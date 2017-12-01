₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Thief Trying To Impress His Girlfriend Caught Stealing In A Women's Shop. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 5:05pm On Dec 02
A young man was caught stealing in a women's shop at Opolo, Yenagoa lga, Bayelsa state. According to online reports, it is believed that the young man may have wanted to impress his girlfriend before his failed operation. The thief was beaten and left injured before he was handed over to security operatives.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/young-man-trying-impress-girlfriend-caught-stealing-womens-shop-photo.html
|Re: Thief Trying To Impress His Girlfriend Caught Stealing In A Women's Shop. Photos by madridguy(m): 5:06pm On Dec 02
I pity the guy. Ladies/women sending men to journey of no return since the days of ADAM.
|Re: Thief Trying To Impress His Girlfriend Caught Stealing In A Women's Shop. Photos by whitebeard(m): 5:09pm On Dec 02
see face..!
|Re: Thief Trying To Impress His Girlfriend Caught Stealing In A Women's Shop. Photos by Airforce1(m): 5:09pm On Dec 02
Dem no beat you well well , mumu
Upon how women plenty and cheap like pure water these days , one local olosho don send you to prison
|Re: Thief Trying To Impress His Girlfriend Caught Stealing In A Women's Shop. Photos by iambijo(m): 5:11pm On Dec 02
see wetin konji cos
|Re: Thief Trying To Impress His Girlfriend Caught Stealing In A Women's Shop. Photos by Airforce1(m): 5:15pm On Dec 02
madridguy:
Na the mumu guys wey wan go the journey go go na
..
Any man wey commit crime to please a woman is a fool
|Re: Thief Trying To Impress His Girlfriend Caught Stealing In A Women's Shop. Photos by Evablizin(f): 5:18pm On Dec 02
The girl you're trying to impress has closed your chapter,in next 3 market days she will start dating another guy .
Young man your foolishness no get part 2 and i salute you for this.
|Re: Thief Trying To Impress His Girlfriend Caught Stealing In A Women's Shop. Photos by emeijeh(m): 5:28pm On Dec 02
See his chimpazee face
The beating has given his hair a third colour
|Re: Thief Trying To Impress His Girlfriend Caught Stealing In A Women's Shop. Photos by dollytino4real(f): 5:35pm On Dec 02
smellinganus see ur village boy
|Re: Thief Trying To Impress His Girlfriend Caught Stealing In A Women's Shop. Photos by madridguy(m): 6:15pm On Dec 02
Funny you, not committing crime alone but at times try to do other things just to make them happy. Like me, years back, I promised my GF then that I will score a goal to mark our one year anniversary Funny enough for reason I was selected that day to play defensive role I nearly pass out to score that goal. I have to overlap to manage and score the goal and the funny thing be say I got injury last
Airforce1:
|Re: Thief Trying To Impress His Girlfriend Caught Stealing In A Women's Shop. Photos by rogers407: 6:18pm On Dec 02
what if they carry out jungle justice on him? this is how people tempt the devil. #saynotojunglejustice#
|Re: Thief Trying To Impress His Girlfriend Caught Stealing In A Women's Shop. Photos by classicMan22(m): 6:56pm On Dec 02
i no know why but I find dis funny
|Re: Thief Trying To Impress His Girlfriend Caught Stealing In A Women's Shop. Photos by AuroraB(f): 7:09pm On Dec 02
It is 'believed' he did it for his girlfriend. He didn't 'say' so, haba
|Re: Thief Trying To Impress His Girlfriend Caught Stealing In A Women's Shop. Photos by earthsync(f): 8:16pm On Dec 02
I like people who try to swag it up, but this one ended up looking like the uglier version of a gorilla
|Re: Thief Trying To Impress His Girlfriend Caught Stealing In A Women's Shop. Photos by ruggedtimi(m): 9:08pm On Dec 02
lol..na wetin gals dey call "f*ck boy"
|Re: Thief Trying To Impress His Girlfriend Caught Stealing In A Women's Shop. Photos by SmellingAnus(m): 1:13am
dollytino4real:Lol... The boy na mumu... Because of ordinary toto wey full everywhere
|Re: Thief Trying To Impress His Girlfriend Caught Stealing In A Women's Shop. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 5:19am
lalasticlala
|Re: Thief Trying To Impress His Girlfriend Caught Stealing In A Women's Shop. Photos by mightyhazel: 5:42am
see him redhead n carowhite face
|Re: Thief Trying To Impress His Girlfriend Caught Stealing In A Women's Shop. Photos by ifyalways(f): 6:39am
Instead make he hide him face, he go put two legs for FIA
Face wey no fine before
|Re: Thief Trying To Impress His Girlfriend Caught Stealing In A Women's Shop. Photos by dollytino4real(f): 11:37am
SmellingAnus:some to-to get honey while sum get thorns
|Re: Thief Trying To Impress His Girlfriend Caught Stealing In A Women's Shop. Photos by ufuosman(m): 11:39am
U no get money, u no go rest
|Re: Thief Trying To Impress His Girlfriend Caught Stealing In A Women's Shop. Photos by chloedogie: 11:41am
For a lady that will ditch you for a far richer guy?
|Re: Thief Trying To Impress His Girlfriend Caught Stealing In A Women's Shop. Photos by BruncleZuma: 2:47pm
Again?
|Re: Thief Trying To Impress His Girlfriend Caught Stealing In A Women's Shop. Photos by miqos02(m): 2:47pm
Eh yaah
|Re: Thief Trying To Impress His Girlfriend Caught Stealing In A Women's Shop. Photos by se0un(m): 2:47pm
|Re: Thief Trying To Impress His Girlfriend Caught Stealing In A Women's Shop. Photos by johnstar(m): 2:47pm
Hmm
Bcus of punany?
See him dirty face
Now d gal go find another rich guy, while you go rot for jail
Fear women
|Re: Thief Trying To Impress His Girlfriend Caught Stealing In A Women's Shop. Photos by ArcFrisky(m): 2:48pm
wehdone sir....
|Re: Thief Trying To Impress His Girlfriend Caught Stealing In A Women's Shop. Photos by sotall(m): 2:48pm
OK
|Re: Thief Trying To Impress His Girlfriend Caught Stealing In A Women's Shop. Photos by valdes00(m): 2:49pm
Why the guy resemble REMINISCE wey dey rap...
This days, one has to be watchful..
Cos na DUNCAN mighty sister Dem catch last time say she go steal... make this guy no go be Reminisce brother
|Re: Thief Trying To Impress His Girlfriend Caught Stealing In A Women's Shop. Photos by Daniel058(m): 2:49pm
See cover up oo, the guy na thief before before
The guy Na thief
|Re: Thief Trying To Impress His Girlfriend Caught Stealing In A Women's Shop. Photos by purem(m): 2:49pm
1 pix; how dem take catch me sef
2 pix; y I go do dis tin nw
3 and 4 pix; wu I go call nw to kom bail me
