes 1 Share

This picture is worth a billion dollarz. 1 Like

These guys were Legends that made history when the Super Eagles were setting the pace for African football. Those days when Nigeria didn't have to depend on permutations and combinations to qualify through group stages.



Today, I don't know what's up, but there's hope. As they recently paired us in same group with The Real Argentina(with Messi), Iceland and Croatia, I no know as e go be next year o.



Maybe new Nigerian football greats will be born.. But make dem no come dey miss empty net like Yakubu that year. I still believe we will make it through the group stages come FIFA 2018 in Russia.



Go Eagles! 4 Likes 1 Share

football legends 1 Like





Pele Nice pixPele 1 Like

This picture is not complete without

Ronaldo de Assis Moreira aka Ronaldinho 4 Likes

...a picture of my class 2 Likes



See my grandpa ooo.... Chaii...See my grandpa ooo....

OK

Mehn dem 2 Likes

.





Meanwhile, If you are interested to make money from writing informational materials and selling on top sites like Amazon for a lifetime passive income, don't hesitate to click on the link below.



Promo offer is ending tonight, and this is time to take action. What is your passive source of income?



Click here to create one



Promo ends tonight. Take action!! wowMeanwhile, If you are interested to make money from writing informational materials and selling on top sites like Amazon for a lifetime passive income, don't hesitate to click on the link below.Promo offer is ending tonight, and this is time to take action.Promo ends tonight. Take action!!

Lovely 1 Like

Woaw Legends. 1 Like

GavelSlam:

Don't know who the guy with the red tie is.

That is Gordon Banks, former England goal keeper, one of the few keepers to stop Pele's penalty kick That is Gordon Banks, former England goal keeper, one of the few keepers to stop Pele's penalty kick 3 Likes

GavelSlam:

Don't know who the guy with the red tie is. Oh the Guy with the red tie...



He is the special adviser to the media aide of the president of ball boy association of ikogosi.... Oh the Guy with the red tie...He is the special adviser to the media aide of the president of ball boy association of ikogosi.... 1 Like

I'm also in that picture. That's me in blue tie.

I,m 28 years old and I graduated this year, probably after my school clearance I will serve next year.

But the problem now is that I have a small business I,m running which At least pays me more than 68k per month which I can't afford to quit for youth service. So my question is this.....

Is it possible shift my service year till 2019 (though I graduated this year 2017 at the age of 28) when I will be ready to serve?

I want to go for service just to get the nysc certificate because I might need it in future even though I'm business inclined cuz no one knows tomorrow.

I see Cafu,Ronaldo,Infantino,Kanu,Pele and Jay Jay..Don't know d rest. 2 Likes

EdificationBoss:

So many greats!!!





http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photo-jay-jay-okocha-and-kanu-in-group.html







I see Okocha, Kanu, Pele, Ronaldo, Rivals



Who else can you see





Oya....let's go I see Okocha, Kanu, Pele, Ronaldo, RivalsWho else can you seeOya....let's go

biafran heroes 2 Likes

Miroslav! Agba awo

no afonjas and Northerners 4 Likes

I will be with great leaders soon one day

ACHILLES45:

biafran heroes

ACHILLES45:

no afonjas and Northerners

People like you are a shame to Biafra.

People like you are a shame to Biafra. 1 Like

GavelSlam:

Don't know who the guy with the red tie is. That should be miroslav klose...ex German international,he holds the record for the most goals scored in the world cup That should be miroslav klose...ex German international,he holds the record for the most goals scored in the world cup