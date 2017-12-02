Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / Photos Of My Apartment After Renovation For Christmas -phoros (12325 Views)

Moving Out Of My Apartment. Few Things For Sale / OUR RENOVATION Diary-platinum Row (A New Dimension To Nigerian Architecture) / Our Renovation Diary (a New Dimension To Nigerian Architecture) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

We are already on the twelfth month of the year and Christmas is days away...

Had to thrash the unwanted stuffs and bring in something new for christmas.



Even if we never blow, we still cool but won't stop pushing .



Pikin wey work hard suppose bubble





Bigger Apartment when it's necessary but right now , living alone is bae.



We don't work hard , We work smart.

It is too late to fail, Amen. 35 Likes 2 Shares

Airforce1, I see you .FTC Sha cos now na front page we go see am 5 Likes



And d 'bashings' start in 3....2.....1...

35 Likes 3 Shares

What do you do for a living 13 Likes

Was expecting to see some Christmas decor. All I see is chairs, foam and fridge. 47 Likes 2 Shares





It's too late to fail Amen!! Your apartment fine oIt's too late to fail Amen!! 15 Likes 1 Share

So E-money finally took you off the street ? 38 Likes 3 Shares

Oh

i see a female nairalander getting fvcked in that house. who will it be? 11 Likes 2 Shares

This boy with self hype 24 Likes 1 Share

Yes o.

It is too late to fail and we are too loaded to be empty. 1 Like

Nice apartment 1 Like

Na wa ooo

Seems u are addicted to this pic posting thing...

Never knew people desire attention so much....Till i came across this guy on this forum... 24 Likes 2 Shares





Too late to fail.. Airforce, should I show you how it's done properly?Too late to fail.. 12 Likes 1 Share

daewoorazer:



And d 'bashings' start in 3....2.....1...



bashing ke?





bros theres no bashing again o or havent you heard the bashing and hating all stopped the day he posted pics of N500 bills in 8 bands



the only thing we'll hear from dem pussy ass hoes and broke ass joystick caps are advices and comments like





"airforce darl dont u think u red for the bottom half painting woulda been better"





"bros airforce, nice one bro...its too late to fail mehn" bashing ke?bros theres no bashing again o or havent you heard the bashing and hating all stopped the day he posted pics of N500 bills in 8 bandsthe only thing we'll hear from dem pussy ass hoes and broke ass joystick caps are advices and comments like"airforce darl dont u think u red for the bottom half painting woulda been better""bros airforce, nice one bro...its too late to fail mehn" 29 Likes 3 Shares

shaybebaby:

Airforce, should I show you how it's done properly?



Too late to fail.. Lol Lol

I don't usually comment but guy is it room and parlor self con that u are always posting ehn. Just get a life and act matured. Not hating though 17 Likes 1 Share

Lalasticlala

Nice

samyfreshsmooth:





bashing ke?





bros theres no bashing again o or havent you heard the bashing and hating all stopped the day he posted pics of N500 bills in 8 bands



the only thing we'll hear from dem pussy ass hoes and broke ass joystick caps are advices and comments like





"airforce darl dont u think u red for the bottom half painting woulda been better"





"bros airforce, nice one bro...its too late to fail mehn"











Hahahahahahahahahahaha....savage... I see dem already



2 Likes 1 Share

Which kain phone you take snap self for this 21st century, na Saisho? Anyway, to the topic, I suspect E-Money. I won't say more than that 1 Like 1 Share





make sure you hustle to pack out of that apartment and change properties



new year is around the corner Chuka Chuka,,it's Xmas be ready to get rid of this madness,,make sure you hustle to pack out of that apartment and change propertiesnew year is around the corner 3 Likes







You go Laff tire hehehehe There is never a dull moment on a Airforce's threadYou go Laff tire hehehehe 5 Likes 1 Share

Hope We Renovate Ours Hearts Too For Christmas!! 1 Like 1 Share

ee clean for boy wey still dey hustle

QueenSekxy:

Chuka Chuka,,it's Xmas be ready to get rid of this madness,,





make sure you hustle to pack out of that apartment and change properties





new year is around the corner

E don turn from airforce to Chuka abi? E don turn from airforce to Chuka abi? 13 Likes

Archangel15:



E don turn from airforce to Chuka abi? who's this who's this

shaybebaby:

Airforce, should I show you how it's done properly?



Too late to fail..





so! this all your property? 2 Likes 1 Share

Airforce1:

Lalasticlala Lalasticlala be like..... Lalasticlala be like..... 6 Likes 1 Share

Lol