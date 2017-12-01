₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,921,901 members, 3,948,270 topics. Date: Sunday, 03 December 2017 at 04:27 PM

16-Year-Old Girl Arrested For Breaking Lenovo Phone Screen Of N12,000 (Photos) - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 16-Year-Old Girl Arrested For Breaking Lenovo Phone Screen Of N12,000 (Photos) (13585 Views)

SARS Officers Who Sexually Harassed Lady, Tag Her A “yahoo Girl”, Arrested / Photo Of Yahoo Girl Arrested In Edo State For 132,000 Euro Fraud / 17-Year-Old Michigan Girl Arrested For Raping Man At Knife-Point (Pictured) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

16-Year-Old Girl Arrested For Breaking Lenovo Phone Screen Of N12,000 (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 4:49pm On Dec 02
A 16-year-old indigent sales girl identified as Rosemary was arrested early this morning for mistakenly breaking the screen of a Lenovo Smart phone valued at N12,000. She was asked to buy a new phone which she failed to and she was arrested by the owner.

According to President & CEO Stephen and Solomon Foundation and Behind Bars; Prince Gwamnishu Harrison, immediately after the arrest, he got an SOS from Tony White, in company of Mr. Jude (South South Director Intelligence BBI NG Human Rights Network).

They arrived the police station in Delta State to see Rosemary as they secured her release and also paid for the damaged phone.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/teenage-girl-arrested-mistakenly-breaking-screen-n12000-phone-photos.html

1 Share

Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Arrested For Breaking Lenovo Phone Screen Of N12,000 (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 4:49pm On Dec 02
cc; lalasticlala
Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Arrested For Breaking Lenovo Phone Screen Of N12,000 (Photos) by Kingsleyuc(m): 4:56pm On Dec 02
Looool....wonders shall never end....damn






Cake Baking And Decoration Full Course Training Pdf And Videos Free Download...check my profile
Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Arrested For Breaking Lenovo Phone Screen Of N12,000 (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 5:02pm On Dec 02
sad
Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Arrested For Breaking Lenovo Phone Screen Of N12,000 (Photos) by whitebeard(m): 5:03pm On Dec 02
#12k..is the reason for arrest..!!

5 Likes 2 Shares

Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Arrested For Breaking Lenovo Phone Screen Of N12,000 (Photos) by Airforce1(m): 5:08pm On Dec 02
I feel sorry for her

1 Like

Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Arrested For Breaking Lenovo Phone Screen Of N12,000 (Photos) by AnodaIT(m): 5:32pm On Dec 02
She gather breast

52 Likes 1 Share

Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Arrested For Breaking Lenovo Phone Screen Of N12,000 (Photos) by dollytino4real(f): 5:40pm On Dec 02
na see finish be dat!
Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Arrested For Breaking Lenovo Phone Screen Of N12,000 (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 5:17am
lalasticlala
Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Arrested For Breaking Lenovo Phone Screen Of N12,000 (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 6:09am
sad

Too bad.

Treat people the way you will like them to treat you if you were in their shoes.

5 Likes

Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Arrested For Breaking Lenovo Phone Screen Of N12,000 (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 6:13am
AnodaIT:
She gather breast
Breast master weldone oh

21 Likes 1 Share

Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Arrested For Breaking Lenovo Phone Screen Of N12,000 (Photos) by ifyalways(f): 6:34am
Incomplete story.

How did she mistakenly break the phone's screen?

1 Like

Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Arrested For Breaking Lenovo Phone Screen Of N12,000 (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 7:02am
ifyalways:
Incomplete story.

How did she mistakenly break the phone's screen?
I believe you ma,the story is not complete,you can help me and complete the story.

23 Likes 1 Share

Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Arrested For Breaking Lenovo Phone Screen Of N12,000 (Photos) by se0un(m): 2:45pm
shocked
Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Arrested For Breaking Lenovo Phone Screen Of N12,000 (Photos) by miqos02(m): 2:45pm
Wow
Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Arrested For Breaking Lenovo Phone Screen Of N12,000 (Photos) by kennygee(f): 2:45pm
Omashe o

If they ask the oga now, he will say "I am a Christian".

