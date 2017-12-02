₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,921,580 members, 3,947,116 topics. Date: Saturday, 02 December 2017 at 09:42 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Angry Nigerian Youths Trend #EndSARS On Twitter (Photos) (3764 Views)
Asma'u Nyako, Nigeria Lady Impersonated On Twitter With Fake Nude Photos / I Killed My Lover-landlady Because She Was Angry I Married (photo) / Kaduna Notorious Murderer And Kidnapper Killed By Angry Mob - Graphic Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Angry Nigerian Youths Trend #EndSARS On Twitter (Photos) by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 6:23pm
Treating everyone as a suspect is not a way to solve crimes. If it worked, Nigeria would be crime free but it isn't. This method of going about police business often leads to intimidation, extortion and harassment.
Nigerian youths suffer the most under the Nigeria Police Force's gestapo like style of doing business. Young Nigerians with dreadlocks and tattoos are wrongly profiled as Internet fraudsters. They are arrested with no evidence and locked up in some cases.
It is so bad now that the police unit known as the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) go about intimidating and extorting money from young Nigerians. They arrested with no proof or evidence that they are cultists or fraudsters.
Angry youths on twitter shares their experience.
Share your experience below or join on twitter with the hashtag #EndSARS.
Source: http://mandynews.com/2017/12/02/angry-nigerian-youths-shut-down-twitter-with-the-hashtag-endsars-pics/
|Re: Angry Nigerian Youths Trend #EndSARS On Twitter (Photos) by NwaChibuzor13: 6:27pm
No SARS is here to stay. We are always quick to spread news about their bad side but they are doing a very good job in curbing societal vices and crime.
1 Like
|Re: Angry Nigerian Youths Trend #EndSARS On Twitter (Photos) by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 6:34pm
More
|Re: Angry Nigerian Youths Trend #EndSARS On Twitter (Photos) by Hedonistically: 6:49pm
NwaChibuzor13:
Shut up. What stupid good side?
SARS has no business with yahoo boys. It's really that simple. Let them face the armed robbers and kidnappers that they are mandated by law to fight. They should leave suspected yahoo boys to the EFCC. That is the crux of the matter. No need for long talk.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Angry Nigerian Youths Trend #EndSARS On Twitter (Photos) by obiageIi(f): 6:58pm
I hope the government acts on this. You'll wonder why these SARS guys are allowed to wear earings, tattoos and all sorts of crazy hairstyles including braids.
Lalasticlala, seun
|Re: Angry Nigerian Youths Trend #EndSARS On Twitter (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 6:59pm
Some of them are good and useful to the society.
|Re: Angry Nigerian Youths Trend #EndSARS On Twitter (Photos) by YOUNGELDER1(m): 7:12pm
End SARS � please in fact terminate them all.. .. If you reside around Ojo/Igando you know why
1 Like
|Re: Angry Nigerian Youths Trend #EndSARS On Twitter (Photos) by cpapa: 7:21pm
Hedonistically:are u a yahoo boy
|Re: Angry Nigerian Youths Trend #EndSARS On Twitter (Photos) by Hedonistically: 8:05pm
cpapa:How is that relevant to the issue at hand?
4 Likes
|Re: Angry Nigerian Youths Trend #EndSARS On Twitter (Photos) by cpapa: 8:10pm
Hedonistically:
|Re: Angry Nigerian Youths Trend #EndSARS On Twitter (Photos) by dollytino4real(f): 8:28pm
the fear of sars is the beginning of no free slaps, in rivers sha sars na demigod o
|Re: Angry Nigerian Youths Trend #EndSARS On Twitter (Photos) by IAmSkinny: 9:25pm
The Nigerian police is an embarrassment to law enforcement. They say bailing is free but you dare not tell them when you get to the station. To add insult to injury, Jumia brought about this silly...... http://www.fototech.com.ng/jumia-overseas-shopping-experience/
|Re: Angry Nigerian Youths Trend #EndSARS On Twitter (Photos) by Krafty006: 9:27pm
naija .....it is well. Iearn leather craft( footwear/ belts).0-8-1-8-1-6-6-3-6-1-6, Empower yourself , check my profile.
|Re: Angry Nigerian Youths Trend #EndSARS On Twitter (Photos) by Built2last: 9:27pm
Ok
|Re: Angry Nigerian Youths Trend #EndSARS On Twitter (Photos) by bambuzz88: 9:28pm
Do you have any complaints about your contact with SARS?
You don’t even need to know the name(s) of the officer(s) you are reporting, all we need you to provide are details of the occurrence (action/act) with DATE, PLACE AND TIME.
Nigeria Police Force Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) #BailisFree #NoToImpunity.
