₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,925,716 members, 3,961,523 topics. Date: Sunday, 10 December 2017 at 02:58 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Southampton Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live (7183 Views)
Stoke City Vs Arsenal (1 - 0) On 19th August 2017 / Manchester City Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live / Manchester United Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) On 19th November 2016 (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Re: Southampton Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by zombieHUNTER: 2:38pm
Chelsea chop am yesterday
Arsenal go chop am today
Na turn by turn
|Re: Southampton Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by FreeConCiencE: 2:38pm
Realali:
Pre-something photos of two nairalanders loading
|Re: Southampton Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by elgramz: 2:38pm
Southampton player Stevens booked for time wasting
|Re: Southampton Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by echobazz: 2:38pm
Arsenal players are just toothless in all departments.
|Re: Southampton Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by RoyalBlak007: 2:39pm
♤ I knew arsenal was gonna equalize
♤That was a cracker from Robin Van Persie
|Re: Southampton Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by IamIBK: 2:39pm
final score....2-0 quote me when Romeu score the second goal
|Re: Southampton Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by sekem: 2:39pm
fighal:
Stop lying
You're an arsenal fan
Or else
Why will you be crying more than the bereaved?
|Re: Southampton Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by RoyalBlak007: 2:40pm
♤Shiiít! Crossbar!
♤Cesc Fabregas
|Re: Southampton Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by echobazz: 2:41pm
Good save Fraser forster
|Re: Southampton Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by fighal(m): 2:41pm
mystikal:No insults here pls cos you won't be able to bear mine...
sometimes you realises a mistake on your ticket after you've placed the bet... besides, Arsenal is/was a big team and on top form.. I thought this time might be different... a record is created in a day and also broken in a day...
|Re: Southampton Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by hablink: 2:41pm
RoyalBlak007:Bro you madtt
|Re: Southampton Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by plessis: 2:42pm
Meanwhile, chelsea fans are praying for both Manchester teams to lose
|Re: Southampton Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by Archangel15: 2:42pm
Austin should be taken off, he's wasting a lot of chances.
|Re: Southampton Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by elgramz: 2:42pm
Substitution Southampton:
Gabbiadini IN
Austin OUT
|Re: Southampton Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by FiringSquad(m): 2:43pm
DancingSkeleton:oga, I'm not getting happier fa...u dey see scores so
|Re: Southampton Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by Bossontop(m): 2:43pm
Ehhhn!!!...una mean say assnal bad luck neva even start as in dem neva even c anytin yet
#GGMU
|Re: Southampton Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by fighal(m): 2:44pm
sekem:Be like say worm done lick your brain finish... Abi u nor see the part I mentioned "my ticket" ??
|Re: Southampton Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by echobazz: 2:44pm
Goal Giroud
|Re: Southampton Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by LilSmith55(m): 2:45pm
Goal
|Re: Southampton Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by elgramz: 2:45pm
Cross by Sanchez, Giroud heads the ball into the net
3mins to go
Southampton 1:1 Arsenal
|Re: Southampton Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by szen(m): 2:45pm
Goal!
Serves Southampton right. Rubbish!
|Re: Southampton Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by sirfee(m): 2:45pm
Up assnal
|Re: Southampton Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by FiringSquad(m): 2:46pm
goooooaaaaaaallll my ticket ov1.5 is safe
|Re: Southampton Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by sekem: 2:47pm
fighal:
Story story
|Re: Southampton Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by Ghostscript(m): 2:47pm
goooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooal
|Re: Southampton Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by elgramz: 2:47pm
4mins added on time at the end of the game
|Re: Southampton Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by RoyalBlak007: 2:47pm
♤Finally God has forgiven Wenger
♤ 1-1 is not a bad result for US 《Southampton》
|Re: Southampton Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by xynerise(m): 2:48pm
Draw soup
1 Like
|Re: Southampton Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by Omooba77: 2:48pm
Baba omo 1-1
|Re: Southampton Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by smulti(m): 2:48pm
FiringSquad:hehehe..
chop knuckle !!! .
|Re: Southampton Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by szen(m): 2:49pm
Arsenal, route one oooo...pump it forward for giroud
|Re: Southampton Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by purplekayc(m): 2:49pm
RoyalBlak007:what does this mean
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (Reply)
Mourinho Plans To 'Kill' Chelsea / Chelsea Sacking 7th Coach In 7yrs : What Is The Problem ? / Sound cloud Plays increaser, downloads increaser bot
Viewing this topic: Remsilla(m), won91(m), laydoh(m), iriferi(m), Archangel15, zihotu, philcz(m), mukina2, Solace5, luvola(m), 100naira(m), sirlop(m), Magjoel(m), paroh137(m), kelvyn7(m), Akpan107(m), DancingSkeleton(m), Conceptz(m), daniel5711(m), netmillionaires(m), prosper19, bomaibulub(m), BlackManta(m), histemple, excel101(m), luizkyworld(m), Guadiol104(m), alphatron, Softhands(m), carboblanko(m), Kylekent59, Csami(m), Bullet1234(m), avalontony(m), tim1256(m), Georgiedey(m), OAM4J, ptaller(m), leo047, Birichie(m), richeazy(m), misterkay(m), Slyamadi, morganist99(m), marvizzy(m), lukfame(m), Ghostscript(m), Godsblessing(m), Zachxolan(m), good188(m), KingAfo(m), QueenColeen(f), mangala14(m), timesup234, Dibal007, Dmeji4444(m), spako4(m), ochuciano(m), psalmistkakah(m), digitalheadline(m), noaskih(m), wiilly02(m), gentle136(m), smulti(m), stevebent(m), fonzie2u, Youngricko, yungEX(m), lindaayim(f), earnyT(m), fulaniHERDSman(m), Jamiubond009(m), yinkeys(m), trigonometry, Anyi44(m), akinsmyk(m), PurestBoy(m), Realali(f), dice007(m), KinzyeWriter(m), chiiraq802(m), Ibrochaka, Pvibe007, EdoBoy90, femiphillips007(m), adriftonmemories(m), Callmemike(m), wolexy14(m), Jeddy28(m), korlahwarleh(m), LEOSIRSIR(m) and 156 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 26