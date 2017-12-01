₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Queen Ure Weds Pastor Silas Briyork Newman (Traditional & White Wedding Photos) by lalasticlala(m): 8:44pm
Nigerian Singer Soul E’s Estranged Wife, Queen Ure Remarries In Abia State
Source: https://happenings.com.ng/nigerian-singer-soul-es-estranged-wife-queen-ure-remarriesphotos/
|Re: Queen Ure Weds Pastor Silas Briyork Newman (Traditional & White Wedding Photos) by Xcelinteriors(f): 8:46pm
This is beautiful
|Re: Queen Ure Weds Pastor Silas Briyork Newman (Traditional & White Wedding Photos) by emorse(m): 8:47pm
I thought white wedding gowns were supposed to signify purity? Or didn't she "enter the scanning bucket"?
But then I think again, wetin konsign me
Congrats ma'am. Emma, you see ya life?
|Re: Queen Ure Weds Pastor Silas Briyork Newman (Traditional & White Wedding Photos) by Evablizin(f): 8:54pm
When will op post his own pishures.
|Re: Queen Ure Weds Pastor Silas Briyork Newman (Traditional & White Wedding Photos) by ibkkk(f): 9:00pm
Congrats.
|Re: Queen Ure Weds Pastor Silas Briyork Newman (Traditional & White Wedding Photos) by enemyofprogress: 9:03pm
Dem take pastor's prick swear for am?
|Re: Queen Ure Weds Pastor Silas Briyork Newman (Traditional & White Wedding Photos) by PenlsCaP: 9:04pm
Ok
|Re: Queen Ure Weds Pastor Silas Briyork Newman (Traditional & White Wedding Photos) by tracyfemmmm: 9:04pm
Like my friend will say. Soldier go soldier come Barack remain. Happy married life my dear.
|Re: Queen Ure Weds Pastor Silas Briyork Newman (Traditional & White Wedding Photos) by millionboi2: 9:04pm
Even d Op is confused.. .....why didn't i
|Re: Queen Ure Weds Pastor Silas Briyork Newman (Traditional & White Wedding Photos) by Ishilove: 9:05pm
If we want to be true to ourselves, 90% of brides wedding have no business wearing a white gown. White symbolises chastity, so if your hymen ain't intact then wearing a white wedding gown is self deception. God will just be looking at you with side eyes.
Anyhu, she seems so happy. I pray she finds joy and fulfillment this time around. There won't be a third time. No, not this time.
|Re: Queen Ure Weds Pastor Silas Briyork Newman (Traditional & White Wedding Photos) by BeReaSonAble: 9:05pm
Adultery
That pastor shay.
Thought the Bible says one can't remarry one whose partner is still alive
If you must separate, remain unmarried.
|Re: Queen Ure Weds Pastor Silas Briyork Newman (Traditional & White Wedding Photos) by Hozier: 9:05pm
emorse:Purity ko, Pubity ni. How many brides wearing white gowns are truly pure?
|Re: Queen Ure Weds Pastor Silas Briyork Newman (Traditional & White Wedding Photos) by emeijeh(m): 9:07pm
Who are they?
|Re: Queen Ure Weds Pastor Silas Briyork Newman (Traditional & White Wedding Photos) by saraki2019(m): 9:07pm
this is why i like catholic , unlike the rest
|Re: Queen Ure Weds Pastor Silas Briyork Newman (Traditional & White Wedding Photos) by free2ryhme: 9:07pm
She don't wait tire for pastor Chris household no show
She took her own leap of faith
|Re: Queen Ure Weds Pastor Silas Briyork Newman (Traditional & White Wedding Photos) by Redomi(m): 9:08pm
Good for her, she is 11 years older than Soul E, how many years is she to this new pastor?
Shakira is 10 years older than Gerard Pique, and they are living happily since they are married. why are Nigerians always different?
But then, how many child does àjé has for Soul E?
|Re: Queen Ure Weds Pastor Silas Briyork Newman (Traditional & White Wedding Photos) by beautydutch(f): 9:08pm
lalasticlala we wana know what you look like
|Re: Queen Ure Weds Pastor Silas Briyork Newman (Traditional & White Wedding Photos) by Emestar1999: 9:09pm
I wonder the kind bible wey pastors they read nowadays
|Re: Queen Ure Weds Pastor Silas Briyork Newman (Traditional & White Wedding Photos) by free2ryhme: 9:09pm
Ishilove:
You sef dey book space
You wey suppose be elder join dey set bad example for these chinch wey dey this forum
|Re: Queen Ure Weds Pastor Silas Briyork Newman (Traditional & White Wedding Photos) by philo04(m): 9:10pm
fairly use property
|Re: Queen Ure Weds Pastor Silas Briyork Newman (Traditional & White Wedding Photos) by Olabenjamen22(m): 9:10pm
saraki2019:
Non of your business Mr mumuslim.
|Re: Queen Ure Weds Pastor Silas Briyork Newman (Traditional & White Wedding Photos) by BruncleZuma: 9:10pm
I just remembered Bovis joke about Soul-E being kidnapped with other artistes on their way to Basketmouth's father's funeral.
|Re: Queen Ure Weds Pastor Silas Briyork Newman (Traditional & White Wedding Photos) by hahn(m): 9:11pm
Hozier:
It's a Nigerian thing. We imitate for the fun of it. The true essence means nothing
|Re: Queen Ure Weds Pastor Silas Briyork Newman (Traditional & White Wedding Photos) by kay29000(m): 9:11pm
Interesting
|Re: Queen Ure Weds Pastor Silas Briyork Newman (Traditional & White Wedding Photos) by tishbite41: 9:11pm
tu baba dey here.. soul e baba dey here.. ure stop committing adultery with a so-called pastor.
|Re: Queen Ure Weds Pastor Silas Briyork Newman (Traditional & White Wedding Photos) by hahn(m): 9:12pm
Ishilove:
Your prayers were useless during her first marriage. I don't think it will be any different now
|Re: Queen Ure Weds Pastor Silas Briyork Newman (Traditional & White Wedding Photos) by 1nigeriamyfoot: 9:13pm
philo04:u wicked
|Re: Queen Ure Weds Pastor Silas Briyork Newman (Traditional & White Wedding Photos) by Ishilove: 9:14pm
free2ryhme:.
|Re: Queen Ure Weds Pastor Silas Briyork Newman (Traditional & White Wedding Photos) by ashawopikin(m): 9:15pm
philo04:no it's okrika
|Re: Queen Ure Weds Pastor Silas Briyork Newman (Traditional & White Wedding Photos) by Ishilove: 9:16pm
hahn:My prayers were not with her the first time because I did not give a fvck, but now that I do give a fvck, leave me let me believe what I believe and stop being a stiff necked, godless heathen trying to foist your godlessness, rebellion and disbelief on others.
|Re: Queen Ure Weds Pastor Silas Briyork Newman (Traditional & White Wedding Photos) by free2ryhme: 9:17pm
Ishilove:
Be an example