Please share this message with your family and friends.
|Re: Angry Nigerian Youths Trend #EndSARS On Twitter (Photos) by firstclassmumu(m): 9:28pm
hmm these sarz are really working o. Armed robbers are really afraid of them. We should just plead with them to stop harassing innocent people. That's all I have to say. Who's with me?
|Re: Angry Nigerian Youths Trend #EndSARS On Twitter (Photos) by Chizzyjoyce(f): 9:28pm
Hedonistically:
Help me ask him ooo
Just wondering why SARS who face what it mandated for them..
|Re: Angry Nigerian Youths Trend #EndSARS On Twitter (Photos) by firstolalekan(m): 9:28pm
Sars
The most corrupt unit of the Nigeria police force
Fuckīng criminals.
|Re: Angry Nigerian Youths Trend #EndSARS On Twitter (Photos) by MISTAICEY02288(m): 9:28pm
Oh yes that blood sucking occultic group must be ended to bring peace and sanity to people.
Those Mor0n's excesses can no longer be tolerated.
The bloody fools have only succeeded in causing more havocs in the society than perform their main duties... End SARS now...
|Re: Angry Nigerian Youths Trend #EndSARS On Twitter (Photos) by innobets(m): 9:29pm
.
|Re: Angry Nigerian Youths Trend #EndSARS On Twitter (Photos) by wickyyolo: 9:30pm
NwaChibuzor13:
When their bad out weighs the good, then it's dangerous
|Re: Angry Nigerian Youths Trend #EndSARS On Twitter (Photos) by naijaboiy: 9:30pm
NwaChibuzor13:
You must be a blind bat in a cave to not know the evil activities of these criminals disguised as police called SARS.
Just shut up when people who have sense are talking. That is how you posted some tribalistic shït on the other thread for cheap attention and likes.
|Re: Angry Nigerian Youths Trend #EndSARS On Twitter (Photos) by connect14: 9:31pm
Hi,
I signed a petition to House of Representatives And The Senate : National Assembly - Federal Republic of Nigeria which says:
"The National Assembly End SARS National Criminal Operation & Reform the Police"
Will you sign this petition? Click here:
http://www.citizengo.org/en/96693-national-assembly-end-sars-national-criminal-operation-reform-police?tc=wp&tcid=43585859
Thanks!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Angry Nigerian Youths Trend #EndSARS On Twitter (Photos) by three: 9:31pm
So sad
|Re: Angry Nigerian Youths Trend #EndSARS On Twitter (Photos) by ruggedtimi(m): 9:31pm
sars should free G boys for interpol/efcc to handle. They should go after armed robbers
(SPECIAL ANTI ROBBERY SQUAD)
|Re: Angry Nigerian Youths Trend #EndSARS On Twitter (Photos) by Charly68: 9:31pm
That job is deadly ,you need to see them handling criminals with cutlass
|Re: Angry Nigerian Youths Trend #EndSARS On Twitter (Photos) by AishaBuhari: 9:32pm
NwaChibuzor13:
|Re: Angry Nigerian Youths Trend #EndSARS On Twitter (Photos) by franklingud(m): 9:32pm
It's only all these useless cultists are shouting #EndSARS
Ndi ara!
If you're innocent then you should fear no accusation because ur innocence will speak for you.
|Re: Angry Nigerian Youths Trend #EndSARS On Twitter (Photos) by Mufasa27(m): 9:32pm
NwaChibuzor13:Where are you from bros??
Let me guess, you are a police man
|Re: Angry Nigerian Youths Trend #EndSARS On Twitter (Photos) by UbanmeUdie: 9:33pm
|Re: Angry Nigerian Youths Trend #EndSARS On Twitter (Photos) by Mufasa27(m): 9:33pm
Lemme run to Twitter and join the movement
If sarz wan flex muscles make dem go sambisa, make dem stop to the harass boys for street
#EndSarz
Man Murders Girlfriend's Ex To Stop Him From Exposing Her Nude Photos / Get Rich And Famous!!! / Old Woman Try To Smuggle Drugs Hid In Her Body Into Jail For Her Son
