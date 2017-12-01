₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|16-Year-Old Girl Arrested For Breaking Lenovo Phone Screen Of N12,000 (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 4:49pm On Dec 02
A 16-year-old indigent sales girl identified as Rosemary was arrested early this morning for mistakenly breaking the screen of a Lenovo Smart phone valued at N12,000. She was asked to buy a new phone which she failed to and she was arrested by the owner.
According to President & CEO Stephen and Solomon Foundation and Behind Bars; Prince Gwamnishu Harrison, immediately after the arrest, he got an SOS from Tony White, in company of Mr. Jude (South South Director Intelligence BBI NG Human Rights Network).
They arrived the police station in Delta State to see Rosemary as they secured her release and also paid for the damaged phone.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/teenage-girl-arrested-mistakenly-breaking-screen-n12000-phone-photos.html
1 Share
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Arrested For Breaking Lenovo Phone Screen Of N12,000 (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 4:49pm On Dec 02
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Arrested For Breaking Lenovo Phone Screen Of N12,000 (Photos) by Kingsleyuc(m): 4:56pm On Dec 02
Looool....wonders shall never end....damn
Cake Baking And Decoration Full Course Training Pdf And Videos Free Download...check my profile
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Arrested For Breaking Lenovo Phone Screen Of N12,000 (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 5:02pm On Dec 02
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Arrested For Breaking Lenovo Phone Screen Of N12,000 (Photos) by whitebeard(m): 5:03pm On Dec 02
#12k..is the reason for arrest..!!
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Arrested For Breaking Lenovo Phone Screen Of N12,000 (Photos) by Airforce1(m): 5:08pm On Dec 02
I feel sorry for her
1 Like
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Arrested For Breaking Lenovo Phone Screen Of N12,000 (Photos) by AnodaIT(m): 5:32pm On Dec 02
She gather breast
52 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Arrested For Breaking Lenovo Phone Screen Of N12,000 (Photos) by dollytino4real(f): 5:40pm On Dec 02
na see finish be dat!
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Arrested For Breaking Lenovo Phone Screen Of N12,000 (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 5:17am
lalasticlala
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Arrested For Breaking Lenovo Phone Screen Of N12,000 (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 6:09am
Too bad.
Treat people the way you will like them to treat you if you were in their shoes.
5 Likes
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Arrested For Breaking Lenovo Phone Screen Of N12,000 (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 6:13am
AnodaIT:Breast master weldone oh
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Arrested For Breaking Lenovo Phone Screen Of N12,000 (Photos) by ifyalways(f): 6:34am
Incomplete story.
How did she mistakenly break the phone's screen?
1 Like
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Arrested For Breaking Lenovo Phone Screen Of N12,000 (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 7:02am
ifyalways:I believe you ma,the story is not complete,you can help me and complete the story.
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Arrested For Breaking Lenovo Phone Screen Of N12,000 (Photos) by se0un(m): 2:45pm
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Arrested For Breaking Lenovo Phone Screen Of N12,000 (Photos) by miqos02(m): 2:45pm
Wow
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Arrested For Breaking Lenovo Phone Screen Of N12,000 (Photos) by kennygee(f): 2:45pm
Omashe o
If they ask the oga now, he will say "I am a Christian".
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Arrested For Breaking Lenovo Phone Screen Of N12,000 (Photos) by seunny4lif(m): 2:45pm
AnodaIT:
6 Likes
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Arrested For Breaking Lenovo Phone Screen Of N12,000 (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 2:46pm
Oh the agony!
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Arrested For Breaking Lenovo Phone Screen Of N12,000 (Photos) by UbanmeUdie: 2:46pm
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Arrested For Breaking Lenovo Phone Screen Of N12,000 (Photos) by otikunnisha: 2:47pm
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Arrested For Breaking Lenovo Phone Screen Of N12,000 (Photos) by otikunnisha: 2:48pm
The Fear Of H.I.V
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nO27MS20Oi4
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Arrested For Breaking Lenovo Phone Screen Of N12,000 (Photos) by Nawteemaxie(m): 2:48pm
That`s some nice titties!
3 Likes
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Arrested For Breaking Lenovo Phone Screen Of N12,000 (Photos) by Tonymario58: 2:48pm
AnodaIT:Evil Shild
1 Like
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Arrested For Breaking Lenovo Phone Screen Of N12,000 (Photos) by nnamdibig(m): 2:48pm
My problem here is the useless Police that made the arrest and kept her behind bars...
......Probably SARS!!!!
7 Likes
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Arrested For Breaking Lenovo Phone Screen Of N12,000 (Photos) by chloride6: 2:49pm
Delta state sha
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Arrested For Breaking Lenovo Phone Screen Of N12,000 (Photos) by sotall(m): 2:50pm
OK
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Arrested For Breaking Lenovo Phone Screen Of N12,000 (Photos) by djbussy(m): 2:50pm
Nigerian police hmm! Na small girl oooo!
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Arrested For Breaking Lenovo Phone Screen Of N12,000 (Photos) by cutiedave(m): 2:51pm
Something else myt be involved... Maybe itz d way d girl reacted after breaking d phone...some of dis sales girls can be very rude and unrepentant...
Av learnt to stop judging a case based on a one sided view...
3 Likes
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Arrested For Breaking Lenovo Phone Screen Of N12,000 (Photos) by israelmao(m): 2:52pm
Arresting a minor?
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Arrested For Breaking Lenovo Phone Screen Of N12,000 (Photos) by johnstar(m): 2:54pm
Make dm free d gal jare
Useless police ppl
|Re: 16-Year-Old Girl Arrested For Breaking Lenovo Phone Screen Of N12,000 (Photos) by Timiblanko(m): 2:55pm
JESUS people are wicked o. So if nobody help her out she will still be detained... What if you broke it yourself
2 Likes
