₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,921,901 members, 3,948,270 topics. Date: Sunday, 03 December 2017 at 04:26 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Woman Photoshops Late Husband To Family Pictures To Celebrate His 40th Birthday (21084 Views)
Widow Banished For Having Sex On Late Husband’s Bed In Ebonyi (Photo) / My Husband Wants Divorce After Taking My Late Husband’s Possessions – Wife / Judge Orders Husband To Have Sex With His Wife (pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Woman Photoshops Late Husband To Family Pictures To Celebrate His 40th Birthday by Hozier: 10:18am
This will bring tears to your eyes...
A Facebook user Funmi Afolarin just posted pictures celebrating her late husband 40th birthday by adding him to the family pictures.
Lalasticlala
16 Likes
|Re: Woman Photoshops Late Husband To Family Pictures To Celebrate His 40th Birthday by Obinovictor(m): 10:31am
Looking more like he was in the original pictures
56 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Woman Photoshops Late Husband To Family Pictures To Celebrate His 40th Birthday by Hozier: 10:35am
Obinovictor:He wasn't. It's is just a good photoshop job.
9 Likes
|Re: Woman Photoshops Late Husband To Family Pictures To Celebrate His 40th Birthday by pleasantplaces: 10:40am
This one really touched me
108 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman Photoshops Late Husband To Family Pictures To Celebrate His 40th Birthday by Olarewajub: 10:55am
She really miss him. Kudos to all the Moms out there...
53 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman Photoshops Late Husband To Family Pictures To Celebrate His 40th Birthday by okonja(m): 11:15am
So touching
11 Likes
|Re: Woman Photoshops Late Husband To Family Pictures To Celebrate His 40th Birthday by okonja(m): 11:18am
Hozier:
In my own view, these pictures weren't photoshopped, rather original pictures edited to make believe that the man is late because the way he posed in some of the images can't just be photoshopped or termed coincidence especially the first image where he held their daughter.
39 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Woman Photoshops Late Husband To Family Pictures To Celebrate His 40th Birthday by godfatherx: 11:19am
May God bless this woman and her kids.
17 Likes
|Re: Woman Photoshops Late Husband To Family Pictures To Celebrate His 40th Birthday by Hozier: 11:25am
okonja:I actually think maybe someone else was made to stand in for her husband and his image was later photoshopped into the picture.
89 Likes
|Re: Woman Photoshops Late Husband To Family Pictures To Celebrate His 40th Birthday by sweetcocoa(f): 11:31am
Awww! And tears actually ran down my face.
May he continue to RIP.
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman Photoshops Late Husband To Family Pictures To Celebrate His 40th Birthday by KevinDein: 11:52am
Mehn, this is so sad. Dude died so young leaving behind a very beautiful family.
Sad
8 Likes
|Re: Woman Photoshops Late Husband To Family Pictures To Celebrate His 40th Birthday by Obinovictor(m): 11:58am
Hozier:
I do not agree. I still see a picture that was edited. The man was in the original pictures
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Woman Photoshops Late Husband To Family Pictures To Celebrate His 40th Birthday by okonja(m): 12:48pm
Hozier:
You might be right
|Re: Woman Photoshops Late Husband To Family Pictures To Celebrate His 40th Birthday by OliveCynosure(f): 12:56pm
I saw this yesterday and it actually made me cry. My God, it's not news the pains widows endure.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Woman Photoshops Late Husband To Family Pictures To Celebrate His 40th Birthday by sexybbstar(f): 12:59pm
OMG,
1 Like
|Re: Woman Photoshops Late Husband To Family Pictures To Celebrate His 40th Birthday by EVILFOREST: 1:54pm
He was so young...
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Photoshops Late Husband To Family Pictures To Celebrate His 40th Birthday by BruncleZuma: 3:09pm
I smell a trend.
8 Likes
|Re: Woman Photoshops Late Husband To Family Pictures To Celebrate His 40th Birthday by NwaAmaikpe: 3:11pm
Story for the gods.
Madam,
Swear to us that in this 2 years, 8 months and 10 days you have not tasted preek.
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Woman Photoshops Late Husband To Family Pictures To Celebrate His 40th Birthday by Airforce1(m): 3:11pm
Sorry about your loss woman
Painful I guess
|Re: Woman Photoshops Late Husband To Family Pictures To Celebrate His 40th Birthday by Teeboi56: 3:11pm
And u think u re deceving me
|Re: Woman Photoshops Late Husband To Family Pictures To Celebrate His 40th Birthday by ZombiePUNISHER: 3:11pm
Allow the dead to rest in peace
What nonsense is this
1 Like
|Re: Woman Photoshops Late Husband To Family Pictures To Celebrate His 40th Birthday by Sunofgod(m): 3:11pm
Sick...