Viewing this topic: justiceeng10, donniemc, skies(m), piroski09(m), greatkeno, drawbag80, Sirwifi, Coldfeets, meldoman8773(m), Kophschmerzen, ahmodu4real(m), weyabcom, Melchizedek1(m), kennyok(m), herbeeoredoun(m), successinlife, omoleka(f), yinchar(m), Ganzypee, will2lead(m), LeediaLee(f), Reyhzor, IamZod(m), Joyintwos(m), maurinique4sure(f), diggz, brightisodje, Haryorbammmy(m), thatNUPEboy, Walkopet(m), teireal(m), bigcycs, hidee20(m), Carter4luv(m), Jnass, valdes00(m), BreezyRita(f), Ukododondon, Freiburger(m), tifany89(m), olowoba, gememerald(m), Lilshorecords(m), chiwex(m), NwaChibuzor13, psychopunk(m), Benite, greatestofall, kanayogod(m), Jxtmayor(m), SirNeyo1(m), gritzky1996, damiolly(m), kenolyolajide, jitolala(m), nsaid(m), Theben(m), Eldorado14, puyol005(m), gistlover, Dotman2210(m), nairalady(f), topgun98, Lilshaddy(m), chapmann(m), makaecoman(m), Sexytzee1, lizzyLoans, chesseed, watchwoman(f), engrchykae(m), samir101ng(m), vRendoh, Chuvin22(m), Greven(m), Chevalier(m), zeestone99(m), EWAagoyin(m), bomsybomsy(m), lawinart(m), nairayouthcom(m), Skoopy(m), MrRichy(m), Sure247(m), OGsteven(m), fasky(m), femilek8(m), computerboy, level10, benjamytes(m), misterh(m), Built2last, mateldan(f), Kenny4lyfe(m), alabi0040(m), holloowersheun(m), Chukazu, vosquare, Cynate(f), nonesense, Worldbest281, Oloba101, lagosboy86, Lakkyjay(m), FrancisDozie, Vastjoy(m), FemiLastBorn(m), billionbaby(m), SnakeXenzia(m), macaphan007(m), Darcwudz(m), augustov1(m), Xyzaid(m), Yinabim(f), profisaac2016, Truth234, timmirylex(m), HopeAlive14(m), elda2303(m), connect14, simeonokah(m), bcomputer101(m), topsy509(m), Khd95(m), 7Alexander(m), infohenry(m), ken13, feeloscar(m), ronaldbecky(m), sophoccles, Only1mi(f), chalsixtus(m), luwabrooklyn(m), Wasmillar14, gbegudujo, Baronnaire, viqSmallz(m), BoleAndFish, kunki90(m), EmmyBusko(m), ollyboi123(m), drizzit(m), alstacs(m), sbab(m), doublestrika, yeahh(m), ccqueen(f), firstclassmumu(m), Angelcute(f), Excellent4love, jen2praise(f), bligs, georjay(m), eakenbor, WenysAD(f), BestySam(m), Nmaudu, ruggedtimi(m), shawka(m), movetoca, andycoal40(m), Dentux(m), Richielol(m), baski92(m), luwee(m), somadinho10, Tommybrainz, famateu, karmaA3, Nosyke(m), segunn20(m), gmaribel(m), NEIGHBOUR(m), Teeneyo(m), benjazy, Mcowubaba, tnktosin(m), TTGIL, sugaslim, urchman3000(m), Micheezy7(m), Protein0, Nikemylover, Dayvhid(m), Bayozomomamae, geniousisrael(m), stephany007, Chimata, mamuzoOMAH(m), mmsen, sheymaziggy, DanielsParker(m), wisino1(m), soulrib(m), Stanleyafam(m), RealSleek(m), Macgreat(m), costandi(m), DatLagboi(m), whitebeard(m), Aparakay(m), abma, peace2all(m), darlingtonNYIG(m), campuspeep, lakesider(m), yeddy99, sharpboyus(m), Maisillion(m), Larryton(m), wisecicero(m), enobong18, tycoon3(m), Johnpsite, Andrewgame42, Beblessedbaba, clementbiola(m), luqmandwise(m), Papoose269(m), chidex101(m), Itztotea(m), nollyj, justscorchone(m), ladonz(m), SimpleMe07, Number23, uju1983(m), pender(m), Adekunzy(m), belragazzo, Luisema4luv(m), aceman88(m), captainking(m), Pekun210(m), obafemi04(m), philzzz(m), sirfee(m), hopuhsirlor(m), XTLikeNat777, XavierBlue(m), uptohim2, Hector09(m), timsucces(m), mayowaeh, morbeta(m), leroi01(m), dimanche4real(m), Johnrake69, MARQUIZ(m), missbestie, ediko5(m), ovicky(m), Vinx4Christ(m), passwelle, portablechizzy(f), curatorX, FarukEromosele(m), MzNno, emmiesky(m), gengen118, costal(m), Chinks(m), preshdiva(f), Pridestorm, ICEFLAME419ja(m), SmartyPants(m), TimeMod3, hahn(m), crafteck, HAkorehdeh(m), kingPhidel(m), TherisingCEO, hustleranthem(m), olad54, Tegasmoney(m), somto7(m), kittykollinxx(m), sino2000(m), LEXYCOM, kazmanbanjoko(m), DamZik(m), samzzycash(m), matrixmuzi, saucespecies, xavier0327(f), kolexy(m), yinkzzboy, sinola(m), thebosstrevor, macaranta(m), lakunzle, fibial, bigybanty10(m), crystal123456, BruncleZuma, bright007(f), cc77(m), tjskii(f), daddytime, Pidginwhisper, Seyitosino(m), Coldplay007(f), niggi4life(m), rhamses, djlaqua91(m), sojfaith243, DrNatureCure, Krafty006, seankay(m), naijaboiy and 315 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4