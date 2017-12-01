Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Small, Physically Challenged Man Marries Pretty Lady. White Wedding Pics Trend (32707 Views)

Physically Challenged Man Weds In Wheelchair, Shares Traditional Wedding Pics / Hefty Looking Man Marries A Young Lady,Photos Got People Talking(pics) / 20-Year-Old Man Marries 40-Year-Old Woman (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)





What do you think?





Source: I am still finding it very difficult to believe this.A physically challenged man allegedly weds a lady.What do you think?Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/real-or-moviephysically-challenged-man.html?m=1 5 Likes

Mztarstrechy:

Read more. http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/real-or-moviephysically-challenged-man.html?m=1 1 Share

... 62 Likes 2 Shares

This is touching.

Is it love?



Maybe.





See below shaa





Life is just uncertain.





LORD we pray against similar mishaps.







Kindly note that MTN will further increase data price by 20% on 6th December. We urge you to buy data that will last long NOW. Our MTN data is valid for 3 months.



SEE BELOW FOR DATA AND TESTIMONIES TOO







Have a brilliant month! 2 Likes

Life is just uncertain.





LORD we pray against similar mishaps.







Kindly note that MTN will further increase data price by 20% on 6th December. We urge you to buy data that will last long NOW. Our MTN data is valid for 3 months.



SEE BELOW FOR DATA AND TESTIMONIES TOO







Have a brilliant month!

Nice one 1 Like

wow ❤ 2 Likes 1 Share

5 Likes

And someone said love is dead.. Wow! 5 Likes





I can't fit do am ooo Truth be told hmmmI can't fit do am ooo

blood convenant things...,.,

Who will be on top during S(E)X 1 Like 1 Share

See life , indeed this world ehn , this man can find true love





Buh me ? Amarachi won't even text me back! 12 Likes

When only you and him know what's up. 10 Likes 1 Share

Before I'll believe this is true love



I must know the net worth of the man

If money is not involved then something else must be



HML 4 Likes

HML Man

. 10 Likes 1 Share

"Is it Movie or Reality?"





Well I wouldn't know! One of the Commenters asked:Well I wouldn't know! 3 Likes



She married a husband cum child. She married a husband cum child.

Photoshop.

is he not a man? It is a normal thing. I don't know why you are surprise.. If he need more wives,he should contact me i have so many sisters. These type of men usually have big dick and they know how to use it 3 Likes

There must be something, maybe he is well endowed. 1 Like

Ifeanyi4491:

ifeanyi i bless u wif sense 4 once ifeanyi i bless u wif sense 4 once 1 Like

I wish I can do this, but I know i can't.

see love abeg.... I don't fink zo

As long as he has money,Ibo girls will marry him

Jixos!!! 1 Share