|Re: Woman Photoshops Late Husband To Family Pictures To Celebrate His 40th Birthday by careytommy7(m): 3:12pm
This is creepy
7 Likes
|Re: Woman Photoshops Late Husband To Family Pictures To Celebrate His 40th Birthday by seunny4lif(m): 3:12pm
Obinovictor:That's pure Photoshop
Its really sad
|Re: Woman Photoshops Late Husband To Family Pictures To Celebrate His 40th Birthday by janedearie: 3:12pm
kinda creepy tho
5 Likes
|Re: Woman Photoshops Late Husband To Family Pictures To Celebrate His 40th Birthday by Augiiee(m): 3:12pm
okonja:my thought exactly
|Re: Woman Photoshops Late Husband To Family Pictures To Celebrate His 40th Birthday by Alcatraz005: 3:12pm
This one weak me ooo
1 Like
|Re: Woman Photoshops Late Husband To Family Pictures To Celebrate His 40th Birthday by AdolfHitlerxXx: 3:12pm
I fear ghosts ooo...what if the man rises?
|Re: Woman Photoshops Late Husband To Family Pictures To Celebrate His 40th Birthday by seunny4lif(m): 3:13pm
EVILFOREST:Very young
40th birthday ?
1 Like
|Re: Woman Photoshops Late Husband To Family Pictures To Celebrate His 40th Birthday by ZombiePUNISHER: 3:13pm
OliveCynosure:
Life is meaningless
She should move on with her life
Living the rest of her life like This ?.. It could have been better she wasn't born in the first place
1 Like
|Re: Woman Photoshops Late Husband To Family Pictures To Celebrate His 40th Birthday by Alexgeneration(m): 3:13pm
Faithful wife even at death.
Why Are Nigerians Obsess With Marriage Sef? / Baby Miraculously Saved From A Burning House (Video) / As A Husband, Or Wife, Who Will You Make Your Next Of Kin
Viewing this topic: hydrazone, sharatech, erekking(m), lizziepie(f), Oasis007(m), Fragileheart(f), scholarsarena, loyaltygame, jeliok4us, cremedelacreme, LogicStatement, Simplyunique, sharrapageyz, aminubala20, humeeh(f), edeXede, brigadier747, Iblad0994(m), Blackfriday, Aeesha2, Preshochyx(m), kowema(f), citee(m), babyhrt(m), samomoli, LKO(m), Frankyboy1(m), golum, OritaIbadan, Queenext, Ajaoogbo, Aleliberty(m), bigwig10(m), phemflex90(m), AnonymousIP, dirtymoney(m), CynthiaChi(f), Alfredody, gentlemayor(m), ayelogical, Glorygrace, alpattini(m), Ormorlehwah(f), ebomo79, DreamSonInlaw(m), mhizmeme, onuwaje(m), itsMrIke(m), Erflog(m), robinzaga(m), sirdjay1, Priceless2802(f), Drsmilez, Timbi, psalmsjob, PassionD(f), borryworld, Mayydayy(m), amalab30(m), beautifultonia, Alexrayz(m), Gold25900, Madeb, OAUTemitayo, Bossmafia(m), Dandsome, niyooo(m), owendmayor(m), Mashrock, olumose001(m), simplyOJ(m), thanks4idias, koropon(m), frankolala, blaze1916(m), Demzlent(m), Profcamsey(m), kowade, lifefaith(m), macIB(m), neveah(f), bodebanjy5(m), PDJT, Hayose, Rooneyboy(m), Larry253(m), bastien, sexyjennik(f), jisky(m), VisioDirect, Ridwan123(m), Chizzyjoyce(f), mickeyenglish(m), iliyande(m), Preshivano01(m), Hayormeah(f), onemanonewife, AdesinaOlajide(m), Amazonboss(f), Passy089(m), Oluaso, naija2(f), codemarshal08(m), pretty050(f), emmanuelmacrow(m), last35(f), eghosa77, DonMekino(m), TokyoBulls, dandollaz, equityadeoti(m), Vicargeneral(m), Dboy55, TheSage1, pensilpyper, BluntBoy(m), WalexProp(m), kiltoko1(m), frajoe2reel, onyetrucks(m), Kingx4sure, kamsy4God, greatest777(m), alexie4real(m), onwuekwe(f), Trone, janeso(f), elliotogbebor(m), Gentelbae, crownman, Catalyst4real, TYFred, Ewetindihaus, laamilaaka, Engr2000, Hayorbahmie94, CHRISTIAN71(m), 300Mila, goldenceo1, Brave86, Ddaji(m), daemeyer(m), iamdapsyj(m), Antina(f), Nwanieke(m), Haryoryhemie(f), solostar1, MaconAwire(m), fatima8855(m), macasceehavens, PHIPEX(m), primusmaximus, MarcusGarvey(m), ewebiodun, Dozieson(m), Godyke(m), remmyagun, Ralphdan(m), himclfgud(m), sample042(m), Fatban(m), kdaddy, wale43(m), ElGeo(m), gujunpyo(f), Siki355, sheedy407(m), macdaniel25(m), Ibime(m), haxan919(m), diamler(m) and 298 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10