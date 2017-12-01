₦airaland Forum

Queen Ure Weds Pastor Silas Briyork Newman (Traditional & White Wedding Photos) by lalasticlala(m): 8:44pm
Nigerian Singer Soul E’s Estranged Wife, Queen Ure Remarries In Abia State




Ure Okezie, the only daughter of the late prominent medical practitioner, politician and the former Minister of Health, Dr. J.O.J Okezie is a reporter’s delight as she is known for always being in the news for different reasons.

Queen Ure as she is fondly called, has tried her hands at several businesses, after dumping her banking profession for music.

Furthermore, Ure is quite notorious for her lustful taste in younger men, especially from the entertainment industry.

She was formerly married to R&B star Soul-E. Before their separation, they were undoubtedly in love, despite the fact Queen Ure was 11 years older than Soul E.

It was reliably revealed to Happenings.com.ng, that the Umuahia born socialite, remarried yesterday,26th of November 2017.

Her new husband, is one Pastor Briyork Newman Silas. Sources also told us that the wedding had in attendance, the former Governor of Abia State Theodre Ahamefule Orji.







Source: https://happenings.com.ng/nigerian-singer-soul-es-estranged-wife-queen-ure-remarriesphotos/
Re: Queen Ure Weds Pastor Silas Briyork Newman (Traditional & White Wedding Photos) by Xcelinteriors(f): 8:46pm
This is beautiful

1 Like

Re: Queen Ure Weds Pastor Silas Briyork Newman (Traditional & White Wedding Photos) by emorse(m): 8:47pm
I thought white wedding gowns were supposed to signify purity? Or didn't she "enter the scanning bucket"?

But then I think again, wetin konsign me

Congrats ma'am. Emma, you see ya life?

11 Likes

Re: Queen Ure Weds Pastor Silas Briyork Newman (Traditional & White Wedding Photos) by Evablizin(f): 8:54pm
When will op post his own pishures.grin

1 Like

Re: Queen Ure Weds Pastor Silas Briyork Newman (Traditional & White Wedding Photos) by ibkkk(f): 9:00pm
Congrats.
Re: Queen Ure Weds Pastor Silas Briyork Newman (Traditional & White Wedding Photos) by enemyofprogress: 9:03pm
Dem take pastor's prick swear for am?

2 Likes

Re: Queen Ure Weds Pastor Silas Briyork Newman (Traditional & White Wedding Photos) by PenlsCaP: 9:04pm
Ok
Re: Queen Ure Weds Pastor Silas Briyork Newman (Traditional & White Wedding Photos) by tracyfemmmm: 9:04pm
Like my friend will say. Soldier go soldier come Barack remain. Happy married life my dear.

2 Likes

Re: Queen Ure Weds Pastor Silas Briyork Newman (Traditional & White Wedding Photos) by millionboi2: 9:04pm
Even d Op is confused.. .....why didn't i
Re: Queen Ure Weds Pastor Silas Briyork Newman (Traditional & White Wedding Photos) by Ishilove: 9:05pm
If we want to be true to ourselves, 90% of brides wedding have no business wearing a white gown. White symbolises chastity, so if your hymen ain't intact then wearing a white wedding gown is self deception. God will just be looking at you with side eyes.

Anyhu, she seems so happy. I pray she finds joy and fulfillment this time around. There won't be a third time. No, not this time.

2 Likes

Re: Queen Ure Weds Pastor Silas Briyork Newman (Traditional & White Wedding Photos) by BeReaSonAble: 9:05pm
Adultery


That pastor shay.

Thought the Bible says one can't remarry one whose partner is still alive

If you must separate, remain unmarried.

2 Likes

Re: Queen Ure Weds Pastor Silas Briyork Newman (Traditional & White Wedding Photos) by Hozier: 9:05pm
emorse:
I thought white wedding gowns were supposed to signify purity? Or didn't she "enter the scanning bucket"?

But then I think again, wetin konsign me

Congrats ma'am. Emma, you see ya life?
Purity ko, Pubity ni. How many brides wearing white gowns are truly pure?

