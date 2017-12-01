₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Sows Her Car As Seed In Church, Gets Another From US Returnee (Photos) by Angelanest: 5:25am
While the issue of tithing and giving to pastors - is causing a buzz in Nigerian social media, a woman is filled with thanks to God after reportedly getting a new car from a church member who came back from the United States. According to Esther Ogubio, she sowed her own car as a seed during Thanksgiving service last Sunday before she was gifted with this brand new car in Port-Harcourt, Rivers state capital.
Read what she shared on her Facebook page.
My lovely friends and families, please join me thank this faithful God that never fails, just on Sunday on our harvest thanksgiving God told me to sow my car as my thanksgiving seed, and it is not even up to 7 days, one of my lovely daughter in the lord came back from US and she said God told her:
mummy I should change your car. I really want to thank my lovely daughter that did this, and my great apostle David Obuks, that came to bless me and my church. thank you Jesus for all your goodness.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/woman-gets-brand-new-car-gift-us-giving-church-service-photos.html
|Re: Lady Sows Her Car As Seed In Church, Gets Another From US Returnee (Photos) by Angelanest: 5:25am
|Re: Lady Sows Her Car As Seed In Church, Gets Another From US Returnee (Photos) by Angelanest: 5:26am
|Re: Lady Sows Her Car As Seed In Church, Gets Another From US Returnee (Photos) by sarrki(m): 5:26am
Awesome
What will be will definitely be
|Re: Lady Sows Her Car As Seed In Church, Gets Another From US Returnee (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 5:30am
Nice car.
|Re: Lady Sows Her Car As Seed In Church, Gets Another From US Returnee (Photos) by sarrki(m): 5:31am
Can you imagine what some hopeless people will maim, kill to rob ,dupe or steal before buying tokunbo car
What will be will definitely be
|Re: Lady Sows Her Car As Seed In Church, Gets Another From US Returnee (Photos) by dingbang(m): 5:33am
Awwwww... So touching...
But wait.. How did the lovely daughter in the lord knew that she had a car when she had already used it as tithe..
|Re: Lady Sows Her Car As Seed In Church, Gets Another From US Returnee (Photos) by Acidosis(m): 5:37am
dingbang:
Where in her post did she mention the use of car as tithe?
Some of you don't even know the meaning of tithes.
Churches earn more from seeds, gifts, donations, and offerings. By the time freeze is done with the tithe campaign, ensure you pick a next tag: anti-offering or anti-seed and back it up as usual with bible verses.
|Re: Lady Sows Her Car As Seed In Church, Gets Another From US Returnee (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 5:42am
where is dat mad man Freezer
|Re: Lady Sows Her Car As Seed In Church, Gets Another From US Returnee (Photos) by agwom(m): 6:01am
Nice car... do the some to someone out there.
|Re: Lady Sows Her Car As Seed In Church, Gets Another From US Returnee (Photos) by Partnerbiz: 6:31am
Acidosis:
I thought you were intelligent acid or are you playing devil's advocate.
|Re: Lady Sows Her Car As Seed In Church, Gets Another From US Returnee (Photos) by Nutase(f): 6:43am
My own set come.
|Re: Lady Sows Her Car As Seed In Church, Gets Another From US Returnee (Photos) by thesicilian: 6:46am
God told the Miss US Lady to change Mrs. Testifier's car. Meaning that whether or not Mrs Testifier had given out her car as a seed, she would still have gotten the brand new car gift from Miss US Lady. After all there's a difference between 'change' and 'replace.'
|Re: Lady Sows Her Car As Seed In Church, Gets Another From US Returnee (Photos) by Acidosis(m): 7:01am
Partnerbiz:
What does intelligence got to do with the need to allow people spend their money the way and manner they want?
If she's wise enough to own a car, then she's wise enough to do whatever she wants with it. I am an advocate of minding one's business when it comes to financial prudence and spending habit. I don't necessarily preach tithe, what I preach is simple: spend your money, and allow others spend theirs in peace.
The same freeze that condemns people for paying tithe was pictured with Hushpuppi in Dubai some weeks ago, both displaying their Rolex watches. That's how f00lish some of us can be.