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Arrested For Breaking Lenovo Phone Screen Of N12,000 (Photos) by seunny4lif(m): 2:45pm
AnodaIT:
She gather breast

6 Likes

Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Arrested For Breaking Lenovo Phone Screen Of N12,000 (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 2:46pm
Oh the agony!
Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Arrested For Breaking Lenovo Phone Screen Of N12,000 (Photos) by UbanmeUdie: 2:46pm
shocked
Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Arrested For Breaking Lenovo Phone Screen Of N12,000 (Photos) by otikunnisha: 2:47pm
grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin
Too Funny

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VTx3HMSdmfE
Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Arrested For Breaking Lenovo Phone Screen Of N12,000 (Photos) by otikunnisha: 2:48pm
grin grin grin grin grin
The Fear Of H.I.V

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nO27MS20Oi4
Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Arrested For Breaking Lenovo Phone Screen Of N12,000 (Photos) by Nawteemaxie(m): 2:48pm
That`s some nice titties!

3 Likes

Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Arrested For Breaking Lenovo Phone Screen Of N12,000 (Photos) by Tonymario58: 2:48pm
AnodaIT:
She gather breast
Evil Shild

1 Like

Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Arrested For Breaking Lenovo Phone Screen Of N12,000 (Photos) by nnamdibig(m): 2:48pm
My problem here is the useless Police that made the arrest and kept her behind bars...
......Probably SARS!!!!

7 Likes

Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Arrested For Breaking Lenovo Phone Screen Of N12,000 (Photos) by chloride6: 2:49pm
Delta state sha
Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Arrested For Breaking Lenovo Phone Screen Of N12,000 (Photos) by sotall(m): 2:50pm
OK
Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Arrested For Breaking Lenovo Phone Screen Of N12,000 (Photos) by djbussy(m): 2:50pm
Nigerian police hmm! Na small girl oooo!
Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Arrested For Breaking Lenovo Phone Screen Of N12,000 (Photos) by cutiedave(m): 2:51pm
Something else myt be involved... Maybe itz d way d girl reacted after breaking d phone...some of dis sales girls can be very rude and unrepentant...
Av learnt to stop judging a case based on a one sided view...

3 Likes

Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Arrested For Breaking Lenovo Phone Screen Of N12,000 (Photos) by israelmao(m): 2:52pm
Arresting a minor?
Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Arrested For Breaking Lenovo Phone Screen Of N12,000 (Photos) by johnstar(m): 2:54pm
Make dm free d gal jare


Useless police ppl
Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Arrested For Breaking Lenovo Phone Screen Of N12,000 (Photos) by Timiblanko(m): 2:55pm
JESUS people are wicked o. So if nobody help her out she will still be detained... What if you broke it yourself

2 Likes

(0) (1) (Reply)

Suspected Kidnappers Arrested With 18 Children / Nigerian To Die In Indonesia For Drug Trafficking / Nigeria: Otokoto Again In Imo - Girl, 18, Beheaded For Rituals.

Viewing this topic: ufss(m), BadBlaize(m), EmekaBlue(m), bleckzy(f), dinak1(f), leonard002(m), mallorca(m), GoggleB(m), aminusanti(m), princejude(m), Jodha(f), linton8442(m), truth4u, hero01(m), munir090, Owotobi(m), valdetino(m), Sarahluv(f), pp802, shachris02, zeekz(m), theGigolo, Fadamant, papawember2016(m), nothernstar, malware, niyilagun(m), OlaSammie, charlexarmani(m), toutlemonde, dykedarlyn(m), Darklite(m), isaiah9(m), thelastmediator, Bossontop(m), thanki410(m), aktolly54(m), Itztotea(m), dailynaijanews(m), Sirmee(m), princejerry4th, naija2(f), Dremca(m), Freiden(m), Ferdinandu(m), sacluxisback(m), hinograce, crownman and 90 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.