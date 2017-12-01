Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 16-Year-Old Girl Arrested For Breaking Lenovo Phone Screen Of N12,000 (Photos) (13585 Views)

According to President & CEO Stephen and Solomon Foundation and Behind Bars; Prince Gwamnishu Harrison, immediately after the arrest, he got an SOS from Tony White, in company of Mr. Jude (South South Director Intelligence BBI NG Human Rights Network).



They arrived the police station in Delta State to see Rosemary as they secured her release and also paid for the damaged phone.



Looool....wonders shall never end....damn













#12k..is the reason for arrest..!! 5 Likes 2 Shares

I feel sorry for her 1 Like

na see finish be dat!

Too bad.



Treat people the way you will like them to treat you if you were in their shoes. Too bad.Treat people the way you will like them to treat you if you were in their shoes. 5 Likes

Incomplete story.



How did she mistakenly break the phone's screen? 1 Like

Incomplete story.



How did she mistakenly break the phone's screen? I believe you ma,the story is not complete,you can help me and complete the story. I believe you ma,the story is not complete,you can help me and complete the story. 23 Likes 1 Share

If they ask the oga now, he will say "I am a Christian". 5 Likes 1 Share

Oh the agony!



My problem here is the useless Police that made the arrest and kept her behind bars...

......Probably SARS!!!! 7 Likes

Nigerian police hmm! Na small girl oooo!

Something else myt be involved... Maybe itz d way d girl reacted after breaking d phone...some of dis sales girls can be very rude and unrepentant...

Av learnt to stop judging a case based on a one sided view... 3 Likes

Arresting a minor?

Make dm free d gal jare





Useless police ppl