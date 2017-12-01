Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Lady Sows Her Car As Seed In Church, Gets Another From US Returnee (Photos) (15438 Views)

Read what she shared on her Facebook page.



My lovely friends and families, please join me thank this faithful God that never fails, just on Sunday on our harvest thanksgiving God told me to sow my car as my thanksgiving seed, and it is not even up to 7 days, one of my lovely daughter in the lord came back from US and she said God told her:



mummy I should change your car. I really want to thank my lovely daughter that did this, and my great apostle David Obuks, that came to bless me and my church. thank you Jesus for all your goodness.



While the issue of tithing and giving to pastors - is causing a buzz in Nigerian social media, a woman is filled with thanks to God after reportedly getting a new car from a church member who came back from the United States. According to Esther Ogubio, she sowed her own car as a seed during Thanksgiving service last Sunday before she was gifted with this brand new car in Port-Harcourt, Rivers state capital.Read what she shared on her Facebook page.

Awesome



What will be will definitely be 8 Likes

Nice car. 3 Likes

Can you imagine what some hopeless people will maim, kill to rob ,dupe or steal before buying tokunbo car





What will be will definitely be 15 Likes

Awwwww... So touching...





But wait.. How did the lovely daughter in the lord knew that she had a car when she had already used it as tithe.. 18 Likes

dingbang:

Awwwww... So touching...





But wait.. How did the lovely daughter in the lord knew that she had a car when she had already used it as tithe..







Where in her post did she mention the use of car as tithe?



Some of you don't even know the meaning of tithes.



Churches earn more from seeds, gifts, donations, and offerings. By the time freeze is done with the tithe campaign, ensure you pick a next tag: anti-offering or anti-seed and back it up as usual with bible verses. Where in her post did she mention the use of car as tithe?Some of you don't even know the meaning of tithes.Churches earn more from seeds, gifts, donations, and offerings. By the time freeze is done with the tithe campaign, ensure you pick a next tag: anti-offering or anti-seed and back it up as usual with bible verses. 51 Likes 1 Share

where is dat mad man Freezer 16 Likes 1 Share

Nice car... do the some to someone out there.

Acidosis:





Where in her post did she mentioned the use of car as tithe?



Some of you don't even know the meaning of tithes.



Churches earn more from seeds, gifts, donations, and offerings. By the time freeze is done with the tithe campaign, ensure you pick a next tag: anti-offering or anti-seed and back it up as usual with bible verses.

I thought you were intelligent acid or are you playing devil's advocate. I thought you were intelligent acid or are you playing devil's advocate. 52 Likes 2 Shares

My own set come.

God told the Miss US Lady to change Mrs. Testifier's car. Meaning that whether or not Mrs Testifier had given out her car as a seed, she would still have gotten the brand new car gift from Miss US Lady. After all there's a difference between 'change' and 'replace.' 69 Likes 6 Shares

Partnerbiz:





I thought you were intelligent acid or are you playing devil's advocate.



What does intelligence got to do with the need to allow people spend their money the way and manner they want?



If she's wise enough to own a car, then she's wise enough to do whatever she wants with it. I am an advocate of minding one's business when it comes to financial prudence and spending habit. I don't necessarily preach tithe, what I preach is simple: spend your money, and allow others spend theirs in peace.



The same freeze that condemns people for paying tithe was pictured with Hushpuppi in Dubai some weeks ago, both displaying their Rolex watches. That's how f00lish some of us can be.



Today we are here telling people to use their tithes in Libya, tomorrow we are seen in Dubai displaying luxury.



FYI, I have never condemned Hushpuppi even though a lot of Nigerians dislike him. So it has nothing to do with tithes, I just believe people who are wise enough to make themselves some money are equally wise enough to spend it. What does intelligence got to do with the need to allow people spend their money the way and manner they want?If she's wise enough to own a car, then she's wise enough to do whatever she wants with it. I am an advocate of minding one's business when it comes to financial prudence and spending habit. I don't necessarily preach tithe, what I preach is simple: spend your money, and allow others spend theirs in peace.The same freeze that condemns people for paying tithe was pictured with Hushpuppi in Dubai some weeks ago, both displaying their Rolex watches. That's how f00lish some of us can be.Today we are here telling people to use their tithes in Libya, tomorrow we are seen in Dubai displaying luxury.FYI, I have never condemned Hushpuppi even though a lot of Nigerians dislike him. So it has nothing to do with tithes, I just believe people who are wise enough to make themselves some money are equally wise enough to spend it. 30 Likes 2 Shares

Partnerbiz:





I thought you were intelligent acid or are you playing devil's advocate. oga just shut up. The devil is strategising to prevent gullible christians from getting hold of so many blessing. I pay my tithe and i sow seeds as the Holy spirit directs and i've seen wonders happen in my life. There is nothing that the Lord will ask me to give today that i wont drop instantly cause i have a proven track record that he never fails. If you like believe in tithing if you like you dont it doesnt add 1 kobo to my wealth. oga just shut up. The devil is strategising to prevent gullible christians from getting hold of so many blessing. I pay my tithe and i sow seeds as the Holy spirit directs and i've seen wonders happen in my life. There is nothing that the Lord will ask me to give today that i wont drop instantly cause i have a proven track record that he never fails. If you like believe in tithing if you like you dont it doesnt add 1 kobo to my wealth. 21 Likes 1 Share

It is always very hard to swallow this....giving must not be in the church. it should be freely done anywhere u found yourself. Life has principles, just abide in it, irrespective of your religion.... and surely u must see result..."give and surely u must receive" 11 Likes 1 Share

Make I go sow my house, hoping for mansion in banana island. Oh the lord is good. 5 Likes

Angelanest:

SCAM CON MEN. SCAM CON MEN. 14 Likes

I am sorry for asking this useless question, my first question is During the change of name in the car document, will they change the name to God's name or the pastors name.

Number 2, if i should sow a car as a seed, can i harvest dangote trailer? 15 Likes

Congrats to the sower...



Please note that your seed can also be your business, your job or whatever you do. Sow it and see how God is gonna grow it in His Love and Mercy... 1 Like

Praise the Lord!!!! 3 Likes

wonderful! 2 Likes

Must people sow seeds to be blessed 2 Likes

Arranged 8 Likes 1 Share

This nonsense is staged abeg. You 'sowed' your car abi? So others too should sow theirs to get your kind of 'blessing'? Seriously, who put you up to this MMM? I am sure a pastorpreneur is behind this charade. You people are always looking for magas. Useless scammers and fraudsters. 29 Likes 2 Shares

We only get to hear the good news. 2 Likes

Some Nigerians need to be enlightened on what "brand new" means when talking about cars. 6 Likes

oka4ugoo:

Praise the Lord!!!!



Really? Really? 1 Like

Gbafuo eba!