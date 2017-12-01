Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Thief Trying To Impress His Girlfriend Caught Stealing In A Women's Shop. Photos (14553 Views)

A young man was caught stealing in a women's shop at Opolo, Yenagoa lga, Bayelsa state. According to online reports, it is believed that the young man may have wanted to impress his girlfriend before his failed operation. The thief was beaten and left injured before he was handed over to security operatives.

I pity the guy. Ladies/women sending men to journey of no return since the days of ADAM. 13 Likes 1 Share

see face..! see face..! 2 Likes

Upon how women plenty and cheap like pure water these days , one local olosho don send you to prison 10 Likes

see wetin konji cos 3 Likes

madridguy:

I pity the guy. Ladies/women sending men to journey of no return since the days of ADAM.

Na the mumu guys wey wan go the journey go go na



Any man wey commit crime to please a woman is a fool Na the mumu guys wey wan go the journey go go na.. 15 Likes







The girl you're trying to impress has closed your chapter,in next 3 market days she will start dating another guy .



Young man your foolishness no get part 2 and i salute you for this. The girl you're trying to impress has closed your chapter,in next 3 market days she will start dating another guy .Young man your foolishness no get part 2 and i salute you for this. 10 Likes 1 Share









The beating has given his hair a third colour



See his chimpazee face 6 Likes

Funny enough for reason I was selected that day to play defensive role I nearly pass out to score that goal. I have to overlap to manage and score the goal and the funny thing be say I got injury last



Airforce1:





Na the mumu guys wey wan go the journey go go na



Any man wey commit crime to please a woman is a fool Funny you, not committing crime alone but at times try to do other things just to make them happy. Like me, years back, I promised my GF then that I will score a goal to mark our one year anniversaryFunny enough for reason I was selected that day to play defensive role I nearly pass out to score that goal. I have to overlap to manage and score the goal and the funny thing be say I got injury last 3 Likes 1 Share

what if they carry out jungle justice on him? this is how people tempt the devil. #saynotojunglejustice#

i no know why but I find dis funny 1 Like

It is 'believed' he did it for his girlfriend. He didn't 'say' so, haba 6 Likes

I like people who try to swag it up, but this one ended up looking like the uglier version of a gorilla

lol..na wetin gals dey call "f*ck boy"

dollytino4real:

smellinganus see ur village boy Lol... The boy na mumu... Because of ordinary toto wey full everywhere Lol... The boy na mumu... Because of ordinary toto wey full everywhere

see him redhead n carowhite face





Face wey no fine before Instead make he hide him face, he go put two legs for FIAFace wey no fine before 5 Likes

SmellingAnus:

Lol... The boy na mumu... Because of ordinary toto wey full everywhere some to-to get honey while sum get thorns some to-to get honey while sum get thorns

U no get money, u no go rest

For a lady that will ditch you for a far richer guy?

Bcus of punany?



See him dirty face



Now d gal go find another rich guy, while you go rot for jail





Fear women HmmBcus of punany?See him dirty faceNow d gal go find another rich guy, while you go rot for jailFear women

Why the guy resemble REMINISCE wey dey rap...

This days, one has to be watchful..

Cos na DUNCAN mighty sister Dem catch last time say she go steal... make this guy no go be Reminisce brother 4 Likes

See cover up oo, the guy na thief before before



The guy Na thief The guy Na thief