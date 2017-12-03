Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Woman Photoshops Late Husband To Family Pictures To Celebrate His 40th Birthday (21084 Views)

A Facebook user Funmi Afolarin just posted pictures celebrating her late husband 40th birthday by adding him to the family pictures.



















A Facebook user Funmi Afolarin just posted pictures celebrating her late husband 40th birthday by adding him to the family pictures.

Looking more like he was in the original pictures 56 Likes 3 Shares

He wasn't. It's is just a good photoshop job.

This one really touched me This one really touched me 108 Likes 1 Share

She really miss him. Kudos to all the Moms out there... 53 Likes 1 Share

So touching 11 Likes

He wasn't. It's is just a good photoshop job.



In my own view, these pictures weren't photoshopped, rather original pictures edited to make believe that the man is late because the way he posed in some of the images can't just be photoshopped or termed coincidence especially the first image where he held their daughter.

May God bless this woman and her kids. 17 Likes

I actually think maybe someone else was made to stand in for her husband and his image was later photoshopped into the picture.

Awww! And tears actually ran down my face.



May he continue to RIP. 20 Likes 1 Share

Mehn, this is so sad. Dude died so young leaving behind a very beautiful family.



Sad 8 Likes

He wasn't. It's is just a good photoshop job.

I do not agree. I still see a picture that was edited. The man was in the original pictures

I actually think maybe someone else was made to stand in for her husband and his image was later photoshopped into the picture.

You might be right You might be right

I saw this yesterday and it actually made me cry. My God, it's not news the pains widows endure. 1 Like 1 Share

OMG, OMG, 1 Like



He was so young... He was so young... 2 Likes

Story for the gods.



Madam,

Story for the gods.

Madam,

Swear to us that in this 2 years, 8 months and 10 days you have not tasted preek.

Sorry about your loss woman



Painful I guess

And u think u re deceving me













What nonsense is this Allow the dead to rest in peaceWhat nonsense is this 1 Like

Sick...

This is creepy 7 Likes

Looking more like he was in the original pictures That's pure Photoshop



That's pure Photoshop

Its really sad

kinda creepy tho 5 Likes

my thought exactly

This one weak me ooo 1 Like

I fear ghosts ooo...what if the man rises?

He was so young... Very young

Very young

40th birthday ?

I saw this yesterday and it actually made me cry. My God, it's not news the pains widows endure.

Life is meaningless

She should move on with her life

Life is meaningless

She should move on with her life

Living the rest of her life like This ?.. It could have been better she wasn't born in the first place