Re: Southampton Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by zombieHUNTER: 2:38pm
Chelsea chop am yesterday


Arsenal go chop am today grin grin

Na turn by turn
Re: Southampton Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by FreeConCiencE: 2:38pm
Realali:


same to u

Pre-something photos of two nairalanders loading
Re: Southampton Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by elgramz: 2:38pm
Southampton player Stevens booked for time wasting
Re: Southampton Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by echobazz: 2:38pm
Arsenal players are just toothless in all departments.
Re: Southampton Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by RoyalBlak007: 2:39pm
♤ I knew arsenal was gonna equalize

♤That was a cracker from Robin Van Persie grin
Re: Southampton Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by IamIBK: 2:39pm
final score....2-0 quote me when Romeu score the second goal
Re: Southampton Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by sekem: 2:39pm
fighal:
I'm a Chelsea fan and I'm never afraid when Arsenal is behind us on the table... One thing I've noticed is that they never capitalise on their chances...
If Chelsea lost a match, and Arsenal winning will make them top us, they will rather lose/draw that match than topping us.. Which kind mumu team be this
Chai, my ticket o!!!!!

Stop lying

You're an arsenal fan

Or else

Why will you be crying more than the bereaved?
Re: Southampton Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by RoyalBlak007: 2:40pm
♤Shiiít! Crossbar! shocked
♤Cesc Fabregas
Re: Southampton Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by echobazz: 2:41pm
Good save Fraser forster
Re: Southampton Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by fighal(m): 2:41pm
mystikal:


Inconsistent rant

So u knew all these facts, and you still went ahead to bet on them. Wonder who is the real mumu.
No insults here pls cos you won't be able to bear mine...
sometimes you realises a mistake on your ticket after you've placed the bet... besides, Arsenal is/was a big team and on top form.. I thought this time might be different... a record is created in a day and also broken in a day...
Re: Southampton Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by hablink: 2:41pm
RoyalBlak007:

♤ I knew arsenal was gonna equalize

♤That was a cracker from Robin Van Persie grin
Bro you madtt

Re: Southampton Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by plessis: 2:42pm
Meanwhile, chelsea fans are praying for both Manchester teams to lose cheesy
Re: Southampton Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by Archangel15: 2:42pm
Austin should be taken off, he's wasting a lot of chances.
Re: Southampton Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by elgramz: 2:42pm
Substitution Southampton:
Gabbiadini IN
Austin OUT
Re: Southampton Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by FiringSquad(m): 2:43pm
DancingSkeleton:
be happy
oga, I'm not getting happier fa...u dey see scores so
Re: Southampton Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by Bossontop(m): 2:43pm
Ehhhn!!!...una mean say assnal bad luck neva even start as in dem neva even c anytin yet
#GGMU

Re: Southampton Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by fighal(m): 2:44pm
sekem:


Stop lying

You're an arsenal fan

Or else

Why will you be crying more than the bereaved?
Be like say worm done lick your brain finish... Abi u nor see the part I mentioned "my ticket" ??
Re: Southampton Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by echobazz: 2:44pm
Goal Giroud
Re: Southampton Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by LilSmith55(m): 2:45pm
Goal
Re: Southampton Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by elgramz: 2:45pm
Cross by Sanchez, Giroud heads the ball into the net
3mins to go
Southampton 1:1 Arsenal
Re: Southampton Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by szen(m): 2:45pm
Goal!

Serves Southampton right. Rubbish!
Re: Southampton Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by sirfee(m): 2:45pm
tongue Up assnal

Re: Southampton Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by FiringSquad(m): 2:46pm
goooooaaaaaaallll my ticket ov1.5 is safe
Re: Southampton Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by sekem: 2:47pm
fighal:
Be like say worm done lick your brain finish... Abi u nor see the part I mentioned "my ticket" ??

Story story
Re: Southampton Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by Ghostscript(m): 2:47pm
goooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooal
Re: Southampton Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by elgramz: 2:47pm
4mins added on time at the end of the game
Re: Southampton Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by RoyalBlak007: 2:47pm
♤Finally God has forgiven Wenger grin

♤ 1-1 is not a bad result for US 《Southampton》
Re: Southampton Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by xynerise(m): 2:48pm
Draw soup

1 Like

Re: Southampton Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by Omooba77: 2:48pm
Baba omo 1-1
Re: Southampton Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by smulti(m): 2:48pm
FiringSquad:
goooooaaaaaaallll my ticket ov1.5 is safe
hehehe..

chop knuckle !!! .
Re: Southampton Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by szen(m): 2:49pm
Arsenal, route one oooo...pump it forward for giroud
Re: Southampton Vs Arsenal (1 - 1) - Live by purplekayc(m): 2:49pm
RoyalBlak007:

♤Finally God has forgiven Wenger grin

♤ 1-1 is not a bad result for US 《Southampton》
what does this mean