5 Likes

Re: Queen Ure Weds Pastor Silas Briyork Newman (Traditional & White Wedding Photos) by emeijeh(m): 9:07pm
Who are they?
Re: Queen Ure Weds Pastor Silas Briyork Newman (Traditional & White Wedding Photos) by saraki2019(m): 9:07pm
this is why i like catholic , unlike the rest

1 Like

Re: Queen Ure Weds Pastor Silas Briyork Newman (Traditional & White Wedding Photos) by free2ryhme: 9:07pm
She don't wait tire for pastor Chris household no show

She took her own leap of faith

1 Like

Re: Queen Ure Weds Pastor Silas Briyork Newman (Traditional & White Wedding Photos) by Redomi(m): 9:08pm
Good for her, she is 11 years older than Soul E, how many years is she to this new pastor?

Shakira is 10 years older than Gerard Pique, and they are living happily since they are married. why are Nigerians always different?

But then, how many child does àjé has for Soul E?

2 Likes

Re: Queen Ure Weds Pastor Silas Briyork Newman (Traditional & White Wedding Photos) by beautydutch(f): 9:08pm
lalasticlala we wana know what you look like
Re: Queen Ure Weds Pastor Silas Briyork Newman (Traditional & White Wedding Photos) by Emestar1999: 9:09pm
I wonder the kind bible wey pastors they read nowadays

4 Likes

Re: Queen Ure Weds Pastor Silas Briyork Newman (Traditional & White Wedding Photos) by free2ryhme: 9:09pm
Ishilove:
.

You sef dey book space

You wey suppose be elder join dey set bad example for these chinch wey dey this forum

2 Likes

Re: Queen Ure Weds Pastor Silas Briyork Newman (Traditional & White Wedding Photos) by philo04(m): 9:10pm
fairly use property

3 Likes

Re: Queen Ure Weds Pastor Silas Briyork Newman (Traditional & White Wedding Photos) by Olabenjamen22(m): 9:10pm
saraki2019:
this is why i like catholic , unlike the rest

Non of your business Mr mumuslim.
Re: Queen Ure Weds Pastor Silas Briyork Newman (Traditional & White Wedding Photos) by BruncleZuma: 9:10pm
grin grin grin grin

I just remembered Bovis joke about Soul-E being kidnapped with other artistes on their way to Basketmouth's father's funeral.

1 Like

Re: Queen Ure Weds Pastor Silas Briyork Newman (Traditional & White Wedding Photos) by hahn(m): 9:11pm
Hozier:
Purity ko, Pubity ni. How many brides wearing white gowns are truly pure?

It's a Nigerian thing. We imitate for the fun of it. The true essence means nothing undecided
Re: Queen Ure Weds Pastor Silas Briyork Newman (Traditional & White Wedding Photos) by kay29000(m): 9:11pm
Interesting
Re: Queen Ure Weds Pastor Silas Briyork Newman (Traditional & White Wedding Photos) by tishbite41: 9:11pm
tu baba dey here.. soul e baba dey here.. ure stop committing adultery with a so-called pastor.

1 Like

Re: Queen Ure Weds Pastor Silas Briyork Newman (Traditional & White Wedding Photos) by hahn(m): 9:12pm
Ishilove:
She seems so happy. I pray she finds happiness and fulfillment this time around. There won't be a third time. No, not this time

Your prayers were useless during her first marriage. I don't think it will be any different now smiley

3 Likes

Re: Queen Ure Weds Pastor Silas Briyork Newman (Traditional & White Wedding Photos) by 1nigeriamyfoot: 9:13pm
philo04:
fairly use property
u wicked grin grin grin
Re: Queen Ure Weds Pastor Silas Briyork Newman (Traditional & White Wedding Photos) by Ishilove: 9:14pm
free2ryhme:


You sef dey book space

You wey suppose be elder join dey set bad example for these chinch wey dey this forum
.

Re: Queen Ure Weds Pastor Silas Briyork Newman (Traditional & White Wedding Photos) by ashawopikin(m): 9:15pm
philo04:
fairly use property
no it's okrika grin
Re: Queen Ure Weds Pastor Silas Briyork Newman (Traditional & White Wedding Photos) by Ishilove: 9:16pm
hahn:


Your prayers were useless during her first marriage. I don't think it will be any different now smiley
My prayers were not with her the first time because I did not give a fvck, but now that I do give a fvck, leave me let me believe what I believe and stop being a stiff necked, godless heathen trying to foist your godlessness, rebellion and disbelief on others. smiley

2 Likes

Re: Queen Ure Weds Pastor Silas Briyork Newman (Traditional & White Wedding Photos) by free2ryhme: 9:17pm
Ishilove:

.

Be an example

1 Like

