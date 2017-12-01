Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Queen Ure Weds Pastor Silas Briyork Newman (Traditional & White Wedding Photos) (11932 Views)

Rita Edochie At Her Traditional & White Wedding In 1988 & 1990(Throwback Photos) / Ebuka Obi-Uchendu & His Wife, Cynthia Obianodo At Banky W, Adesua White Wedding / Ebuka's Suit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's White Wedding: Fans React (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Nigerian Singer Soul E’s Estranged Wife, Queen Ure Remarries In Abia State









Ure Okezie, the only daughter of the late prominent medical practitioner, politician and the former Minister of Health, Dr. J.O.J Okezie is a reporter’s delight as she is known for always being in the news for different reasons.



Queen Ure as she is fondly called, has tried her hands at several businesses, after dumping her banking profession for music.



Furthermore, Ure is quite notorious for her lustful taste in younger men, especially from the entertainment industry.



She was formerly married to R&B star Soul-E. Before their separation, they were undoubtedly in love, despite the fact Queen Ure was 11 years older than Soul E.



It was reliably revealed to Happenings.com.ng, that the Umuahia born socialite, remarried yesterday,26th of November 2017.



Her new husband, is one Pastor Briyork Newman Silas. Sources also told us that the wedding had in attendance, the former Governor of Abia State Theodre Ahamefule Orji.















Source: Source: https://happenings.com.ng/nigerian-singer-soul-es-estranged-wife-queen-ure-remarriesphotos/

This is beautiful 1 Like





But then I think again, wetin konsign me



Congrats ma'am. Emma, you see ya life? I thought white wedding gowns were supposed to signify purity? Or didn't she "enter the scanning bucket"?But then I think again, wetin konsign meCongrats ma'am. Emma, you see ya life? 11 Likes

When will op post his own pishures. 1 Like

Congrats.

Dem take pastor's prick swear for am? 2 Likes

Ok

Like my friend will say. Soldier go soldier come Barack remain. Happy married life my dear. 2 Likes

Even d Op is confused.. .....why didn't i

If we want to be true to ourselves, 90% of brides wedding have no business wearing a white gown. White symbolises chastity, so if your hymen ain't intact then wearing a white wedding gown is self deception. God will just be looking at you with side eyes.



Anyhu, she seems so happy. I pray she finds joy and fulfillment this time around. There won't be a third time. No, not this time. 2 Likes







That pastor shay.



Thought the Bible says one can't remarry one whose partner is still alive



If you must separate, remain unmarried. AdulteryThat pastor shay.Thought the Bible says one can't remarry one whose partner is still aliveIf you must separate, remain unmarried. 2 Likes

emorse:

I thought white wedding gowns were supposed to signify purity? Or didn't she "enter the scanning bucket"?



But then I think again, wetin konsign me



Congrats ma'am. Emma, you see ya life? Purity ko, Pubity ni. How many brides wearing white gowns are truly pure? Purity ko, Pubity ni. How many brides wearing white gowns are truly pure? 5 Likes

Who are they?

this is why i like catholic , unlike the rest 1 Like

She don't wait tire for pastor Chris household no show



She took her own leap of faith 1 Like

Good for her, she is 11 years older than Soul E, how many years is she to this new pastor?



Shakira is 10 years older than Gerard Pique, and they are living happily since they are married. why are Nigerians always different?



But then, how many child does àjé has for Soul E? 2 Likes

lalasticlala we wana know what you look like

I wonder the kind bible wey pastors they read nowadays 4 Likes

Ishilove:

.

You sef dey book space



You wey suppose be elder join dey set bad example for these chinch wey dey this forum You sef dey book spaceYou wey suppose be elder join dey set bad example for these chinch wey dey this forum 2 Likes

fairly use property 3 Likes

saraki2019:

this is why i like catholic , unlike the rest

Non of your business Mr mumuslim. Non of your business Mr mumuslim.





I just remembered Bovis joke about Soul-E being kidnapped with other artistes on their way to Basketmouth's father's funeral. 1 Like

Hozier:

Purity ko, Pubity ni. How many brides wearing white gowns are truly pure?

It's a Nigerian thing. We imitate for the fun of it. The true essence means nothing It's a Nigerian thing. We imitate for the fun of it. The true essence means nothing

Interesting

tu baba dey here.. soul e baba dey here.. ure stop committing adultery with a so-called pastor. 1 Like

Ishilove:

She seems so happy. I pray she finds happiness and fulfillment this time around. There won't be a third time. No, not this time

Your prayers were useless during her first marriage. I don't think it will be any different now Your prayers were useless during her first marriage. I don't think it will be any different now 3 Likes

philo04:

fairly use property u wicked u wicked

free2ryhme:





You sef dey book space



You wey suppose be elder join dey set bad example for these chinch wey dey this forum .

philo04:

fairly use property no it's okrika no it's okrika

hahn:





Your prayers were useless during her first marriage. I don't think it will be any different now My prayers were not with her the first time because I did not give a fvck, but now that I do give a fvck, leave me let me believe what I believe and stop being a stiff necked, godless heathen trying to foist your godlessness, rebellion and disbelief on others. My prayers were not with her the first time because I did not give a fvck, but now that I do give a fvck, leave me let me believe what I believe and stop being a stiff necked, godless heathen trying to foist your godlessness, rebellion and disbelief on others. 2 Likes