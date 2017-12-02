₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos Of My Apartment After Renovation For Christmas -phoros by Airforce1(m): 1:08pm
We are already on the twelfth month of the year and Christmas is days away...
Had to thrash the unwanted stuffs and bring in something new for christmas.
Even if we never blow, we still cool but won't stop pushing .
Pikin wey work hard suppose bubble
Bigger Apartment when it's necessary but right now , living alone is bae.
We don't work hard , We work smart.
It is too late to fail, Amen.
35 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Photos Of My Apartment After Renovation For Christmas -phoros by lanxebony(m): 1:10pm
Airforce1, I see you .FTC Sha cos now na front page we go see am
5 Likes
|Re: Photos Of My Apartment After Renovation For Christmas -phoros by daewoorazer(m): 1:11pm
And d 'bashings' start in 3....2.....1...
35 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Photos Of My Apartment After Renovation For Christmas -phoros by 2Direct(m): 1:16pm
What do you do for a living
13 Likes
|Re: Photos Of My Apartment After Renovation For Christmas -phoros by HeyCorleone(m): 1:25pm
Was expecting to see some Christmas decor. All I see is chairs, foam and fridge.
47 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Photos Of My Apartment After Renovation For Christmas -phoros by Archangel15: 1:26pm
Your apartment fine o
It's too late to fail Amen!!
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of My Apartment After Renovation For Christmas -phoros by NairalandCS(m): 1:28pm
So E-money finally took you off the street ?
38 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Photos Of My Apartment After Renovation For Christmas -phoros by teresafaith(f): 1:29pm
Oh
|Re: Photos Of My Apartment After Renovation For Christmas -phoros by unapapadeycraze: 1:31pm
i see a female nairalander getting fvcked in that house. who will it be?
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Photos Of My Apartment After Renovation For Christmas -phoros by Kufie(m): 1:33pm
This boy with self hype
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of My Apartment After Renovation For Christmas -phoros by Elthugnificent(m): 1:34pm
Yes o.
It is too late to fail and we are too loaded to be empty.
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of My Apartment After Renovation For Christmas -phoros by loneatar: 1:35pm
Nice apartment
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of My Apartment After Renovation For Christmas -phoros by Rubbiish(m): 1:42pm
Na wa ooo
Seems u are addicted to this pic posting thing...
Never knew people desire attention so much....Till i came across this guy on this forum...
24 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Photos Of My Apartment After Renovation For Christmas -phoros by shaybebaby(f): 1:42pm
Airforce, should I show you how it's done properly?
Too late to fail..
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of My Apartment After Renovation For Christmas -phoros by samyfreshsmooth(m): 1:44pm
daewoorazer:
bashing ke?
bros theres no bashing again o or havent you heard the bashing and hating all stopped the day he posted pics of N500 bills in 8 bands
the only thing we'll hear from dem pussy ass hoes and broke ass joystick caps are advices and comments like
"airforce darl dont u think u red for the bottom half painting woulda been better"
"bros airforce, nice one bro...its too late to fail mehn"
29 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Photos Of My Apartment After Renovation For Christmas -phoros by Airforce1(m): 1:44pm
shaybebaby:Lol
|Re: Photos Of My Apartment After Renovation For Christmas -phoros by Plolly(f): 1:46pm
I don't usually comment but guy is it room and parlor self con that u are always posting ehn. Just get a life and act matured. Not hating though
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of My Apartment After Renovation For Christmas -phoros by Airforce1(m): 1:48pm
Lalasticlala
|Re: Photos Of My Apartment After Renovation For Christmas -phoros by 9cent(m): 1:52pm
Nice
|Re: Photos Of My Apartment After Renovation For Christmas -phoros by daewoorazer(m): 1:54pm
samyfreshsmooth:
Hahahahahahahahahahaha....savage... I see dem already
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of My Apartment After Renovation For Christmas -phoros by Benjom(m): 2:00pm
Which kain phone you take snap self for this 21st century, na Saisho? Anyway, to the topic, I suspect E-Money. I won't say more than that
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of My Apartment After Renovation For Christmas -phoros by QueenSekxy(f): 2:06pm
Chuka Chuka,,it's Xmas be ready to get rid of this madness,,
make sure you hustle to pack out of that apartment and change properties
new year is around the corner
3 Likes
|Re: Photos Of My Apartment After Renovation For Christmas -phoros by Mufasa27(m): 2:15pm
There is never a dull moment on a Airforce's thread
You go Laff tire hehehehe
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of My Apartment After Renovation For Christmas -phoros by solz007(m): 2:19pm
Hope We Renovate Ours Hearts Too For Christmas!!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of My Apartment After Renovation For Christmas -phoros by ELShehzad: 2:36pm
ee clean for boy wey still dey hustle
|Re: Photos Of My Apartment After Renovation For Christmas -phoros by Archangel15: 2:44pm
QueenSekxy:
E don turn from airforce to Chuka abi?
13 Likes
|Re: Photos Of My Apartment After Renovation For Christmas -phoros by QueenSekxy(f): 2:48pm
Archangel15:who's this
|Re: Photos Of My Apartment After Renovation For Christmas -phoros by Martin0(m): 2:57pm
shaybebaby:
|Re: Photos Of My Apartment After Renovation For Christmas -phoros by adetoroamos(m): 2:59pm
so! this all your property?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of My Apartment After Renovation For Christmas -phoros by Gofwane(m): 3:04pm
Airforce1:Lalasticlala be like.....
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of My Apartment After Renovation For Christmas -phoros by Airforce1(m): 3:06pm
Lol
|Re: Photos Of My Apartment After Renovation For Christmas -phoros by skillful01: 3:29pm
Okay.