Today we are here telling people to use their tithes in Libya, tomorrow we are seen in Dubai displaying luxury.
FYI, I have never condemned Hushpuppi even though a lot of Nigerians dislike him. So it has nothing to do with tithes, I just believe people who are wise enough to make themselves some money are equally wise enough to spend it.
|Re: Lady Sows Her Car As Seed In Church, Gets Another From US Returnee (Photos) by Lionbite(m): 7:06am
Partnerbiz:oga just shut up. The devil is strategising to prevent gullible christians from getting hold of so many blessing. I pay my tithe and i sow seeds as the Holy spirit directs and i've seen wonders happen in my life. There is nothing that the Lord will ask me to give today that i wont drop instantly cause i have a proven track record that he never fails. If you like believe in tithing if you like you dont it doesnt add 1 kobo to my wealth.
|Re: Lady Sows Her Car As Seed In Church, Gets Another From US Returnee (Photos) by Headlaw(m): 7:08am
It is always very hard to swallow this....giving must not be in the church. it should be freely done anywhere u found yourself. Life has principles, just abide in it, irrespective of your religion.... and surely u must see result..."give and surely u must receive"
|Re: Lady Sows Her Car As Seed In Church, Gets Another From US Returnee (Photos) by COURVOISier(m): 8:03am
Make I go sow my house, hoping for mansion in banana island. Oh the lord is good.
|Re: Lady Sows Her Car As Seed In Church, Gets Another From US Returnee (Photos) by PrecisionFx(m): 9:03am
Angelanest:
SCAM CON MEN.
|Re: Lady Sows Her Car As Seed In Church, Gets Another From US Returnee (Photos) by Adeoba10(m): 9:22am
I am sorry for asking this useless question, my first question is During the change of name in the car document, will they change the name to God's name or the pastors name.
Number 2, if i should sow a car as a seed, can i harvest dangote trailer?
|Re: Lady Sows Her Car As Seed In Church, Gets Another From US Returnee (Photos) by sajb(m): 9:24am
Congrats to the sower...
Please note that your seed can also be your business, your job or whatever you do. Sow it and see how God is gonna grow it in His Love and Mercy...
|Re: Lady Sows Her Car As Seed In Church, Gets Another From US Returnee (Photos) by oka4ugoo: 9:24am
Praise the Lord!!!!
|Re: Lady Sows Her Car As Seed In Church, Gets Another From US Returnee (Photos) by DONADAMS(m): 9:24am
wonderful!
|Re: Lady Sows Her Car As Seed In Church, Gets Another From US Returnee (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 9:24am
Must people sow seeds to be blessed
|Re: Lady Sows Her Car As Seed In Church, Gets Another From US Returnee (Photos) by Painkila: 9:24am
Arranged
|Re: Lady Sows Her Car As Seed In Church, Gets Another From US Returnee (Photos) by afroniger: 9:24am
This nonsense is staged abeg. You 'sowed' your car abi? So others too should sow theirs to get your kind of 'blessing'? Seriously, who put you up to this MMM? I am sure a pastorpreneur is behind this charade. You people are always looking for magas. Useless scammers and fraudsters.
|Re: Lady Sows Her Car As Seed In Church, Gets Another From US Returnee (Photos) by chukslawrence(m): 9:24am
We only get to hear the good news.
|Re: Lady Sows Her Car As Seed In Church, Gets Another From US Returnee (Photos) by webincomeplus(m): 9:25am
Some Nigerians need to be enlightened on what "brand new" means when talking about cars.
|Re: Lady Sows Her Car As Seed In Church, Gets Another From US Returnee (Photos) by donstan18(m): 9:25am
oka4ugoo:
Really?
|Re: Lady Sows Her Car As Seed In Church, Gets Another From US Returnee (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 9:26am
Gbafuo eba!
|Re: Lady Sows Her Car As Seed In Church, Gets Another From US Returnee (Photos) by martineverest(m): 9:26am
Mtchew.... A strategy used by her pastor to enable others saw huge seed and milk them dry.
She and her pastor arranged it
