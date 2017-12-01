Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Poor Attendance At Wizkid's Concert In Botswana (Photos) (8680 Views)

Remember just about a month ago he made history in London, I guess he failed to plan this one, maybe he was too busy with the MOBO Awards...



But When Davido did his concert in same Bostwanna just this past October, he had massive crowd, see below!



Things didn't go as Planned for the singer, maybe lack of promotion or Something, But Our Wizkid has been left with huge embarrassed after less than 100 persons attended his much Anticipated concert in Botswana, He even advertised it on his Twitter page. But that Doesn't stop him from been a popstar right? Is just one of those things..

definitely poor PR. The batswana had so many things on their mind and this concert wasn't one of them 3 Likes

Make he accept ham like that, since when den Don dey shut down shows nko 4 Likes

everyday no be chrismas 3 Likes

Shey people wey never find enough money to go market to buy food... Abegi 11 Likes 1 Share

No be people wey chop beleful de attend concert?



So far as them pay am, make him collect him maga de come back





They boycotted the show because the bots wanna attend



2 Likes

wizkid is too proud and arrogant, dem boycott d show well. 15 Likes

That's so true. My girlfriend in Botswana said the same thing to me. But she attended with her friends tho �. Wizzy wassup?

This begs the question- who is wizkid

Someone said: "It could be because he did not attend banky's wedding, so that he will know the importance of making time for events."



I do not think so. 5 Likes





He can't be conquery international and local



Like someone said. Wizzy has gone international...He can't be conquery international and localLocals is for davido

U mumu oooh... U mumu dey smell reach me for here... Go baff this ur mumu commot... Make sure u use clean water U mumu oooh... U mumu dey smell reach me for here... Go baff this ur mumu commot... Make sure u use clean water 5 Likes 1 Share

...... ...... 4 Likes

True talk

It could still be the promoters fail to do their job.

True talkIt could still be the promoters fail to do their job.Any show not well publicize ends up like dis.

Or Wizkid no attend to press before the show

He will soon come and blame the organisers of the event as usual



Who am I kidding, he hasn't had a hit in any part of the world since ojuelegba.

But he won a mobo award, I guess that makes him a legend!

Waiting for the congratulatory messages from our politicians ,hundred people from a country of two million is something Maybe because he has not had a real hit in Africa in years.Who am I kidding, he hasn't had a hit in any part of the world since ojuelegba.But he won a mobo award, I guess that makes him a legend!Waiting for the congratulatory messages from our politicians ,hundred people from a country of two million is something 7 Likes

We don't know him here in Botswana.

He can't be conquery international and local



wiz is international? yet he do show for botswana nobody show up, dem force am do d show abi dem beg am make he do d show for Botswana , he for no do d show for Africa since na international star, he for go do d show for USA na, why he cum bring am cum Africaoqa just accept d truth, d guy do show nobody turn up bcus he too proud, Una too DA ova hype wizkid.

Lmao! Mr. "proper shows, proper venues". 1 Like

We discussed his matter at our coven a day before,the outcome of our discussions is what you're seeing



Wizzy has put the money in his pocket joor

Davido's jazzman at work





Are you still living in STONE AGE in Botswana





