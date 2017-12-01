₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,921,491 members, 3,946,716 topics. Date: Saturday, 02 December 2017 at 04:56 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Small, Physically Challenged Man Marries Pretty Lady. White Wedding Pics Trend (32707 Views)
Physically Challenged Man Weds In Wheelchair, Shares Traditional Wedding Pics / Hefty Looking Man Marries A Young Lady,Photos Got People Talking(pics) / 20-Year-Old Man Marries 40-Year-Old Woman (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Small, Physically Challenged Man Marries Pretty Lady. White Wedding Pics Trend by Mztarstrechy(m): 1:40pm
I am still finding it very difficult to believe this.A physically challenged man allegedly weds a lady.
What do you think?
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/real-or-moviephysically-challenged-man.html?m=1
5 Likes
|Re: Small, Physically Challenged Man Marries Pretty Lady. White Wedding Pics Trend by Mztarstrechy(m): 1:41pm
|Re: Small, Physically Challenged Man Marries Pretty Lady. White Wedding Pics Trend by Mztarstrechy(m): 1:42pm
Mztarstrechy:
1 Share
|Re: Small, Physically Challenged Man Marries Pretty Lady. White Wedding Pics Trend by TheMainMan: 1:44pm
...
62 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Small, Physically Challenged Man Marries Pretty Lady. White Wedding Pics Trend by Partnerbiz: 1:45pm
This is touching.
Is it love?
Maybe.
See below shaa
Life is just uncertain.
LORD we pray against similar mishaps.
Kindly note that MTN will further increase data price by 20% on 6th December. We urge you to buy data that will last long NOW. Our MTN data is valid for 3 months.
SEE BELOW FOR DATA AND TESTIMONIES TOO
Have a brilliant month!
2 Likes
|Re: Small, Physically Challenged Man Marries Pretty Lady. White Wedding Pics Trend by Partnerbiz: 1:47pm
Life is just uncertain.
LORD we pray against similar mishaps.
Kindly note that MTN will further increase data price by 20% on 6th December. We urge you to buy data that will last long NOW. Our MTN data is valid for 3 months.
SEE BELOW FOR DATA AND TESTIMONIES TOO
Have a brilliant month!
|Re: Small, Physically Challenged Man Marries Pretty Lady. White Wedding Pics Trend by tainot2002(m): 1:53pm
Nice one
1 Like
|Re: Small, Physically Challenged Man Marries Pretty Lady. White Wedding Pics Trend by LuvU2(f): 1:53pm
wow ❤
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Small, Physically Challenged Man Marries Pretty Lady. White Wedding Pics Trend by Ifeanyi4491(m): 2:00pm
5 Likes
|Re: Small, Physically Challenged Man Marries Pretty Lady. White Wedding Pics Trend by sexybbstar(f): 2:00pm
And someone said love is dead.. Wow!
5 Likes
|Re: Small, Physically Challenged Man Marries Pretty Lady. White Wedding Pics Trend by tyson98: 2:02pm
Truth be told hmmm
I can't fit do am ooo
|Re: Small, Physically Challenged Man Marries Pretty Lady. White Wedding Pics Trend by erifeoluwasimi: 2:28pm
blood convenant things...,.,
|Re: Small, Physically Challenged Man Marries Pretty Lady. White Wedding Pics Trend by miqos03: 2:33pm
Who will be on top during S(E)X
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Small, Physically Challenged Man Marries Pretty Lady. White Wedding Pics Trend by Andrewgame42: 2:34pm
See life , indeed this world ehn , this man can find true love
Buh me ? Amarachi won't even text me back!
12 Likes
|Re: Small, Physically Challenged Man Marries Pretty Lady. White Wedding Pics Trend by tofolo(m): 2:34pm
When only you and him know what's up.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Small, Physically Challenged Man Marries Pretty Lady. White Wedding Pics Trend by hazan041: 2:34pm
Before I'll believe this is true love
I must know the net worth of the man
If money is not involved then something else must be
HML
4 Likes
|Re: Small, Physically Challenged Man Marries Pretty Lady. White Wedding Pics Trend by careytommy7(m): 2:35pm
HML Man
|Re: Small, Physically Challenged Man Marries Pretty Lady. White Wedding Pics Trend by Iceman2017(m): 2:35pm
|Re: Small, Physically Challenged Man Marries Pretty Lady. White Wedding Pics Trend by wildcatter23(m): 2:35pm
.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Small, Physically Challenged Man Marries Pretty Lady. White Wedding Pics Trend by Sirheny007(m): 2:35pm
One of the Commenters asked: "Is it Movie or Reality?"
