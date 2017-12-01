₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Poor Attendance At Wizkid's Concert In Botswana (Photos) by BloggersNG: 6:11am
Things didn't go as Planned for the singer, maybe lack of promotion or Something, But Our Wizkid has been left with huge embarrassed after less than 100 persons attended his much Anticipated concert in Botswana, He even advertised it on his Twitter page. But that Doesn't stop him from been a popstar right? Is just one of those things..
Remember just about a month ago he made history in London, I guess he failed to plan this one, maybe he was too busy with the MOBO Awards...
But When Davido did his concert in same Bostwanna just this past October, he had massive crowd, see below!
news From Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/12/wizkid-embarrassed-as-less-than-100.html
|Re: Poor Attendance At Wizkid's Concert In Botswana (Photos) by BloggersNG: 6:21am
|Re: Poor Attendance At Wizkid's Concert In Botswana (Photos) by gift01: 6:24am
definitely poor PR. The batswana had so many things on their mind and this concert wasn't one of them
|Re: Poor Attendance At Wizkid's Concert In Botswana (Photos) by Lamzee(m): 6:33am
Make he accept ham like that, since when den Don dey shut down shows nko
|Re: Poor Attendance At Wizkid's Concert In Botswana (Photos) by Partnerbiz: 6:43am
everyday no be chrismas
|Re: Poor Attendance At Wizkid's Concert In Botswana (Photos) by duduade(m): 6:43am
Shey people wey never find enough money to go market to buy food... Abegi
|Re: Poor Attendance At Wizkid's Concert In Botswana (Photos) by Samusu(m): 6:44am
No be people wey chop beleful de attend concert?
So far as them pay am, make him collect him maga de come back
|Re: Poor Attendance At Wizkid's Concert In Botswana (Photos) by daewoorazer(m): 6:46am
They boycotted the show because the bots wanna attend
|Re: Poor Attendance At Wizkid's Concert In Botswana (Photos) by skimmy005: 7:08am
wizkid is too proud and arrogant, dem boycott d show well.
|Re: Poor Attendance At Wizkid's Concert In Botswana (Photos) by FroshJaynex(m): 7:25am
That's so true. My girlfriend in Botswana said the same thing to me. But she attended with her friends tho �. Wizzy wassup?
|Re: Poor Attendance At Wizkid's Concert In Botswana (Photos) by benega: 7:28am
This begs the question- who is wizkid
|Re: Poor Attendance At Wizkid's Concert In Botswana (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 7:40am
Someone said: "It could be because he did not attend banky's wedding, so that he will know the importance of making time for events."
I do not think so.
|Re: Poor Attendance At Wizkid's Concert In Botswana (Photos) by fergieboy(m): 7:43am
Like someone said. Wizzy has gone international...
He can't be conquery international and local
Locals is for davido
|Re: Poor Attendance At Wizkid's Concert In Botswana (Photos) by kingjomezy(m): 7:56am
skimmy005:
U mumu oooh... U mumu dey smell reach me for here... Go baff this ur mumu commot... Make sure u use clean water
|Re: Poor Attendance At Wizkid's Concert In Botswana (Photos) by donstan18(m): 8:00am
FroshJaynex:
|Re: Poor Attendance At Wizkid's Concert In Botswana (Photos) by OKorowanta: 8:04am
Partnerbiz:
True talk
It could still be the promoters fail to do their job.
Any show not well publicize ends up like dis.
|Re: Poor Attendance At Wizkid's Concert In Botswana (Photos) by censeakay(m): 8:11am
Or Wizkid no attend to press before the show
|Re: Poor Attendance At Wizkid's Concert In Botswana (Photos) by NEHLIVE: 8:19am
He will soon come and blame the organisers of the event as usual
|Re: Poor Attendance At Wizkid's Concert In Botswana (Photos) by Foxrain: 8:21am
Maybe because he has not had a real hit in Africa in years.
Who am I kidding, he hasn't had a hit in any part of the world since ojuelegba.
But he won a mobo award, I guess that makes him a legend!
Waiting for the congratulatory messages from our politicians ,hundred people from a country of two million is something
|Re: Poor Attendance At Wizkid's Concert In Botswana (Photos) by NEHLIVE: 8:21am
benega:
We don't know him here in Botswana.
|Re: Poor Attendance At Wizkid's Concert In Botswana (Photos) by anibirelawal(m): 8:25am
|Re: Poor Attendance At Wizkid's Concert In Botswana (Photos) by skimmy005: 8:26am
fergieboy:wiz is international? yet he do show for botswana nobody show up, dem force am do d show abi dem beg am make he do d show for Botswana , he for no do d show for Africa since na international star, he for go do d show for USA na, why he cum bring am cum Africa oqa just accept d truth, d guy do show nobody turn up bcus he too proud, Una too DA ova hype wizkid.
|Re: Poor Attendance At Wizkid's Concert In Botswana (Photos) by Nevee: 8:27am
Lmao! Mr. "proper shows, proper venues".
|Re: Poor Attendance At Wizkid's Concert In Botswana (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 8:27am
We discussed his matter at our coven a day before,the outcome of our discussions is what you're seeing
#itsourworko
|Re: Poor Attendance At Wizkid's Concert In Botswana (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 8:28am
|Re: Poor Attendance At Wizkid's Concert In Botswana (Photos) by dreamworld: 8:28am
Wizzy has put the money in his pocket joor
|Re: Poor Attendance At Wizkid's Concert In Botswana (Photos) by alexistaiwo: 8:29am
Davido's jazzman at work
|Re: Poor Attendance At Wizkid's Concert In Botswana (Photos) by anibirelawal(m): 8:29am
We don't know him here in Botswana. [/quote]
Are you still living in STONE AGE in Botswana
|Re: Poor Attendance At Wizkid's Concert In Botswana (Photos) by zombieHUNTER: 8:30am
Buhari caused this
|Re: Poor Attendance At Wizkid's Concert In Botswana (Photos) by Boyooosa(m): 8:30am
benega:So soon?
Someone congratulated few days back by the president n u r here asking such question.
I think u are the 'x'.
|Re: Poor Attendance At Wizkid's Concert In Botswana (Photos) by linton8442(m): 8:31am
