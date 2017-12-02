Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Angry Nigerian Youths Trend #EndSARS On Twitter (Photos) (3764 Views)

Nigerian youths suffer the most under the Nigeria Police Force's gestapo like style of doing business. Young Nigerians with dreadlocks and tattoos are wrongly profiled as Internet fraudsters. They are arrested with no evidence and locked up in some cases.

It is so bad now that the police unit known as the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) go about intimidating and extorting money from young Nigerians. They arrested with no proof or evidence that they are cultists or fraudsters.



Angry youths on twitter shares their experience.



Share your experience below or join on twitter with the hashtag #EndSARS.



No SARS is here to stay. We are always quick to spread news about their bad side but they are doing a very good job in curbing societal vices and crime. 1 Like

NwaChibuzor13:

No SARS is here to stay. We are always quick to spread news about their bad side but they are doing a very good job in curbing societal vices and crime.

Shut up. What stupid good side?



SARS has no business with yahoo boys. It's really that simple. Let them face the armed robbers and kidnappers that they are mandated by law to fight. They should leave suspected yahoo boys to the EFCC. That is the crux of the matter. No need for long talk. Shut up. What stupid good side?SARS has no business with yahoo boys. It's really that simple. Let them face the armed robbers and kidnappers that they are mandated by law to fight. They should leave suspected yahoo boys to the EFCC. That is the crux of the matter. No need for long talk. 15 Likes 1 Share

I hope the government acts on this. You'll wonder why these SARS guys are allowed to wear earings, tattoos and all sorts of crazy hairstyles including braids.



Lalasticlala, seun

Some of them are good and useful to the society.

.. If you reside around Ojo/Igando you know why End SARS � please in fact terminate them all.... If you reside around Ojo/Igando you know why 1 Like

Hedonistically:





Shut up. What stupid good side?



SARS has no business with yahoo boys. It's really that simple. Let them face the armed robbers and kidnappers that they are mandated by law to fight. They should leave suspected yahoo boys to the EFCC. That is the crux of the matter. No need for long talk. are u a yahoo boy are u a yahoo boy

cpapa:

are u a yahoo boy How is that relevant to the issue at hand? How is that relevant to the issue at hand? 4 Likes

Hedonistically:





How is that relevant to the issue at hand?but d Truth be told some G boys do ritual but am not I support of SARS



the fear of sars is the beginning of no free slaps, in rivers sha sars na demigod o

Do you have any complaints about your contact with SARS?

You don’t even need to know the name(s) of the officer(s) you are reporting, all we need you to provide are details of the occurrence (action/act) with DATE, PLACE AND TIME.



Nigeria Police Force Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) #BailisFree #NoToImpunity.



Please share this message with your family and friends.

hmm these sarz are really working o. Armed robbers are really afraid of them. We should just plead with them to stop harassing innocent people. That's all I have to say. Who's with me?

Hedonistically:





How is that relevant to the issue at hand?



Help me ask him ooo



Just wondering why SARS who face what it mandated for them.. Help me ask him oooJust wondering why SARS who face what it mandated for them..

Sars



The most corrupt unit of the Nigeria police force







Fuckīng criminals.

Oh yes that blood sucking occultic group must be ended to bring peace and sanity to people.

Those Mor0n's excesses can no longer be tolerated.



The bloody fools have only succeeded in causing more havocs in the society than perform their main duties... End SARS now...

NwaChibuzor13:

No SARS is here to stay. We are always quick to spread news about their bad side but they are doing a very good job in curbing societal vices and crime.

When their bad out weighs the good, then it's dangerous When their bad out weighs the good, then it's dangerous

NwaChibuzor13:

No SARS is here to stay. We are always quick to spread news about their bad side but they are doing a very good job in curbing societal vices and crime.





Just shut up when people who have sense are talking. That is how you posted some tribalistic shït on the other thread for cheap attention and likes. You must be a blind bat in a cave to not know the evil activities of these criminals disguised as police called SARS.Just shut up when people who have sense are talking. That is how you posted some tribalistic shït on the other thread for cheap attention and likes.



I signed a petition to House of Representatives And The Senate : National Assembly - Federal Republic of Nigeria which says:

"The National Assembly End SARS National Criminal Operation & Reform the Police"

Will you sign this petition? Click here:

http://www.citizengo.org/en/96693-national-assembly-end-sars-national-criminal-operation-reform-police?tc=wp&tcid=43585859

Thanks!​ Hi,I signed a petition to House of Representatives And The Senate : National Assembly - Federal Republic of Nigeria which says:"The National Assembly End SARS National Criminal Operation & Reform the Police"Will you sign this petition? Click here:Thanks!​ 1 Like 1 Share

So sad

sars should free G boys for interpol/efcc to handle. They should go after armed robbers

(SPECIAL ANTI ROBBERY SQUAD)

That job is deadly ,you need to see them handling criminals with cutlass

NwaChibuzor13:

No SARS is here to stay. We are always quick to spread news about their bad side but they are doing a very good job in curbing societal vices and crime.

It's only all these useless cultists are shouting #EndSARS







Ndi ara!





If you're innocent then you should fear no accusation because ur innocence will speak for you.

NwaChibuzor13:

No SARS is here to stay. We are always quick to spread news about their bad side but they are doing a very good job in curbing societal vices and crime. Where are you from bros??



Let me guess, you are a police man Where are you from bros??Let me guess, you are a police man