Woman Photoshops Late Husband To Family Pictures To Celebrate His 40th Birthday by Hozier: 10:18am
This will bring tears to your eyes... embarassed

A Facebook user Funmi Afolarin just posted pictures celebrating her late husband 40th birthday by adding him to the family pictures.









Lalasticlala

16 Likes

Re: Woman Photoshops Late Husband To Family Pictures To Celebrate His 40th Birthday by Obinovictor(m): 10:31am
Looking more like he was in the original pictures

56 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Woman Photoshops Late Husband To Family Pictures To Celebrate His 40th Birthday by Hozier: 10:35am
Obinovictor:
Looking more like he was in the original pictures
He wasn't. It's is just a good photoshop job.

9 Likes

Re: Woman Photoshops Late Husband To Family Pictures To Celebrate His 40th Birthday by pleasantplaces: 10:40am
cry This one really touched me

108 Likes 1 Share

Re: Woman Photoshops Late Husband To Family Pictures To Celebrate His 40th Birthday by Olarewajub: 10:55am
She really miss him. Kudos to all the Moms out there...

53 Likes 1 Share

Re: Woman Photoshops Late Husband To Family Pictures To Celebrate His 40th Birthday by okonja(m): 11:15am
So touching angry angry

11 Likes

Re: Woman Photoshops Late Husband To Family Pictures To Celebrate His 40th Birthday by okonja(m): 11:18am
Hozier:
He wasn't. It's is just a good photoshop job.


In my own view, these pictures weren't photoshopped, rather original pictures edited to make believe that the man is late because the way he posed in some of the images can't just be photoshopped or termed coincidence especially the first image where he held their daughter.

39 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Woman Photoshops Late Husband To Family Pictures To Celebrate His 40th Birthday by godfatherx: 11:19am
May God bless this woman and her kids.

17 Likes

Re: Woman Photoshops Late Husband To Family Pictures To Celebrate His 40th Birthday by Hozier: 11:25am
okonja:



In my own view, these pictures weren't photoshopped, rather original pictures edited to make believe that the man is late because the way he posed in some of the images can't just be photoshopped or termed coincidence especially the first image where he held their daughter.
I actually think maybe someone else was made to stand in for her husband and his image was later photoshopped into the picture. undecided

89 Likes

Re: Woman Photoshops Late Husband To Family Pictures To Celebrate His 40th Birthday by sweetcocoa(f): 11:31am
Awww! And tears actually ran down my face.

May he continue to RIP.

20 Likes 1 Share

Re: Woman Photoshops Late Husband To Family Pictures To Celebrate His 40th Birthday by KevinDein: 11:52am
Mehn, this is so sad. Dude died so young leaving behind a very beautiful family.

Sad

8 Likes

Re: Woman Photoshops Late Husband To Family Pictures To Celebrate His 40th Birthday by Obinovictor(m): 11:58am
Hozier:
He wasn't. It's is just a good photoshop job.

I do not agree. I still see a picture that was edited. The man was in the original pictures

3 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Woman Photoshops Late Husband To Family Pictures To Celebrate His 40th Birthday by okonja(m): 12:48pm
Hozier:
I actually think maybe someone else was made to stand in for her husband and his image was later photoshopped into the picture. undecided

You might be right
Re: Woman Photoshops Late Husband To Family Pictures To Celebrate His 40th Birthday by OliveCynosure(f): 12:56pm
I saw this yesterday and it actually made me cry. My God, it's not news the pains widows endure.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Woman Photoshops Late Husband To Family Pictures To Celebrate His 40th Birthday by sexybbstar(f): 12:59pm
cryOMG, cry cry cry

1 Like

Re: Woman Photoshops Late Husband To Family Pictures To Celebrate His 40th Birthday by EVILFOREST: 1:54pm
cry cry cry cry cry cry cry cry cry
He was so young...

2 Likes

Re: Woman Photoshops Late Husband To Family Pictures To Celebrate His 40th Birthday by BruncleZuma: 3:09pm
I smell a trend.

8 Likes

Re: Woman Photoshops Late Husband To Family Pictures To Celebrate His 40th Birthday by NwaAmaikpe: 3:11pm
shocked


Story for the gods.

Madam,
Swear to us that in this 2 years, 8 months and 10 days you have not tasted preek.

6 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Woman Photoshops Late Husband To Family Pictures To Celebrate His 40th Birthday by Airforce1(m): 3:11pm
Sorry about your loss woman

Painful I guess
Re: Woman Photoshops Late Husband To Family Pictures To Celebrate His 40th Birthday by Teeboi56: 3:11pm
And u think u re deceving me
Re: Woman Photoshops Late Husband To Family Pictures To Celebrate His 40th Birthday by ZombiePUNISHER: 3:11pm
Allow the dead to rest in peace





What nonsense is this undecided

1 Like

Re: Woman Photoshops Late Husband To Family Pictures To Celebrate His 40th Birthday by Sunofgod(m): 3:11pm
Sick...
Re: Woman Photoshops Late Husband To Family Pictures To Celebrate His 40th Birthday by careytommy7(m): 3:12pm
This is creepy

7 Likes

Re: Woman Photoshops Late Husband To Family Pictures To Celebrate His 40th Birthday by seunny4lif(m): 3:12pm
Obinovictor:
Looking more like he was in the original pictures
That's pure Photoshop

Its really sad
Re: Woman Photoshops Late Husband To Family Pictures To Celebrate His 40th Birthday by janedearie: 3:12pm
kinda creepy tho undecided

5 Likes

Re: Woman Photoshops Late Husband To Family Pictures To Celebrate His 40th Birthday by Augiiee(m): 3:12pm
okonja:



In my own view, these pictures weren't photoshopped, rather original pictures edited to make believe that the man is late because the way he posed in some of the images can't just be photoshopped or termed coincidence especially the first image where he held their daughter.
my thought exactly
Re: Woman Photoshops Late Husband To Family Pictures To Celebrate His 40th Birthday by Alcatraz005: 3:12pm
This one weak me ooo cry embarassed

1 Like

Re: Woman Photoshops Late Husband To Family Pictures To Celebrate His 40th Birthday by AdolfHitlerxXx: 3:12pm
I fear ghosts ooo...what if the man rises? shocked shocked shocked
Re: Woman Photoshops Late Husband To Family Pictures To Celebrate His 40th Birthday by seunny4lif(m): 3:13pm
EVILFOREST:
cry cry cry cry cry cry cry cry cry
He was so young...
Very young
40th birthday ?

1 Like

Re: Woman Photoshops Late Husband To Family Pictures To Celebrate His 40th Birthday by ZombiePUNISHER: 3:13pm
OliveCynosure:
I saw this yesterday and it actually made me cry. My God, it's not news the pains widows endure.

Life is meaningless
She should move on with her life
Living the rest of her life like This ?.. It could have been better she wasn't born in the first place

1 Like

Re: Woman Photoshops Late Husband To Family Pictures To Celebrate His 40th Birthday by Alexgeneration(m): 3:13pm
Faithful wife even at death.