Well I wouldn't know!
3 Likes
|Re: Small, Physically Challenged Man Marries Pretty Lady. White Wedding Pics Trend by FortifiedCity: 2:36pm
She married a husband cum child.
|Re: Small, Physically Challenged Man Marries Pretty Lady. White Wedding Pics Trend by RaptorX: 2:36pm
Photoshop.
|Re: Small, Physically Challenged Man Marries Pretty Lady. White Wedding Pics Trend by firstclassmumu(m): 2:36pm
is he not a man? It is a normal thing. I don't know why you are surprise.. If he need more wives,he should contact me i have so many sisters. These type of men usually have big dick and they know how to use it
3 Likes
|Re: Small, Physically Challenged Man Marries Pretty Lady. White Wedding Pics Trend by sonnie10: 2:36pm
There must be something, maybe he is well endowed.
1 Like
|Re: Small, Physically Challenged Man Marries Pretty Lady. White Wedding Pics Trend by Russianruble: 2:36pm
|Re: Small, Physically Challenged Man Marries Pretty Lady. White Wedding Pics Trend by FreeWorld23: 2:37pm
|Re: Small, Physically Challenged Man Marries Pretty Lady. White Wedding Pics Trend by Mc1807: 2:37pm
Ifeanyi4491:ifeanyi i bless u wif sense 4 once
1 Like
|Re: Small, Physically Challenged Man Marries Pretty Lady. White Wedding Pics Trend by lilfreezy: 2:37pm
I wish I can do this, but I know i can't.
|Re: Small, Physically Challenged Man Marries Pretty Lady. White Wedding Pics Trend by Saeed110: 2:38pm
see love abeg.... I don't fink zo
|Re: Small, Physically Challenged Man Marries Pretty Lady. White Wedding Pics Trend by enemyofprogress: 2:38pm
As long as he has money,Ibo girls will marry him
|Re: Small, Physically Challenged Man Marries Pretty Lady. White Wedding Pics Trend by HarkymTheOracle(m): 2:38pm
Jixos!!!
1 Share
|Re: Small, Physically Challenged Man Marries Pretty Lady. White Wedding Pics Trend by maxjax(m): 2:38pm
and fine men dey behind dey snap dem pishure ......this Rlove na wa o0o
6 Ways To Survive A Party If You Don’t Know Anyone / This 90-Year-Old Grandma & Her Birthday Number Balloon Is Everything / Pictures From A Nairalander's Traditional Marriage
Viewing this topic: Freiden(m), Utibism(m), justinajp, Emary(f), ogaub(m), IykeSmart22, blazerinno(m), wallexbaba(m), bigazu(m), chymevicks, bobo65(m), Blaze101, olaposii, numerouno01(m), Adegokenath(m), Popdes, HADEWOYE, goksman2(m), oludavis123, wasi9ice, konshency(m), hmohammed(m), Estherfabian(f), Stefan00, Xantosdamy(m), Halyma(f), skeletine(m), rajiraymond(m), LordAA(m), SunnyJose(m), christiboo85(f), byemx06(m), iheanyi4u(m), etenyong(m), jonsnow12(m), Kelklein(m), Ogt1, goodoo, Itzsammy(m), 9jatoxin, skilfulsagei(m), dannytoe(m), Ejegbleje(m), Universities, drsteroid(m), chidichuddo, hopewealth, cokorie25(f), Eleganza33(f), oluwalolese, Damoche10, Mztarstrechy(m), Ay4lyf(m), PMWSpirit(m), auditor0471, eExclusif, Nathan308(f), highpriest4, MorataFC, A7(m), dyangprof(m), abiderx, Ezyoung(m), JAZES(m), narrowpathy(m), agaka27, janefrances01(f), jobbitto(m), Abebelinus(f), Fantisha(m), xcolanto(m), hollaytan, roldee(m), adgab(m), Hankcc, Deolaw, hakwise(m), BlaakPhoenix and 147 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3